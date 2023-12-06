ADVERTISEMENT

Buying secondhand is good for the planet, your wallet, and your soul. It’s especially handy when you can do it online, just like on Vinted. For a fraction of the retail price, you can find a piece of clothing you've always dreamed of from the comfort of your own home.

However, selling or buying involves weirdly funny surprises. From desperate attempts at haggling to clothes modeled on paper cutouts of Danny Devito, the users of Vinted have various techniques to either successfully sell an item or try to score the best deals of their thrifting career.

There’s a whole community online that shares and discusses these totally strange findings on this marketplace. It’s called “Buy, Sell, Swap,” where secondhand fashion meets peculiar personalities. Scroll through the list to find the funniest offers, stories, and unexpected treasures within the quirky community on Vinted.

#1

This Guy's Way Of Selling Watches Made Me Laugh

This Guy’s Way Of Selling Watches Made Me Laugh

GenderfluidPhoenix Report

#2

Original (No Personal Info)

Original (No Personal Info)

photo-things Report

#3

I Cant Stop Laughing, One Of The Funniest Encounters Ive Had!

I Cant Stop Laughing, One Of The Funniest Encounters Ive Had!

simshady02 Report

Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, nobody ever believes me when I tell them I'm a baby genius, so I have to act like a stupid adult.

Vinted is now Europe’s biggest app for buying and selling used clothes. As their official website indicates, they now unite more than 75 million people in 20 countries. Since 2008, they’ve grown tremendously and currently employ more than 1200 workers on a mission to make second-hand people’s first choice.
#4

I Mean… Lol

I Mean… Lol

reddit.com Report

#5

Strange Interaction Today, Did Make Me Giggle Though

Strange Interaction Today, Did Make Me Giggle Though

marthvader1337 Report

#6

Not Mine But It Made Me Laugh

Not Mine But It Made Me Laugh

Revolutionary_Top581 Report

Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
1 hour ago

Does he have serious allergic reaction to the material or he just really into moisturizing?

It was founded by two Lithuanians, Milda Mitkutė and Justas Janauskas, after a conversation at a house party. Milda found herself in a small student apartment overflowing with clothes. She wanted them put to good use instead of collecting dust in the depths of her closet. Justas offered to help and built a website that allowed users to give away clothes to friends.

#7

Interesting Way To Picture Your Items

Interesting Way To Picture Your Items

kadenw17 Report

N G
N G
N G
Community Member
1 hour ago

never been worn... hmmm, that bear isn't exactly bare

#8

I'm Sorry What??

I’m Sorry What??

reddit.com Report

Mike Hunt
Mike Hunt
Mike Hunt
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Change the listing to $100 and say slightly worn, don't have to actually wear them but hey...get more money off pervs!

#9

Think He's Been Itching To Tell Someone

Think He’s Been Itching To Tell Someone

R0bbi99 Report

Back in 2008, secondhand fashion was not as mainstream as it is now, and the cofounders didn’t expect success in their home country, let alone expanding to others. It was just a passion hobby for the two students. However, interest in their platform started to grow, and they realized that the second-hand market had a real future. In the following years, it attracted investors, which led them to expand further. After raising €128 million in funding, it became Lithuania’s first tech unicorn in 2019.
#10

Why Do People Do This?

Why Do People Do This?

PurpsGreekGoddess Report

#11

Why Are Buyers Like This

Why Are Buyers Like This

reddit.com Report

#12

Fight Fire With Fire (No Personal Info)

Fight Fire With Fire (No Personal Info)

BigPeters01 Report

Sustainability remains the number one priority throughout their whole operational process. According to their report on climate impact, Vinted set out to minimize their effect on the environment and has introduced the “Pick Up and Drop Off” (PUDO) approach. The alternative parcel distribution saved 62% of emissions compared to home delivery.

#13

Thats Enough Vinted For Today

Thats Enough Vinted For Today

hustlehardalways Report

Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
1 hour ago

Too much information but I'm sure there's a clientele for that. Oh, and one more thing: you probably should ask somebody else to write your profile if you ever want to use Tinder.

#14

Asking For Underwear Pics (No Personal Info)

Asking For Underwear Pics (No Personal Info)

woodsettonlds Report

#15

I Just Love It When Sellers Do This

I Just Love It When Sellers Do This

ImagineChickenn Report

Additionally, it was found that 62% of sellers reused packaging designed for single use, which resulted in 70% lower emissions than using new. Shopping secondhand instead of new also showed an average emissions savings of 1.8 kg of CO2 per item. In total, it has stopped 453 kilotons of CO2 from entering our atmosphere.
#16

Is She Talking To Herself? (No Personal Info)

Is She Talking To Herself? (No Personal Info)

No_Tumbleweed1003 Report

#17

I Declined This Persons Offer Yesterday, Now They Messaged Me Today Saying This. Why?

