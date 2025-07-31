However, not every rule—or the way it's enforced—makes sense. Reddit user Cinemacrackers asked everyone on the platform to share the most ridiculous things they were punished for as students, and the stories that poured in show just how petty and arbitrary discipline can be.

For many, getting into trouble at school is a matter of when, not if. But that's part of growing up: you make bad decisions, authority steps in, and you face the consequences for your actions, hopefully learning something useful about yourself and the world in the process.

#1 Clearing my throat before reading out loud to the class. She yelled at me and threatened detention because she thought I was faking it for attention but I don’t see how.



Also more context I was a quiet kid so I wasn’t one to create drama to begin with, it just made me not want to talk more than I already didn’t want to



Edit: bruh this blew up a lot. shout all to all my quiet and awkwardly shy homies out there who feel the pain of being reprimanded for the rare times we actually do talk.

#2 Farting so loud and long in second grade that it disturbed my class and the classroom beside us. I was later sent to the principal's office.

Katie Novak, Ed.D., has over two decades of experience in education and is the founder of Novak Education, a company that provides evidence-based professional development and consulting to help schools implement inclusive teaching and leadership practices. She also remembers being in such a position when she was young. "My friends were causing quite a stir [during a physical science class in high school]. In no way did I try to stop them, and I definitely got a kick out of it, but I sat there pretty quietly, answering questions from the textbook. Although I did not partake in it, I did nothing to quiet them and probably laughed along with them," Novak recalled. "When he had enough, my teacher directed his attention at us, scolded all of us, and then asked me to move my seat. At first, I thought it was a joke because I wasn't the one who was making trouble. I was outraged, embarrassed, indignant. When I went home that night, at the dinner table, I told my parents about his mistake."

#3 For using my asthma medication in class. I was told to keep my inhaler in the office, and to use it in there only. I was told it was 'distracting.'



Know what else is distracting? The sounds of someone gasping for air and having to be removed from class.



FitzyII:

I used to have a terror of a spanish teacher, everyone despised her and she couldn't control a class for the life of her.

One day, in my sisters class, one of the students, who was a class clown but generally respectful, started to have an asthma attack, and asked if he could be excused.

She said no.

He told her it was to get his medication.

She said no.

So he got up and tried to leave.

She blocked the door.

The student, who was a little panicked but not in severe condition, just laughed it off, and said "fine. Who needs air anyways."

He just bolted for the door when she walked away. I don't understand teachers who try to use force to discipline.

#4 I tripped on a loose tile and bumped into a teacher causing her to spill her coffee on herself. I apologized and showed her the tile.



She went on for months about how I did it on purpose. Even got the principal and my folks involved. For the rest of the year she told me I couldn't come back to her class unless I apologized for doing it on purpose.



Never went back to her class. Though I initially apologized for the incident, I never once apologized for doing it "on purpose". F**k you Ms. Helm.



ComicWriter2020:

I honestly hate hearing these stories. I want to hear that someone stood up for the victims and said “you are a person with authority over us and you should know better then to act high and mighty.”

#5 For “fighting.” The school a*****e sucker punched me and I didn’t retaliate. It was even caught on tape. The zero tolerance policy is one of the stupidest things ever.



anon:

I had this exact thing happen to me as well. When I got to the office, they told me I was being suspended for "fighting". I then told the principal off, and said "That's like going outside and getting shot, and the police show up and arrest you for getting shot."



I got suspended longer than the kid who hit me for saying that.

Novak's mother replied in a way that really touched the teen. "She was supportive in all the right ways, but hands off when it meant teaching us a lesson. She said, 'Well, Kate, you shouldn't have been in a situation where he thought you were doing something wrong.' And if I really wasn't doing something wrong, she explained, I needed to advocate for myself." And that's precisely why the educator to this day believes kids can learn a lot from these accusations.

#6 Someone made a paper airplane out of scrap paper that had been binned. My name was written on the sheet they used. I got sent out the room and handed a punishment exercise.



helicotremor:

I have a similar story.

