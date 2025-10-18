ADVERTISEMENT

Your mental health is just as important as your physical well-being. Some people get the calling to study and work with the human mind, so they start delving into psychology. It’s a rewarding but challenging field.

The ‘Psychology Memes’ subreddit is an online community that is dedicated exclusively to, yup, you guessed it, sharing memes about psychology. They’re very spot-on, often witty, and insightful, and we’ve collected the best ones to share with you. Pssst, Pandas, don’t forget to share your favorite memes with your therapist and brainiest friends.

Meanwhile, scroll down for Bored Panda's chat with the current moderators who run the 'Psychology Memes' community.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Me When I Started Therapy

Cartoon character concentrating with closed eyes, representing psychology memes about how the human mind works.

InterestingCommon128 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This Has Probably Happened

    Dinosaurs battling with electric powers illustrating psychology memes about how the human mind works in therapy contexts.

    Gatuba56 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I went to a psychiatrist for my depression and I told him I also had ADHD but not wanted any meds because I wanted to learn how to deal with my brain on my own. He said he understood but instead of focusing on my depression aka the main reason I was there with him, he prescribed me meds for my ADHD. I reluctantly agreed but specified it couldn't be pills to swallow because those make me puke and he promised it wouldn't be. Of course when I went to buy them they were pills to swallow. After that I found another psychiatrist (and I learned that the first one actually had a reputation to never treat the patients with therapy but only with specific meds that didn't work)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    A Fortune Cookie Telling Me That I Need Psychiatric Help

    Hand holding a paper slip on a granite countertop with mental health advice related to psychology memes.

    GubbaShump Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Mental health issues are very pervasive. According to the World Health Organization, more than a billion people live with mental health disorders worldwide. Not only does this have a huge negative impact on people’s personal lives, but it affects the global economy, too. Globally, an estimated $1 trillion is lost each year due to a loss in productivity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression are highly prevalent in all countries and communities, affecting people of all ages and income levels. They represent the second biggest reason for long-term disability, contributing to loss of healthy life. They drive up health-care costs for affected people and families while inflicting substantial economic losses on a global scale,” the WHO notes.
    #4

    "Inspired By A True Story"

    Dog with a covered muzzle labeled as psychology student amid people talking about horoscopes, illustrating human mind humor.

    BestRed2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know it has no real impact on my life, but I still think it's funny to see what things I am supposed to like according to my sign. (I'm a Taurus so if there are any horoscope-fans, feel free to analyse me)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Checkmate, Wilhelm Wundt

    Couple lying in bed with humorous psychology meme about naming a child Psychology, capturing human mind humor.

    themindcrafters21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I Can’t Get Over This Question

    Psychology meme about Pavlov’s dog and how conditioning captures surprising questions about the human mind.

    snakeygirl727 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The National Institute of Mental Health points out that in the United States alone, around a fifth of American adults live with a mental illness. These conditions can range from mild to moderate to severe.

    According to NIMH, in 2022, just over half of all American adults with any mental illness received treatment.
    #7

    Sunk Cost Fallacy Hits Hard

    Classic psychology meme showing the sunk cost fallacy with a ghost disguise being removed from a tied man.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Bruh, Cant Even Do Psych Research

    Man's happy face turning to disappointment, illustrating psychology memes about how the human mind reacts to paywalled research papers.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Reading The Interpretation Of Dreams And Bro Is Not Trying To Prove [things]

    Psychology memes featuring Freud and a curious woman discussing dreams and hypotheses about the human mind.

    Emthree3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, the ADAA reports that Generalized Anxiety Disorder affects 3.1% of the American adult population, but only under half of those affected (43.2%) are receiving treatment.

    Meanwhile, Panic Disorder affects 2.7% American adults, Social Anxiety Disorder affects 7.1%, specific phobias affect 9.1% of the adult population, post-traumatic stress disorder impacts 3.6% of American adults, and obsessive-compulsive disorder affects 1.2%.
    #10

    "Trust Me Bro" Aint A Source

    Person demonstrating how psychology related channels on social media spread unsupported psychological claims using memes.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Meirl

    Owl labeled my friends getting sprayed with water labeled psychological explanations, illustrating psychology memes about the human mind.

    throwawayyuskween666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Freud Strikes Again In A Galaxy Far Far Away

    Person dressed in a textured hood responding with a Freud psychology meme about dreaming, illustrating human mind humor.

