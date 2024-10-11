We’ve gathered some spectacular examples of bizarre, creepy or just downright weird toy design fails from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

As simple as they might seem in concept, the truth is that making a good toy is harder than it seems. Many toys that represent human figures tend to invoke the uncanny valley , but some are so creepy that it’s unclear what parent’s would look at it and think “my child needs one of these.” At the same time, parents are also forced to search through the veritable ocean of bootlegs .

#1 Bort Sampson Share icon

#2 Playground In Germany Share icon

#3 The Not So Fantastic Four Share icon

On the face of it, toys really should not be creepy at all. Most folks would probably agree that playthings for children should, on average, be cute and inoffensive. However, toymakers also have to deal with the unfortunate reality that the items they make tend to be human or humanoid forms and, as it turns out, people have a weird aversion to this concept. This is generally referred to as the uncanny valley, where “mostly” human figures make people nervous. We tend to be able to relate more to forms and figures that resemble us, but as these figures get closer and closer to perfectly resembling humans, there is a “drop,” or a valley which suddenly creates some revulsion.

#4 Homer On Steroids Share icon

#5 My Favorite Show Is Called The Americans Share icon

#6 Geocentric Solar System At A Public School's Playground Share icon

Some have, rather sensationally, suggested that this powerful aversion to “almost human” figures is some evolutionary response to alien doppelgangers. However, there is a significantly more logical explanation. It's the same reason rotten food, maggots and skeletons all, generally cause some degree of fear and disgust: being around dead things can be dangerous, and a corpse is perfectly in line with something “almost human.”

#7 You Had One Job Share icon

#8 I Don't Even Know What To Call This Share icon

#9 Spooderman Share icon

In toys, the uncanny valley tends to show up most often in hyper realistic baby dolls. While it might not be as common of a toy anymore, there was a period of time when dollmakers were going through a sort of arms race to produce baby dolls. This included features like crying until it was "fed," the ability to urinate and dynamic sounds, from sleeping to laughter.

#10 Jamaicachu: "Jamaica No Problem" Share icon

#11 This "Hagrid" Doll I Bought 15 Years Ago In A Dollar Store Is Just A Repainted Lion From The Wizard Of Oz. Rocking His Mane, Ears, And Medal Of Courage Share icon

#12 From What Level Of Hell Was This Retrieved? Share icon

At a young age, this might all seem quite cool but as an adult, a very lifelike toy making noises and sometimes even “reacting” to movement and light (these sorts of features also exist) are probably the inspiration for horror movies about dolls and toys coming to life.

#13 SpongeBob Devourer Of Children Share icon

#14 The Quality Check Was Clearly Passed Share icon

#15 Strange Dinosaur Share icon

#16 I Think Wario Ingested A New Kind Of Mushroom. I Wonder What Mario Party He Went To Share icon

#17 Off-Brand Toy With An Interesting Name Share icon

#18 What Am I Supposed To Call This? Lario? Share icon

#19 Spotted This Chimera At The Mall Share icon

#20 This Bootleg Captain America Toy Share icon

#21 Oh No Share icon

#22 Tele... Babies Share icon

#23 “Luigi, I Think Something Is Not Right” Share icon

#24 Batman’s Face Is Priceless Share icon

#25 I'm A Benign Girl, In A Benign World Share icon

#26 Mario Grew A Mustache Above His Nose Share icon

#27 She Looks Like She's Had A Hard Life Share icon

#28 They Should Have Thought About This Kinder Egg Toy A Little Longer Share icon

#29 Panda-Themed Children’s Ride Share icon

#30 A Transforming Dinosaur Robot Toy My Son Got Share icon

#31 Found This Toy At A Random Store. Nothing Makes Sense In This Toy Share icon

#32 I Have No Words Share icon

#33 Some Toy Company Made A Plush Of Meilin Lee From Turning Red, However They Forgot To Give It A Nose Share icon

#34 Adolescence-Deformed Karate Frogs Share icon

#35 This Lamb I Won Out Of A Claw Machine. I Love It Share icon

#36 This Burger King's Patrick Star Toy Is Actually Mr. Crab Share icon

#37 I Found Some New Avengers Infinity War Figures. "Derp" Black Widow And "Calm But Clearly Not Amused Steve" Captain America Share icon

