Wife “Surprises” Husband With A Trip, Expects Him To Handle All Costs And Planning

They say when it comes to gifts, it’s the thought that matters. But what if there’s not much else behind it?

A few days ago, a guy who goes on Reddit by the username Equivalent_Basis_563 made a post on r/AITAH, where he shared a story about a birthday present from his wife that left him feeling more frustrated than appreciated.

Part of her surprise for his special day was a trip to see his favorite football team. Only she hadn’t picked a game or booked a flight…

For his birthday, this man’s wife “gifted” him a trip to see his favorite team play, only there was a catch

He was supposed to handle all the costs and planning

Image credits: Equivalent_Basis_563

The vast majority of those who read the story said the man did nothing wrong

But a few believe the couple could’ve both been more cooperative

