Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been said that you should never look a gift horse in the mouth, meaning that you should accept gifts graciously without questioning their value but, rather, appreciating the thought that went into the gesture.

For one woman though, she’s at her wits’ end with her mother-in-law always gifting expensive clothes to her 1-year-old grandson that he never gets to use or grows out of too quickly. She turned to Mumsnet to vent, but netizens shut her down pretty quickly. 

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    You shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth, as this woman found out the hard way

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Her MIL kept buying pricey clothing for her baby grandson, despite the woman asking her not to on several occasions

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman complained that her child never gets the chance to wear the clothing because she doesn’t want it to get filthy at the childminder

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She’s asked her family and in-laws repeatedly not to buy her baby more clothing since she has enough, but that hasn’t stopped her mother-in-law

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Image credits: Siamesecatlover

    Frustrated, the woman turned to the web to vent, but netizens soon slammed her for acting ungrateful and entitled

    OP begins her post by telling the community that it’s her son’s first birthday and Christmas coming up. She adds that she’s not someone who wants or appreciates expensive baby clothes, as she finds them extremely wasteful and not really practical since her son is with a childminder four times a week and comes home filthy.

    She goes on to say that she’s made this clear to her family, including her in-laws, a number of times this year and has asked for anything but more baby clothes. OP adds that when her son was born, her in-laws bought him hundreds of pounds worth of clothes, some of which he didn’t even wear or wore just once.

    As a result, OP said that for her son’s first birthday and Christmas, she’d prefer some toys rather than more clothes and even provided some links to give her family a clearer idea of what she’s after. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, OP got a message from her mother-in-law saying that while she knew OP liked to shop on Vinted, she just couldn’t resist buying some more clothes for OP’s baby. Frustrated, OP shares with her readers that this will be at least the third time this year that her mother-in-law has ignored her pleas for no more clothing.

    OP concludes her post by asking the readers whether or not it’d be unreasonable to just accept the gifts and then sell them or return them to fund the purchase of stuff her child would actually enjoy – like the aforementioned toys she’s so low on.

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Image credits: Sarah Chai / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    While some readers suggested OP just take the clothes and sell them online, the majority slammed her for being ungracious and acting entitled. 

    Dealing with entitled people can be a nightmare, but what if the entitled person is you? What signs should you look out for? And how can you overcome this problematic personality trait? We went looking for answers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In his article for IDEAPOD, Lachlan Brown puts forward some clear signs you’re suffering from self-entitlement. A few of these include setting unrealistic expectations of the people around you, always finding ways to assert your superiority, sincerely thinking you are better than most people, and taking your relationships for granted.

    The Pleasant Mind website suggests a few ways to get on top of your sense of self-entitlement. Some of these include recognizing the feeling of entitlement, developing more self-awareness, identifying what you expect from others and the world, and understanding that you’re actually not entitled to anything. 

    Perhaps OP should do a little soul-searching and learn to express more gratitude before she ends up on a list of entitled jerks like this one.

    What do you think? Is OP being ungrateful or does she have a point? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers told the woman she had no right to dictate what her mother-in-law gifted to her grandson, and some even suggested just selling the clothing she didn’t want

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Woman Turns To The Web To Moan About MIL’s Choice In Baby Gifts, Gets A Reality Check From Netizens

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    2

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My MIL buys some sort of clothing for my daughter practically every week. I'm not the biggest fan of it, but I'm also not going to look a gift horse in the mouth. She always makes sure to buy something that is at least a little too big, so my daughter will grow into it. If OPs MIL insists on buyng new clothes, she should do something similar, so the child won't grow out of them like OP thinks. Also, the child isn't going to grow as much as they did in their first year, so they won't grow out of new clothes so quickly.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toddler and baby clothes get dirty even when not doing anything messy, so I would just put the kid in the clothes and if they get wrecked, well, such is life... We got some (to us) truly awful clothes from my husband's family, but we grinned and bore it, either put them to the back of the cupboard and forgot about them, or just put them on and didn't care what happened to them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My MIL buys some sort of clothing for my daughter practically every week. I'm not the biggest fan of it, but I'm also not going to look a gift horse in the mouth. She always makes sure to buy something that is at least a little too big, so my daughter will grow into it. If OPs MIL insists on buyng new clothes, she should do something similar, so the child won't grow out of them like OP thinks. Also, the child isn't going to grow as much as they did in their first year, so they won't grow out of new clothes so quickly.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toddler and baby clothes get dirty even when not doing anything messy, so I would just put the kid in the clothes and if they get wrecked, well, such is life... We got some (to us) truly awful clothes from my husband's family, but we grinned and bore it, either put them to the back of the cupboard and forgot about them, or just put them on and didn't care what happened to them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda