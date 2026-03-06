ADVERTISEMENT

David Lynch's Twin Peaks is one of the most iconic cult classics of all time. It has intrigue, humor, top-tier acting, a fantastic score, and of course, delicious cherry pie. Decades after the show first aired, fans all over the globe still can't get enough of it. And lucky for them, there's still more to learn!

Star Kyle MacLachlan, also known as Agent Dale Cooper, recently hosted a virtual Q&A on Reddit where fans had the opportunity to ask him anything. Below, you'll find all of the tea that the actor spilled, including some very endearing responses. So grab a fine cup of coffee, and get scrolling through this list that will probably inspire your next rewatch of Twin Peaks!

Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan hosted an "Ask Me Anything" where he responded to fans' burning questions

#1

Reddit Q&A screenshot featuring Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks responding about Agent Cooper's daily quotes and coffee habits.

    #2

    Reddit exchange showing Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks humorously answering fan questions online.

    #3

    Reddit conversation showing Kyle MacLachlan discussing Twin Peaks character transformation and fan questions online.

    #4

    Reddit exchange where Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks mentions listening to Shostakovich for role preparation.

    #5

    Screenshot of Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks replying to fan questions in an online discussion thread.

    #6

    Screenshot of Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering a fan question about advice from Dale Cooper.

    #7

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks replying to a fan comment about baby girl status and feeling bonita.

    #8

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks shares his top Spotify artists in a Reddit Q&A session.

    #9

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks responding to fan questions about acting and director David L***h's support.

    #10

    Reddit exchange with Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering questions about acting roles and David L***h's influence.

    #11

    Reddit exchange showing Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks replying about memories of Wilmington's Graystone Inn.

    #12

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks responding to a fan question about his favorite Roadhouse performance.

    #13

    Reddit Q&A with Kyle MacLachlan discussing his challenging roles in Twin Peaks and acting confidence.

    #14

    Reddit conversation featuring Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering fans about a never-ending cup of coffee.

    #15

    Reddit conversation featuring Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks responding to fan questions about projects and coffee.

    #16

    Reddit Q&A with Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering fan questions about episode 2 filming details.

    #17

    Screenshot of online conversation with Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering questions about creativity and gratitude.

    #18

    Reddit exchange where Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answers a fan question about vocal choices in the show.

    #19

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks responds to fans with favorite quotes and thoughtful answers in an online AMA.

    #20

    Reddit thread showing Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks briefly answering a fan’s question about the series' metaphysical nature.

    #21

    Reddit exchange featuring Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks discussing his favorite L***h film choice.

    #22

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering a fan question about the season 3 ending in an online forum.

    #23

    Conversation screenshot showing Kyle MacLachlan discussing working with Miguel Ferrer in Twin Peaks Q&A.

    #24

    Reddit exchange showing Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks discussing his role as Dougie and scene balance.

    #25

    Kyle MacLachlan answers a fan question about a scripted llama moment from Twin Peaks with a humorous reply.

    #26

    Reddit exchange with Kyle MacLachlan discussing Twin Peaks legacy and fans’ questions about Dale Cooper’s favorite snacks.

    #27

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering fan questions about Agent Cooper’s cherry pie consumption online.

    #28

    Screenshot of Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks responding to a fan question about Dale Cooper’s rivalry.

    #29

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks discussing his favorite book and promoting his new memoir in an online Q&A.

    #30

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks discussing memories of hosting SNL and the Twin Peaks parody sketch.

    #31

    Reddit exchange showing Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks sharing his favorite Key Lime Pie in a Q&A session.

    #32

    Reddit exchange featuring Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering questions about coffee preferences.

    #33

    Reddit user asks Kyle MacLachlan about Twin Peaks outfits during AMA session online.

    #34

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks explains the hair styling products used for his iconic character’s look.

    #35

    Screenshot of a Reddit Q&A featuring Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering fan questions about his memoir.

    #36

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks responding to a fan about Subaru Impreza commercials in an online Q&A session

    #37

    Reddit conversation showing Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks responding to fan questions about his role in the series.

    #38

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks responds to fan questions about his favorite songs and characters.

    #39

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks shares thoughts on recasting roles and his son playing Dale in 2026.

    #40

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering a fan question about his author genre and memoirist style.

    #41

    Reddit exchange showing Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks recommending literary adaptations in response to fan questions.

    #42

    Reddit conversation showing Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering fan questions about his career and characters.

    #43

    Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks responding to fans’ most burning questions about his career and insights.

    #44

    Conversation screenshot showing Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering a fan's question about a cherished L***h set prop.

    #45

    Reddit conversation featuring Kyle MacLachlan discussing wine and wineries related to Twin Peaks.

    #46

    Screenshot of Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering fans' questions about his favorite recent movies online.

    #47

    Conversation snippet showing Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks responding to fan questions about on-screen chemistry.

    #48

    Screenshot of Kyle MacLachlan responding to a fan’s birthday request on a social media platform, Twin Peaks keyword.

    #49

    Reddit exchange where Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks suggests adding coffee ice cream to a Pursued by Bear float cocktail.

    #50

    Reddit conversation showing Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answering fan questions about props.

    #51

    Reddit AMA exchange where Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks answers questions about show references and homages.

