Ready to transform your workspace into a hub of productivity and inspiration? Say hello to brighter days with our guide to essential office supplies! From vibrant stationery to innovative gadgets, we've curated a selection of essentials guaranteed to inject a dose of joy into your workspace.

Dive Into Productivity With The Excel Cheat Sheet Sticker: Your Work Must-Have!

Dive Into Productivity With The Excel Cheat Sheet Sticker: Your Work Must-Have!

Review: "Had no idea this was even a thing. Got it for my daughter and now the hubby wants one for his computer too. Very handy to have right there for a quick 'know how'" - Stacy W.

$5.95 at Amazon
Get Ready For Fun: Mini Archery Bow Set For Entertainment!

Get Ready For Fun: Mini Archery Bow Set For Entertainment!

Review: "Fun office toy. My officemate & I have gotten very good at mini-archery and are veritable assassins around the office." - Jesse G.

$17.99 $14.99 at Amazon
Infuse Your Workspace With Humor And Creativity Using Mini Cinder Blocks!

Infuse Your Workspace With Humor And Creativity Using Mini Cinder Blocks!

Review: "These things are awesome, everyone loves them that sees them. I'm a master Mason by trade and had to have a cube of these on my desk in my office. My grandson loves playing with them when he's around and building like his pappy!!! Fun for everyone..." - Jason Diehl

$23.79 at Amazon
Get Playful With Your Workspace Decor: Clapping Monkey Tape Dispenser!

Get Playful With Your Workspace Decor: Clapping Monkey Tape Dispenser!

Review: "Most amazing office tool I've ever owned. It never gets old. I actually get excited when I need a piece of tape and the little monkey claps his symbols." - Rebecca White

$19.88 at Amazon
Glass Can For The Chaos Coordinator: A Perfect Gift For Your Boss, Adding A Touch Of Organization To Their Daily Hustle

Glass Can For The Chaos Coordinator: A Perfect Gift For Your Boss, Adding A Touch Of Organization To Their Daily Hustle

Review: "Ease of cleaning and durability. A gift for my supervisor. Heat resistant and easy to handle." - Rebma86

$15.99 $9.99 at Amazon
Add Some Cheer To Your Workday With The Pooping Pooches Calendar – It's The Playful Twist For Your Office Needs

Add Some Cheer To Your Workday With The Pooping Pooches Calendar – It's The Playful Twist For Your Office Needs

Review: "Excellent product, my wife’s coworkers enjoy the monthly picture. Fast shipping and good quality." - Tony

$16.99 at Amazon
Funny Filing Saucer Cow Clips And Holder: Ensuring Your Paperwork Is Securely Moo-Ved And Hilariously Organized

Funny Filing Saucer Cow Clips And Holder: Ensuring Your Paperwork Is Securely Moo-Ved And Hilariously Organized

Review: "Love the little cows and how silly it is in my office!" - Marissa Razo

$14.99 at Amazon
Crystal Clear Communication: Transparent Sticky Notes For Productive Days!

Crystal Clear Communication: Transparent Sticky Notes For Productive Days!

Review: "I LOVE these post it notes. They make note taking and book annotating soooo much easier. I just use a regular Bic pen (one I got for free at my doctor's office, so the cheap ones) and there isn't any smearing. Love them, highly recommend." - MasterPopcorn

$5.99 at Amazon
Level Up Your Security: Advanced Stamp Roller For Identity Theft Prevention!

Level Up Your Security: Advanced Stamp Roller For Identity Theft Prevention!

Review: "This is an awesome product. We have used them for 10 years or more. I keep one close to my table when I am checking my mail and I don't have to get the shredder. Very fast and totally hides everything.." - Marie

$12.99 $9.3 at Amazon
Pen The Punchline: Hilarious Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens For Some Comic Relief!

Pen The Punchline: Hilarious Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens For Some Comic Relief!

Review: "These pens are great !! They make me laugh, are comfortable to hold and write well ! I gave a few of them away as a "thinking of you" gift. They were well received. I enjoy carrying different ones with me depending on my mood :)" - Gabe Vorraro

$19.99 $9.99 at Amazon
Mini Desktop Vacuum Cleaner: Cause Every Desk Needs A Little Clean-Up Crew

Mini Desktop Vacuum Cleaner: Cause Every Desk Needs A Little Clean-Up Crew

Review: "Cute vacuum desk just perfect on my desk. It works really good by cleaning up dust and small little trash." - Gene Thao

$14.99 at Amazon
Spice Up Your Workspace With A Funny Mouse Pad: Office Humor Makes Every Click Count

Spice Up Your Workspace With A Funny Mouse Pad: Office Humor Makes Every Click Count

Review: "Ordered this to use at work and every single person who's seen it has commented on how funny it is. The quality is great, color is bold, and the printed lines/edges are clear (no blurring of the image). It's slightly larger than a standard mouse pad, which I kind of like. Definitely a great buy and worth the cost." - K. Kuykendall

$12.99 at Amazon
Guard Your Desk With The Knight Pen Holder: Because Every Office Deserves A Protector Of Productivity

Guard Your Desk With The Knight Pen Holder: Because Every Office Deserves A Protector Of Productivity

Review: "I love this pen holder, the details are nice, you can feel the texture, colors nice, heavy, solid. Looks nice on desk." - Phu Tran

$47.88 at Amazon
Adorable Desk Lamp - Infusing Your Desk With Fun And Functional Flair

Adorable Desk Lamp - Infusing Your Desk With Fun And Functional Flair

Review: "This is a great purchase! This item was actually better quality than I expected it to be. It’s a nice size, bigger than I thought, and well constructed. Perfect subtle statement piece to a room!" - Brian Luke Johnson

$41.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Boost Your Desk With Cool Frog Mini: Adding Fun And Freshness To Your Office

Boost Your Desk With Cool Frog Mini: Adding Fun And Freshness To Your Office

Review: "It is really cute and an adorable addition to your workspace! I was impressed with the fact that every single piece is packed well, and they even put in some glue dots in case you want to fix the figurine." - Tatyana K.

$9.99 $8.49 at Amazon
Infuse Your Office With Charm Using The Cute Box Sign – Addition That'll Make You Smile Every Time You Glance At It

Infuse Your Office With Charm Using The Cute Box Sign – Addition That'll Make You Smile Every Time You Glance At It

Review: "Nice size, good quality, easy to read, very happy with purchase. Will purchase other items." - Thomas Sydlo

$7.57 at Amazon
Fun Touch To Your Desk With Sushi Pushpins And Holder

Fun Touch To Your Desk With Sushi Pushpins And Holder

Review: "I love these things. The base is pure rubber but it looks great and is easy to clean and the tacks work well on the cork board I use them on." - Kevin

$9.99 at Amazon
Conference Call Bingo Mouse Pad – It's The Perfect Way To Add Some Fun To Your Workday While Staying Productive

Conference Call Bingo Mouse Pad – It's The Perfect Way To Add Some Fun To Your Workday While Staying Productive

Review: "The colors are very vibrant and my mouse glides across it with no issues. This is a really cute gift for anyone working from home or regularly conferencing. I highly recommend!!!" - Tiff Z.

$9.99 at Amazon
Rest Easy: Wrist Pads For Comfortable Typing At The Office

Rest Easy: Wrist Pads For Comfortable Typing At The Office

Review: "I work on a computer 5-6 days a week for 8-11 hrs a day, these have been a great find! I have had no more hand cramping or wrist pain since using these. I highly recommend!" - mwimberley

$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Enhance Security And Productivity With The Vaydeer Mouse Mover!

Enhance Security And Productivity With The Vaydeer Mouse Mover!

