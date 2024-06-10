Wife Asks Husband To Interrupt His Gaming Sessions To Check Up On Her

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re immersed in something you’re passionate about, everything else in the world can seem to disappear. If I’m busy in the kitchen baking a cake, 3 hours can easily slip away before I even realize that time has passed at all. And it’s great to have a hobby that you can escape to when you need to relax. But it’s probably wise to keep one foot rooted in reality, just in case anybody needs you.

After taking a tumble in their home, one parent realized that their husband is completely unaware of what’s happening while he’s gaming. Below, you’ll find all of the details that his spouse shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies concerned readers posted.

This parent realized that their husband is completely unaware of his surroundings while gaming

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But after being asked to check in periodically, he did not seem willing to change his habits

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: WriterNo5247

It’s healthy for couples to have their own separate hobbies

If you’re in a relationship, it’s likely that you and your partner have unique hobbies that you don’t necessarily have to do together. For example, my partner loves MMA and watching UFC every Sunday morning, while I would rather watch some mindless reality TV when I have time on the weekends to unwind. Meanwhile, I find cooking and baking fun and relaxing, while he would prefer to chill on the couch playing video games while I’m in the kitchen.

As important as it is for couples to spend quality time together, it’s also healthy for them to have their own hobbies as well. According to therapist Jaime Bronstein, having individual hobbies and passions can create “space for excitement” in a relationship. When you’re not doing the same things together all the time, you actually have things to share and discuss with your partner at the end of the day, Bronstein told Brides.com.

Having time apart and doing things separately can also help couples appreciate their time together more. This space will also keep you two from getting sick of each other. Plus, having individual hobbies can allow you to learn from one another.

But it’s important that your hobbies don’t start to interfere with your relationship

My partner loves running, and I used to think I would never do it. Fast forward to a year later, and we actually go on runs and compete in races together! I’ve also gotten him to take up tennis, the sport I’ve played since I was a child. Being able to share hobbies with your partner and introduce them to new activities can be a beautiful thing.

And, of course, in the unfortunate event that your relationship does not work out or something happens to your partner, it’s important to have a life of your own. Knowing that you have things in life to keep you motivated and active can be extremely important during tough times.

But as with anything else in life, it’s important to find a healthy balance between the energy you put into your hobbies and your personal life. If you find yourself neglecting your partner to stay up late playing video games or spend the entire day at the golf course, you might be in for some trouble.

When it comes to gaming in particular, one 2020 study in Addictive Behaviors Reports found that fathers are more likely than mothers to display pathological gaming symptoms. Gaming was also directly linked to decreased parental efficacy, and depression was found to be a cause of pathological gaming for some parents.

The majority of dads play video games for 30 minutes or more per day

The study also reported that the majority of fathers say they play over 30 minutes of video games a day. Meanwhile, only a third of moms game at all, and those who do play for less than half an hour on average each day.

There is nothing inherently wrong with playing video games, of course, but it can become a problem when it leads to couples feeling disconnected. Although checking in with your partner every hour or so might not seem like a big deal, it’s a nice reminder that you’re thinking of them and a great way to feel close throughout the day, even when you’re doing different things.

Plus, in this case, this husband’s partner wanted to feel safe and secure and know that their husband cared about their well being. Don’t we all want to give our loved ones that sort of peace of mind?

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing video game drama between parents, look no further than right here.

Later, the parent explained why their husband couldn’t hear while gaming

