Even though we are way past Halloween and should be focused on all that Christmas cheer, it’s hard to avoid having some chills going down our spines every now and then. And no, not because of the cold winter nights crawling on us, we mean real creepy stuff.

The internet is famous for its random and disturbing content, so we cannot help but spread the most interesting bits we find! So let’s plunge into the subreddit r/oddlyterrifying, a place that, as you might have guessed, is dedicated to sharing strangely terrifying images. It has 2.5M members, which isn’t that surprising considering the pictures there are weirdly enticing to look at.

Scroll down through the newest stack of tingly scenes

#1

Hate Waking Up To This

Hate Waking Up To This

skollywag92



#2

The More I Learn About Mushrooms The Less Comfortable I Am With The Idea Of Mushrooms

The More I Learn About Mushrooms The Less Comfortable I Am With The Idea Of Mushrooms

Pure_Reason



#3

A Sweet Potato Dug Up From A Garden

A Sweet Potato Dug Up From A Garden

justadair



Mayra
Mayra

1 hour ago

So glad she hadn’t dug up an eggplant




#4

Instead Of Carving The Jack-O-Lantern Myself This Year

Instead Of Carving The Jack-O-Lantern Myself This Year

I poked a bunch of small holes in a pumpkin and stuffed the holes with peanut butter. I then let the squirrels go at it for two days. The result is something truly disturbingly.

Texas1971



#5

If We Drew Modern Animals The Way We Draw Dinosaurs, Based On Bones Alone

If We Drew Modern Animals The Way We Draw Dinosaurs, Based On Bones Alone

JamesMG27



MarcyParlomerNerdGirlsRock
MarcyParlomerNerdGirlsRock

1 hour ago

For all I know, Dinos could be fluffy big birds with rainbow feathers and Christmas sweaters.




#6

Why Even Need This Is What Scares Me

Why Even Need This Is What Scares Me

devilmcdonald



Mayra
Mayra

1 hour ago

My sleep paralysis really needed this tip thanks I hate it




#7

A Disease That Has No Cure

A Disease That Has No Cure

DickDoodle830



guhh
guhh

1 hour ago

Contains the common cold




#8

The View From My Grandmothers Sun Room…

The View From My Grandmothers Sun Room…

CalebPoland



#9

Chinese Ghost City. Huge Skyscraper Areas That No One Lives In

Chinese Ghost City. Huge Skyscraper Areas That No One Lives In

HuldaGnodima



JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko

1 hour ago

Anyone know why it was abandoned/never used?




#10

Ponte City Apartments In Johannesburg, South Africa. The Tallest Residential Building On The African Continent

Ponte City Apartments In Johannesburg, South Africa. The Tallest Residential Building On The African Continent

fyflate89



Rachknits
Rachknits

1 hour ago (edited)

Apparently they were built like this due to building regulation requiring kitchens and bathrooms to have a window so they have windows on the outside and inside.




#11

Signature Evolution In Alzheimer’s Disease

Signature Evolution In Alzheimer’s Disease

Bigon_



Sonia Ward
Sonia Ward

1 hour ago

My mum has alzheimers. Her writing is still fine but she used to be an English teacher and every time I see her spelling, crossing outs and grammar it breaks my heart. This is one of the very small ways the disease has effected her. She is now delusional and paranoid most of the time; nearly always terrified and anxious.




#12

A Screaming Dead Sun

A Screaming Dead Sun

FumingOstrich35



#13

Antheraea Polyphemus... Basically A Tarantula With Wings

Antheraea Polyphemus... Basically A Tarantula With Wings

aristogenic



#14

A Schizophrenic Patient’s Last Drawing Before Suicide

A Schizophrenic Patient’s Last Drawing Before Suicide

Weekly-Reason9285



#15

Lighthouse By The Coast Of Iceland

Lighthouse By The Coast Of Iceland

fyflate89



Arabiata Arabiata
Arabiata Arabiata

1 hour ago

How does the keeper go up there? I see no stairs or cableway there.




#16

Appears I Had A Visitor While Working Alone In A Large Abandoned Basement…

Appears I Had A Visitor While Working Alone In A Large Abandoned Basement…

ssweigart1029



JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko

1 hour ago

I hope it's just the lighting that makes it look like bloody footprints.




#17

My Spine. I Went In For Surgery At 5'10", Came Out 6'2", I'm Supposed To Be 6'7"

My Spine. I Went In For Surgery At 5'10", Came Out 6'2", I'm Supposed To Be 6'7"

KelGuapo



JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko

1 hour ago

Wow, hope everything is going well.




