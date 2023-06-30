Before you dive into this post, take a moment for a prayer, cause what you are about to witness are some cursed images. While there is no proof that you can get cursed by an image through your computer or a phone, you never can be too careful, right? These images might give off some weird and creepy vibe, but in their own peculiar way, they could almost be considered to be a work of art. Cursed art, for that matter.

Obviously, the internet loves all things strange and unique, so that is why this Instagram account called cursed.image5 got so much attention. In the last interview, the founder of this Instagram shared that it all started as a school contest project back in 2019, and we are happy that this page has lived on to this day. So be sure to follow cursed.image5 if you would like to spice up your Instagram feed and let us know in the comments which image seemed to be cursed the most.