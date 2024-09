Shania Twain wowed with her lovely 60s-inspired hair and makeup, confidently embracing an all-denim look that wasn’t as cringe-worthy as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s infamous ensemble from the 2001 American Music Awards.



While the fit and train of her denim evening gown were stunning, the gloves felt a bit out of place, and the oversized collar looked like it was borrowed from a massive grandpa button-down shirt. A few tweaks and the look could have gone from quirky to iconic!