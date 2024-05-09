100 Office Supplies That Will Make You The Talk of The Water Cooler
Ready to transform your workspace into a hub of productivity and inspiration? Say hello to brighter days with our guide to essential office supplies! From vibrant stationery to innovative gadgets, we've curated a selection of essentials guaranteed to inject a dose of joy into your workspace. Get ready to banish dullness and ignite creativity with tools designed to make your workday a breeze. Say goodbye to mundane routines and hello to a workspace that sparks joy and efficiency.
This post may include affiliate links.
Dive Into Productivity With The Excel Cheat Sheet Sticker: Your Work Must-Have!
Review: "Had no idea this was even a thing. Got it for my daughter and now the hubby wants one for his computer too. Very handy to have right there for a quick 'know how'" - Stacy W.
Get Ready For Fun: Mini Archery Bow Set For Entertainment!
Review: "Fun office toy. My officemate & I have gotten very good at mini-archery and are veritable assassins around the office." - Jesse G.
Infuse Your Workspace With Humor And Creativity Using Mini Cinder Blocks!
Review: "These things are awesome, everyone loves them that sees them. I'm a master Mason by trade and had to have a cube of these on my desk in my office. My grandson loves playing with them when he's around and building like his pappy!!! Fun for everyone..." - Jason Diehl
Get Playful With Your Workspace Decor: Clapping Monkey Tape Dispenser!
Review: "Most amazing office tool I've ever owned. It never gets old. I actually get excited when I need a piece of tape and the little monkey claps his symbols." - Rebecca White
Glass Can For The Chaos Coordinator: A Perfect Gift For Your Boss, Adding A Touch Of Organization To Their Daily Hustle
Review: "Ease of cleaning and durability. A gift for my supervisor. Heat resistant and easy to handle." - Rebma86
Add Some Cheer To Your Workday With The Pooping Pooches Calendar – It's The Playful Twist For Your Office Needs
Review: "Excellent product, my wife’s coworkers enjoy the monthly picture. Fast shipping and good quality." - Tony
Funny Filing Saucer Cow Clips And Holder: Ensuring Your Paperwork Is Securely Moo-Ved And Hilariously Organized
Review: "Love the little cows and how silly it is in my office!" - Marissa Razo
Crystal Clear Communication: Transparent Sticky Notes For Productive Days!
Review: "I LOVE these post it notes. They make note taking and book annotating soooo much easier. I just use a regular Bic pen (one I got for free at my doctor's office, so the cheap ones) and there isn't any smearing. Love them, highly recommend." - MasterPopcorn
Level Up Your Security: Advanced Stamp Roller For Identity Theft Prevention!
Review: "This is an awesome product. We have used them for 10 years or more. I keep one close to my table when I am checking my mail and I don't have to get the shredder. Very fast and totally hides everything.." - Marie
Pen The Punchline: Hilarious Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens For Some Comic Relief!
Review: "These pens are great !! They make me laugh, are comfortable to hold and write well ! I gave a few of them away as a "thinking of you" gift. They were well received. I enjoy carrying different ones with me depending on my mood :)" - Gabe Vorraro
Mini Desktop Vacuum Cleaner: Cause Every Desk Needs A Little Clean-Up Crew
Review: "Cute vacuum desk just perfect on my desk. It works really good by cleaning up dust and small little trash." - Gene Thao
Spice Up Your Workspace With A Funny Mouse Pad: Office Humor Makes Every Click Count
Review: "Ordered this to use at work and every single person who's seen it has commented on how funny it is. The quality is great, color is bold, and the printed lines/edges are clear (no blurring of the image). It's slightly larger than a standard mouse pad, which I kind of like. Definitely a great buy and worth the cost." - K. Kuykendall
Guard Your Desk With The Knight Pen Holder: Because Every Office Deserves A Protector Of Productivity
Review: "I love this pen holder, the details are nice, you can feel the texture, colors nice, heavy, solid. Looks nice on desk." - Phu Tran
Adorable Desk Lamp - Infusing Your Desk With Fun And Functional Flair
Review: "This is a great purchase! This item was actually better quality than I expected it to be. It’s a nice size, bigger than I thought, and well constructed. Perfect subtle statement piece to a room!" - Brian Luke Johnson
Boost Your Desk With Cool Frog Mini: Adding Fun And Freshness To Your Office
Review: "It is really cute and an adorable addition to your workspace! I was impressed with the fact that every single piece is packed well, and they even put in some glue dots in case you want to fix the figurine." - Tatyana K.
