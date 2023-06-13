During our scrolling adventures on social media or websites, most of us have likely come across an image that we were not quite sure we wanted to see or perhaps even wished we could unsee. Some of these pictures should have never been shown to the wider public for various reasons, while others belong to a separate group known as "cursed images". This name refers to the peculiar and often mysterious or disturbing character of the photos. Despite their creepy nature, we find ourselves strangely drawn to them, perhaps experiencing goosebumps akin to those caused by twisted horror movies or for multiple other reasons.

Today, we present a fresh selection of cursed images curated by Cursed.Aesthetic, an Instagram account that shares some of the most cursed pictures out there. The profile counts nearly 170k followers, and the number of its community members still grows. Prepare to find yourself thinking, "What have I just seen?" as you scroll through the “cursed list” we have assembled for you.