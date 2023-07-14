"In terms of photography, almost any smartphone is probably a real treasure trove of unique shots," says Ivan Strakhov, a photographer from Odessa, Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment. "Yes, if you want to get rare shots on a regular basis, you need to walk around the city a lot and have a tenacious eye. However, sometimes the person who takes the picture does not realize how funny or beautiful the shot is."

"Remember Vivian Maier, a nanny from Chicago, who in the second half of the last century walked around almost all of the city, walking with children, and filmed several tens of thousands of frames on her camera? People who knew her during her lifetime dubbed Maier 'Mary Poppins with a camera', but she became famous after her death, when her huge archive accidentally fell into the hands of two professional photographers, who instantly realized what a treasure they were lucky to find."