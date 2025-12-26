75 Creepy Photos Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms (New Pics)
Liminal spaces have become so popular in recent years that they’re now ingrained in internet culture and media. In a nutshell, they’re abandoned-looking spots that are an eerie transition between one place and the next, like hallways, airport lounges, empty streets, parking lots, stairwells, and waiting rooms.
They often have an unsettling, even creepy vibe that is, nonetheless, enrapturing and intrigues you. Today, we’re featuring some of the coolest real-life photos from the ‘Liminal Space’ online community. Scroll down to enter the realm between dream and reality… just be careful not to lose your way.
Balcon-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-Ony
Took This At Work Yesterday
Rite Aid Is Pretty Liminal These Days
It’s quite likely that you’ve heard of liminal spaces in some capacity. They’re very well known after all. These days, they’re featured in various video games and amateur movie projects, not just photographs and videos.
These places are fascinating for a number of reasons, including the fact that they create this eerie sense that something isn’t quite right.
In other words, these photos feature places that you and we have probably strolled through hundreds, if not thousands, of times in our lives.
And yet, despite looking so familiar, there’s an air of mystery present here, thanks to the lack of people in the snapshots and specific lighting.
So, there’s this mix of nostalgia, dread, coziness, and slight discomfort at play here. What we’re seeing are familiar, almost universally recognizable spots in a very different setting.
I Came Across These Odd Trees While Hiking A Volcano On Tenerife
Steel Dreams…
Windmills In The Ocean, As Seen From A Plane Window
Verywell Mind explains that liminality isn’t just related to physicality. For instance, physical liminal spaces can include the likes of airports, hallways, doorways, trains, airports, bridges, etc.
However, emotional liminal spaces include transitional periods like divorce, moving house, grief after the passing of a loved one, graduation, illness, and more.
What’s more, you can experience metaphorical liminal spaces, too.
Took A Late Night Ferry Back Home. I Was The Only Passenger
I've been the only person in the entire airport. The TSA guy drove up just before the flight, walked me through to the tarmac, and drove off. I was the only passenger on the plane. I had Twilight Zone chills the entire time.
The Apartment I Used To Live In
Daytime In Beijing
Looks like a city background scene in Blade Runner.
“Metaphorically, a liminal space exists any time there are two ideas that someone is vacillating between. A trapeze makes an excellent metaphor for this. Once you jump off the platform, you are literally swinging through the air, waiting to transition from where you came from to where you are going. You might also think of having to choose between two decisions. Maybe you need to choose between spending the evening with your romantic partner or your best friend. Until you make a decision, you are in a liminal space,” Verywell Mind explains.
It Went On Forever
The Traffic Jam Leaving Burning Man
My Apartment Stairwell Window
Liminal spaces themselves aren’t dangerous. However, your perception of them can affect your mental health.
For example, if you see these spaces as particularly dangerous, full of uncertainty, and stressful, you might end up distressed or overwhelmed. This can, potentially, lead to anxiety and even depression.
This Images Makes Me Feel Very Uncomfortable
Get your motor runnin' - Head out on the highway! - Looking for adventure - In whatever comes our way...
Picture My Girlfriend Took At Her Last Hospital Shift
The Doctors’ Office I Went To Today
If these sorts of liminal spaces and experiences make you unusually scared, you may want to consider reaching out to a mental health expert who can help you reframe your perspective.
But liminal spaces can be beautiful, too. Transformation and change can be incredibly scary, but there are plenty of opportunities there, too.
"Frozen In Time, Nowhere To Go"
Developed A Roll Of Film My Dad Shot In The 2000s And This Was The Only Image On It
Cruise Ship Outdoor Track At 3am
Meanwhile, Mili Kyropoulou, an assistant professor in the Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design at the University, explained to Popular Mechanics that liminal spaces can be unsettling due to their emptiness.
“Frozen in time without their usual bustling energy, these spaces emphasize the profound impact of human presence within designed environments. The human brain is wired to make sense of the world through contextual associations.”