    Anubis-BCE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    During an earlier interview, one psychologist told Bored Panda that mental health professionals should try to create a safe environment for their clients. The latter, meanwhile, should get familiar with the rules, boundaries, and confidentiality regulations related to their therapy sessions.

    “They [the clients] should be encouraged to ask questions and give suggestions on how the process could be adjusted. I often stress to my clients that if there’s a need, we can at any time change our agreements. I encourage them to share their needs and talk about their feelings that arise from all of this.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    N, SD, P, R, Cohen's D, Etc

    A woman grimacing at a cat labeled statistics, illustrating psychology memes about challenges in the human mind.

    commonvik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Well I Think You've Got

    Wooden horse stair railing representing a real psychiatrist versus a toy horse hanger depicting a friend that likes psychology meme.

    Sputnik_Butts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Literally Some Marketing And Business Strategies Are Absolutely Insane

    Classic cartoon meme showing psychology revealing the truth about marketing and consumer psychology manipulation.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the psychologist, by attending therapy sessions, some clients feel lost or as though they’ve lost control. However, this isn’t quite true.

    They need to understand that the therapy process, in large part, depends on them. Meanwhile, the psychologist is just there as an assistant who “helps in their journey for personal change.”
    #16

    "Hey Guys, Did You Know That Im A Psychopath?!"

    Scene from SpongeBob with Squidward and text about mental disorder self diagnosis, illustrating psychology memes on the human mind.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it depends on the situation. I am professionally diagnosed with ADHD but me, multiple people I know with Autism and my psychiatrist are almost sure I am also on the Autism Spectrum. So while I don't have a diagnosis yet (it's incredibly hard to get one where I live), there is still enough strong suspicions for me to be 99% sure I am on the spectrum.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Antidepressants

    Psychology meme contrasting expectations and reality of how antidepressants affect the human mind and emotions.

    MisutaHiro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Well, This Is Just Tragic

    Humorous psychology meme showing frustration about people trusting inaccurate TikTok psychology tips over experts.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The psychologist explained to Bored Panda that it’s vital for clients to understand that there’s no such thing as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ emotions. Therapy is meant to create a safe, comfortable space for a person to freely experience and understand their emotions.

    That being said, it’s impossible to ‘click’ with every client. And so, clients need to understand that if they can’t share their personal experiences with one professional, it’s vital to look for someone else they feel more comfortable around.
    #19

    So True!

    Trojan horse labeled psychology with statistics inside, psychology professor pulling it, students entering castle gate.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Is There A Name For This

    Image showing a psychology meme contrasting ambitious thoughts during a walk with feeling empty shortly after, capturing the human mind.

    unununium333 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Behaviorism 101

    Scene from The Office with TikTok logo and Skinner Box image, illustrating psychology memes about human mind behavior.

    throwawayyuskween666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not only does the person have to feel comfortable opening up to a specific expert, but they also have to consider their specialization. There are lots of different branches of psychotherapy and various methods of work.

    “I’d recommend going to a few sessions to meet several psychologists. I’d also suggest not writing these sessions off after just one or two tries.”
    #22

    Types Of Psych Paper

    Illustration of various types of psychology papers humorously highlighting how the human mind works through memes and research topics.

    CartographerBig5895 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    So Close

    Child showing happy, confused, and crying expressions representing psychology students through different years in a psychology memes context.

    zeck123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    "How To Purify Your Soul" Type Of Books

    Psychology memes showing a train colliding with a school bus, symbolizing pseudoscience crashing into psychology.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The subreddit has been a steady source of inspiration, wit, and spot-on comments for the psychology community since September 2018.

    In the 7+ years since it was founded, the ‘Psychology Memes’ community has grown by leaps and bounds. At the time of writing, the sub gets 10k weekly visitors.

    Bored Panda also got in touch with the moderators of the subreddit, and they were happy to share a few thoughts.

    According to them, the original mods are no longer in the picture. In fact, they took over from the missing mods, and effectively saved the entire 'Psychology Memes' community.

    #25

    I Made A Popular Psychology Experiment Alignment Chart And Was Told To Post It Here

    Chart depicting ethical, neutral, and unethical psychology experiments illustrating how the human mind works in various scenarios.

    IkeaMicrowave Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    It's Truly Fascinating

    Comic showing humans struggling against cognitive biases and familiarity, illustrating psychology memes about how the human mind works.

    NichtFBI Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Psychology Is Mostly Filled With Theories

    Stacked books labeled theories in psychology and laws in psychology, illustrating differences in psychology concepts in memes.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I haven't created the sub at all. I remember the original subreddit no longer had moderators and was filled with misogynistic content until 2 other moderators took over. I have applied for the mod position last year and had become a frequent poster on this sub," one of the moderators shared with us.