Review: "My work computer goes to sleep super quickly and also disconnects from the VPN if no activity. Now I can go to lunch and not worry about having to log back onto the system! Easy to use, works great, I actually didn't think it was working because it is so smooth and quiet." - jamiemp76

$21.99 at Amazon
Cat-Tivating Desk Decor: Cat Tail Hook For Computer Screen - Hang In Style!

Cat-Tivating Desk Decor: Cat Tail Hook For Computer Screen - Hang In Style!

Review: "My coworkers are super envious of Ginger when the see her perched on the corner of my computer screen, holding up my headphones." - Tiffany Miller

$18.9 at Amazon
Dumpster Deluxe: Desk Dumpster Pencil Holder - Where Organization Meets Flamin' Fun!

Dumpster Deluxe: Desk Dumpster Pencil Holder - Where Organization Meets Flamin' Fun!

Review: "Gave this to my bff/coworker for Christmas and she absolutely loves it. We have already had several great laughs while we ponder the life mistakes we made that led to us working in this absolute dumpster fire of a job. 10/10 highly recommend!" - Jessica

$13.99 at Amazon
Roar Through Work Tasks With The Fire Dragon Head Stapler!

Roar Through Work Tasks With The Fire Dragon Head Stapler!

Review: "Got this for my mom for mother’s day! She loves it! It’s a lot heavier duty than I figured it would be. It’s made very well! Plus it looks amazing! Highly recommend." - Athena S

$24.99 at Amazon
The Salaryman Eraser Unleashes Middle-Aged Men's Turmoil In A Playful Desk Decor!

The Salaryman Eraser Unleashes Middle-Aged Men's Turmoil In A Playful Desk Decor!

Review: "I actually loved this new-age eraser so much that I got one for my accountant for tax preparations. He loves it as well. His has seen much more work than mine and his is balding. The eraser works well and will definitely be a conversation piece for some time to come!" - raymond s.

$9.99 at Amazon
A Touch Of Grim: Revamp Your Workspace With Dead Fred Pencil Holder!

A Touch Of Grim: Revamp Your Workspace With Dead Fred Pencil Holder!

Review: "I got dead Fred because my pen was constantly falling off of my desk and I got tired of having to pick it up. He is the best pen holder ever, plus since he's dead I don't feel bad about shoving my pen deep into his heart. My co-workers love him as well and when I make him dance around (pen staying in place) we all have a good laugh." - Brodie Love

$12 $10.2 at Amazon
Skull-Cessory Alert: Gold Scissors For The Ultimate Office Glam!

Skull-Cessory Alert: Gold Scissors For The Ultimate Office Glam!

Review: "LOVE the details on these SKULL scissors!!! These are great quality and look really cool! The scissors are nice and sharp and I would definitely recommend and will most likely buy a second pair for myself since I gifted these ones to my sister for her birthday." - Adrienne

$10.95 at Amazon
Handcrafted Horse Eyeglass Holder: Your Specs Deserve A Purr-Fect Resting Spot

Handcrafted Horse Eyeglass Holder: Your Specs Deserve A Purr-Fect Resting Spot

Review: "Just as described, love it perfect desk conversation starter. Everyone comments. Love it." - Tammy Jones

$9.99 at Amazon
Bluetooth Computer Keyboard: Your Ideas Shouldn't Be Bound By Wires

Bluetooth Computer Keyboard: Your Ideas Shouldn't Be Bound By Wires

Review: "This Bluetooth keyboard is so freaking cute and I love it so far. I wanted a keyboard for my tablet but I also wanted one that was clicky but not too clicky. And this is working great so far. It’s connection to my tablet it perfect and there’s no typing lag that I’ve noticed unlike other Bluetooth keyboards that I’ve had." - Sora

$35.99 at Amazon
Illuminate Your Workspace With The Mushroom Lamp

Illuminate Your Workspace With The Mushroom Lamp

Review: "I love my new mushroom light! I'm pleased with how bright such a small light can get and oh my goodness the colors!!! Also love that it came with 2 remotes." - Epiphani

