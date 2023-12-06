ADVERTISEMENT

Buying secondhand is good for the planet, your wallet, and your soul. It’s especially handy when you can do it online, just like on Vinted. For a fraction of the retail price, you can find a piece of clothing you've always dreamed of from the comfort of your own home.

However, selling or buying involves weirdly funny surprises. From desperate attempts at haggling to clothes modeled on paper cutouts of Danny Devito, the users of Vinted have various techniques to either successfully sell an item or try to score the best deals of their thrifting career.

There’s a whole community online that shares and discusses these totally strange findings on this marketplace. It’s called “Buy, Sell, Swap,” where secondhand fashion meets peculiar personalities. Scroll through the list to find the funniest offers, stories, and unexpected treasures within the quirky community on Vinted.