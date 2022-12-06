“Oddly Terrifying”: 115 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)
Even though we are way past Halloween and should be focused on all that Christmas cheer, it’s hard to avoid having some chills going down our spines every now and then. And no, not because of the cold winter nights crawling on us, we mean real creepy stuff.
The internet is famous for its random and disturbing content, so we cannot help but spread the most interesting bits we find! So let’s plunge into the subreddit r/oddlyterrifying, a place that, as you might have guessed, is dedicated to sharing strangely terrifying images. It has 2.5M members, which isn’t that surprising considering the pictures there are weirdly enticing to look at.
Scroll down through the newest stack of tingly scenes and don’t forget to check out our previous posts here, here and here.
Hate Waking Up To This
The More I Learn About Mushrooms The Less Comfortable I Am With The Idea Of Mushrooms
A Sweet Potato Dug Up From A Garden
Instead Of Carving The Jack-O-Lantern Myself This Year
I poked a bunch of small holes in a pumpkin and stuffed the holes with peanut butter. I then let the squirrels go at it for two days. The result is something truly disturbingly.
If We Drew Modern Animals The Way We Draw Dinosaurs, Based On Bones Alone
For all I know, Dinos could be fluffy big birds with rainbow feathers and Christmas sweaters.
Why Even Need This Is What Scares Me
A Disease That Has No Cure
The View From My Grandmothers Sun Room…
Chinese Ghost City. Huge Skyscraper Areas That No One Lives In
Ponte City Apartments In Johannesburg, South Africa. The Tallest Residential Building On The African Continent
Signature Evolution In Alzheimer’s Disease
My mum has alzheimers. Her writing is still fine but she used to be an English teacher and every time I see her spelling, crossing outs and grammar it breaks my heart. This is one of the very small ways the disease has effected her. She is now delusional and paranoid most of the time; nearly always terrified and anxious.
A Screaming Dead Sun
Antheraea Polyphemus... Basically A Tarantula With Wings
A Schizophrenic Patient’s Last Drawing Before Suicide
Lighthouse By The Coast Of Iceland
How does the keeper go up there? I see no stairs or cableway there.
Appears I Had A Visitor While Working Alone In A Large Abandoned Basement…
I hope it's just the lighting that makes it look like bloody footprints.
My Spine. I Went In For Surgery At 5'10", Came Out 6'2", I'm Supposed To Be 6'7"
My Father In Their Home Right Now During Ian
Walking Home 4 Miles In Abandoned Railroad Tracks
No other way to get home unless I want to walk through gang run drug areas. that's the scary part, this is safer.
So sorry, you have to deal with that and have no safer way to get home.
Known Locations Of Bodies On Mt. Everest
Lake Mead 1983 vs. 2021
This Is Point Nemo, The Spot Farthest Away From Any Land In The World. You Are Closer To Astronauts Aboard The Iss Than Humanity
If only you could get some solid land (volcanic island?), internet and food delivery there, I'd move in a heartbeat.
This Banana Blossom
And They Said Two Heads Are Better Than One
This is a myth. The story pops up in various places under slightly different circumstances but it isn't true. Google two heads myth.
Inside A Hong Kong Coffin Home
A Three-Legged Dog Licking Its Back
Mother Centipede Cradling Her Children
Bugs Escaping From A Flood
Woman’s Neighbor Sprays Raid, Peeks Through The Slits In The Fence…
Just A Little Reddit Before Bed
A 4-Year-Old Boy Named Bobby Dunbar Disappeared While On A Trip With His Family
8 months later, they found him and reunited him with his family, and they lived out the rest of their lives together. Nearly 100 years later, DNA evidence proved that the boy they rescued was not Bobby Dunbar.
My Tooth Has Really Long Roots
Looks like it's about to walk to the tooth fairy on its own
Imagine Going To Explore Your Ski Resort On Holiday And Running Into This
My Friend Went Into A Fugue State And Wandered Into The Countryside At 3am
Phoned me at around 5am explaining that he had no idea where he was, soaking wet to the bone and covered in cuts, bruises and this bite(?)
This Statue Of The Devil Defeating The Archangel Michael On Top Of A Tomb That Is Caged Off
So, Did You Like The Zoo?
Nurses Standing With Mentally Ill Patients Wrapped In Wet Linens. Thought To Be Calming For Them
This Past Thursday Marked The 13th Anniversary Of John Jones Death In Nutty Putty Cave
Jones found himself in a situation no man could help him and after being stuck upside down for 26 hours he died of cardiac arrest while his wife and daughter stood hundreds of feet above.
I understand curiosity, but what makes you go like "Hmmm i think i will go in this narrow cannal in this part that is not explored where i can barely squeesse and pass, that seems like a smart idea"