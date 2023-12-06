“Vinted Gone Wild”: 70 Screenshots That Prove Online Thrifting Can Be A Weird Experience
Buying secondhand is good for the planet, your wallet, and your soul. It’s especially handy when you can do it online, just like on Vinted. For a fraction of the retail price, you can find a piece of clothing you've always dreamed of from the comfort of your own home.
However, selling or buying involves weirdly funny surprises. From desperate attempts at haggling to clothes modeled on paper cutouts of Danny Devito, the users of Vinted have various techniques to either successfully sell an item or try to score the best deals of their thrifting career.
There’s a whole community online that shares and discusses these totally strange findings on this marketplace. It’s called “Buy, Sell, Swap,” where secondhand fashion meets peculiar personalities. Scroll through the list to find the funniest offers, stories, and unexpected treasures within the quirky community on Vinted.
This Guy’s Way Of Selling Watches Made Me Laugh
I Cant Stop Laughing, One Of The Funniest Encounters Ive Had!
Vinted is now Europe’s biggest app for buying and selling used clothes. As their official website indicates, they now unite more than 75 million people in 20 countries. Since 2008, they’ve grown tremendously and currently employ more than 1200 workers on a mission to make second-hand people’s first choice.
I Mean… Lol
Strange Interaction Today, Did Make Me Giggle Though
Not Mine But It Made Me Laugh
It was founded by two Lithuanians, Milda Mitkutė and Justas Janauskas, after a conversation at a house party. Milda found herself in a small student apartment overflowing with clothes. She wanted them put to good use instead of collecting dust in the depths of her closet. Justas offered to help and built a website that allowed users to give away clothes to friends.
Interesting Way To Picture Your Items
I’m Sorry What??
Think He’s Been Itching To Tell Someone
Back in 2008, secondhand fashion was not as mainstream as it is now, and the cofounders didn’t expect success in their home country, let alone expanding to others. It was just a passion hobby for the two students. However, interest in their platform started to grow, and they realized that the second-hand market had a real future. In the following years, it attracted investors, which led them to expand further. After raising €128 million in funding, it became Lithuania’s first tech unicorn in 2019.
Why Do People Do This?
Fight Fire With Fire (No Personal Info)
Sustainability remains the number one priority throughout their whole operational process. According to their report on climate impact, Vinted set out to minimize their effect on the environment and has introduced the “Pick Up and Drop Off” (PUDO) approach. The alternative parcel distribution saved 62% of emissions compared to home delivery.
Thats Enough Vinted For Today
Asking For Underwear Pics (No Personal Info)
I Just Love It When Sellers Do This
Additionally, it was found that 62% of sellers reused packaging designed for single use, which resulted in 70% lower emissions than using new. Shopping secondhand instead of new also showed an average emissions savings of 1.8 kg of CO2 per item. In total, it has stopped 453 kilotons of CO2 from entering our atmosphere.
Is She Talking To Herself? (No Personal Info)
I Declined This Persons Offer Yesterday, Now They Messaged Me Today Saying This. Why?
Possibly The Most Bizarre Interaction I've Had On Here
Vinted’s popularity proves that the view towards consuming fashion has shifted. People are looking for more sustainable ways to shop and minimize their impact on the environment. Pre-loved boutiques are popping up everywhere, and charity and thrift shops have lost their previous stigma. Shopping secondhand is now cool, sustainable, and a lot cheaper.
The Balls
Wth? Weirdest Interaction Ever
There’s absolutely no need to sacrifice your style when being a conscious consumer. In fact, it’s one of the biggest fashion trends right now. Many street style enthusiasts have embraced thrifting as a way to add unique and interesting pieces to their wardrobes. Unlike traditional retail stores that carry cookie-cutter styles and designs, charity shops offer a mix of vintage and modern that can be combined in endless ways. From oversized jackets to graphic tees, they offer a variety of fashionable finds that can be incorporated into many stunning outfits.
Sorry, What Kind Of Fever Dream Am I In?
How Low Am I Supposed To Go
Found This Thing Today (No Personal Info)
Additionally, the appeal of thrifting is related to hunting for the perfect addition to your wardrobe, which provides a sense of adventure. Finding what you’ve been looking for for (perhaps) months can be incredibly satisfying and rewarding. Collecting one-of-a-kind pieces requires more time than going into a store and buying whatever you want, which minimizes the number of items we purchase (that later end up in landfills).
"New With Tags"
Found Something In The Bag I Just Received
(No Personal Info) Why??
Major companies are also finding ways to compete with the new, booming sustainable market. A worldwide brand, Patagonia, not only uses sustainable materials in its outerwear but also helps customers repair their clothing instead of buying new items. Levi’s has introduced a new collection, "Water<Less,” that uses up to 96% less water to create a pair of jeans.
Even luxury brands like Prada are taking more environmentally friendly approaches to fashion. Last year, they released a 48-piece collection crafted entirely of certified recycled gold and ethically sourced diamonds. It’s no secret that luxury brands hold a lot of cultural influence; therefore, this sustainable jewelry line sends a message that it’s necessary to challenge the industry to be more green.
‘Brand New, Never Worn’ Description vs. The Photos
😅 Made Me Chuckle
Heinz Ketchup Bottle For Reference
Cute Cat... But Really? Who Would Want To Buy This?
I Love This App
Sometimes I Love Being Deliberately Stupid
I.. I Don’t Know What Else You Want From Me Here
Extra Item…
This
Well This Is New
Do You Ever Just
Are You Joking 😂
At Least They’re Honest About It!
I Hate This Thing With A Passion 😂 (No Personal Info)
This Came Inside My Order
I Swear Nothing Makes Me Lose Interest Faster
Think This Might Be My Last Straw (No Personal Info)
Ah Yes, The Classic Guilt Trip Approach (No Personal Info)
One Of Many Weird Messages I’ve Received On Vinted
Just Trying To Sell A Skirt I Made For £5 And This Is What I Get 💀
Sometimes People Suck, But Most Of My Buyers Are So Lovely 💖🫶🏻
Is This What Vinted Has Become?
Is It Just Me Or Does Messages Like This Annoy Anyone Else (No Personal Info)
Gave Me A Chuckle
What Should I Have Done? (No Personal Info)
.. What Do I Say/Do? (No Personal Info)
I Don’t Know What World Some People Live In, They Really Thought I’d Accept 95% Off?! (No Personal Info)
Wow, First Time For Everything
Really? 😂 (No Personal Info)
Ok
Clearly A Fetish Thing (No Personal Info)
I Don’t Understand The Need To Be Rude 😂
No Context Vinted
Just Another Normal Day On This App 🤭
Why 😭😭😭😭 I'm So Angry!
Am I In The Wrong Here
Obviously, this person’s first encounter with a zip