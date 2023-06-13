This IG Page Collects Images With “Cursed Aesthetic”, Here Are 98 Of The Best (New Pics)
During our scrolling adventures on social media or websites, most of us have likely come across an image that we were not quite sure we wanted to see or perhaps even wished we could unsee. Some of these pictures should have never been shown to the wider public for various reasons, while others belong to a separate group known as "cursed images". This name refers to the peculiar and often mysterious or disturbing character of the photos. Despite their creepy nature, we find ourselves strangely drawn to them, perhaps experiencing goosebumps akin to those caused by twisted horror movies or for multiple other reasons.
Today, we present a fresh selection of cursed images curated by Cursed.Aesthetic, an Instagram account that shares some of the most cursed pictures out there. The profile counts nearly 170k followers, and the number of its community members still grows. Prepare to find yourself thinking, "What have I just seen?" as you scroll through the “cursed list” we have assembled for you.
He Still Gotta Pay?
I wonder if they stood the coffin on end. Otherwise, I think they should pay two fares.
God I Love Boxes I’m Just Like A Cat I Love Climbing Them And Just Being Inside… It’s Like A Nice Hug That Lasts As Long As I Want
Bored Panda has reached out to Celena, an admin of another Instagram community, to find out more about curating accounts with this specific genre of pictures. First, we asked how she came up with the concept of the Cursedimages2009 profile. We found out that: “I came up with this concept for this account back in 2013-2014 when I was using Tumblr. Tumblr was a great place for finding cursed or liminal space images. I wanted to be a part of that community and decided to move those images over to Instagram.”
Panini
Yes
Gotta Lock Up The Chanclas
Asked if there are any specific guidelines or principles Celena follows when selecting images to ensure they align with the overall aesthetic of the account, she answered: “The aesthetic I choose to follow is low quality, out of context, and the least amount of Photoshop.”
Next, we wanted to know if there are any evolving trends or preferences within the cursed images community over time. Celena shared with us: “I remember a time when the trend was beans being put in random things like shoes for example. I wasn’t really that into those, honestly, haha. I remember there was 1 photo a few years back that was AI-created, I believe, and the caption would be something like 'Name at least 1 thing in this photo.' And the photo was just basically a whole lot of nothing.”
God I Wish That Were Me
Hugs!
“The City Is Fallen And I Am Still Alive.”
Then she continued: “Instagram has made their guidelines super tough out of nowhere, it feels like. A lot of my mutuals got their accounts banned or Instagram has restricted them. Accounts that come to mind are 'uncomfort' and '2003deathmemes' which have become ghost accounts due to how aggressive Instagram guidelines are with posts that aren’t offensive to anyone. It's just images out of context. Doesn’t feel harmful. It’s crazy because of how much other content is allowed on this site and doesn’t get taken down.”
Finding Some Big Deals On Facebook Market Place Out Here
How Supportive
Hawt Dawg
Lastly, we wanted to know how Celena handles potential controversies or concerns that may arise from posting disturbing or abnormal content. She told us: “I try not to post offensive things because Instagram guidelines are pretty random. I’ve had a lot of nice people DM me a few times with context behind some photos regarding the person in the photos being super problematic people. I just archive the posts. The internet is an ugly place and I don’t want to be a part of the racism, homophobia, transphobia, colorism, xenophobia, etc. I don’t tolerate any of that. I wouldn’t say my page was created to be a safe space but I hope people are able to view my account as one.”
Happy Holidays
Oi Bruv Jus Cleenin My Teef
??
Honestly I’d Take It
Yea Could I Get 2 Spicy Potato Soft Tacos And A Quesalupa Replace Meat With Potatos Thanks
It Appears
He’s Living In My Walls
Average Portuguese Bathroom Amenities
Have Fun!
Training
People Are Eating What
Awww. Let the dogs have a nibble on the children too.
Rip
But can someone explain why his head is "wavy"?
What’s His Name
Dream Blunt Rotation
Wish Ya Coulda Told Me That A Little Sooner
Guys Bein Dudes
Where Is This Flight Going To
Herby Lookin A Little Rough After Retirement
How I Be Eyeing My Last Cigarette After A Long Hard Day Of Doing Nothing
A Look Into My Daily Life (I’m A Targeted Individual)
Toof Ache
When Ya Gotta Go Ya Gotta Go
I Can’t Stop Seeing It
Shoup
Come Back
What He Makin
It’s Fine
Baby Shoes
What’s the matter? You never seen a pair of baby shoes before?
9/10 Dentists Agree
Happy Galentine’s Day
Pediatrics Will Always Terrify Me
What I Ordered For My Final Meal At 5:04 Pm At UPS Florence, Colorado For My Crimes Against Humanity
On The First Day Of Cursedmas
Average Penelope Scott Concert
Who Gave Da Goose Sandals
Ikeas New Straight Pride Couch Is So Beautiful
2000$/Month
????????
Nice
Yet Another Unrealistic Beauty Standard For Women
Someone Get Him A Pair Of Loafers
What Song They Playin
They playing Six Degrees of Separation by The Script