A teacher accused me of littering and gave me detention. Apparently she found a piece of paper on the ground with my name on it. I was outraged as I was very anti-littering and would never have dropped rubbish on the ground intentionally. She said she no longer had it to show me but also refused to describe it. For all I know, someone else wrote my name on it.

During detention, I was made to clean school desks with chemicals that made the skin on my hands peel off. I wasn’t provided with gloves. This was in a time where we didn’t kick up a stink about that sort of thing, but I was super annoyed.

#7 For saying my school picture sucked. I had no idea "sucked" was considered a bad word until I was put in detention for it.



alexkay44:

Landmine Learning right here. Kind of like a story I heard from my mom. I think it was my grandmother who asked HER mother, "What's French kissing?" To which she was given the reply, "Don't you ever say that!!!" And she got grounded.

#8 Someone once poked a wasp nest in the school forest, and the whole swarm came out upon the school. The entire school sat detention for an hour. Understandable if you don't know who did it, but that's not the problem. We were sitting detention because the principal's son got stung. As it eventually turned out, it was actually his fault the swarm came down on us.



I have cursed his name since the day I found out.

#9 I got in trouble for "cheating" on one of my math exams. The teacher found a piece of paper in my pencil case.

I got sent to the principal's office. When the principal asked me about what I wanted to say in my defense, I simply told him to take a look at the note. It turned out to be a shopping list.

I was alowed to re-take the exam the following week.

Novak said she didn't move herself away from her friends, and she didn't speak up for herself, and she realized her mother wasn't going to get involved on her behalf either. "By not intervening with the teacher, my mom taught me a critical lesson. It was a lesson to stand up for what is right, to remove myself from situations where I would get myself into trouble, and not to care so much about fitting in with the crowd." From that point, Novak said, she has always been much more aware of what people around her are doing, and knows that she can be judged not only for her actions, but for failing to act, too. ADVERTISEMENT So, being sent to the principal's office for doing nothing wrong isn't a waste of time. It's an opportunity to hone your lawyer skills.

#10 I apparently sighed loudly when a T.A who knew she wasnt very popular walked in the room. I was talking to a friend the opposite side of my table.

#11 I threw a a closed pen to my friend who was like 3 feet away from me, and the teacher freaked out. He made a big deal out of it in front of the whole class for a solid 5 minutes, and then emailed my parents. Luckily my mom was able to see my side of things and she said, "Doesn't that teacher have better thing to do than email me about my child throwing pens?" We still laugh about it from time to time.

#12 Trying to start a fire, which led to me getting an hour detention and having to stay for the rest of the lesson in isolation. But why did they think I tried to start a fire? Cause in a science lesson I rubbed two sticks together

#13 I was drinking tea and my teacher yelled at me to stay home if I‘m sick (which I wasn‘t).

#14 I checked out a book on African tribes from the library in the fourth grade. I told the teacher about how the book had topless women in it thinking I was helping, she confiscated the book and had me suspended from school.

#15 First one, I was waving my fingers to try to get a stuck sticky paper off of it.



The principal was passing my class and saw. Me through the door, he thought I was throwing rocks (in a class) at the back of my friend head.



I got suspended for that.



Second one, my math teacher when I was 14 years old had something against me, at the beginning of each class she would ask me to go into the corridor for 15 minutes that was her idea of a punishment. She didn't even bother to find a reason, I just had to get out.

#16 I once got in trouble for reading Stephen King. They were like "you're reading dark books it's the reason your behavior is bad".

#17 At my elementary school, they didn’t really have any stuff to play with outside so we would play with sticks, rocks, pinecones, etc. But they didn’t like that so they would send us to sit at the wall for all of recess if we got caught. It was weird.

#18 Got detention once for not pledging my allegiance to the Amazon rain forest. No Joke



We sang a song and the lyrics were:



"we've got to buy back the amazon. we've got to give the earth a chance to carry on. *If it's money they need, let's give them all that they want*! We've got to buy back the Amazon!"