#18

My Father In Their Home Right Now During Ian

My Father In Their Home Right Now During Ian

Annies_Boobs



#19

Walking Home 4 Miles In Abandoned Railroad Tracks

Walking Home 4 Miles In Abandoned Railroad Tracks

No other way to get home unless I want to walk through gang run drug areas. that's the scary part, this is safer.

0asisfan2



Yayheterogeneity
Yayheterogeneity

1 hour ago

So sorry, you have to deal with that and have no safer way to get home.




#20

Known Locations Of Bodies On Mt. Everest

Known Locations Of Bodies On Mt. Everest

SomeoneFromGalar



#21

Lake Mead 1983 vs. 2021

Lake Mead 1983 vs. 2021

GrowthFinal7547



Mayra
Mayra

1 hour ago

This gives me the most anxiety out of any of these pictures




#22

This Is Point Nemo, The Spot Farthest Away From Any Land In The World. You Are Closer To Astronauts Aboard The Iss Than Humanity

This Is Point Nemo, The Spot Farthest Away From Any Land In The World. You Are Closer To Astronauts Aboard The Iss Than Humanity

SabsWithR



Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen

1 hour ago

If only you could get some solid land (volcanic island?), internet and food delivery there, I'd move in a heartbeat.




#23

This Banana Blossom

This Banana Blossom

journeyman369



#24

And They Said Two Heads Are Better Than One

And They Said Two Heads Are Better Than One

Classic_Oven12



Alex Kaufman
Alex Kaufman

50 minutes ago

This is a myth. The story pops up in various places under slightly different circumstances but it isn't true. Google two heads myth.




#25

Inside A Hong Kong Coffin Home

Inside A Hong Kong Coffin Home

rizenHeH



#26

A Three-Legged Dog Licking Its Back

A Three-Legged Dog Licking Its Back

Capitalsplat411



#27

Mother Centipede Cradling Her Children

Mother Centipede Cradling Her Children

Acetosedactylis73



Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf

42 minutes ago

There's nothing like a mother's love.




#28

Bugs Escaping From A Flood

Bugs Escaping From A Flood

WorthEvent6967



spirit wolf
spirit wolf

1 hour ago

In Nomine Patris, et Filii, et Spiritus Sancti, goodbye!!




#29

Woman’s Neighbor Sprays Raid, Peeks Through The Slits In The Fence…

Woman’s Neighbor Sprays Raid, Peeks Through The Slits In The Fence…

14thCenturyHood



Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen

1 hour ago

I'd spray it back at her. That would stop her shenanigans.




#30

Just A Little Reddit Before Bed

Just A Little Reddit Before Bed

Robinson3m



#31

A 4-Year-Old Boy Named Bobby Dunbar Disappeared While On A Trip With His Family

A 4-Year-Old Boy Named Bobby Dunbar Disappeared While On A Trip With His Family

8 months later, they found him and reunited him with his family, and they lived out the rest of their lives together. Nearly 100 years later, DNA evidence proved that the boy they rescued was not Bobby Dunbar.

SouthsFinest-



Artemis Apollo
Artemis Apollo

1 hour ago

Did they ever find the real Bobby Dunbar?




#32

My Tooth Has Really Long Roots

My Tooth Has Really Long Roots

Bwhit1019



Headless Roach
Headless Roach

1 hour ago

Looks like it's about to walk to the tooth fairy on its own




#33

Imagine Going To Explore Your Ski Resort On Holiday And Running Into This

Imagine Going To Explore Your Ski Resort On Holiday And Running Into This

Aromatic-Client336



Anna Litical
Anna Litical

1 hour ago

Saw sometime very similar skiing in Austria.




#34

My Friend Went Into A Fugue State And Wandered Into The Countryside At 3am

My Friend Went Into A Fugue State And Wandered Into The Countryside At 3am

Phoned me at around 5am explaining that he had no idea where he was, soaking wet to the bone and covered in cuts, bruises and this bite(?)

Mighty_Cunnus



Abby da great
Abby da great

57 minutes ago

Snake, wolf, hungry person, cannibal?




#35

This Statue Of The Devil Defeating The Archangel Michael On Top Of A Tomb That Is Caged Off

This Statue Of The Devil Defeating The Archangel Michael On Top Of A Tomb That Is Caged Off

BJAlex_aka_AhnJiwon



SupaCab
SupaCab

34 minutes ago

From Atlas Obscura: The man buried in the tomb is Don Simeon Bernardo. According to historical accounts, Bernardo was a very religious man. He wanted the statue built as a reminder to all of society of the evil and darkness constantly engulfing the world.




#36

So, Did You Like The Zoo?