Infuse Your Office With Charm Using The Cute Box Sign – Addition That'll Make You Smile Every Time You Glance At It
Review: "Nice size, good quality, easy to read, very happy with purchase. Will purchase other items." - Thomas Sydlo
Fun Touch To Your Desk With Sushi Pushpins And Holder
Review: "I love these things. The base is pure rubber but it looks great and is easy to clean and the tacks work well on the cork board I use them on." - Kevin
Conference Call Bingo Mouse Pad – It's The Perfect Way To Add Some Fun To Your Workday While Staying Productive
Review: "The colors are very vibrant and my mouse glides across it with no issues. This is a really cute gift for anyone working from home or regularly conferencing. I highly recommend!!!" - Tiff Z.
Rest Easy: Wrist Pads For Comfortable Typing At The Office
Review: "I work on a computer 5-6 days a week for 8-11 hrs a day, these have been a great find! I have had no more hand cramping or wrist pain since using these. I highly recommend!" - mwimberley
Enhance Security And Productivity With The Vaydeer Mouse Mover!
Review: "My work computer goes to sleep super quickly and also disconnects from the VPN if no activity. Now I can go to lunch and not worry about having to log back onto the system! Easy to use, works great, I actually didn't think it was working because it is so smooth and quiet." - jamiemp76
Cat-Tivating Desk Decor: Cat Tail Hook For Computer Screen - Hang In Style!
Review: "My coworkers are super envious of Ginger when the see her perched on the corner of my computer screen, holding up my headphones." - Tiffany Miller
Dumpster Deluxe: Desk Dumpster Pencil Holder - Where Organization Meets Flamin' Fun!
Review: "Gave this to my bff/coworker for Christmas and she absolutely loves it. We have already had several great laughs while we ponder the life mistakes we made that led to us working in this absolute dumpster fire of a job. 10/10 highly recommend!" - Jessica
Roar Through Work Tasks With The Fire Dragon Head Stapler!
Review: "Got this for my mom for mother’s day! She loves it! It’s a lot heavier duty than I figured it would be. It’s made very well! Plus it looks amazing! Highly recommend." - Athena S
The Salaryman Eraser Unleashes Middle-Aged Men's Turmoil In A Playful Desk Decor!
Review: "I actually loved this new-age eraser so much that I got one for my accountant for tax preparations. He loves it as well. His has seen much more work than mine and his is balding. The eraser works well and will definitely be a conversation piece for some time to come!" - raymond s.
A Touch Of Grim: Revamp Your Workspace With Dead Fred Pencil Holder!
Review: "I got dead Fred because my pen was constantly falling off of my desk and I got tired of having to pick it up. He is the best pen holder ever, plus since he's dead I don't feel bad about shoving my pen deep into his heart. My co-workers love him as well and when I make him dance around (pen staying in place) we all have a good laugh." - Brodie Love
Skull-Cessory Alert: Gold Scissors For The Ultimate Office Glam!
Review: "LOVE the details on these SKULL scissors!!! These are great quality and look really cool! The scissors are nice and sharp and I would definitely recommend and will most likely buy a second pair for myself since I gifted these ones to my sister for her birthday." - Adrienne
Handcrafted Horse Eyeglass Holder: Your Specs Deserve A Purr-Fect Resting Spot
Review: "Just as described, love it perfect desk conversation starter. Everyone comments. Love it." - Tammy Jones
Bluetooth Computer Keyboard: Your Ideas Shouldn't Be Bound By Wires
Review: "This Bluetooth keyboard is so freaking cute and I love it so far. I wanted a keyboard for my tablet but I also wanted one that was clicky but not too clicky. And this is working great so far. It’s connection to my tablet it perfect and there’s no typing lag that I’ve noticed unlike other Bluetooth keyboards that I’ve had." - Sora
Illuminate Your Workspace With The Mushroom Lamp
Review: "I love my new mushroom light! I'm pleased with how bright such a small light can get and oh my goodness the colors!!! Also love that it came with 2 remotes." - Epiphani
Make Work A Little More Adorable With Cute Pens: Signing Documents Should Bring A Smile
Review: "I saw these on sale for prime day, and they make me smile. So cute, I love the way the write and the colors are perfect! I have shared some with friends and the love them also! I would buy these again!" - awiggins8
Say Goodbye To Mistakes With Milk Bottle Style Correction Tape: A Quirky Desk Companion With A Splash Of Fun
Review: "So far, so good. No complaints. Would definitely recommend if it’s something you need - if you’re going to buy it anyways, why not buy a kawaii one? 😊" - Cinthia Nop
Shred In Style: Mini Hand Shredder - Portable Paper Cutting Tool For All Your Needs!
