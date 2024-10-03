Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, Looks Youthful As She Shares Kiss With Younger Fiancé Lloyd

ADVERTISEMENT

Jocelyn Wildenstein looked blissfully happy in the city of love as she stepped out with her fiancé Lloyd Klein.

The couple were pictured sharing a kiss and enjoying their evening out in Paris on Wednesday, October 2.

The Swiss socialite, often nicknamed “Catwoman” due to her distinctive facial features, wore a mesh top paired with figure-hugging leggings. She completed the ensemble with peep-toe heels and a fur-trimmed jacket.

Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

Despite talking about her financial woes last year, Jocelyn appeared to be living large again with Lloyd beside her.

The couple have been together for about two decades and got engaged in 2017.

While others have raised questions over the years about Jocelyn’s obsession with plastic surgery, the fashion designer said he isn’t “shocked” because he doesn’t see her the way others do.

“I’m not shocked,” he was quoted saying. “Beauty is subjective.”

Image credits: VidaPress

Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

The high-society figure reportedly began her journey with plastic surgery soon after tying the knot with Alec Wildenstein, her ex-husband and billionaire art collector.

Before his death in 2008, Alec said in an interview with Vanity Fair that his wife told him his eyes looked baggy about a year after their 1978 wedding. This led to them getting his-and-hers eye-lifts and the beginning of what turned into a lifelong obsession for Jocelyn.

“She was crazy,” Alec told the outlet in 1998. “I would always find out last. She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen.”

The high-profile figure started getting cosmetic surgeries soon after her 1978 wedding and has undergone multiple procedures over the years

Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

Image credits: jocelynewildenstein

The socialite also became fodder for tabloids during her divorce from the billionaire in the 1990s. She walked away with a jaw-dropping settlement of at least an alleged $2.5 billion, divided into annual payments.

However, after Alec’s death, his family allegedly cut her off from the annual payments, leading to financial woes for the plastic surgery enthusiast. In 2018, she faced mounting debts and was forced to file for bankruptcy.

Nevertheless, she now seems to be happy alongside her longtime boyfriend.