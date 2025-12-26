ADVERTISEMENT

Liminal spaces have become so popular in recent years that they’re now ingrained in internet culture and media. In a nutshell, they’re abandoned-looking spots that are an eerie transition between one place and the next, like hallways, airport lounges, empty streets, parking lots, stairwells, and waiting rooms.

They often have an unsettling, even creepy vibe that is, nonetheless, enrapturing and intrigues you. Today, we’re featuring some of the coolest real-life photos from the ‘Liminal Space’ online community. Scroll down to enter the realm between dream and reality… just be careful not to lose your way.

#1

Balcon-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-Ony

Geometric liminal spaces with repeating red and yellow frames and black railings creating a backrooms-like effect.

MysticMind89 Report

    #2

    Took This At Work Yesterday

    Industrial concrete liminal space with wet floor and large cylindrical structure, evoking creepy backrooms atmosphere.

    electricabo Report

    #3

    Rite Aid Is Pretty Liminal These Days

    Store shelves with evenly spaced red Powerade bottles create a strange liminal space resembling backrooms atmosphere.

    xpltvdeleted Report

    It’s quite likely that you’ve heard of liminal spaces in some capacity. They’re very well known after all. These days, they’re featured in various video games and amateur movie projects, not just photographs and videos.

    These places are fascinating for a number of reasons, including the fact that they create this eerie sense that something isn’t quite right.

    In other words, these photos feature places that you and we have probably strolled through hundreds, if not thousands, of times in our lives.

    And yet, despite looking so familiar, there’s an air of mystery present here, thanks to the lack of people in the snapshots and specific lighting.

    So, there’s this mix of nostalgia, dread, coziness, and slight discomfort at play here. What we’re seeing are familiar, almost universally recognizable spots in a very different setting.

    #4

    I Came Across These Odd Trees While Hiking A Volcano On Tenerife

    Yellow trees growing sparsely on a dark, barren landscape creating a creepy liminal space resembling the backrooms.

    stoomhap Report

    #5

    Steel Dreams…

    Foggy roller coaster track bending in eerie, dim lighting, capturing the unsettling vibe of creepy liminal spaces like the Backrooms.

    Wilma_Dic_FitIn Report

    #6

    Windmills In The Ocean, As Seen From A Plane Window

    A bright blue sky with scattered clouds and numerous small wind turbines creating a surreal liminal space effect.

    rockdude755 Report

    Verywell Mind explains that liminality isn’t just related to physicality. For instance, physical liminal spaces can include the likes of airports, hallways, doorways, trains, airports, bridges, etc.

    However, emotional liminal spaces include transitional periods like divorce, moving house, grief after the passing of a loved one, graduation, illness, and more.

    What’s more, you can experience metaphorical liminal spaces, too.
    #7

    Took A Late Night Ferry Back Home. I Was The Only Passenger

    Empty waiting area seating in a liminal space resembling the eerie and creepy atmosphere of the Backrooms.

    NottaNoveltyAccount Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been the only person in the entire airport. The TSA guy drove up just before the flight, walked me through to the tarmac, and drove off. I was the only passenger on the plane. I had Twilight Zone chills the entire time.

    #8

    The Apartment I Used To Live In

    Dimly lit empty building corridor with repetitive railings and walls, evoking creepy liminal spaces like the Backrooms.

    N14F0XY Report

    #9

    Daytime In Beijing

    Faint image of a building with a screen showing a face, surrounded by fog creating a creepy liminal space atmosphere.

    proudly_disengaged Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a city background scene in Blade Runner.

    “Metaphorically, a liminal space exists any time there are two ideas that someone is vacillating between. A trapeze makes an excellent metaphor for this. Once you jump off the platform, you are literally swinging through the air, waiting to transition from where you came from to where you are going. You might also think of having to choose between two decisions. Maybe you need to choose between spending the evening with your romantic partner or your best friend. Until you make a decision, you are in a liminal space,” Verywell Mind explains.
    #10

    It Went On Forever

    Public restroom sinks with endless mirror reflections creating a creepy liminal space resembling the backrooms atmosphere.

    longpigoblivion Report

    #11

    The Traffic Jam Leaving Burning Man

    A long line of cars in a desert landscape creating a surreal liminal space resembling the backrooms atmosphere.

    man_teats Report

    #12

    My Apartment Stairwell Window

    Minimalist liminal space with natural light casting shadows through a high window showing a bright blue sky and clouds.

    HuckleberryOk7696 Report

    Liminal spaces themselves aren’t dangerous. However, your perception of them can affect your mental health.

    For example, if you see these spaces as particularly dangerous, full of uncertainty, and stressful, you might end up distressed or overwhelmed. This can, potentially, lead to anxiety and even depression.
    #13

    This Images Makes Me Feel Very Uncomfortable

    Desert road stretching into barren liminal spaces with distant mountains under moody cloudy sky resembling the backrooms.

