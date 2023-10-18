ADVERTISEMENT

Has anyone ever told you that you have a dark sense of humor? Well, you might need to thank them for this compliment because, inadvertently, they have just called you smart.

The reason for this conclusion is the fact that researchers have looked into the intelligence patterns of people who like dark humor. Scientists found that they have higher IQs than those who aren’t big fans of the morbidly hilarious.

If you don’t know whether dark humor is for you, the list below can be a good indicator of that. It contains a whole bunch of unsettling images that are both a little weird and a little hilarious. Shared online by the Instagram page Disturbing Zone, it is the epitome of chaotic meme energy. Scroll down to see some of our favorites.