$26.99 at Amazon
Make Work A Little More Adorable With Cute Pens: Signing Documents Should Bring A Smile

Make Work A Little More Adorable With Cute Pens: Signing Documents Should Bring A Smile

Review: "I saw these on sale for prime day, and they make me smile. So cute, I love the way the write and the colors are perfect! I have shared some with friends and the love them also! I would buy these again!" - awiggins8

$12.99 $6.99 at Amazon
Say Goodbye To Mistakes With Milk Bottle Style Correction Tape: A Quirky Desk Companion With A Splash Of Fun

Say Goodbye To Mistakes With Milk Bottle Style Correction Tape: A Quirky Desk Companion With A Splash Of Fun

Review: "So far, so good. No complaints. Would definitely recommend if it’s something you need - if you’re going to buy it anyways, why not buy a kawaii one? 😊" - Cinthia Nop

$7.99 at Amazon
Shred In Style: Mini Hand Shredder - Portable Paper Cutting Tool For All Your Needs!

Shred In Style: Mini Hand Shredder - Portable Paper Cutting Tool For All Your Needs!

Review: "I love it. I shred all my receipts. This little shredder helps me avoid keeping a stack to shred in my big shredder. The small shredder works every time and is fun to use." - Renella S. Kendall

$12.99 at Amazon
Large Desk Pad: Your Ultimate Office Comfort Companion

Large Desk Pad: Your Ultimate Office Comfort Companion

Review: "I love this so much it immediately warmed up my cold little cubicle. It's very soft and thick. The quality is really nice. All in all it's a great purchase. Much bigger than I expected but it's honestly a good thing because now I don't need a mouse pad." - Myah Paden

$18.99 at Amazon
Artificial Succulent Plants In Pots: Adding Greenery Without The Hassle Of Maintenance For Your Office Space

Artificial Succulent Plants In Pots: Adding Greenery Without The Hassle Of Maintenance For Your Office Space

Review: "Im pleasantly surprised at how good quality they are. Nice and sturdy. A cute addition to my office." - Nikki

$33 $25.97 at Amazon
Stress Relief Dolls: Bring Calm And Positivity To Your Office

Stress Relief Dolls: Bring Calm And Positivity To Your Office

Review: "The office has been under a lot of stress lately, so I passed the doll around for all to use, the office mood relaxed very quickly everyone was laughing by the end of the day." - Cynthia M Coston

$16.99 at Amazon
Funny Desk Plate: Add A Touch Of Humor And Authority To Your Workspace With This Quirky Desk Accessory

Funny Desk Plate: Add A Touch Of Humor And Authority To Your Workspace With This Quirky Desk Accessory

Review: "I thought this was cute and it is a fun addition to the desk. It is sturdy and worth the cost." - Shannon

$13.99 at Amazon
Let There Be Roar: Dinosaur Desk Lamp For Prehistoric Chic

Let There Be Roar: Dinosaur Desk Lamp For Prehistoric Chic

Review: "Works great, super cute, good size, the lamp doesn't get hot either which is nice." - Sparkless

$12.99 at Amazon
Bring A Calming Vibe To Your Office Space With The Motion Display Moving Sand Frame

Bring A Calming Vibe To Your Office Space With The Motion Display Moving Sand Frame

Review: "Beautiful little desk accessory that helps bring a calmness when having a stressful moment! I’ve gotten many compliments. Love that you can adjust how fast or slow the sand moves and it’s easy to change it." - Katie D.

$16.99 at Amazon
Potato Stress Toy – It's The Perfect Companion For Those Busy Days When You Need A Little Pick-Me-Up

Potato Stress Toy – It's The Perfect Companion For Those Busy Days When You Need A Little Pick-Me-Up

Review: "I bought this as a gag gift for a coworker, it’s been the best purchase ever! It obviously looks like a realistic potato but just lightweight! He tosses it to unsuspected people at work and the reactions are hilarious! Highly recommend!" - Heather

$8 $6.99 at Amazon
Unleash The Laughs With The Farting Poop Pen: The Ultimate Funny Gift!

Unleash The Laughs With The Farting Poop Pen: The Ultimate Funny Gift!

Review: "This pen is great. It does just what they say. Makes me laugh like a 10 year old boy when it makes the fart sound!! Writes real nice also
Exactly as advertised." - Sandy Cooper

$19.95 $14.68 at Amazon
Stay Organized In Gothic Style With A Black Skull Stationery Holder!

Stay Organized In Gothic Style With A Black Skull Stationery Holder!

Review: "I bought a black one for my home office and I loved it so much, that I bought another one for my work office. My son liked it as well, so I'll be buying another very soon. Very happy with the purchase." - Amazon Customer

$24.95 at Amazon
Get The Perfect Ambiance With This Dimmable Small Bird Lamp For Your Desk Or Office!

Get The Perfect Ambiance With This Dimmable Small Bird Lamp For Your Desk Or Office!

Review: "This is a nice lantern. I love that it’s rechargeable, instead of using disposable batteries. It uses a USB-C cable to charge. You can choose between 3 light colors and it dims if you hold the power button for awhile. It’s all plastic except the handle that is a vinyl material. It puts off a decent amount of light at full power and I’m very happy with this product." - The Stig

$13.99 at Amazon
Brighten Your Monitor With These Frog Figurines - The Perfect Quirky Office Gift!

Brighten Your Monitor With These Frog Figurines - The Perfect Quirky Office Gift!

Review: "I put one of tbe frogs on my work computer and gave one as a gift to one of my employees for her home computer as she collects frogs. They are just too stinkin cute for words. We both love them definitely a great whimsical purchase guarenteed to put a smile in your day." - Kindle cm

$12.99 at Amazon
Turn Your Office Breaks Into A Funny Time With The Recycle Bin Coffee Mug

Turn Your Office Breaks Into A Funny Time With The Recycle Bin Coffee Mug

Review: "I just want to say that I am really enjoying using this novelty coffee mug. It is a good size, comfortable fit and fits under my Keurig coffee maker for the perfect cup." - Carol Clancy

$16.49 at Amazon
Heated Mouse Pad Hand Warmer: Frosty Fingers Are So Last Season

Heated Mouse Pad Hand Warmer: Frosty Fingers Are So Last Season

Review: "Love that it helps when my hands get freezing cold when working. The heating pad is cozy and warm. It works great!" - Samantha

$26.97 at Amazon
Mood Expression Sheet Cards: Because Sometimes Emojis Just Don't Cut It

Mood Expression Sheet Cards: Because Sometimes Emojis Just Don't Cut It

Review: "Great gift for coworker at office. Nice color pictures and just the right size to place on a desk." - Lisa J

$8.98 at Amazon
Cloud-Shaped Mini Utility Knives: Cutting Through Tasks With A Touch Of Playfulness

Cloud-Shaped Mini Utility Knives: Cutting Through Tasks With A Touch Of Playfulness

Review: "Bought these for some silliness at work and home. They are perfect "fun" size. Fit in most pockets very easily. Safety catch to keep the blade open or closed holds up over time. The fun cloud design and colors make for chitchat and a smile when your coworkers are annoying." - Kay F

$13.99 at Amazon
Add Some Flair To Your Notes With Cute Memo Pads: Work Reminders Deserve A Touch Of Adorableness

Add Some Flair To Your Notes With Cute Memo Pads: Work Reminders Deserve A Touch Of Adorableness

Review: "Love these little notepads, perfect addition to my work desk." - Rachel

$7.99 at Amazon
Add A Berry Sweet Touch To Your Workspace With The Strawberry-Shaped Wired Mouse