    Wilma_Dic_FitIn Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get your motor runnin' - Head out on the highway! - Looking for adventure - In whatever comes our way...

    #14

    Picture My Girlfriend Took At Her Last Hospital Shift

    Rows of empty hospital beds in a large, sterile, liminal space resembling creepy backrooms atmosphere.

    TraditionWorkaround Report

    #15

    The Doctors’ Office I Went To Today

    Curved corridor with white fabric sections creating liminal spaces that resemble creepy backrooms in an indoor setting.

    BaclavaBoyEnlou Report

    If these sorts of liminal spaces and experiences make you unusually scared, you may want to consider reaching out to a mental health expert who can help you reframe your perspective.

    But liminal spaces can be beautiful, too. Transformation and change can be incredibly scary, but there are plenty of opportunities there, too.
    #16

    "Frozen In Time, Nowhere To Go"

    Snow-covered desolate street corner with stop line sign, capturing eerie liminal spaces that resemble the backrooms atmosphere.

    poprikoluzahol Report

    #17

    Developed A Roll Of Film My Dad Shot In The 2000s And This Was The Only Image On It

    Minimalist beige building exterior with a closed white door under clear blue sky, evoking creepy liminal spaces vibe.

    Sunkensockets Report

    #18

    Cruise Ship Outdoor Track At 3am

    Dimly lit liminal space corridor with a yellow path and signs, evoking a creepy backrooms atmosphere.

    lalalasoundsgood Report

    Meanwhile, Mili Kyropoulou, an assistant professor in the Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design at the University, explained to Popular Mechanics that liminal spaces can be unsettling due to their emptiness.

    “Frozen in time without their usual bustling energy, these spaces emphasize the profound impact of human presence within designed environments. The human brain is wired to make sense of the world through contextual associations.”
    #19

    I Feel A Little Tiny

    Abandoned industrial liminal space with large windows and rusty pillars, resembling creepy backrooms atmosphere.

    Lokytry Report

    #20

    I Like Pictures Like This Give Me More Of Them

    Abandoned industrial silos with a rusty ladder and c*****d walls creating a creepy liminal space like the backrooms atmosphere.

    NerdgasmRealPerson Report

    #21

    It's Time To Go!

    Deserted liminal space with wooden benches and glowing lamps along tiled walls, evoking eerie Backrooms atmosphere.

    Dazzling_Comb_2008 Report

    Founded back in August 2019 (which subjectively feels a century ago, or is that just us?), the ‘Liminal Space’ community does exactly what it says on the tin. Its members share photos of liminal spaces, and they’re very active to this day.

    At the time of writing, the community has 156k weekly visitors who make 4k contributions every week.
    #22

    Mcdonald’s New “Play Place” For Children. Two Screens/Two Chairs

    Empty fast food play area with wooden walls, tiled floor, and a large window showing an outdoor parking lot, liminal spaces.

    Finkenn Report

    #23

    Was My Hotel Liminal?

    Curved concrete balcony and window in a foggy liminal space with eerie, backrooms-like atmosphere.

    Intelligent-Ad-6889 Report

    #24

    This Photo I Took Gave Me A Weird Feeling

    Railway tracks at dusk framed by trees, creating a creepy liminal space that looks like the backrooms with an eerie glowing light ahead.

    Sad-Fault-928 Report

    The online group defines liminal spaces as “the time between the 'what was' and the 'next.' It is a place of transition, waiting, and not knowing. Liminal space is where all transformation takes place, if we learn to wait and let it form us.”

    Naturally, the moderators who keep the group running smoothly expect you to only post about liminal things.
    #25

    The Inside Of This Cat Tree Looked Liminal To Me

    Pink and yellow textured room resembling a liminal space with an arched entrance and soft lighting, evoking backrooms atmosphere.

    Complex-Yams Report

    #26

    Came Upon This Hallway On My College Campus

    Dimly lit empty stairwell with wooden handrails in a dim hallway, evoking creepy liminal spaces like the backrooms.

    Commercial-Peach-978 Report

    #27

    This Gives Off Strong Early 2010 Vibes

    Empty narrow corridor between brick walls with wet pavement and overcast sky, evoking liminal spaces like the Backrooms.

    DesperateAsk7091 Report

    2points
    According to the moderators, the images you share on the sub shouldn’t have any people, creatures, or edited texts in them. What’s more, there’s absolutely no tolerance for artificial intelligence-generated content in the ‘Liminal Space’ group.

