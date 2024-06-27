43 Office Supplies To Make The Grind A Little More Pleasant
Alright, desk jockeys, get ready to transform your workspace from drab to fab! We've rounded up 43 office supplies that are so cool, so quirky, and so downright delightful that they'll make your coworkers green with envy (and maybe scratch their heads in confusion). These aren't your run-of-the-mill pens and staplers; we're talking about conversation starters, productivity boosters, and mood lifters that will make your 9-to-5 a whole lot more bearable.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Dragon Stapler Will Make Your Desk The Envy Of Westeros
Review: "I bought this for my daughter who loves dragons. She was so delighted to see that it actually works as a stapler too. It made her day, and the bonus is that it works really really well." - Aimee Safford
This Yoda Bookend Uses The Force To Keep Your Bookshelf Organized (No Jedi Mind Tricks Required)
Review: "Cute little yoda holding back a mountain of star wars books, whats not to love? Easily put together and the packaging was exceptional. Highly recommend for any star wars, book, lovers in the galaxy!" - carinda johnson
Need A Stress Buster? These Bubble Wrap Stress Sheets Are Poppin'!
Review: "This was a great little gag gift for somebody who had been dealing with some stress. She appreciated it." - majic
Resin Computer Monitor Frogs Will Make You Smile Every Time You Look Up At Your Monitor
Uno "The Office" Edition Is For Everyone That Loves Bears, Beets, And Battlestar Galactica
Review: "The Chili pot card adds so much to an already hectic uno game. We played this for four hours and had to take a break so we could breathe because we were laughing so much." - Bird Hernandez
This Meme Mousepad Reminds You That Everything Is, In Fact, Not Fine
Review: "I’ve had this for a year and the stitching has only frayed in one spot. Great for laughs with the coworkers and sending a subtle message to management that you are dying on the inside." - Amazon Customer
Your Pens Will Be Feline Fine With This Cute Cat Pen Holder
Review: "My friend loved these cats! I bought them as part of a Christmas gift to an office friend and she absolutely loved them! She has a couple on her desk at work and took 3 for her desk at home." - kfg905
Make Note-Taking, Journaling, Or Doodling A Wild Adventure With These Cute Animal-Shaped Gel Pens
Review: "I bought these pens for birthday favors and ended up getting more because I just love the way they write! They are so adorable and make your writing look great!" - Katie
This Darth Vader Pen Holder Is Strong With The Force
Review: "It works perfectly for holding my letter opener and keeping close at hand. I love seeing Darth Vader on his knee hold it up for me. It seems very sturdy and I'm very happy with it." - Holly Allen
Cat Meme Desk Cards Is The Only Therapy You Need
UFO Cow Abduction Desk Decor: The Perfect Gift For The Conspiracy Theorist In Your Life
Review: "My mom is into weird cute things and when I came across this item and saw what it does, I knew I had to get this for her! She absolutely lit up when the cow moo'd as it was being carried away." - Heather Martinez
Cute Cat Metal Binder Clips: Purr-Fectly Secure Your Papers With A Touch Of Feline Flair!
Get The Mini Garbage Trash Pen Holder And Keep Your Desk Clean
Review: "I love these little things. Gave one to my wife for her desk at work and I have the other one on my desk. I fill it up with gum wrappers and other little debris that I need to discard from my desk." - T Mowers
Pig Man Sensory Stress Relief Toy: Squeal With Delight, Not Stress!
Review: "This was a gif to my grandson. He absolutely loves it and so do his friends. They all wanted to play with it." - Theodore D. Malloy, C.P.E.
Hold onto your coffee mugs, folks, because we're just getting started! We know your day at the office might be much more drab than fab but these next few items are here to lift your spirits and make your desk a space for fun and good vibes.
These Mini Ramen Noodles Shape Erasers Will Slurp Up Your Mistakes
Review: "These erasers erase very well. I personally love that they are in the shape of top ramen. They have been fun erasers for my family. My kids liked that they came in little top ramen packs." - havenwolf
This Resin Frog Statue Is The Ultimate Potty Humour Desktop Accessory
Review: "This turned out to be a lot nicer that I anticipated. I knew it was going to look nice but the quality and sturdiness is outstanding! Gave it as a gift and my sister LOVED it!" - Steven J. Dziki
This Shortcut Sticker Is The Secret Weapon For Every Person Who Is Chained To Their Computer
Review: "Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can't remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!" - Candice M Eaker
Desk Accessories Just Got A Whole Lot More Fun With This Vintage Camper Pencil Holder
Review: "I had been looking all over for some type of holder to hold about 20 coffee packets. We live in our fifth wheel and everyone who sees this raves over it. It's super strong for its purpose and was a blast to put together (in about 15 mins.). I did use a bit of glue to keep the little hitch in place but it's adorable on my counter and matches my aqua kitchen accessories. I'm thinking about getting another to hold our packets of water supplements." - Shawna Nero Newton
Need A Little Pick-Me-Up? This Clapping Monkey Tape Dispenser Will Make You Smile
Review: "Most amazing office tool I've ever owned. It never gets old. I actually get excited when I need a piece of tape and the little monkey claps his symbols." - Rebecca White
Tiny Violin: The Soundtrack To Your Co-Workers's Sob Story
Review: "I saw this in a video and thought it was so funny and I wanted one. It’s better than I thought it would be. Good quality and the sound is louder than you’d expect." - Tyler
No More Mental Meltdowns! This Squishy Brain Is Your Stress Buster
Review: "I was so exited for this product to arrive and it didn’t disappoint! It is so much fun to play with and I’m looking forward to using it while I study to see if it will help me focus! It’s fun for kids and adults!" -annonymous
Who's The Top Dog Of Office Supplies? The Hot Dog Stapler, Obviously!
