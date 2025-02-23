Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Tears Up After Husband's New $20k Truck Turns Out To Be A Life-Changing Gift For Her
Couples, Relationships

Wife Tears Up After Husband's New $20k Truck Turns Out To Be A Life-Changing Gift For Her

A guy has set the bar high for husbands around the world after sharing the wholesome story of how he surprised his wife with a rather unusual gift. He told how she’s suffered from dental problems throughout their marriage. She was constantly in pain, and her self-esteem was at an all-time low. Her husband couldn’t bear to see her suffer anymore, so he cooked up a plan.

The guy spent a year saving part of his paycheck every month, and told his honey he was buying a new truck. When the day came to collect the vehicle, he instead took his wife to the dentist and gifted her a $20,000 mouth makeover. He wasn’t quite prepared for just how much things would change after that. And he’s raking in praise from netizens.

    Not everyone is blessed with a perfect set of pearly whites that they're proud to show off

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    When one woman's bad teeth started affecting every area of her life, her husband went the extra [s]mile to help her

    Image credits: Brock Wegner (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Ok_Delivery_7276

    Our perception of the way we look is often tied to our self-esteem and confidence

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    It is said that we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but people do it anyway. A study has found that many Americans perceive those with straight and great pearly whites to have more desirable qualities than those with crooked or bad teeth.

    More than a thousand people took part in the survey. They were shown images of people with different types of teeth “problems” and asked to give their honest opinions about them. The respondents didn’t know that they were actually comparing people with straight teeth to those with crooked teeth.

    One of the findings showed that many people perceive those with “good” teeth to be more successful and wealthy. The perfect teeth people were also perceived to be more trustworthy.

    It can be difficult to conduct yourself with confidence when you feel like you’re being judged by a certain aspect of your appearance. Changing Faces is a U.K.-based organization that works towards providing support and promoting respect for anyone living with a visible difference.

    The organization describes self-esteem as the value and worth we attach to ourselves as a whole. “It can be influenced by several things. One is how we feel about our appearance, also known as our body image. If we don’t like something about how we look, it is often difficult to feel good about other aspects of ourselves,” notes their website, adding that self-esteem is often connected to self-confidence.

    Changing Faces notes that fixating on negative reactions to your appearance, like staring, bullying, or being on the receiving end of unkind remarks, can have an impact on your mental health and well-being. You could be overcome by worry, distress or anger. Or you could find yourself depressed or anxious. “This can make you avoid certain situations or feel anxious about going out at all,” reads the site.

    The organization suggests building confidence by recognizing your unique talents, gifts, skills, and qualities. Having a good support network around you also helps. The experts suggest doing things that bring you joy and make you feel fulfilled. Lastly, they say you should never suffer in silence. Speak to a friend, family member or reach out for professional help if you really find yourself struggling with any aspect of your appearance.

    "Who is cutting onions?" the husband's wholesome story left many netizens in tears

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Adrian
    Adrian
    Adrian
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Only in America does it cost $20,000 to visit the dentist...

    Karizma Kaliko
    Karizma Kaliko
    Karizma Kaliko
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    I'm a person who had some effffffffed up teeth. It only took until I had 2 left up top (only cuz they were fake), 1000s upon 1000s of mg of ibuprofen, and the highest INsecurities possible to man til I finally went in. 7 years later, I can't believe i even went thru that c**p. And my ego is almost to the point of overinflation haha