    And before you actually post anything, look through the subreddit so that you don’t repost some of the most popular liminal photos of all time.
    #28

    Weird Inflatable Church I Found Online

    Inflatable church interior with stained glass windows and brown cushioned seating in a creepy liminal space setting.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Winter Walk

    Snow-covered liminal space with tire tracks and bare trees under an eerie orange sky resembling the backrooms atmosphere

    DarkAtheris Report

    #30

    Visited Girlfriend In Her New Apartment And This Place Was So Eerie Couldn’t Pinpoint Why

    Modern empty building interior with spiral staircase and indoor plants in a liminal space resembling the Backrooms.

    Alanwari Report

    Which of these photos caught your attention the most and why? Have you upvoted your favorites yet?

    In your personal opinion, why do so many internet users enjoy liminal space-related images, videos, and games?

    Share your thoughts below! And if you’ve ever taken any liminal photos before, feel free to share them in the comment section at the very bottom of this list.
    #31

    You're So Far From The City

    Snow-covered road through dark forested liminal spaces with distant city lights under an ominous cloudy night sky.

    poprikoluzahol Report

    #32

    A Quiet Communion With The Hills And Open Sky

    Green grassy field with wildflowers and trees under a bright blue sky, an unusual liminal space nature scene.

    Otritet Report

    #33

    Had A Doctor Appointment In This Place Today

    Empty liminal space with tiled floors, white walls, and minimal lighting that looks like the backrooms in a building interior.

    goooz25 Report

    #34

    My Local Corner Shop

    A narrow store aisle with shelves of drinks and a ceiling display of a bright blue sky with clouds and tree branches, liminal space.

    No-Corner4181 Report

    #35

    Pool At Hurst Castle

    Foggy liminal space with empty classical pool and statues, evoking eerie backrooms atmosphere and creepy isolation.

    WhiteSpace_07 Report

    #36

    I Work At A Movie Theatre And Have To Close Up And Check The Rooms Often

    Dimly lit empty theater seats facing a blank screen in a creepy liminal space resembling the backrooms.

    70-110 Report

    #37

    I Have To Go Home

    Field of yellow flowers under a dark stormy sky with sparse trees, evoking a creepy liminal space vibe.

    brenno1249 Report

    #38

    Thought My Friend’s House Had Liminal/Eerie Material, So Took Some Pictures

    Narrow creepy liminal space with stained walls and a closed wooden door, evoking backrooms atmosphere.

    MdMV_or_Emdy_idk Report

    #39

    The Hospital On My Campus Looks Unreal

    Empty hospital corridor with pale blue walls and green chairs, resembling creepy liminal spaces like the Backrooms.

    NjebzaT Report

    #40

    "A Silhouette You Can’t Forget."

    Ghostly statue silhouette behind power lines and poles in a foggy landscape, evoking creepy liminal spaces vibe.

    poprikoluzahol Report

    #41

    On A Night Walk, Southwestern Ontario Canada

    End of sidewalk sign in a dark, empty outdoor liminal space resembling backrooms atmosphere at night.

    Defiant-Ad-6646 Report

    #42

    Golden Hour At The World Trade Center

    Empty room with large windows at dusk, showcasing a liminal space that looks like the backrooms with urban skyline views.

    BasicAccount01 Report

    #43

    Stopped At Mcdonald’s And Saw The Perfect Opportunity

    Foggy McDonald's drive-thru sign in a deserted parking lot, evoking creepy liminal space vibes like the Backrooms.

    Sergeant_Gamer Report

    #44

    Not Sure If This Picture Qualifies

    A vast parking lot filled with yellow taxis under overcast sky creating a liminal space vibe like the Backrooms.

    rangauer Report

    #45

    Bouncy Castle Park In Germany. I Was The Only One There

    Inflatable play area with colorful mats and toys in a dimly lit room resembling liminal spaces.

    cringelord91 Report

    #46

    Eerie

    Abandoned building rooftop with faded hopscotch drawing, evoking creepy liminal spaces resembling the backrooms atmosphere.

    Soma_Or Report

    #47

    Where I Work (Don't Walk Alone)

    Industrial liminal space with metal structures and pipes at night, resembling eerie backrooms atmosphere.

    NervousEmergency2425 Report

    #48

    Come Join Our Family Atmosphere! The Family Atmosphere:

    Gray office cubicles under bright fluorescent lights creating a liminal space that looks like the backrooms environment.

    Hank_tank4 Report

    #49

    Does A Weird Empty Forrest Count?

    Snow-covered forest with tall slender trees creating a creepy liminal space resembling the backrooms with long shadows.

    Captain0010 Report

    #50

    Guys My Grandma Took This Photo So Y’all Also Think It Look Weird?

    Solitary tree in a vast open field under a clear blue sky, evoking eerie liminal space vibes.

    bread_Board_315 Report

    #51

    Liminal Pics I Took On A Walk

    Dimly lit, empty stairway leading to repetitive buildings, evoking creepy liminal spaces that resemble the backrooms at night.

