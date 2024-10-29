Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife “Surprises” Husband With A Trip, Expects Him To Handle All Costs And Planning
Couples, Relationships

Wife “Surprises” Husband With A Trip, Expects Him To Handle All Costs And Planning

They say when it comes to gifts, it’s the thought that matters. But what if there’s not much else behind it?

A few days ago, a guy who goes on Reddit by the username Equivalent_Basis_563 made a post on r/AITAH, where he shared a story about a birthday present from his wife that left him feeling more frustrated than appreciated.

Part of her surprise for his special day was a trip to see his favorite football team. Only she hadn’t picked a game or booked a flight…

For his birthday, this man’s wife “gifted” him a trip to see his favorite team play, only there was a catch

Image credits: voronaman111 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

He was supposed to handle all the costs and planning

Image credits: puhhha / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Equivalent_Basis_563

The vast majority of those who read the story said the man did nothing wrong

But a few believe the couple could’ve both been more cooperative

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

ng avatar
N G
N G
Community Member
59 minutes ago

"insert a Witty pun here". Sorry you'll have create it yourself. Imagine it's funny. So please upvote and thank me for making your day better.

milda27oye avatar
Momogi
Momogi
Community Member
58 minutes ago

She is trying to manipulate him into paying for a trip that she wanted.

chegoe69798 avatar
John L
John L
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Sounds like...."the concepts of a" gift..., seriously, I get the not booking or scheduling, but she saved nothing for it. Not really a gift.

