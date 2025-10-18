ADVERTISEMENT

Your mental health is just as important as your physical well-being. Some people get the calling to study and work with the human mind, so they start delving into psychology. It’s a rewarding but challenging field.

The ‘Psychology Memes’ subreddit is an online community that is dedicated exclusively to, yup, you guessed it, sharing memes about psychology. They’re very spot-on, often witty, and insightful, and we’ve collected the best ones to share with you. Pssst, Pandas, don’t forget to share your favorite memes with your therapist and brainiest friends.

Meanwhile, scroll down for Bored Panda's chat with the current moderators who run the 'Psychology Memes' community.