I Declined This Persons Offer Yesterday, Now They Messaged Me Today Saying This. Why?

HanaOki Report

#18

Possibly The Most Bizarre Interaction I've Had On Here

Possibly The Most Bizarre Interaction I've Had On Here

a_valuable_friend Report

Vinted’s popularity proves that the view towards consuming fashion has shifted. People are looking for more sustainable ways to shop and minimize their impact on the environment. Pre-loved boutiques are popping up everywhere, and charity and thrift shops have lost their previous stigma. Shopping secondhand is now cool, sustainable, and a lot cheaper.

#19

The Balls

The Balls

Yeah_imacoolgirl Report

#20

Wth? Weirdest Interaction Ever

Wth? Weirdest Interaction Ever

[deleted] Report

Tuesday
Tuesday
Tuesday
Community Member
1 hour ago

The continual use of the 'x' at the end of messages is probably the only thing keeping this conversation sounding light

#21

Haha

Haha

skidazzlex Report

There’s absolutely no need to sacrifice your style when being a conscious consumer. In fact, it’s one of the biggest fashion trends right now. Many street style enthusiasts have embraced thrifting as a way to add unique and interesting pieces to their wardrobes. Unlike traditional retail stores that carry cookie-cutter styles and designs, charity shops offer a mix of vintage and modern that can be combined in endless ways. From oversized jackets to graphic tees, they offer a variety of fashionable finds that can be incorporated into many stunning outfits.
#22

Sorry, What Kind Of Fever Dream Am I In?

Sorry, What Kind Of Fever Dream Am I In?

mycenae___ Report

Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Apparently they are very allergic to all bacteria yet somehow surviving having a gut full of them, colonies living around every orifice on their body, and basically more bacteria in and on their body than there are body cells. A medical marvel. Also, if you have an immune response to pathogenic bacteria is that really an 'allergy'?

#23

How Low Am I Supposed To Go

How Low Am I Supposed To Go

frontendspacemaster Report

#24

Found This Thing Today (No Personal Info)

Found This Thing Today (No Personal Info)

Makkieday Report

Additionally, the appeal of thrifting is related to hunting for the perfect addition to your wardrobe, which provides a sense of adventure. Finding what you’ve been looking for for (perhaps) months can be incredibly satisfying and rewarding. Collecting one-of-a-kind pieces requires more time than going into a store and buying whatever you want, which minimizes the number of items we purchase (that later end up in landfills).
#25

"New With Tags"

"New With Tags"

juggling- Report

#26

Found Something In The Bag I Just Received

Found Something In The Bag I Just Received

gtoguk Report

Jesse
Jesse
Jesse
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Freiburg, 29th of December 1941. Wishing you best of luck and blessings for the New Year and good health. Also many thanks for the Christmas Day." Written by a Miss Beringer, in WW2 era Germany.

#27

(No Personal Info) Why??

(No Personal Info) Why??

raematex Report

Major companies are also finding ways to compete with the new, booming sustainable market. A worldwide brand, Patagonia, not only uses sustainable materials in its outerwear but also helps customers repair their clothing instead of buying new items. Levi’s has introduced a new collection, "Water<Less,” that uses up to 96% less water to create a pair of jeans.

Even luxury brands like Prada are taking more environmentally friendly approaches to fashion. Last year, they released a 48-piece collection crafted entirely of certified recycled gold and ethically sourced diamonds. It’s no secret that luxury brands hold a lot of cultural influence; therefore, this sustainable jewelry line sends a message that it’s necessary to challenge the industry to be more green. 

#28

'Brand New, Never Worn' Description vs. The Photos

‘Brand New, Never Worn’ Description vs. The Photos

smallflabby Report

#29

😅 Made Me Chuckle

😅 Made Me Chuckle

NeatCandle6856 Report

Mike Hunt
Mike Hunt
Mike Hunt
Community Member
41 minutes ago

They tried to trick us, used to be Hermes that was the worst then this special new delivery company came along which is just as bad...

#30

Heinz Ketchup Bottle For Reference

Heinz Ketchup Bottle For Reference

-Penguin--- Report

#31

Cute Cat... But Really? Who Would Want To Buy This?

Cute Cat... But Really? Who Would Want To Buy This?

Double__Parked Report

Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I love cats and I wouldn't want the top. Unless the cat was included.

#32

I Love This App

I Love This App

kenzo_diazepina Report

#33

Sometimes I Love Being Deliberately Stupid

Sometimes I Love Being Deliberately Stupid

cg1308 Report

#34

I.. I Don't Know What Else You Want From Me Here

I.. I Don’t Know What Else You Want From Me Here

Interesting_Tiger_72 Report

#35

Extra Item…

Extra Item…

Anniemelrose Report

#36

This

This

Another-Laura Report

#37

Well This Is New

Well This Is New

potataps Report

#38

Stop Posting Clothes Like This

Stop Posting Clothes Like This

baichira Report

#39

Do You Ever Just

Do You Ever Just

Agile_Crow_1516 Report

#40

Are You Joking 😂

Are You Joking 😂

CloClo0608 Report

#41

At Least They're Honest About It!

At Least They’re Honest About It!

u/Asthali Report

#42

I Hate This Thing With A Passion 😂 (No Personal Info)

I Hate This Thing With A Passion 😂 (No Personal Info)

starwizard14 Report

Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Tip? I've never been on Vinted, is this a normal thing?

#43

This Came Inside My Order

This Came Inside My Order

EvinE123 Report

#44

I Swear Nothing Makes Me Lose Interest Faster

I Swear Nothing Makes Me Lose Interest Faster

ShirokumaBear_ Report

#45

Think This Might Be My Last Straw (No Personal Info)

Think This Might Be My Last Straw (No Personal Info)

tinycat6969 Report

#46

Ah Yes, The Classic Guilt Trip Approach (No Personal Info)

Ah Yes, The Classic Guilt Trip Approach (No Personal Info)

PineappleCubeKicks Report

#47

One Of Many Weird Messages I've Received On

One Of Many Weird Messages I’ve Received On Vinted

WeeMonkeyBum Report

#48

Just Trying To Sell A Skirt I Made For £5 And This Is What I Get 💀

Just Trying To Sell A Skirt I Made For £5 And This Is What I Get 💀

justanotherlurkerx Report

#49

Sometimes People Suck, But Most Of My Buyers Are So Lovely 💖🫶🏻

Sometimes People Suck, But Most Of My Buyers Are So Lovely 💖🫶🏻

Outside-Astronaut312 Report

#50

Is This What Vinted Has Become?

Is This What Vinted Has Become?

wannaliv? Report

#51

Is It Just Me Or Does Messages Like This Annoy Anyone Else (No Personal Info)

Is It Just Me Or Does Messages Like This Annoy Anyone Else (No Personal Info)

Ok_Jellyfish7162 Report

roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bless, you didn't need permission to treat yourself to new.

#52

Gave Me A Chuckle

Gave Me A Chuckle

wicked_lazy Report

#53

What Should I Have Done? (No Personal Info)

What Should I Have Done? (No Personal Info)

phaerietales Report

#54

.. What Do I Say/Do? (No Personal Info)

.. What Do I Say/Do? (No Personal Info)

juxtaglometular Report

#55

I Don’t Know What World Some People Live In, They Really Thought I’d Accept 95% Off?! (No Personal Info)

I Don’t Know What World Some People Live In, They Really Thought I’d Accept 95% Off?! (No Personal Info)

WeeMonkeyBum Report

roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With stupid questions like that you knew before you asked, and have now wasted your own and their time. It makes no sense.

#56

Wow, First Time For Everything

Wow, First Time For Everything

mulhollanddriveway Report

#57

Really? 😂 (No Personal Info)

Really? 😂 (No Personal Info)

confused_finch Report

#58

Ok

Ok

hamsterfan957 Report

roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, I'd want to translate that conversation into something that wasn't completely ludicrous

#59

Clearly A Fetish Thing (No Personal Info)

Clearly A Fetish Thing (No Personal Info)

taylalatbh Report

#60

I Don’t Understand The Need To Be Rude 😂

I Don’t Understand The Need To Be Rude 😂

NAshMc99 Report

#61

No Context Vinted

No Context Vinted

Elisabethianian Report

#62

Just Another Normal Day On This App 🤭

Just Another Normal Day On This App 🤭

fafawen Report

#63

Why 😭😭😭😭 I'm So Angry!

Why 😭😭😭😭 I'm So Angry!

tinycat6969 Report

#64

Am I In The Wrong Here

Am I In The Wrong Here

origninalamazonecho Report

#65

Why Some Sellers So Rude Loool 😩 (No Personal Info)

Why Some Sellers So Rude Loool 😩 (No Personal Info)

KatieMcLoll Report

#66

My Favourite Encounter I’ve Ever Had With A Seller (No Personal Info)

My Favourite Encounter I’ve Ever Had With A Seller (No Personal Info)

AOkkiutmoura Report

#67

Made Me Laugh

Made Me Laugh

XistentialKrisis Report

#68

Lovely Way To Start My Morning 🤢

Lovely Way To Start My Morning 🤢

PineappleCubeKicks Report

roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone on this list has gone through finding all the posts from this person. I think we know who has the actual fetish.

#69

Am I Crazy For Finding This Weird

Am I Crazy For Finding This Weird

heyimvee_ Report

#70

Offering £2.50 For A £15 Item But “Will Leave A Lovely Review”

Offering £2.50 For A £15 Item But “Will Leave A Lovely Review”

Mannyonthemapm6 Report

