Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Causes Drama By Uninviting Brother’s GF To Thanksgiving After Her Comments To His Wife
Family, Relationships

Man Causes Drama By Uninviting Brother’s GF To Thanksgiving After Her Comments To His Wife

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

In a perfect world, people would treat each other with respect and refrain from making unnecessary comments. But unfortunately, we do not live in a perfect world.

Needless to say, lack of respect doesn’t really make anyone’s relationship any better. Take this redditor’s story, for instance; after learning about the disrespectful comments his brother’s girlfriend made towards his wife, the OP saw no other choice but to refuse to invite said girlfriend to his home for Thanksgiving. That didn’t exactly make the brothers’ relationship any better, and to make matters worse, got the parents involved, too.

Thanksgiving is a great time to get the family together

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual image)

This man refused to let his brother bring his girlfriend to Thanksgiving after she disrespected his wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Socallivin1993

Fellow netizens didn’t think the OP was a jerk for not allowing his brother to bring Lindsay to Thanksgiving

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Some people, however, deemed the man a jerk

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

8

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
hannaekb avatar
Spannidandoolar
Spannidandoolar
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the YTA comment of inviting her then kicking her out if she makes another comment. Give her and the brother fair warning and let's see if they can behave themselves.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
dbzi5shm avatar
Secret Squirrel
Secret Squirrel
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If Lyndsey thinks they are selfish people, why would she want them to have kids? Have them to dinner and ask her about it and her other life advice over the meal.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lyndsey is not even very good at being passive-aggressive. This is full-on aggression.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
hannaekb avatar
Spannidandoolar
Spannidandoolar
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the YTA comment of inviting her then kicking her out if she makes another comment. Give her and the brother fair warning and let's see if they can behave themselves.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
dbzi5shm avatar
Secret Squirrel
Secret Squirrel
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If Lyndsey thinks they are selfish people, why would she want them to have kids? Have them to dinner and ask her about it and her other life advice over the meal.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lyndsey is not even very good at being passive-aggressive. This is full-on aggression.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda