Joan Collins, 92, Reveals The Daily Health Habit Behind Her Youthful Looks After Cannes Red Carpet Appearance

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Joan Collins proved once again that age has not slowed her down. The 92-year-old actress grabbed attention when she stepped onto the Cannes red carpet on May 12, leaving fans stunned by her timeless look.

Best known for playing Alexis Colby on Dynasty, Joan appeared in a glamorous white gown, instantly sparking online chatter.

Many praised her elegance, noting how rare it is for a star to age while still looking so much like herself.

Highlights Dame Joan Collins stunned at the 79th Cannes Film Festival opening in a custom Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture white orchid gown and black opera gloves.

The Dynasty legend attributed her energy and youthful glow to a daily 30-minute physiotherapy routine.

Collins continues to advocate for "old-fashioned" discipline over cosmetic procedures.

“My God, look at Joan! She’s still turning heads!” one person wrote.

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Joan Collins turned heads at Cannes and later revealed the daily habit that gives her energy

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Joan attended the opening ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival and embraced classic Hollywood glamour in a floor-length Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture white orchid white gown.

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She paired the look with black opera gloves and a sparkling diamond necklace, keeping the styling elegant and simple.

While her appearance sparked admiration, she later opened up about one habit she admitted has become essential as she has gotten older.

“I highly recommend working out with a physiotherapist for older men and women who want to stay fit. Half an hour a day is mostly what I do, and I’ve found that it gives me energy,” she told My Weekly.

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Joan noted her routines have changed as she’s gotten older.

She once danced for hours at night, later turning to gym sessions and Pilates.

“From the time I was 16, I went to discotheques, dance halls, and nightclubs and danced the night away for hours and hours,” she told Platinum magazine.

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But after suffering from a trapped nerve that left her unable to function for nearly two months, she had to rethink things. Physiotherapy eventually helped her recover.

She also follows a “little and often” approach to movement and regularly swims. Joan even revealed during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour, “I do the splits very easily.”

Besides her workout routine, Joan also shared strict skincare rules, her diet routine, and why she avoids cosmetic procedures

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Joan has repeatedly said her routine is based on discipline rather than expensive shortcuts or extreme treatments.

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“I eat an avocado every day,” she told The Express, while also revealing that she takes vitamins including Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Omega oils.

At the same time, she has never believed in strict dieting.

Speaking previously, Joan said, “I don’t stuff myself with food. I only eat half of what’s on my plate, and I won’t deprive myself. I’ll drink wine, have dessert, eat toast and have coffee with sugar.”

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Joan has also been vocal about avoiding cosmetic procedures despite years of speculation.

Writing for The Telegraph, she said, “A lot of people think I’ve had a ton of work done. To set the record straight: I have not.”

She later added, “I haven’t had Botox, I haven’t had any tweakments, I haven’t had fat injections.”

Instead, she credits old-fashioned skincare habits passed down by her mother. Joan has said she never sleeps without removing makeup and applying night cream. She also swears by sunscreen and avoiding direct sun exposure.

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“I have always worn sun protection and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20,” she once explained.

Before red-carpet appearances, she also uses a simple trick she learned from Marilyn Monroe’s makeup artist.

“Before all big events and post-flights, I get a bowl of ice and cotton pads,” she shared. “It reduces puffiness and refreshes the eyes.”

As photos from Cannes spread online, fans praised her “old Hollywood class”

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As photos from Cannes spread online, social media quickly filled with compliments.

“Pure old school Hollywood class,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Joan Collins could teach the new generation how to look like a movie & TV star. Classic old Hollywood glamour, style, class and owning a red carpet.”

Others praised the fact that she still looked like herself despite decades in the spotlight.

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“Wow… that’s what is called ageing with beauty… ” You can actually recognise her,” one comment read.

“Joan is stunning at 92, but the fact that she is still razor sharp, doing press and still acting is a marvel,” another person wrote.

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Fans also praised her enduring confidence and presence.

“Some women never lose the aura. Joan Collins is one of them.”

Some viewers compared Joan to Demi Moore amid Cannes debates over “extreme thinness”

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While the majority of comments focused solely on Joan, a few commenters compared her appearance to Demi Moore’s and brought up the recent backlash around the latter’s Cannes appearance.

“Funny how even with whatever work she has had done, she’s recognizable, she looks better than those 40 years younger cough Demi Moore cough,” one person wrote.

As reported by Bored Panda, the comparison followed the criticism Moore faced after appearing at Cannes in a strapless sequined gown while serving on the festival jury.

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While many praised her look, attention quickly shifted toward her noticeably slimmer frame and arms.

Some headlines described Moore’s arms as “toned”, but that wording sparked heavy backlash online.

Critics argued that visible thinness should not automatically be framed as fitness or muscle definition.

“Beautiful dress, but she is too skinny,” one person wrote. Another added, “At this point, it’s painful to watch.”

“She just embodies every sense of the world class,” wrote one netizen

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