It’s sad but true that people steal from each other. And while high profile theft may get the headlines, day-to-day theft of smaller items is far more common, but goes largely unnoticed, especially in a school or office environment.

In an effort to avoid these cases of petty theft, a woman wrote her 8-year-old adopted daughter’s name on all of her school belongings, only to have the girl’s teacher shame her for it. Now the upset mom has turned to Reddit to ask what she should do about the situation.

8-year-old daughter really wanted to join an early school program, so mother took her supply shopping

Image credits: Kyle Nieber (not the actual photo)

Mom wrote daughter’s name on all her school stuff to avoid theft problems

Image credits: Kati Hoehl (not the actual photo)

When daughter went to her program, all the supplies were actually mixed up and distributed evenly between the kids

Image credits: u/MoviegoingArtist

Daughter came home upset because teacher shamed her for having individually named supplies

OP begins by telling the community that her adopted 8-year-old daughter had expressed a keen interest in going to a before-school-starts program, where the children would learn some extracurricular activities. In preparation, she took her daughter shopping for school supplies.

In her post, OP goes on to mention that she’s had problems with theft at school before, so she diligently marked each and every item with her daughter’s name, right down to jotting the name in Sharpie on the inside of her pencil pouch and labeling every last marker.

Well, her daughter came home from the program upset, telling the mom that the teacher had singled her out for having labeled stationery.

The mom called the teacher to find out what was going on only for the teacher to inform her that, because the school lacked the funds to give every child their own stuff, supplies were evenly distributed. Now the mom’s at a loss for what to do and has appealed to Reddit for help.

From what OP shared, it seems that both her and the teacher would benefit from a closer relationship. There would probably be better communication about the school’s policies, for starters.

Image credits: Max Fischer (not the actual photo)

“Your child will thrive in school if you can create a “circle of support” that includes the three of you (your child, his teacher, and you),” says Trudy Carpenter, director of special services for Ledyard public schools in Connecticut.

The circle of support needs to be especially strong when your child first begins school, but it will remain important throughout their school years.

In her article for babycenter, Maile Carpenter suggests some ways to build and sustain good communication with your child’s teacher.

Maile suggests getting to know the teacher right away. Try to arrange at least a quick conversation at the beginning of the year. While you’re at it, keep in regular touch. Use your first meeting to create a plan for staying in regular contact throughout the year.

Saying thank you helps. Pass along compliments as well as suggestions and criticism. Everyone appreciates a kind word. Do your best to stay involved with the class. Even if you work full time, a small gesture goes a long way to show you care.

Finally, be discreet but take action if problems arise. If you are angry with the teacher, take steps to address your feelings with them as soon as possible.

Spencer Russell is the founder of Toddlers CAN Read. He is a former kindergarten and first-grade teacher who was recognized as one of the best teachers in his city, state, and national charter network.

In his article for Today’s Parent, Russell says that cultivating a good relationship with your child’s teacher is good for everyone. You’ll know how to be the teacher’s ally in your child’s education, they’ll feel supported and trusted, and most importantly, your child will reap the benefits of a parent and teacher advocating for their success.

Do you think the teacher acted appropriately? What would you do next if you found yourself in the mom’s shoes? Let us know your opinions in the comments!

Reddit responded with a resounding NTA and added that the teacher was way out of line

Image credits: deepak dua (not the actual photo)