Review: "Functional stapler with a cute design! Got it as a birthday gift for a girl in my office! She loves it and it’s a big conversation starter on our small office! It’s perfect! The hot dog is very sturdy and doesn’t impact the function or use of the stapler at all." - Chelsea Davis
These Fruit Shape Sticky Notes Are A-Peel-Ing To All The Senses!
Don't Play Dead, Get The Office Possum And Embrace The Mess!
Review: "Nothing to dislike!! We got this for my daughter for mothers day because Possum is my 6yr old granddaughters nick name so it was the perfect gift!! My daughter works at a busy doctors office and the whole crew( including the dr have had so much fun with this hideous plastic creature🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 HIGHLY recommend!!" - Sherry
Kick Back And Relax At Your Desk With The Foot Hammock
Review: "This works great, i recommended it to my co workers.. we all work from home and this is a great little asset to be able to hold your feet up. Alternating your feet helps a lot.. this is adjustable to raise or lower it.. you can drill it to your desk or use the clamps. I chose to use the clamps and works great. I would recommend it." - Lilme
Don't Let Your Ideas Get Burnt! Write Them Down On These Toaster Sticky Notes
Review: "This is a gift for my mum for her desk at work. She is going to love it. Its not massive that it will take up too much room. It is multi-functional and very pretty. Would recommend if you are looking for something to get the job done and look nice doing it." - Téa
Gun Shape Ballpoint Pens: Write With A Bang!
Review: "These are such a great gift idea. They are a great novelty and i love how you can actually maneuver the small parts. They also write very well, but make no mistake these are a novelty." - Dave's Travels
These Cat Shape Hooks Are The Cat's Meow For A Clutter-Free Workspace
Review: "I bought the 2 pack. One for me and one for a coworker to hang our headsets on our computer monitors. They're cute and keep our headsets off our desktops when not in use." - Trice
See, work doesn't need to be a drag! These tiny additions will make you smile or give you a quick moment of stress relief when you need it most. Trust us, your coworkers will be begging to borrow (or steal) these awesome finds.
Donkey Desktop Memo Holder: Your Desk Just Got A Whole Lot More Hee-Haw!
This Is The Only Right Way To Do Motivational Sayings
This Might Be The Crappiest Tape Dispenser You Have Ever Seen
Review: "I purchased this as part of a secret Santa gift. My coworkers all LOVED it (I work in construction with all men), the favorite part was the paper clips inside the toilet. They stick to the butt of the man when you pick him up! Lol" - Kacy Carman
This Hype Button Is The Ultimate Attention-Grabber
Review: "The Hype Button has transformed our office atmosphere, instantly adding joy and celebration to our victories. Its vibrant design and cheerful sound make it a hit with everyone. Plus, its durability ensures it's always ready to hype up our successes. A must-have for any workplace looking to inject a bit of fun into the daily grind." - Brittany White
Show Off Your Personality (and Your ID) With These Funny Lanyards
Review: "I bought this product for my friend. We work in a bakery and have to carry our badges and name tags. This holder is prefect, and the quality is very durable! Worth the money for sure." - Tonya Smith
Make A Statement With This Jumbo Pencil
Review: "I got this for a colleague who has a weird affinity for only writing with pencils. He even has two pencil cups on his desk - one for regular-sized pencils and one for shorties that have been sharpened a lot but still have some life left. This one now sits prominently in the middle of his desk and it's a great punchline that it's actually functional." - Just Joe
Desk Job Got You Down? Take A Swing At Boredom With Desktop Tetherball
Review: "Talk about a throwback to my elementary school days when we would BOLT to the tetherball pole for recess! Love love love it!! I have it on my WFH desk and when a meeting gets dull, I play a round! So fun. And the little quirky book is cute too." - Opie
Monday Blues? These Funny Notepads Will Give You A Giggle
Review: "Got this for my mom. She's always putting out fires and talking about how stressful her job is so I thought these would be perfect for her. She laughed so hard when she saw these, and she really likes them. She can relate to them!" - SD
Feeling Like A Threat Level Midnight? This Michael Scott Mood Magnet Gets It.
Review: "The sizing was perfect, not too big but big enough to see detail in Michael’s expressions. I use it as decor on my work desk so everyone can have an idea on my mood that day :)" - Caitlynn
Floppy Disk Coasters: A Throwback Thursday Must-Have For Your Desk
Review: "These coaster are great. They are such a great conversation starter. The coaster are very cute, and sturdy. They are easy to clean. I love the coaster, and I plan on getting more because they are cute and unique, and I love them." - Anita
Switching Privacy Door Sign: Your Mood, Your Rules, Your Sign
Review: "This has been so handy to have in the office that my office neighbor bought one too! Great way to let people know if you’re in a meeting, welcome or busy! Quality is good and it is holding well to my door." - SH