Add A Berry Sweet Touch To Your Workspace With The Strawberry-Shaped Wired Mouse

Review: "I recently got my strawberry wired mouse and it’s so fun and cute and I love it a lot! Very easy to use and smooth and the buttons work just fine! It’s a lot of fun doing work now haha." - Destiny

$11.99 at Amazon
Get Lit With Cactus Shaped Roller Pens: Adding Desert Vibes To Your Desk While Keeping Your Writing Flow Smooth And On Fleek

Get Lit With Cactus Shaped Roller Pens: Adding Desert Vibes To Your Desk While Keeping Your Writing Flow Smooth And On Fleek

Review: "I honestly didn’t expect much out of a cactus pen but I was pleasantly surprised. They write so smoothly and I just love the feel of them! Even shared with my coworkers and now they’re obsessed too!" - Alexandria

$16.99 $14.89 at Amazon
Upgrade Your Desk With Succulent Cactus Candles — Bringing Those Chill Desert Vibes And Refreshing Scents

Upgrade Your Desk With Succulent Cactus Candles — Bringing Those Chill Desert Vibes And Refreshing Scents

Review: "The candles are delicate, accurately crafted and arrived in perfect condition." - UrOldLady

$6.99 at Amazon
Your Desk Buddy: A Standout Pen Holder For Work

Your Desk Buddy: A Standout Pen Holder For Work

Review: "My boss LOVES Hippos and I decided to get this pencil / pen holder as one of her Secret Santa gifts. It arrived very fast and was wrapped in bubble wrap and foam so it would not get damaged during shipping. It looks very cute and it is a good desk size." - Brandi Lopez

$11.99 at Amazon
The Office Possum - Bringing Quirkiness And Charm To Your Workspace

The Office Possum - Bringing Quirkiness And Charm To Your Workspace

Review: "This guy is the best. My wife loves possums and I got him for her work area. She was very pleased. It’s kind of odd to find a place for him unless you have a giant cup or something but other than that he is a hoot!" - Julian Tejedor

$22.62 at Amazon
Sprinkle Some Fun Into Your Workspace With This Cute Corgi Dog Butt Mouse Pad!

Sprinkle Some Fun Into Your Workspace With This Cute Corgi Dog Butt Mouse Pad!

Review: "Bought this as a gift for a corgi loving friend with an office job and she was ecstatic!! Its soft and the corgi butt is nice and puffy (as expected for a corgi butt) lol and fits comfy on your wrist. There is literally no reason to NOT buy this!" - Storm Girl

$8.99 at Amazon
Maximize Efficiency With The Excel Shortcut Keys Mouse Pad - Your Essential Tool For Spreadsheet Success!

Maximize Efficiency With The Excel Shortcut Keys Mouse Pad - Your Essential Tool For Spreadsheet Success!

Review: "Bought a few of them when they were on sale. Everyone likes theirs and its pretty well crafted, stays put, and no frays on the edges. Someone who saw it asked where I got it and wanted one. I would definitely recommend this product." - Disappointed

$21.95 at Amazon
Beach Zen Garden: Where Office Stress Meets Sandcastle Therapy

Beach Zen Garden: Where Office Stress Meets Sandcastle Therapy

Review: "Loved this product I'm a beach boy so this was perfect.Very relaxing, and came with the perfect amount of sand and accessories. You can even buy a background photo to make the experience even better." - Amazon Customer

$22.99 at Amazon
LEGO Succulents: Adding Colorful Charm To Your Office Jungle

LEGO Succulents: Adding Colorful Charm To Your Office Jungle

Review: "Absolutely love these! I have a love for succulents and wanted to take some to the office but I don't have a window at work. These bring some color to my office and Love them! I have had many people ask about them and they loved them." - Ashley

$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Friendly Flower Vase: Every Office Needs A Blooming Buddy

