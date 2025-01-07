Meet The Turkey Who Thinks He’s A Duck

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most beautiful things about animal sanctuaries is helping animals live their best lives, even if that means something unconventional. Jerry the turkey is a perfect example of this.

Jerry came to Merrymac Farm Sanctuary in Charlotte, Vermont from another sanctuary where he and another turkey, Tom, were getting themselves into trouble and needed a safe place where they could roam around without bothering anyone.

The two turkeys were allowed to mingle freely with the ducks in the barnyard and it became clear that Jerry was happier with his new ducks friends than with Tom, and the ducks were perfectly at ease with this new member of their flock. Tom found his own turkey tribe eventually while Jerry just loved the ducks!

Jerry isn't just a companion to the ducks, he is also their protector and will puff up and vocalize to scare off hawks or other raptors that glide by looking for a meal. He also has a peacekeeping role. Male ducks can be aggressive with each other and Jerry has been seen breaking up squabbles.

Jerry's preferences might be a little unusual but he's happy and thriving with his chosen duck family and that's all that matters!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | bsky.app

Jerry with his family

Jerry and his duck brothers waiting for lunch

Beautiful Jerry showing off his plumage

Jerry and his friends looking at the lady ducks