And as a 9 year old, I thought "this seems to be a little much". I didnt sing, and bam, got detention.

#19 For touching a lizard chilling on a wall. I used to be in a religious school where people were pretty supertitious, and everyone present (including a teacher and a supervisor) thought what I did would attract the devil to myself or to the school...

#20 When I was in the 8th grade we had, for one day, a substitute teacher in our portuguese class. She had the job to make us do a little text about what we thought it would be the best invention ever.



I made it about toilets



We delivered the papers 10 minutes after. As she was reading them she would make comments like " too much commas" or "this needs more paragraphs".

As soon as she got to mine she stopped speaking, demanded one kid to go and get the principal. The principal comes, reads the text, also get furious, picks me up, drags me into his office. In there, he and the substitute called my mom. Made her do 30 kilometers in a traffic filled city. When she arrived, she read the text and started laughing. Like legit crying and grabbing onto her stomach.

They got so mad at my mom for laughing instead of taking it seriously that the principal suspended me for 1 week.



Call of duty and no homework for one week thanks to my mom.

#21 Chasing someone with a paperclip and saying I am a vampire (was elementary).

#22 In 1993 the Flaming Lips Song “She Don’t Use Jelly” came out. I was in third grade and I really liked that song. And started signing it with my friends during a double handed jump roping session. “She don’t use jeeeelllly orrrr any of theeeseee... she uses Vaaassssseeline”. Boom. Written up. 3 day Suspension for saying sexually suggestive things. I had NO idea that was meant sexually. Worse even, no one would explain why that song was sexually suggestive. It was very confusing.

#23 Correcting a teacher’s spelling of congratulations. It was a substitute, and it was English literature.



roccotheraccoon:

My biology teacher didn't know the different between venomous and poisonous, or that not all lizards can drop their tails. She didn't appreciate me correcting her in front of the class.

#24 For not looking at the teacher during lesson. I wasn't fidgeting. Just sitting at my desk, staring into space.



We had a payment system in 3rd grade where you'd get dollars for good behavior (finishing homework, cleaning up after lunch) and lose them for bad behavior. At the end of each quarter we'd get to use the dollars to buy s**t at the book fair. Every kid wanted to stock up.



Now each task would get you between 1 to 2 dollars. Each day you could only get like 3 max.



She charged me TWENTY DOLLARS. It was literally heartbreaking and took me a full month to recover.



Turns out I had focal epilepsy and was having episodes in class. Got treated like a s****y kid for it all through highschool.

#25 Spelling test in seventh grade. We wrote down the words as the teacher shouted them out.



One of the words was "piece". The kid next to me asks, "Which one? There's two different words." (piece/peace)



The teacher said, "The one on the list you were supposed to study."



That's b******t. I whispered, "Piece as in piece of pie."



She made us both rip up our tests for cheating.

#26 In middle school, some kids were stomping on caterpillars during recess. I took a Ziploc bag from my lunch and put as many caterpillars in it as I could to rescue them by taking them somewhere else. I fast-walked to get away fairly quickly without making a scene. A teacher stopped me and accused me of running and shoving (I didn't touch anyone at all), and when she saw the bag, she gave me a look of utter disgust. I got lunch detention for it. I ultimately switched out of that school because the staff had it in for me for some mental health issues and quirks that I later discovered was Asperger's syndrome.



Edit: This is my most upvoted comment ever by miles. Thanks! At least something good came of that awful school. I’ll give a bonus: one of the science teachers was caught with child p**n on his computer during class. A kid called the cops. Ultimately the district moved him to a different school.

#27 First, I did many things to get in trouble legitimately. I went undiagnosed with ADHD-inattentive type for a long time, because I would laser focus on school work and get done quickly, then get bored and disrupt everyone else. The secretaries in my elementary school office knew me on sight when I went back to visit in high school.



But there were a couple times that were questionable.