    No-Dragonfruit-2052 Report

    #52

    Jazz Music Was Playing

    Empty liminal space corridor with chandeliers and patterned carpet, resembling creepy backrooms atmosphere.

    Relative-Language-49 Report

    #53

    The Glowing Underpass

    Graffiti-covered dimly lit liminal space with a red glowing entrance, creating a creepy backrooms atmosphere at night.

    Alphaxfusion Report

    #54

    Found In Turkish Highschool Physics Textbook

    Red twisting water slides near a pool with a spiral staircase in a surreal liminal space resembling the backrooms.

    Competitive-Ad-4223 Report

    #55

    Child Play Centre I Worked At

    Liminal space featuring pastel play area and empty chairs, evoking a creepy backrooms atmosphere.

    Electrical-Swim2841 Report

    #56

    I Never Noticed How Liminal Songebob Is

    Underwater scene with glowing blue liminal spaces and coral shapes resembling creepy backrooms atmosphere at night.

    Foso1818 Report

    #57

    Fry's Electronics, Soon To Be Demolished

    Empty creepy liminal space with stone facade and large blank sign, resembling eerie backrooms atmosphere under clear blue sky.

    Anty_2 Report

    #58

    “Exercise Room” In My Building, Door Is Always Locked Except Late At Night

    Dimly lit empty room with a single exercise bike, showing a creepy liminal space resembling the backrooms.

    TopShelf_1424 Report

    #59

    Hospital In My City (Uniklinik Aachen, Germany)

    Creepy liminal space with green striped floors and escalators, resembling eerie empty backrooms environment.

    P26601 Report

    #60

    Abandoned Tori Gate In A Japanese Tunnel

    Dark cave tunnel with a red torii gate and hanging lanterns, evoking creepy liminal spaces like the Backrooms.

    Able_Health744 Report

    #61

    Lobby Of An Apartment Building I Delivered A Doordash Order To

    Dimly lit liminal space hallway with patterned carpet and mirrored walls resembling creepy backrooms.

    KKMH999 Report

    #62

    I Was The Last To Board The Plane Today And Turned Around

    Empty dimly lit liminal space corridor with white walls and fluorescent lights resembling the backrooms atmosphere.

    LPineapplePizzaLover Report

    #63

    Photos I Took In Eastern Washington Yesterday

    Calm liminal space with a green hill, clear blue sky, and a fenced path by the water, resembling the backrooms atmosphere.

    niedopalekk Report

    #64

    University Auditorium In Morocco

    Empty lecture hall with green lighting and rows of seats, evoking creepy liminal spaces that resemble the Backrooms.

    pIngo16 Report

    #65

    North Korean Architecture Looks Like It's In Some Ps2 Game

    Modern stadium exterior in an urban area, resembling a liminal space with empty, eerie surroundings and distant buildings.

    Whentheangelsings Report

    #66

    Dream Like Photo

    Dimly lit entrance to arcade with large concrete walls, evoking eerie liminal spaces similar to the Backrooms.

    DesperateAsk7091 Report

    #67

    All Alone

    Indoor street with colorful neon lights and empty tables, creating a creepy liminal space resembling the backrooms.

    BeautifulSir1508 Report

    #68

    Tennis In A Cave Is Unusual, Right?

    Indoor tennis court inside a cave-like liminal space with eerie lighting, resembling creepy backrooms atmosphere.

    poprikoluzahol Report

    #69

    That One Hot Summer Day In The 2000's

    Bright sunny day over an empty green field resembling a liminal space often seen in creepy Backrooms photos.

    Gloomy-Nothing2963 Report

    #70

    There Is Something Beautiful About Watching A Big Storm Form In The Distance

    Empty beach chairs and closed umbrellas lined up in a dark, eerie liminal space that resembles the Backrooms atmosphere.

    DesperateAsk7091 Report

    #71

    So I Was Searching For My Car And Suddenly

    Foggy parking lot at night with dim light, creating a creepy liminal space that resembles the backrooms atmosphere.

    filo_chiri Report

    #72

    Took This Picture On Jan 5 2022

    Curved glass structure with plants inside, view of dome-like greenhouse under dark cloudy sky in liminal spaces.

    crazynippleboy Report

    #73

    I Returned Home For A Funeral, And Found A Life I Left Behind

    Small bed in a dim attic with slanted ceiling and dark wooden floors, evoking liminal spaces like the Backrooms.

    eat-pantz Report

    #74

    Train Tunnels In Tokyo

    Empty tiled underground passageway with fluorescent lights and a yellow tactile line, evoking creepy liminal spaces.

    Stelzi_ Report

    #75

    The Hotel Floor I'm Staying On Has A Hallway With Stairs That Lead To Nowhere

    Empty stairway leading to a blank wall, creating a creepy liminal space that resembles the backrooms atmosphere.

    AlienMyers Report

