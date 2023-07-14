45 ‘Cursed Images’ That Give Off An Uneasy Vibe, As Shared By This Dedicated Facebook Page
It is generally accepted that the so-called "golden age of photojournalism" falls on the middle of the 20th century, when commercial 35mm cameras became widespread, and hundreds of people took to the streets, who needed only observation and minimal technical skills to get a cool shot.
However, today, thanks to the development of smartphones, any average person probably takes as many photos in a week as a street photographer did in a few months seventy years ago. And some of the photos are truly 'cursed' - like in the posts on this dedicated Facebook page.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
You sure we're in the right trunk road or did we branch off too early,?
If, after seeing any of these images, you exclaim that they are simply photoshopped, do not rush to draw such conclusions. In fact, the modern world, with its incredible speed of life, gives many people the same incredible opportunities for self-realization, and the global trend for posture and uniqueness gives some fabulous moments. The main thing is to sometimes take your eyes off the smartphone screen to see and shoot them.
Never short of a spoon so you can eat from the bowl!
For example, a photo with a giant shark that looks like it dived from the sky onto the roof of a house is in fact not the result of a brilliant work of a photoshopper, but a real monument of art. In one of our posts we already wrote about this 'Headington shark' mounted by British radio presenter Bill Heine on the roof of his house in Oxford almost forty years ago. The landlord had to endure a long standoff with the city authorities who wanted to remove the shark, but now it is considered one of the attractions of Oxford. Once there, just drive to 2 New High Street and take a picture of it yourself if you wish.
"In terms of photography, almost any smartphone is probably a real treasure trove of unique shots," says Ivan Strakhov, a photographer from Odessa, Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment. "Yes, if you want to get rare shots on a regular basis, you need to walk around the city a lot and have a tenacious eye. However, sometimes the person who takes the picture does not realize how funny or beautiful the shot is."
"Remember Vivian Maier, a nanny from Chicago, who in the second half of the last century walked around almost all of the city, walking with children, and filmed several tens of thousands of frames on her camera? People who knew her during her lifetime dubbed Maier 'Mary Poppins with a camera', but she became famous after her death, when her huge archive accidentally fell into the hands of two professional photographers, who instantly realized what a treasure they were lucky to find."
"Therefore, all I can say is 'Shoot, shoot, shoot!' The more the better. Yes, it will most likely be thousands of mediocre shots, but among them, who knows, there may be a real masterpiece. Well, or the shot will end up on one of the similar pages on the internet dedicated to 'cursed' images, this also cannot be ruled out," Ivan Strakhov states.
Be that as it may, many of these photos, despite the fact that they look damn weird and bizarre, still attract the eye. And in some places I do want to laugh - even if with a share of goosebumps, because some of the photos look creepy. However, people love everything strange and inexplicable... So please feel free to scroll this post to the very end, mark the submissions you liked best, and upload some of your self-shot 'cursed' photos in the comments. And who knows, maybe Vivian Maier's fame will come to you much sooner?
The hair is kinda cool. Everything else? Nah man.
"The restaurant was nice, the staff very pleasant unfortunately the food was a tad undercooked."
I do not know what them yellow things are.