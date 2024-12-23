Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
La Toya Jackson Fans Alarmed By Her “Frail” Look After Brother’s Passing: “Doesn’t Look Healthy”
Celebrities, News

La Toya Jackson Fans Alarmed By Her “Frail” Look After Brother’s Passing: “Doesn’t Look Healthy”

Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
La Toya Jackson fans expressed concern about the singer’s health after she appeared “frail” in her latest social media post.

The singer, who is the fifth child of the Jackson family, shared a clip from her vacation in Qatar on Saturday (December 21).

Donning a fitted black jumpsuit and gold heels, the 68-year-old walked around the hotel and posed in a bar. 

Highlights
  • La Toya Jackson, the fifth child of the Jackson family, sparked health concerns after appearing "frail" in a recent video.
  • La Toya recently paid tribute to her brother, Tito Jackson, who lost his life on September 15.
  • The singer has previously spoken out about her abusive relationship with her former manager, Jack Gordon.

“Happy holidays guys! Welcome to Qatar!” she captioned the video.

    La Toya Jackson’s fans expressed concern about her health after she appeared “frail” in a recent video
    La Toya Jackson Fans Alarmed By Her "Frail" Look After Brother's Passing: “Doesn’t Look Healthy”

    Image credits: La Toya Jackson

    “La Toya, hunnie (and I ask this VERY respectfully and lovingly) what is going on hun? You look TOO frail! I know many people notice but are afraid to ask or bring it up,” one concerned user asked.

    “I feel the same way. We all see it. But the ones who seem to deeply care say something about it. It’s extremely worrying….” another said.

    A third user added: “It’s difficult to tell someone what to do but this doesn’t look healthy. Mentally, emotionally or physically.”

    “Auntie Latoya Jackson you always look lovely …please do not lose no more weight,” someone else penned.

    La Toya Jackson Fans Alarmed By Her "Frail" Look After Brother's Passing: “Doesn’t Look Healthy”

    Image credits: La Toya Jackson

    Others urged fans to be more mindful when commenting on a stranger’s body and avoid jumping to conclusions. “Let’s not judge other people cause we don’t know what this woman has been through in her life and what’s really going on. Instead of us complaining about her circumstance and how she looks we need to be praying for her.”

    Earlier this month, La Toya raised concerns with a post that showed her in a mini black dress, revealing her thin arms and legs.

    The singer recorded a video from her hotel in Qatar to wish her followers happy holidays

    La Toya Jackson Fans Alarmed By Her "Frail" Look After Brother's Passing: “Doesn’t Look Healthy”

    Image credits: La Toya Jackson


    La Toya recently lost her brother, Tito Jackson, who died of a heart attack at the hospital on September 15 at the age of 70.

    “The last memory of my brother Tito a kind and gentle soul! “ she wrote two days later in a tribute to one of the founding members of the Jackson 5.

    “He was trying to capture this moment on his phone to pass it to someone. We will always love you, Tito!”

    Earlier this month, fans commented on her small frame in another video that revealed her thin arms

    La Toya Jackson Fans Alarmed By Her "Frail" Look After Brother's Passing: “Doesn’t Look Healthy”

    Image credits: La Toya Jackson

    La Toya Jackson Fans Alarmed By Her "Frail" Look After Brother's Passing: “Doesn’t Look Healthy”

    Image credits: La Toya Jackson

    During the 1980s and 1990s, La Toya achieved success as a solo artist, with her most successful releases being her 1980 self-titled debut album and the single Heart Don’t Lie, from the 1984 album of the same name. She returned to the music industry in 2004 with singles like Just Wanna Dance, Home, and Free the World.

    La Toya has participated in many reality shows, including the Food Network’s celebrity edition of Worst Cooks in America, where she won first prize, and the Fox singing reality show The Masked Singer. She has also released a memoir, Starting Over, which was published in 2011, and starred in the show Life With La Toya.

    La Toya is the fifth child and middle daughter of the Jackson family

    La Toya Jackson Fans Alarmed By Her "Frail" Look After Brother's Passing: “Doesn’t Look Healthy”

    Image credits: La Toya Jackson

    La Toya Jackson Fans Alarmed By Her "Frail" Look After Brother's Passing: “Doesn’t Look Healthy”

    Image credits: La Toya Jackson

    “It’s difficult to tell someone what to do but this doesn’t look healthy. Mentally, emotionally or physically,” one fan wrote

    La Toya Jackson Fans Alarmed By Her "Frail" Look After Brother's Passing: “Doesn’t Look Healthy”

    Image credits: La Toya Jackson

    The musician was married to her manager, Jack Gordon, for seven years and claimed he had subjected her to physical and mental abuse.

    “[Jack] was not a good guy,” she said in a clip from Life with La Toya. “I was brainwashed by him. I really felt like a robot. I was being beaten. He dictated my career choices … He made me say the things that he wanted me to say in my interviews.”

    La Toya filed for divorce from Gordon in 1997 after he tried to feature her in a p*rnographic film.

    “I never felt really free until, of course, he passed away [from cancer],” she said.

    The singer also claimed Gordon had “very strong ties and connection to the mafia.”

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