#38 This Toy Parking Deck Has A Battery Compartment Without A Battery Compartment Share icon

#39 Any Idea Why My Kid Refused To Ride This? Share icon

#40 "Quality" Toy I Found In A Claw Machine Share icon

#41 This Pikachu Off-Brand Found At Goodwill Share icon

#42 Blursed Avengers Share icon

#43 Poor Woody And Buzz, What Have They Done To You? Share icon

#44 This Is A Toy That I Got Today. My Kid Removed It's Head To Reveal This. I Should Have Read The Text Properly, "Security And Non-Taxic". The Head Comes Off Very Easily, And It's Very Pointy Share icon

#45 My Favorite Game, Mong Us Share icon

#46 My Sad Christmas Share icon

#47 Dora Did Not Like What She Explored Share icon

#48 I Was Finally Able To See It Share icon

#49 This "Cartoon Plush" On Temu. Honestly, I'm Not Gonna Sleep After Seeing This Share icon

#50 Here Comes The Yellow Cat That Hates Saturdays: Barfyard Share icon

#51 Did I Stutter? Share icon

#52 Found This At A Local Chinese Store Share icon

#53 Spiderman With His Famous Spider-Rifle Share icon

#54 They Blocked The Middle Slide At The Playground Share icon

#55 The Folks Installing The Playground Weren't Looking Too Closely Share icon

#56 Herp Derp Share icon

#58 Muigi And Lario Share icon

#59 Kobe Bryant Share icon

#60 Walt Diary Presents Share icon

#61 The Terrible Physical Bootleg Share icon

#62 Found This At My Local Dollar Store Yesterday Share icon

#63 Pikachu Isn’t Looking Too Good Share icon

#64 I Found These Pikachus Share icon

#65 Avengers 2 - My Favorite Superman Movie Share icon

#66 I’m A Bearby Girl, In A Bearby World Share icon

#67 Found This At The Mall Share icon

#68 My Friend's Daughter Got A Veterinarian Kit For Her 4th Birthday, He Sent Me This Share icon

#69 These Burger King Toys Share icon

#70 My Daughter's Toy Tablet Has No Word For The Letter "C". Clown? Cowboy? I Mean It's In German But Still A Lot Of Words With C Share icon

#71 Found This Giraffe With Five Legs In A Search-And-Find Book Share icon

#72 Some You! Bunny Loves Share icon

#73 Apparently My Daughter's Baby Doll Is Not Much Alive And Frozen Share icon

#74 My Favorite Transformer Is Coca-Col Share icon

#75 Darth Goblin: "You Know, I'm Something Of A Sith Lord Myself" Share icon

#76 Deformed Eggs Share icon

#77 Found These Bootleg Pokémon Cards At The Bootleg Anime Store In The Mall Share icon

#78 Jason Share icon

#79 Iron Deficiency Man Share icon

#80 Pokémon? Nah, I've Got Petbaby Share icon

#81 Why Do They Keep On Torturing Him? Share icon

#82 They Are Going Through Something Share icon

#83 SpongeBob Is My Favorite Avenger Share icon

#84 Superman, You Look A Little Off Today Share icon

#85 This Kid's Octopus Toy Only Has Seven Legs Share icon

#86 Kids' Boat At The Playground. Water Has Nowhere To Go Share icon

#87 This Puzzle In My Kid's Playground Which Can Never Be Right Share icon

#88 Aye Of Course, Sense Of Right Alliance On The Way Share icon

#89 Thanos Share icon

#90 Does Nintendo Know About It? Share icon

#91 My Favorite Share icon

#92 Mater, Is That You? Share icon

#93 My Daughter's Toy Piano Key Labeling Share icon

#94 Today's Playground Counting Lesson With My Toddler Became Disappointing. Look At Numbers Six And Nine Share icon

#95 I Got This A While Back. The Only Reason I Got It Was Because Rapunzel Is In The Cinderella Box Share icon

#96 I’m Afraid Share icon

#97 Deformers Share icon