Clapping-- in fourth grade I learned you can clap louder by having the fingers on one hand go into the palm of the other. I was part of a mini concert for our extremely talented strings students (aw yeah, "Hot Cross Buns") and I was kicked out and sent to the office because I clapped along with everyone else, but a teacher felt I was being disruptive a***ing my newfound power. It was decades ago, so I really can't say if I was being a jerk or not.



Sneezing-- I sneeze several times, and like a duck quacking. I got it from my grandfather who did the same... If those things are hereditary. I can try to hold it in, but then it looks like I'm having a seizure. Our middle school science teacher immediately tried to give me ISS when I sneezed for the first time, and it took the whole class vouching for me before she relented. After that, people would just pause for me to finish, and I'd apologize.

#28 I didn't tie my shoes the way the P.E. instructor wanted me to.



In 11th grade.



Sat in the Dean's office for an hour before they called my mom who's response I still remember: "You're calling me during my work day to ask my son to tie his shoes in a way that a P.E. teacher feels suitable? Are you f*****g kidding me?"



I played AAA hockey at the time along with varsity lacrosse. P.E. class was the least of my worries, let alone how my shoes were tied. Safe to say I didn't have to re-tie my shoes.

#29 I yawned. That earned me 30 minutes of ''You never listen to the lesson properly''.

#30 I dropped my phone down an entire flight of stairs once. I took it out of my pocket, it slipped, I tried to catch it with my hand, but I just ended up hitting it forwards and upwards. It landed at the bottom of the stairs flat on the screen. It was completely broken except for one thing... it could still receive phone calls. So next period my classmates kept calling me on repeat and I could do nothing about it because my phone could not silence or ignore the call. Naturally, my teacher blamed me and I was sent to the principals office who told me "never to do it again" and that she'd be keeping my phone the rest of the day. I seriously don't think she realized it was f*****g shattered even when she was holding it.

#31 I had to write a book report in fourth grade but I didn't think that a s****y five-paragraph essay would do the book justice (it was a really good book) so I made a mini tri-fold poster about the plot and character arcs and little clay figures and it had all the elements of a book report, it just looked different. Everybody had to read their book reports out loud in front of the class so when it got to my turn, I went up and presented and everybody loved it, except the teacher. She was a complete b***h and the entire reason I hated English class until my junior year of high school. Anyways, she didn't like that I did it different, so she stopped me in the middle of my presentation and told me to see her after class. When I went to her desk, she told me that I wasted my time and I was going to stay in at lunch and write the book report. She's probably not on reddit, but if you're out there, Ms. Livesy, f**k you.



T.L.D.R. did an awesome book report in fourth grade, had to redo it cause it was too good



Edit: I don't remember the name of the book, I'm very sorry. I was eight years old. It was probably standard fourth-grade s**t like Stuart Little or something. Also it was technically still an essay, just cut up and pasted over the poster. It even had a conclusion, it just didn't look like it. F****r didn't even read it. Also, this was the same teacher that, when I wanted to do an experiment that measured how far humans can hear in air vs water, said that it was "too complicated" for a little fourth grader. Suck my a*s, Ms. Livesy, I got second place in a competition I was technically too young to enter, but got special permission with that f*****g experiment. F**k your telling the difference between skittles by taste. (Disclaimer: I love skittles).

#32 Failed an in class project cause no one would let me join their group. The teacher told me to get over it and find a group. Which led to a group of “popular kids” tell me that I’m a loser. Fun times in school.

#33 In 11th grade I had gotten pink eye in both eyes. I'd never had it before, just thought I was having a reaction to my eye liner or whatever. I was in second period, cooking 101. My teacher kept looking at me funny the entire class. Eventually she asked to talk to me in the hallway. She told me that I needed to go to the nurses office because I was s****d and she could tell by how fascinated I was with the cooking we were doing. I was so confused and kept trying to tell her I was having some sort of allergic reaction but she wasn't having it and yelled at me, told me to grab my things and go NOW. Pretty much berated me while the whole class could hear and had me so frustrated/embarrassed I was in tears. Walked into the classroom, everyone was staring at me in silence, grabbed my stuff and went to the nurse. One look at me and she confirmed the pink eye. Got to go home and stay home for a few days. I remember my teacher tried to apologize for the incident..class was super awkward after that.