Friendly Flower Vase: Every Office Needs A Blooming Buddy

Review: "I bought this product on a whim and love it! It does everything it claims to at a great price. Cool color selection; pretty well-balanced during posing. A fun little knickknacks!!!" - Laurie

$20.9 at Amazon
Revamp Your Office Desk Setup With Our Chic Desk Organizers

Revamp Your Office Desk Setup With Our Chic Desk Organizers

Review: "What do you get when you have a small desk but need something to help you organize your stuff? You get this organizer! Easy to assemble, small footprint on desktop, and space for everything I need: mail, folders, books, pens, clips, etc." - A Book Diva

$32.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Brighten Your Office Routine With Cloud Wrist Rest Keyboard

Brighten Your Office Routine With Cloud Wrist Rest Keyboard

Review: "This wrist rest is very comfortable and also adorable. I love it and I have gotten plenty of compliments on it!!" - Erin T

$31.99 at Amazon
Cute Mouse Pad – Adorable Touch To Your Desk Craves

Cute Mouse Pad – Adorable Touch To Your Desk Craves

Review: "Perfect size for the desktop, very comfortable and beautiful colors." - Pamela B.

$8.99 at Amazon
This Cat Tape Dispenser Is The Purr-Fect Desk Pal

This Cat Tape Dispenser Is The Purr-Fect Desk Pal

Review: "Absolutely one of the cutest tape dispensers I've ever seen!!! Makes me smile every time I look at it!!" - JahJah

$21.99 at Amazon
The Dino Memo Holder To Rule Your Office Space

The Dino Memo Holder To Rule Your Office Space

Review: "Great little memo holder! Got it for my wife's new office and she loves it. Tip: add googly eyes for an even better dinosaur!" - Ryan&Maria

$13.1 $12.09 at Amazon
Get Organized And Adorable With Cute Sticky Note Pads: Office Essentials With A Touch Of Charm

Get Organized And Adorable With Cute Sticky Note Pads: Office Essentials With A Touch Of Charm

Review: "I think they're super cute and I like the variety! They are also a little bigger than I expected." - Heather K

Label With Ease: Maker Machine Simplifies Office Organization

Label With Ease: Maker Machine Simplifies Office Organization

Review: "This label maker is pretty efficient. Nothing difficult about its operation, and it makes decent labels." - Debbie M

$29.99 at Amazon
Hot Dog-Shaped Stapler: Office Fun Just Got A Whole Lot Tastier

Hot Dog-Shaped Stapler: Office Fun Just Got A Whole Lot Tastier

Review: "This is a great stapler. Weighs more then expected but is an amazing conversation starter. Work for a whole meat company so everyone loves it." - Amazon Customer

$19.99 at Amazon
Stash Your Writing Weapons In Style With The Pencil Bag

Stash Your Writing Weapons In Style With The Pencil Bag

Review: "It’s got a great sturdy base so it stands well on its own. I’m a bit of a pen hoarder and it holds all of my favorites. I kinda want another one, lol." - Punk

$8.99 $7.99 at Amazon
Spruce Up Your Workspace With The Cat Pen Holder – It's The Perfect Blend Of Cute And Functional

Spruce Up Your Workspace With The Cat Pen Holder – It's The Perfect Blend Of Cute And Functional

Review: "Want a way to make your coworkers smile? Want a way to come to work and not dread it entirely, because cats? This is the way to go. Get these. I don’t care if you didn’t plan on getting them, if you came across this (like I did) allow Amazon to speak for you, and get these. The end." - Holly

$17.99 at Amazon
Add Some Laughter To Your Office Routine With The Funny Sloth Coffee Mug

Add Some Laughter To Your Office Routine With The Funny Sloth Coffee Mug

Review: "Excellent gift for any sloth fan. Looks great. Worth the money." - jeff h

$12.95 at Amazon
Elevate Office Fun With These Ballpoint Pens

Elevate Office Fun With These Ballpoint Pens

Review: "These write well and they are so cute. I like grabbing one and giving to a coworker when we’re having a rough day because the motivational sayings lift you right up!" - Amazon Customer