Review: "I love it. I shred all my receipts. This little shredder helps me avoid keeping a stack to shred in my big shredder. The small shredder works every time and is fun to use." - Renella S. Kendall
Large Desk Pad: Your Ultimate Office Comfort Companion
Review: "I love this so much it immediately warmed up my cold little cubicle. It's very soft and thick. The quality is really nice. All in all it's a great purchase. Much bigger than I expected but it's honestly a good thing because now I don't need a mouse pad." - Myah Paden
Artificial Succulent Plants In Pots: Adding Greenery Without The Hassle Of Maintenance For Your Office Space
Review: "Im pleasantly surprised at how good quality they are. Nice and sturdy. A cute addition to my office." - Nikki
Stress Relief Dolls: Bring Calm And Positivity To Your Office
Review: "The office has been under a lot of stress lately, so I passed the doll around for all to use, the office mood relaxed very quickly everyone was laughing by the end of the day." - Cynthia M Coston
Funny Desk Plate: Add A Touch Of Humor And Authority To Your Workspace With This Quirky Desk Accessory
Review: "I thought this was cute and it is a fun addition to the desk. It is sturdy and worth the cost." - Shannon
Let There Be Roar: Dinosaur Desk Lamp For Prehistoric Chic
Review: "Works great, super cute, good size, the lamp doesn't get hot either which is nice." - Sparkless
Bring A Calming Vibe To Your Office Space With The Motion Display Moving Sand Frame
Review: "Beautiful little desk accessory that helps bring a calmness when having a stressful moment! I’ve gotten many compliments. Love that you can adjust how fast or slow the sand moves and it’s easy to change it." - Katie D.
Potato Stress Toy – It's The Perfect Companion For Those Busy Days When You Need A Little Pick-Me-Up
Review: "I bought this as a gag gift for a coworker, it’s been the best purchase ever! It obviously looks like a realistic potato but just lightweight! He tosses it to unsuspected people at work and the reactions are hilarious! Highly recommend!" - Heather
Unleash The Laughs With The Farting Poop Pen: The Ultimate Funny Gift!
Review: "This pen is great. It does just what they say. Makes me laugh like a 10 year old boy when it makes the fart sound!! Writes real nice also
Exactly as advertised." - Sandy Cooper
Stay Organized In Gothic Style With A Black Skull Stationery Holder!
Review: "I bought a black one for my home office and I loved it so much, that I bought another one for my work office. My son liked it as well, so I'll be buying another very soon. Very happy with the purchase." - Amazon Customer
Get The Perfect Ambiance With This Dimmable Small Bird Lamp For Your Desk Or Office!
Review: "This is a nice lantern. I love that it’s rechargeable, instead of using disposable batteries. It uses a USB-C cable to charge. You can choose between 3 light colors and it dims if you hold the power button for awhile. It’s all plastic except the handle that is a vinyl material. It puts off a decent amount of light at full power and I’m very happy with this product." - The Stig
Brighten Your Monitor With These Frog Figurines - The Perfect Quirky Office Gift!
