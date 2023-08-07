86 Of The Most Cursed Images, As Shared By This Instagram Account
The online world is full of so much content, some of it ought to be weird. Or cursed, if you will. Yes, you guessed it right, it’s time for some more of the internet's finest disturbing images, this time provided by the Instagram account titled ‘Cursed Images 2009’.
Sharing pictures of bizarre things and happenings since 2016, the account has already amassed a fan base of nearly 82k members. Their collection of posts cover everything from toilet design that can only be called weird to people pretending to be animals, and so much more. Scroll down to find some of their posts on the list below and see for yourself.
This post may include affiliate links.
How do I know this is in Russia without being even able to read the sign in background?
Disgusting! Jewelry should always be removed prior to cooking.
A 60 yr old grandma the size of a small child with two humans in a polar bear suit. So Russia then.
I miss the days when a camera flash could easily reveal who was possessed by demons. I am convinced that the digital camera was invented to cover up this revelation.
Well, what are you gonna do if you cannot use the car?
There's a really sweet story behind this photo https://metalinsider.net/in-memoriam/grindcore-fan-that-happened-to-be-a-goat-passes-away
Would you rather go to a restaurant with a toddler or a lemur?