$19.99 $9.99 at Amazon
Adorable Hedgehog Tape Dispenser - Making Everyday Tasks A Little More Fun

Adorable Hedgehog Tape Dispenser - Making Everyday Tasks A Little More Fun

Review: "I work in a small business office all by myself so it tends to get lonely lolll he’s my little buddy when I’m at work and he is the absolute cutest thing. 100% functional and 500% adorable." - Vivian Espinosa

Buy Now
Office Oasis: Green Leaf Grass-Blade Pens For The Nature-Loving

Office Oasis: Green Leaf Grass-Blade Pens For The Nature-Loving

Review: "These are adorable! Nice quality, silicone feel. Not cheap plastic. Fooled many people who thought they were arranged leaves. No, they are pens! I bought them twice, to have a big bouquet. Pens worked great. Smooth." - A. H.

$19.99 at Amazon
Wrap Up Your Day With The Scotch Dog Tape Dispenser - Where Cuteness Meets Convenience!

Wrap Up Your Day With The Scotch Dog Tape Dispenser - Where Cuteness Meets Convenience!

Review: "Bought this for my husband as a silly gift because it looks just like our dog. So unbelievably cute. It's on his desk and both of us smile whenever we see it." - Thomas Payne

$21.95 $18.41 at Amazon
Whimsical Desk Companions: Cute Dog Pencil Cap Erasers For Pet-Loving Perfectionists!

Whimsical Desk Companions: Cute Dog Pencil Cap Erasers For Pet-Loving Perfectionists!

Review: "These are so cute and for a great price! Looks just like the picture." - Karen

$9.99 at Amazon
Golf Pen Desktop Game - The Perfect Office Break-Time Distraction!

Golf Pen Desktop Game - The Perfect Office Break-Time Distraction!

Review: "This was a stocking stuffer for my husband. I thought it would be entertaining for when he is on those long online meetings or needing a quick break from work. He enjoys it." - Norma Harper

$12.99 at Amazon
Elevate Your Desk With The Apple-Shaped Note Dispenser: A Quirky Touch Of Organization And Style

Elevate Your Desk With The Apple-Shaped Note Dispenser: A Quirky Touch Of Organization And Style

Review: "This my favorite thing on my desk. It is cute, bright colored, and heavy enough to act as a paper weight. But my favorite thing is having pop up post its. Love it!" - Meg S

$14.9 $11.89 at Amazon
Step Up Your Office Game With The High Heel Stapler: Strut Your Stuff While Keeping Papers In Check

Step Up Your Office Game With The High Heel Stapler: Strut Your Stuff While Keeping Papers In Check

Review: "Super cute this works great. Also adds a bit of style & personality to my desk at work." - Ada Y

$12.99 at Amazon
Start Your Organizational Odyssey With Paper Clips: The Unsung Heroes Of Office Organization

Start Your Organizational Odyssey With Paper Clips: The Unsung Heroes Of Office Organization

Review: "This is so cute, it does what it needs to the top is magnetic. Holds a fair amount of paper clips. it matches my things on my desk. It’s not big it’s about the size between an apple and a mandarin. I love it" - Jessica Galicia

$9.69 at Amazon
Bunny Alarm Clock: Because Time Management Can Be Stylish

Bunny Alarm Clock: Because Time Management Can Be Stylish

Review: "Cute little alarm clock with multiple alarm music you can choose from. Alarms are easy to set and has a Monday-Friday or Monday-Sunday option." - justin

$18.99 at Amazon
Funny office Desk Signs - Guaranteed To Bring Laughter To Your Daily Grind

Funny office Desk Signs - Guaranteed To Bring Laughter To Your Daily Grind

Review: "I was looking for a gift for our office admin who has a great sense of humor and he thought this was hilarious!" - Jessica Blaskowski

$10.99 at Amazon