So, Did You Like The Zoo?

eri_T-34



#37

Nurses Standing With Mentally Ill Patients Wrapped In Wet Linens. Thought To Be Calming For Them

Nurses Standing With Mentally Ill Patients Wrapped In Wet Linens. Thought To Be Calming For Them

Accomplished_Risk89



#38

This Past Thursday Marked The 13th Anniversary Of John Jones Death In Nutty Putty Cave

This Past Thursday Marked The 13th Anniversary Of John Jones Death In Nutty Putty Cave

Jones found himself in a situation no man could help him and after being stuck upside down for 26 hours he died of cardiac arrest while his wife and daughter stood hundreds of feet above.

0asisfan2



And i was like WTF!!
And i was like WTF!!

56 minutes ago

I understand curiosity, but what makes you go like "Hmmm i think i will go in this narrow cannal in this part that is not explored where i can barely squeesse and pass, that seems like a smart idea"




#39

This Warning Sign

This Warning Sign

Ambassador_Academic



JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko

1 hour ago

I don't see any way to "look before you open this door".




#40

Meanwhile, In Australia

Meanwhile, In Australia

umbertocsaba



#41

Found These Two Items On The Sidewalk Outside My House

Found These Two Items On The Sidewalk Outside My House

TheDukeOfDonkeys



#42

Person Infected With Worm Parasites From Eating Raw Pork 🤢

Person Infected With Worm Parasites From Eating Raw Pork 🤢

Minnidaddy



Headless Roach
Headless Roach

45 minutes ago

OMG, how do you treat this? If at all




#43

This Amazon Warehouse In Tijuana, Mexico

This Amazon Warehouse In Tijuana, Mexico

bennyhendrix212



#44

Body Sized Shallow Hole/Grave Behind My New House

Body Sized Shallow Hole/Grave Behind My New House

camelvendor



KM
KM

1 hour ago

Might want to notify the police?




#45

We Hired A Chimney Specialist Today And They Found This. They Said “Well, This Is A First”

We Hired A Chimney Specialist Today And They Found This. They Said “Well, This Is A First”

TheClarkes



JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko

1 hour ago

Hope they find out who's the culprit.




#46

Do An Oil Change, They Said, Ignore The Mess, They Said

Do An Oil Change, They Said, Ignore The Mess, They Said

EndersGame_Reviewer



#47

Every Single Frog Is Looking Eerily In The Same Direction

Every Single Frog Is Looking Eerily In The Same Direction

Spacee_7



#48

A Bat Nursery

A Bat Nursery

Gainsborough-Smythe

13points
POST
#49

I'm Literally Speechless With This... (What Kind Of Creature Is This?)

I'm Literally Speechless With This... (What Kind Of Creature Is This?)

glamoroushumility Report

13points
POST
#50

An Ai's Interpretation Of The Word "Religion"

An Ai's Interpretation Of The Word "Religion"

Lead-Fire Report

13points
POST
#51

My Wife Found This Trail-Cam Pointed At The Back Door Of The Restaurant She Manages

My Wife Found This Trail-Cam Pointed At The Back Door Of The Restaurant She Manages

DangerDee007 Report

12points
POST
#52

I Don’t Know Why This Scares Me- Die Of Thirst Or Get Arrested By Border Control

I Don’t Know Why This Scares Me- Die Of Thirst Or Get Arrested By Border Control

Aromatic-Client336 Report

12points
POST
Scrapiechick
Scrapiechick
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why isn't it push the button and get water?

3
3points
reply
#53

Joe Metheny, The Killer Who Made His Victims Into Burgers – And Sold Them To Unsuspecting Customers

Joe Metheny, The Killer Who Made His Victims Into Burgers – And Sold Them To Unsuspecting Customers

-generic-ghost- Report

12points
POST
Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*stops chewing quarter pounder*

1
1point
reply
#54

This Abandoned Traffic Jam In Sweden. What Gives?

This Abandoned Traffic Jam In Sweden. What Gives?

wadye Report

12points
POST
T5n
T5n
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to put a fake skeleton in torn clothes in one of these just to freak people out

4
4points
reply
#55

So I’ve Always Wondered This, Why Does It Look Like There’s A Person Standing Next To The Elephants Foot In Chernobyl In This Picture?

So I’ve Always Wondered This, Why Does It Look Like There’s A Person Standing Next To The Elephants Foot In Chernobyl In This Picture?

The_Last_Hussar Report

11points
POST
Ga Di
Ga Di
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

picture was made using a mirror afaik, so it´s just reflections (bad mirror?)

2
2points
reply
#56

Imagine This, But With Absolute Silence. No Chatter. Just Idle People

Imagine This, But With Absolute Silence. No Chatter. Just Idle People

itsMoSmith Report

11points