#34 I got sent to the principal for saying "whatever" to a supervisor on the schoolbus.

#35 A couple of friends and me sat next to our favorite teacher at lunch. We chatted joked around it was fun. Then we left. After lunch the janitor complained the cafeteria was trashed and asked who was responsible.



The teacher who we sat with and talked to during lunch blamed us. We got detention and had to stay after school to clean. We all went to the teacher and said hey we sat and joked with you. You know we didn’t make a mess. Didn’t care stuck with the punishment.



Oh but it gets worse. I missed the bus home I lived 12-15miles out of town. I had hours of chores to do when I got home. Taking care of animals stacking firewood. Hard f*****g chores. Called my mom to pick me up. Got home they had called my dad. He didn’t care the reason I got an a*s beating for getting in trouble. Not like oh a spanking. Whipped with a belt that left welts making it hard to sit.



My mom believed me so the next day she went to the school talked to the principal and teacher. Neither of them cared.



To any teacher that reads this. Please you know the kids that are getting a***ed even if you don’t have solid proof. Please try to help them out. Don’t do this s**t that puts them in more physical danger and stress.

#36 I got called down to the office for skipping a class i didn't have, with a teacher i never had.



EDIT: It was a mistaken identity. We had the same last name, but completely different first name. He is also a different nationality/race.



I got called down to the office about skipping class. I hadn't so I was like, "what?". I asked what class, and when they said what it was, i told them I didn't even have that class. They let me go shortly after.

#37 The stupidest reason someone tried to get me in trouble was for doing the assignment. There was a special needs kid in my programming class, and he had an assistant. She thought I was goofing off on the internet and asked me to stop. I told her I was just working on the project. She didn't believe me, so she went to the teacher, who recognized that I was indeed working on the project. So nothing came of it.



The stupidest reason someone succeeded in getting me in trouble was when we had this sub. He insisted on reading the day's instructions very slowly. It was a work day and that was written on the board, but he took a half hour to describe exactly what the different projects we were working on were.



The problem was that we all knew what we were supposed to do, so we got started. He got pissed that we weren't listening to him, so he yelled at us and started over with his speech. Eventually he got so pissed that he ate up another half hour ranting about how he's an industry big shot and all the different reasons why he'd fire us if he could.



Anyway, I had him as a substitute a couple other times and he was much better tempered, so I assume that was a fluke.

#38 Last day of seventh grade I had a bottom locker in my middle school. It was before school started and I realized that with all my c**p taken out of it, my little self could fit in my locker.



I then proceed to jam my lock so that no one can lock it in me, and I close it up to the amusement if many faculty and students.



The story takes a turn when a friend of mine thought it’d be funny to quickly unjam my locker and then close it with me on the inside. Easy fix right?



Wrong



I didn’t know my locker combination because by that point it was all approx numbers and all muscle memory. 2 teachers spent 5+ minutes trying to get me out before someone finally found the sheet with my passcode.



I was then surrounded by like 8 teachers mad about it and my guidance counselor took me out of my upset teachers and took me to her office.



She proceeded to tell me how it’s all just excitement to finish the year and she told me that I should go back home for the day since it was the last day anyways, and she gave me a $20 starbucks gift card.



Best counselor I ever had!



TLDR: I got locked in my locker and ended up with a free day from school and 20 bucks.



I feel like this could be a TIFU post haha.

#39 Back in high school, had a gym teacher that wished to be any teacher other than gym teacher.



Come the driver's ed course. There's some b******t 3-page pamphlet she tells us to read through and summarize. I do just that.



She decides my summary of a shorta*s pamplet is too close to something she found online, so she makes a big huff about it and I literally have to march over to my English teacher with the summaries, have her evaluate them, and sign off on a form that no, she didn't classify my summary of a b******t short pamphlet being somewhat similar to any other summary of a b******t short pamphlet classified as plagiarism or was any cause to pursue further action.

#40 I was waiting in the bathroom for a urinal. a kid walked towards me and choke slammed me against the wall. he told the teacher that I was watching him pee and I got three days of afterschool.

#41 Corrected a history teacher on what the causes of Germany loosing WW II actually were. She was ancient and had all the hate from the war propaganda still in her head. She kicked me out of class and gave me detention.

#42 I wore hard-soled houseshoes to school. Got detention.

#43 For me it was stupidest.maybe not for my middle school teacher.



I (Japanese) didn't write the date of some paper in "era name".(wrote in AD)



I was called to teacher's room,he hit my cheek and bent my glasses.It was in early 80's.I'm sure it will be huge problem if it happens now.If not,we are all doomed.

#44 We should clean our classroom and naturally there was a lot of trash. We only had one trashcan and it was full so I compressed it because it was 50% air and the teacher got mad at me, wrote a letter to my parents and moved me on this stupid smiley board to the red side. I can still remember this until now.

#45 I said some kids head looked like a premature honeydew melon.

#46 Telling the 'teacher' to stop looking at me while I was doing my homework because it made me feel like a Guinea pig.

#47 I had hiccups. My teacher said I was being disruptive.

#48 I had a teacher arrange a parent teacher meeting to complain to my mom that I passed all the tests despite not seeming to listen to him when he was teaching. Actually had a problem with me passing exams. My mom was not pleased.

#49 In middle school, the bell to send us home didn't go off on time. We were all standing by the door waiting to leave when all the other classrooms started leaving to go home. The hallways were filled and teachers were telling people goodbye, so my classroom started to leave too. I was one of the first ones out but apparently our teacher caught the end half of the class and made them sit down and tell them everyone who walked out the door because "I dismiss you, not the bell." so all of us who left like the rest of the school got detention.

#50 My friend once got in trouble for a small sigh after the teacher said we got more homework or more work to do (can't really remember).



She ended up getting sent out of the classroom for it.

#51 Sorry for my bad English



We had a substitute teacher that everyone hates. I wasn't really paying attention to her explanation that made no sense. After a few minutes she demanded that i had to pay attention to her explanation. I said "Yes Captain" because i heard it on spongebob that morning. She made me sit outside the class because i was being a spoiled brat according to her. Eventually more people began to say yes captain so they could also get away from her because everyone hated that teacher. Eventually we were sitting outside the class with 5 people and we didn't have to do any work for a few hours because she totally forgot about us. It was a blessing because there were no other consequenses aside from getting away from that stupid b.



Edit: This was elementary school.

#52 This will get buried, but I do have a story.



When I was in third grade we kept all of our folders in this little denim pocket on the backs of our chairs. About halfway through the year mine ripped, so it was pretty difficult to keep everything inside. I was a relatively quiet kid though and I didn’t say anything to the teacher.



One day we had a substitute. She was a pretty typical old woman who didn’t seem to care much about us at all. We had to take a spelling test that day, so she asked us to put our dividers up.



As well as being a quiet kid, I was also a kid with undiagnosed ADHD. I already knew the material she was teaching us and I instead got myself absorbed into a book. I didn’t notice it was time to take the test until my classmates were putting up their dividers. I shut my book and went to grab mine.



At that exact moment, my denim pocket completely broke. There were papers everywhere. My panicked little seven year old a*s scrambled to grab them all and put them back in, but putting folders in a broken pocket is an arduous task, and the tests were already passed out before I could finish.



So what does the sub do seeing this tiny third grader scrambling to shove 30 crinkled note sheets into a little red folder? She SCREAMED at me. I’d never had a teacher go off on me like this sub did. She ridiculed me for holding up the class and making the other students wait. I couldn’t help myself. I burst out crying, which only made her yell even louder.



