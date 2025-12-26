It’s quite likely that you’ve heard of liminal spaces in some capacity. They’re very well known after all. These days, they’re featured in various video games and amateur movie projects, not just photographs and videos.

These places are fascinating for a number of reasons, including the fact that they create this eerie sense that something isn’t quite right.

In other words, these photos feature places that you and we have probably strolled through hundreds, if not thousands, of times in our lives.

And yet, despite looking so familiar, there’s an air of mystery present here, thanks to the lack of people in the snapshots and specific lighting.

So, there’s this mix of nostalgia, dread, coziness, and slight discomfort at play here. What we’re seeing are familiar, almost universally recognizable spots in a very different setting.