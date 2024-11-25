Video Of “Mama Lizzo And Baby Lizzo” Leaves Fans Stunned Over Singer’s Incredible Weight Loss

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzo and her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, stole the spotlight while enjoying a mother-daughter night out.

The duo were captured twinning in braided hairstyles and playful outfits in photos and a video shared by the 36-year-old hitmaker on Friday, November 22.

Dressed in a white off-the-shoulder crop top and denim shorts, the About Damn Time singer looked radiant alongside her mom, who stunned in a leopard-print jacket.

The singer's weight loss sparked admiration and speculation among fans.

Others commented on how the mother and daughter look like “real life twins."

Lizzo is known for spoiling her mom and has gifted her a wardrobe and a car in the past.

Points of View Supportive Fan POV: Celebrates Lizzo's transformation and mother-daughter bond as uplifting and inspiring.

Skeptical Critic POV: Questions Lizzo's weight loss authenticity, suspecting the influence of drugs like Ozempic.

Media Analyst POV: Sees the focus on weight overshadowing Lizzo's achievements and media's obsession with appearance.

Lizzo and her mom rocked matching braided hairstyles, twinning in playful outfits during a mother-daughter night out

“My mom stole my hairstyle & ate me up,” Lizzo captioned a playful Instagram video of their outing, showcasing their unmistakable bond and humor.

The singer added a cheeky twist by pairing the video with an audio clip from The Kardashians, referencing Kim Kardashian’s infamous complaint about her sister Kourtney copying her style.

Fans were delighted to see the cute mother-daughter moment.

“Mama lizzo is gorgeous,” one said, while another wrote, “omg 😍 you’re like sisters (sorry 🙈 but you are both so similar and beautiful).”

“Mama lizzo and baby lizzo,” read a third comment.

“You and your mom look identical!!” one remarked, while another said they were “Twinning.”

“Real life twins,” another commenter agreed.

Lizzo joked that her mom “stole” her hairstyle, pairing the video with a cheeky Kardashian audio clip

Some fans, however, were more focused on Lizzo’s noticeably slimmed-down frame, flooding the comments with both admiration and speculation.

“So beautiful. You have worked so hard,” read one compliment, while another said, “Such a beautiful soul you have came so far !! And I appreciate you so much , you’ve given me my confidence as well!”

Others couldn’t help but notice her sharp new look, with one fan quipping, “The cheekbones are cheekboning.”

“First thing to slim is that face, hi haterssssss!!!” another joked.

However, not everyone believed the change was purely effort-driven, with some speculating about the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic. Comments like “Lizzo be eating Ozempic,” “O O O OZempic,” and “Ozempic Olympics” popped up, fueling the rumor mill.

“How you get skinny so fast ??” one asked.

“Mama lizzo and baby lizzo,” read one comment on the Grammy winner’s recent post, while another wrote, “You and your mom look identical!!”

Supporters quickly clapped back, with one writing, “Everybody isn’t on ozempic.. I’ve lost a lot of weight by walking and green smoothie cleanse.”

Lizzo’s mother has shown great pride in her daughter’s achievements over the years.

In 2022, Shari presented the songstress with the People’s Champion Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

“She’s a champion of others, she builds you up and is always in your corner,” she said while presenting the award.

“She has shown us all that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy, to be creative, and to feel worthy,” the happy mother continued. “I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor – and I’m so proud of her.”

Lizzo has a history of spoiling her mom, from gifting her a wardrobe makeover to surprising her with a brand-new Audi for Christmas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

In 2021, Lizzo posted a tear-jerking video where she gifted her mother an entire wardrobe for her birthday.

“Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself,” the Juice singer wrote in the caption.

“I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world,” she continued. “Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl! Thank you @jasonrembert.”

The year before that, the singer surprised her mother with the car keys to a brand new Audi car for Christmas.

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas 🎄I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family..” Lizzo said on Instagram at the time.

“I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all,” she continued.

Some fans left remarks about the mother-daughter bond, while others speculated about her weight loss in the comments section