I obviously wasn’t some perfect angel during elementary school. I was smart, but I also had a lot of behavioral issues at the time (once again, undiagnosed ADHD). However, I couldn’t always control my actions, and my teachers were usually very understanding of that, seeing that I was otherwise a pretty chill kid. But this substitute yelled at me as though I had spilled my papers on purpose. My little brain could understand being disciplined for something caused by my actions, but I couldn’t comprehend being screamed at for something completely out of my hands.



I had actual NIGHTMARES from this woman. I don’t even know why, because I can deal with those types of people fine nowadays. She ended up telling the principal about me, but luckily he was a pretty cool dude. I never had that substitute again.

#53 In seventh grade English class, a classmate looked pretty sad so I asked her how she was doing. No malicious intent, just wondering what was making her so upset but she started sobbing. I apologized and moved on. Later that day, I get pulled from a different class by a math teacher that I've never met before who yelled at me in the hallway making snide remarks about my parents and their parenting capacity. She made me sit in front of the principal's office to "wait for the principal to talk to me" for four hours, long after the school day has ended. When the principal finally did show up, he had no idea why I was sitting there. Middle school me was too shy to make a fuss about it but in hindsight I should've made a complaint against her. To this day, the girl that I supposedly "bullied" has no idea why the math teacher flipped out at me.

#54 I defended myself against a bully that was bothering me for years. My family and I reported it multiple times to the school, changing classes because he was in them, only for him to then be changed into my exact same classes because he was disruptive. What a shock.



So I had to keep dealing with this a*****e for a majority of my high school career.



One day he did something/said something to me, can’t remember exactly what, but I just snapped.



In all of my built up anger I screamed “You want to f**k with me? Do you?!” And attacked him. I was seeing red. Fully prepared to beat all of my anger and frustration into him that has been building up the last few years as I lunged at him. And he ran away.



I sat back down at my desk like nothing happened, but was sent to the principals office.



The assistant principal was really nice and understanding of all of it. Saying that they totally understood and were sorry I had to deal with that, but because of school policy I was suspended. I didn’t get in trouble by my parents though, stating they were very proud of me standing up for myself finally.



Not going to lie though, it was a cool feeling afterwards. People in the classroom were talking about how I “would beat his a*s” and “finally shut him up” and for a wimpy loner kid like myself not having any friends it felt good. Nobody messed with me after that and I felt like a badass in a weird sort of way. It feels good to finally stand up for yourself.



I don’t condone fighting or violence and that was the last one I was ever in, but stand up for yourself. Parents need to teach their kids this. Sometimes the only way to get the message across to someone is a physical one and my message was heard. It felt good.

#55 Another student rubbed his sandwich on my desk in 6th grade. I told him to stop and he started mocking me saying “StOp, StOp, StOp!”. The teacher thought he was teacher thought he was telling me to stop so she pulled me into the hallway asked why I did that. I told her that the other student rubbed the sandwich on my desk but she cut me off and basically wouldn’t let me go into class until I “admitted” that I did it.

#56 That's really dumb but hear me out. I used to talk a lot in class, so one day one if my teachers told me that if I had no interest in her class I ought to get outta the class instead of disturbing my classmates. So I did exactly that. Was suspended the next day for disrespecting a teacher.

#57 One time me and my 4 mates were asked 1question in history class(same question and no one knew the answer), so the teacher left us all to study after school. 1 of my friends went there and the rest of us went home. next day history teacher comes to our class in the middle of english lesson and tells us 3 to go to principals office after that lesson, turns out she told principal that we are never doing homework and are not studying.

#58 We went to a classroom, the main teacher wasn't there, another teacher looked after us and eventually brought us back to study hall, and then we got in trouble because nobody was watching us...The teacher posted online that we should go to the classroom.

#59 Two girls accused me of calling them "fat pigs" and I ended up in the principal's office for it. Did I? No. Were they? Yes.

#60 I was telling a friend about my dream and this teacher yelled at me so loud I was very confused.