I Feel A Little Tiny
I Like Pictures Like This Give Me More Of Them
It's Time To Go!
Founded back in August 2019 (which subjectively feels a century ago, or is that just us?), the ‘Liminal Space’ community does exactly what it says on the tin. Its members share photos of liminal spaces, and they’re very active to this day.
At the time of writing, the community has 156k weekly visitors who make 4k contributions every week.
Mcdonald’s New “Play Place” For Children. Two Screens/Two Chairs
Was My Hotel Liminal?
This Photo I Took Gave Me A Weird Feeling
The online group defines liminal spaces as “the time between the 'what was' and the 'next.' It is a place of transition, waiting, and not knowing. Liminal space is where all transformation takes place, if we learn to wait and let it form us.”
Naturally, the moderators who keep the group running smoothly expect you to only post about liminal things.
The Inside Of This Cat Tree Looked Liminal To Me
Came Upon This Hallway On My College Campus
This Gives Off Strong Early 2010 Vibes
According to the moderators, the images you share on the sub shouldn’t have any people, creatures, or edited texts in them. What’s more, there’s absolutely no tolerance for artificial intelligence-generated content in the ‘Liminal Space’ group.
And before you actually post anything, look through the subreddit so that you don’t repost some of the most popular liminal photos of all time.
Weird Inflatable Church I Found Online
Winter Walk
Visited Girlfriend In Her New Apartment And This Place Was So Eerie Couldn’t Pinpoint Why
Which of these photos caught your attention the most and why? Have you upvoted your favorites yet?
In your personal opinion, why do so many internet users enjoy liminal space-related images, videos, and games?
Share your thoughts below! And if you’ve ever taken any liminal photos before, feel free to share them in the comment section at the very bottom of this list.
You're So Far From The City
A Quiet Communion With The Hills And Open Sky
Had A Doctor Appointment In This Place Today
My Local Corner Shop
Pool At Hurst Castle
I Work At A Movie Theatre And Have To Close Up And Check The Rooms Often
I Have To Go Home
Thought My Friend’s House Had Liminal/Eerie Material, So Took Some Pictures
The Hospital On My Campus Looks Unreal
"A Silhouette You Can’t Forget."
On A Night Walk, Southwestern Ontario Canada
Golden Hour At The World Trade Center
Stopped At Mcdonald’s And Saw The Perfect Opportunity
Not Sure If This Picture Qualifies
Bouncy Castle Park In Germany. I Was The Only One There
Eerie
Where I Work (Don't Walk Alone)
Come Join Our Family Atmosphere! The Family Atmosphere:
Does A Weird Empty Forrest Count?
Guys My Grandma Took This Photo So Y’all Also Think It Look Weird?
Liminal Pics I Took On A Walk
Jazz Music Was Playing
The Glowing Underpass
Found In Turkish Highschool Physics Textbook
Child Play Centre I Worked At
I Never Noticed How Liminal Songebob Is
Fry's Electronics, Soon To Be Demolished
“Exercise Room” In My Building, Door Is Always Locked Except Late At Night
Hospital In My City (Uniklinik Aachen, Germany)
Abandoned Tori Gate In A Japanese Tunnel
Lobby Of An Apartment Building I Delivered A Doordash Order To
I Was The Last To Board The Plane Today And Turned Around
Photos I Took In Eastern Washington Yesterday
University Auditorium In Morocco
North Korean Architecture Looks Like It's In Some Ps2 Game
Dream Like Photo
All Alone
Tennis In A Cave Is Unusual, Right?
That One Hot Summer Day In The 2000's
There Is Something Beautiful About Watching A Big Storm Form In The Distance
So I Was Searching For My Car And Suddenly
Took This Picture On Jan 5 2022
I Returned Home For A Funeral, And Found A Life I Left Behind
Train Tunnels In Tokyo
The Hotel Floor I'm Staying On Has A Hallway With Stairs That Lead To Nowhere