Review: "I put one of tbe frogs on my work computer and gave one as a gift to one of my employees for her home computer as she collects frogs. They are just too stinkin cute for words. We both love them definitely a great whimsical purchase guarenteed to put a smile in your day." - Kindle cm
Turn Your Office Breaks Into A Funny Time With The Recycle Bin Coffee Mug
Review: "I just want to say that I am really enjoying using this novelty coffee mug. It is a good size, comfortable fit and fits under my Keurig coffee maker for the perfect cup." - Carol Clancy
Heated Mouse Pad Hand Warmer: Frosty Fingers Are So Last Season
Review: "Love that it helps when my hands get freezing cold when working. The heating pad is cozy and warm. It works great!" - Samantha
Mood Expression Sheet Cards: Because Sometimes Emojis Just Don't Cut It
Review: "Great gift for coworker at office. Nice color pictures and just the right size to place on a desk." - Lisa J
Cloud-Shaped Mini Utility Knives: Cutting Through Tasks With A Touch Of Playfulness
Review: "Bought these for some silliness at work and home. They are perfect "fun" size. Fit in most pockets very easily. Safety catch to keep the blade open or closed holds up over time. The fun cloud design and colors make for chitchat and a smile when your coworkers are annoying." - Kay F
Add Some Flair To Your Notes With Cute Memo Pads: Work Reminders Deserve A Touch Of Adorableness
Review: "Love these little notepads, perfect addition to my work desk." - Rachel
Add A Berry Sweet Touch To Your Workspace With The Strawberry-Shaped Wired Mouse
Review: "I recently got my strawberry wired mouse and it’s so fun and cute and I love it a lot! Very easy to use and smooth and the buttons work just fine! It’s a lot of fun doing work now haha." - Destiny
Get Lit With Cactus Shaped Roller Pens: Adding Desert Vibes To Your Desk While Keeping Your Writing Flow Smooth And On Fleek
Review: "I honestly didn’t expect much out of a cactus pen but I was pleasantly surprised. They write so smoothly and I just love the feel of them! Even shared with my coworkers and now they’re obsessed too!" - Alexandria
Upgrade Your Desk With Succulent Cactus Candles — Bringing Those Chill Desert Vibes And Refreshing Scents
Review: "The candles are delicate, accurately crafted and arrived in perfect condition." - UrOldLady
Your Desk Buddy: A Standout Pen Holder For Work
Review: "My boss LOVES Hippos and I decided to get this pencil / pen holder as one of her Secret Santa gifts. It arrived very fast and was wrapped in bubble wrap and foam so it would not get damaged during shipping. It looks very cute and it is a good desk size." - Brandi Lopez
The Office Possum - Bringing Quirkiness And Charm To Your Workspace
Review: "This guy is the best. My wife loves possums and I got him for her work area. She was very pleased. It’s kind of odd to find a place for him unless you have a giant cup or something but other than that he is a hoot!" - Julian Tejedor
Sprinkle Some Fun Into Your Workspace With This Cute Corgi Dog Butt Mouse Pad!
Review: "Bought this as a gift for a corgi loving friend with an office job and she was ecstatic!! Its soft and the corgi butt is nice and puffy (as expected for a corgi butt) lol and fits comfy on your wrist. There is literally no reason to NOT buy this!" - Storm Girl
Maximize Efficiency With The Excel Shortcut Keys Mouse Pad - Your Essential Tool For Spreadsheet Success!
Review: "Bought a few of them when they were on sale. Everyone likes theirs and its pretty well crafted, stays put, and no frays on the edges. Someone who saw it asked where I got it and wanted one. I would definitely recommend this product." - Disappointed
Beach Zen Garden: Where Office Stress Meets Sandcastle Therapy
Review: "Loved this product I'm a beach boy so this was perfect.Very relaxing, and came with the perfect amount of sand and accessories. You can even buy a background photo to make the experience even better." - Amazon Customer
LEGO Succulents: Adding Colorful Charm To Your Office Jungle
Review: "Absolutely love these! I have a love for succulents and wanted to take some to the office but I don't have a window at work. These bring some color to my office and Love them! I have had many people ask about them and they loved them." - Ashley
Friendly Flower Vase: Every Office Needs A Blooming Buddy
Review: "I bought this product on a whim and love it! It does everything it claims to at a great price. Cool color selection; pretty well-balanced during posing. A fun little knickknacks!!!" - Laurie
Revamp Your Office Desk Setup With Our Chic Desk Organizers
Review: "What do you get when you have a small desk but need something to help you organize your stuff? You get this organizer! Easy to assemble, small footprint on desktop, and space for everything I need: mail, folders, books, pens, clips, etc." - A Book Diva
Brighten Your Office Routine With Cloud Wrist Rest Keyboard
Review: "This wrist rest is very comfortable and also adorable. I love it and I have gotten plenty of compliments on it!!" - Erin T
Cute Mouse Pad – Adorable Touch To Your Desk Craves
Review: "Perfect size for the desktop, very comfortable and beautiful colors." - Pamela B.