#61 Refused to sing songs about God in a public school.

#62 I was in year 2, so very young, I was sitting with my friend when my older sister and her friend come to me, for some unknown reason, she tells me not to punch her in the stomach because it was hurting, very weird considering I never punched her before. But young me thought I was funny and poked her stomach. She leaves and later the siren goes for the end of recess, I go back to class and the teacher says the vice principal wants to talk to me and had a go at me for “punching my sister” even though I poked here, I got detention and a letter sent home to my parents for where I was grounded for a week.

#63 For accidentally putting a blue green paint in with the blue paints in art class.

#64 In my high school, there were 3 kids in my graduating class with the same first name as me. My parents got a call from the school on a Friday afternoon saying that I had gotten into trouble. In reality, it wasn't me - it was one of the other kids with the same name. The school office got us mixed up. My parents didn't buy my story that I didn't do anything. Got grounded for the weekend but incessantly pleaded that I truly had done nothing. They called on Monday to sort it out. Never even got a f*****g apology from my parents. Such b******t.

#65 In 4th grade we were taking a test and a kid asked the teacher how to spell crocodile. After she answered his question, I also raised my hand and asked how to spell crocodile. The teacher then got mad at me for "trying to cheat.".

#66 In 5th or 6th grade, we were lined up by a row of windows waiting for our turn in the library. The windows had handles with a small hole at the end, and I absent-mindedly stuck my index finger in one. It got stuck. The teacher couldn’t get it out, so the school janitor was called in. He succeeded, and I was told that if I ever did it again, I’d get punished.



Reader, I did it again a week later. In-school suspensión.

#67 Have a non-transmittable illness.



Was swinging on the desks in elementary school when a girl shrieked “Don’t touch my desk- I don’t want to get —!” (Nothing new for this girl to hate me , but it was a recent diagnosis at the time.)



I cried. Teacher pulled me aside, sat me down, asked what was wrong. I told her what happened. Got in trouble for provoking the other girl.

#68 In 1st grade, I got sent to the principal’s office for punching a boy 3 years older than me. The principal asked me why I did it: “He told me girls can’t do karate.”.

#69 Listening to music in the hallways, which is honestly stupid considering the superintendent yelled at me from down the hallway and nearly chased me as I was walking to class. The weird thing is other students have their headphones out as well so why was I the only one who was called out.🤔.

#70 I stayed up til 10:00 PM the night before asking a classmate on MSN Messenger about homework



The teacher was so upset and disappointed that I was up that "late" on a school night, and so we got disciplined for it. Like... it's my life I can stay up as late as I want to?

#71 I’m sure most schools where like this, but we had cards that we pre loaded with money to scan and pay for lunch at school. If you got to the point of owing $10 or more, your card would be taken away, and you wouldn’t be able to eat lunch. My parents never really had issues with money or paying for it, but admittedly I was a flake and would forget to tell them. Well, my card was taken away and we were having burgers for lunch that day, and I played basketball and had practice after school. I took a tray, and went to the condiments table, and loaded my tray with a metric s**t ton of pickles. A teacher (who already hated me for some reason) came over and yelled at me, told me “You better eat all of them and then go to the principal’s office”. So to be an a*****e and spite him, I ate all the pickles and walked my happy self to the office. Principal let me go and was more confused about it than mad.

#72 This was in middle school. I was standing around and talking with my friends in the hallway before class and one of my friends started saying something crazy so I went “what the hell?!”. A teacher that was standing nearby heard me say it. I was reprimanded for using foul language and given detention.

#73 Wearing a beanie and cap indoors ( not at the same time mind you )



I´m in my late 30´s today and i still don't understand why the school had a rule against headwear.

#74 I asked the the person behind me if I could borrow a ruler, got sent to the principal's office. When I got there and explained why I was sent there, they laughed and said that that teacher sent 174 students (I wish I was kidding) to the principal's office in that month alone. No really. 174. They kept count.