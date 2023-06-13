During our scrolling adventures on social media or websites, most of us have likely come across an image that we were not quite sure we wanted to see or perhaps even wished we could unsee. Some of these pictures should have never been shown to the wider public for various reasons, while others belong to a separate group known as "cursed images". This name refers to the peculiar and often mysterious or disturbing character of the photos. Despite their creepy nature, we find ourselves strangely drawn to them, perhaps experiencing goosebumps akin to those caused by twisted horror movies or for multiple other reasons.

Today, we present a fresh selection of cursed images curated by Cursed.Aesthetic, an Instagram account that shares some of the most cursed pictures out there. The profile counts nearly 170k followers, and the number of its community members still grows. Prepare to find yourself thinking, "What have I just seen?" as you scroll through the “cursed list” we have assembled for you.

#1

He Still Gotta Pay?

He Still Gotta Pay?

cursed.aesthetic Report

Downunderdude
Downunderdude
I wonder if they stood the coffin on end. Otherwise, I think they should pay two fares.

#2

cursed.aesthetic Report

#3

God I Love Boxes I’m Just Like A Cat I Love Climbing Them And Just Being Inside… It’s Like A Nice Hug That Lasts As Long As I Want

God I Love Boxes I’m Just Like A Cat I Love Climbing Them And Just Being Inside… It’s Like A Nice Hug That Lasts As Long As I Want

cursed.aesthetic Report

Bored Panda has reached out to Celena, an admin of another Instagram community, to find out more about curating accounts with this specific genre of pictures. First, we asked how she came up with the concept of the Cursedimages2009 profile. We found out that: “I came up with this concept for this account back in 2013-2014 when I was using Tumblr. Tumblr was a great place for finding cursed or liminal space images. I wanted to be a part of that community and decided to move those images over to Instagram.”
#4

Panini

Panini

cursed.aesthetic Report

#5

Yes

Yes

cursed.aesthetic Report

Susan Robinson
Susan Robinson
Pffft! Birds aren’t real 🙄 j/k

#6

Gotta Lock Up The Chanclas

Gotta Lock Up The Chanclas

cursed.aesthetic Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
I'm flip flopping on this one.

Asked if there are any specific guidelines or principles Celena follows when selecting images to ensure they align with the overall aesthetic of the account, she answered: “The aesthetic I choose to follow is low quality, out of context, and the least amount of Photoshop.”

Next, we wanted to know if there are any evolving trends or preferences within the cursed images community over time. Celena shared with us: “I remember a time when the trend was beans being put in random things like shoes for example. I wasn’t really that into those, honestly, haha. I remember there was 1 photo a few years back that was AI-created, I believe, and the caption would be something like 'Name at least 1 thing in this photo.' And the photo was just basically a whole lot of nothing.”
#7

God I Wish That Were Me

God I Wish That Were Me

cursed.aesthetic Report

#8

Hugs!

Hugs!

cursed.aesthetic Report

Susan Robinson
Susan Robinson
Ever seen an owl with no feathers? Now you have!

#9

“The City Is Fallen And I Am Still Alive.”

“The City Is Fallen And I Am Still Alive.”

cursed.aesthetic Report

Juliet Ware
Juliet Ware
Yuck!! Needs are serious clean around the edges!

Then she continued: “Instagram has made their guidelines super tough out of nowhere, it feels like. A lot of my mutuals got their accounts banned or Instagram has restricted them. Accounts that come to mind are 'uncomfort' and '2003deathmemes' which have become ghost accounts due to how aggressive Instagram guidelines are with posts that aren’t offensive to anyone. It's just images out of context. Doesn’t feel harmful. It’s crazy because of how much other content is allowed on this site and doesn’t get taken down.”
#10

Finding Some Big Deals On Facebook Market Place Out Here

Finding Some Big Deals On Facebook Market Place Out Here

cursed.aesthetic Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Nah, everything would taste like sh**

#11

How Supportive

How Supportive

cursed.aesthetic Report

#12

Hawt Dawg

Hawt Dawg

cursed.aesthetic Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Do you promise to relish them forever.

Lastly, we wanted to know how Celena handles potential controversies or concerns that may arise from posting disturbing or abnormal content. She told us: “I try not to post offensive things because Instagram guidelines are pretty random. I’ve had a lot of nice people DM me a few times with context behind some photos regarding the person in the photos being super problematic people. I just archive the posts. The internet is an ugly place and I don’t want to be a part of the racism, homophobia, transphobia, colorism, xenophobia, etc. I don’t tolerate any of that. I wouldn’t say my page was created to be a safe space but I hope people are able to view my account as one.”
#13

Happy Holidays

Happy Holidays

cursed.aesthetic Report

#14

Oi Bruv Jus Cleenin My Teef

Oi Bruv Jus Cleenin My Teef

cursed.aesthetic Report

#15

??

??

cursed.aesthetic Report

#16

Honestly I’d Take It

Honestly I’d Take It

cursed.aesthetic Report

#17

Yup

Yup

cursed.aesthetic Report

#18

Yea Could I Get 2 Spicy Potato Soft Tacos And A Quesalupa Replace Meat With Potatos Thanks

Yea Could I Get 2 Spicy Potato Soft Tacos And A Quesalupa Replace Meat With Potatos Thanks

cursed.aesthetic Report

#19

It Appears

It Appears

cursed.aesthetic Report

#20

He’s Living In My Walls

He’s Living In My Walls

cursed.aesthetic Report

#21

Average Portuguese Bathroom Amenities

Average Portuguese Bathroom Amenities

cursed.aesthetic Report

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
When you gotta go you gotta go

#22

cursed.aesthetic Report

#23

Have Fun!

Have Fun!

cursed.aesthetic Report

#24

Training

Training

cursed.aesthetic Report

#25

People Are Eating What

People Are Eating What

cursed.aesthetic Report

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Awww. Let the dogs have a nibble on the children too.

#26

Rip

Rip

cursed.aesthetic Report

#27

What’s His Name

What’s His Name

cursed.aesthetic Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Which one to choose today???

#28

Dream Blunt Rotation

Dream Blunt Rotation

cursed.aesthetic Report

#29

cursed.aesthetic Report

#30

Wish Ya Coulda Told Me That A Little Sooner

Wish Ya Coulda Told Me That A Little Sooner

cursed.aesthetic Report

#31

Guys Bein Dudes

Guys Bein Dudes

cursed.aesthetic Report

Susan Robinson
Susan Robinson
It’s like the day the Berlin Wall fell…

#32

Where Is This Flight Going To

Where Is This Flight Going To

cursed.aesthetic Report

#33

Herby Lookin A Little Rough After Retirement

Herby Lookin A Little Rough After Retirement

cursed.aesthetic Report

#34

How I Be Eyeing My Last Cigarette After A Long Hard Day Of Doing Nothing

How I Be Eyeing My Last Cigarette After A Long Hard Day Of Doing Nothing

cursed.aesthetic Report

#35

A Look Into My Daily Life (I’m A Targeted Individual)

A Look Into My Daily Life (I’m A Targeted Individual)

cursed.aesthetic Report

#36

Toof Ache

Toof Ache

cursed.aesthetic Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Well.... I won't be forgetting that anytime soon...

#37

When Ya Gotta Go Ya Gotta Go

When Ya Gotta Go Ya Gotta Go

cursed.aesthetic Report

#38

I Can’t Stop Seeing It

I Can’t Stop Seeing It

cursed.aesthetic Report

monkeydog
monkeydog
It's like if someone created a dog mould and this is what popped out.

#39

Shoup

Shoup

cursed.aesthetic Report

#40

Come Back

Come Back

cursed.aesthetic Report

#41

What He Makin

What He Makin

cursed.aesthetic Report

#42

It’s Fine

It’s Fine

cursed.aesthetic Report

#43

Baby Shoes

Baby Shoes

cursed.aesthetic Report

Susan Robinson
Susan Robinson
What’s the matter? You never seen a pair of baby shoes before?

#44

cursed.aesthetic Report

#45

9/10 Dentists Agree

9/10 Dentists Agree

cursed.aesthetic Report

#46

Happy Galentine’s Day

Happy Galentine’s Day

cursed.aesthetic Report

#47

Pediatrics Will Always Terrify Me

Pediatrics Will Always Terrify Me

cursed.aesthetic Report

#48

What I Ordered For My Final Meal At 5:04 Pm At UPS Florence, Colorado For My Crimes Against Humanity

What I Ordered For My Final Meal At 5:04 Pm At UPS Florence, Colorado For My Crimes Against Humanity

cursed.aesthetic Report

#49

On The First Day Of Cursedmas

On The First Day Of Cursedmas

cursed.aesthetic Report

#50

Average Penelope Scott Concert

Average Penelope Scott Concert

cursed.aesthetic Report

#51

Who Gave Da Goose Sandals

Who Gave Da Goose Sandals

cursed.aesthetic Report

#52

Ikeas New Straight Pride Couch Is So Beautiful

Ikeas New Straight Pride Couch Is So Beautiful

cursed.aesthetic Report

#53

2000$/Month

2000$/Month

cursed.aesthetic Report

#54

????????

????????

cursed.aesthetic Report

#55

Nice

Nice

cursed.aesthetic Report

#56

Yet Another Unrealistic Beauty Standard For Women

Yet Another Unrealistic Beauty Standard For Women

cursed.aesthetic Report

#57

Someone Get Him A Pair Of Loafers

Someone Get Him A Pair Of Loafers

cursed.aesthetic Report

#58

What Song They Playin

What Song They Playin

cursed.aesthetic Report

#59

Get To Work!!

Get To Work!!

cursed.aesthetic Report

#60

Rike

Rike

cursed.aesthetic Report

#61

Mentally I’m Here

Mentally I’m Here

cursed.aesthetic Report

#62

cursed.aesthetic Report

#63

Would U ?

Would U ?

cursed.aesthetic Report

Susan Robinson
Susan Robinson
I mean, when you gotta go…at least it’s free, right?

#64

Could Y’all Watch Him?

Could Y’all Watch Him?

cursed.aesthetic Report

#65

You Eat Your Apples With Hair On Or Off?

You Eat Your Apples With Hair On Or Off?

cursed.aesthetic Report

#66

Yeah

Yeah