This Cat Tape Dispenser Is The Purr-Fect Desk Pal
Review: "Absolutely one of the cutest tape dispensers I've ever seen!!! Makes me smile every time I look at it!!" - JahJah
The Dino Memo Holder To Rule Your Office Space
Review: "Great little memo holder! Got it for my wife's new office and she loves it. Tip: add googly eyes for an even better dinosaur!" - Ryan&Maria
Get Organized And Adorable With Cute Sticky Note Pads: Office Essentials With A Touch Of Charm
Review: "I think they're super cute and I like the variety! They are also a little bigger than I expected." - Heather K
Label With Ease: Maker Machine Simplifies Office Organization
Review: "This label maker is pretty efficient. Nothing difficult about its operation, and it makes decent labels." - Debbie M
Hot Dog-Shaped Stapler: Office Fun Just Got A Whole Lot Tastier
Review: "This is a great stapler. Weighs more then expected but is an amazing conversation starter. Work for a whole meat company so everyone loves it." - Amazon Customer
Stash Your Writing Weapons In Style With The Pencil Bag
Review: "It’s got a great sturdy base so it stands well on its own. I’m a bit of a pen hoarder and it holds all of my favorites. I kinda want another one, lol." - Punk
Spruce Up Your Workspace With The Cat Pen Holder – It's The Perfect Blend Of Cute And Functional
Review: "Want a way to make your coworkers smile? Want a way to come to work and not dread it entirely, because cats? This is the way to go. Get these. I don’t care if you didn’t plan on getting them, if you came across this (like I did) allow Amazon to speak for you, and get these. The end." - Holly
Add Some Laughter To Your Office Routine With The Funny Sloth Coffee Mug
Review: "Excellent gift for any sloth fan. Looks great. Worth the money." - jeff h
Elevate Office Fun With These Ballpoint Pens
Review: "These write well and they are so cute. I like grabbing one and giving to a coworker when we’re having a rough day because the motivational sayings lift you right up!" - Amazon Customer
Adorable Hedgehog Tape Dispenser - Making Everyday Tasks A Little More Fun
Review: "I work in a small business office all by myself so it tends to get lonely lolll he’s my little buddy when I’m at work and he is the absolute cutest thing. 100% functional and 500% adorable." - Vivian Espinosa
Office Oasis: Green Leaf Grass-Blade Pens For The Nature-Loving
Review: "These are adorable! Nice quality, silicone feel. Not cheap plastic. Fooled many people who thought they were arranged leaves. No, they are pens! I bought them twice, to have a big bouquet. Pens worked great. Smooth." - A. H.
Wrap Up Your Day With The Scotch Dog Tape Dispenser - Where Cuteness Meets Convenience!
Review: "Bought this for my husband as a silly gift because it looks just like our dog. So unbelievably cute. It's on his desk and both of us smile whenever we see it." - Thomas Payne
Whimsical Desk Companions: Cute Dog Pencil Cap Erasers For Pet-Loving Perfectionists!
Review: "These are so cute and for a great price! Looks just like the picture." - Karen
Golf Pen Desktop Game - The Perfect Office Break-Time Distraction!
Review: "This was a stocking stuffer for my husband. I thought it would be entertaining for when he is on those long online meetings or needing a quick break from work. He enjoys it." - Norma Harper
Elevate Your Desk With The Apple-Shaped Note Dispenser: A Quirky Touch Of Organization And Style
Review: "This my favorite thing on my desk. It is cute, bright colored, and heavy enough to act as a paper weight. But my favorite thing is having pop up post its. Love it!" - Meg S
Step Up Your Office Game With The High Heel Stapler: Strut Your Stuff While Keeping Papers In Check
Review: "Super cute this works great. Also adds a bit of style & personality to my desk at work." - Ada Y
Start Your Organizational Odyssey With Paper Clips: The Unsung Heroes Of Office Organization
Review: "This is so cute, it does what it needs to the top is magnetic. Holds a fair amount of paper clips. it matches my things on my desk. It’s not big it’s about the size between an apple and a mandarin. I love it" - Jessica Galicia
Bunny Alarm Clock: Because Time Management Can Be Stylish
Review: "Cute little alarm clock with multiple alarm music you can choose from. Alarms are easy to set and has a Monday-Friday or Monday-Sunday option." - justin
Funny office Desk Signs - Guaranteed To Bring Laughter To Your Daily Grind
Review: "I was looking for a gift for our office admin who has a great sense of humor and he thought this was hilarious!" - Jessica Blaskowski