    As it happens, they're genuinely interested in psychology! "I am currently a student," they said. "I am planning to do work related to applied psychology in the field of business and marketing."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, in the sidebar, the moderator team points out that any and all posts made on the sub should relate to the science of psychology somehow. What’s more, they ask that the members of the community avoid reposting popular memes, treat each other with kindness, and avoid posting anything generated with artificial intelligence.
    #28

    Lessons In Social Psychology

    Two-panel psychology meme showing a bus driver saying tap the sign and a card reading you're never not communicating.

    throwawayyuskween666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    My First Day As A Therapist

    Man awkwardly offering toothpaste in a meme about how the human mind struggles with emotional situations psychology memes

    ghulivan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    When Psychology Turns Into Self-Therapy Sessions

    Drake meme rejecting understanding others with psychology and approving overanalyzing behavior in psychology memes.

    lmaoreddit9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What do you think, Pandas? Which of these memes did you vibe with the most? Which ones did you find the most insightful and witty? How much of a psychology and mental health expert would you say you are, whether you’re a professional or an amateur?

    What about the human mind do you find the most fascinating? We’d like to hear your take, so take a breather and share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this list.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    They Are Either Mind Readers Or Incompetent Dumba**es In Movies

    Psychology meme comparing unrealistic movie psychologists with real-life challenges in understanding the human mind and behavior.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Sorry This Isn’t Funny

    Bottle of dog shampoo next to a black and white photo of an older man with a white beard in a psychology meme.

    Pumpkin_pog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    No, I'm Fine

    Nervous human nervous system illustration meme humor capturing how the human mind works in psychology context.

    Tootsie_r0lla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Festinger Would Be Proud Of This Recognition

    Psychology meme explaining "Thought-Terminating Cliches" as phrases that short-circuit cognitive dissonance in the human mind.

    sheeply_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    They're Just Not Thinking Hard Enough

    Two figures with silhouettes and apples illustrating psychology memes capturing how the human mind works humorously.

    MrRoboto12345 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Anyone Finds This Relatable?

    Person holding a drawing of a bird in a cage, illustrating a psychology meme about the human mind and therapy.

    Western_Solid2133 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    These People Are Seriously Underappreciated

    Two side-by-side photos showing a happy face labeled well paid psychotherapist and a sad face labeled underpaid social worker, psychology memes.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    The Amount Of People Willing To Obey Authorities Without Questioning Is Frightening

    Psychology meme depicting surprise at results of Stanley Milgram’s obedience experiment showing human mind behavior.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Now Don't Ask Me " Why You Are Still Single? "

    Group of female students smiling and sitting in a classroom, illustrating psychology memes about the human mind.

    themindcrafters21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Especially Those "Psychology Says" Youtube Shorts Fans

    Man with a surprised expression reacting to how psychology is filled with statistics and unprovable theories in psychology memes.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Yeah

    Psychology students discussing degrees contrasted with mental health market ignoring them in a dark setting meme.

    themindcrafters21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    This One Gave Me A Good Laugh Even Though It's Friendly Fire

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously discussing psychology majors and mental health in psychology memes.

    HelpMePlxoxo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Meme

    Cartoon illustration showing various mental illnesses as colorful characters, capturing psychology memes on how the human mind works.

    ManicMolotov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Placebo Effect Is Sometimes Such A Tool

    Patient thanking for medication with monkey meme reacting awkwardly, illustrating psychology memes about the human mind.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Hey, Have You Heard Of Social Science?

    Man in superhero costume showing skeptical expression, psychology memes capturing how the human mind works.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    derkommissar avatar
    Der Kommissar
    Der Kommissar
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was a pseudoscience, that's why I have a B.A. in it. If your major is Psych now, you will get get a BS.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #46

    I Highly Doubt

    Psychology meme showing a conversation between psychology students and statistics about being friends and trust.

    Rich-Educator-4513 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    "Imagine A Horse." People With Aphantasia:

    Minimalist horse diagram illustrating how the human mind works, focusing on the concept rather than the visual details.

    MrRoboto12345 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    *concerned Psychologist Noises*

    Book titled DSM-5 shown in a psychology meme capturing how the human mind works with mental health humor.

    Grehdah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Actually Useful Knowledge

    Smiling cartoon character representing the feeling of recognizing a psychology bias, related to psychology memes and the human mind.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    How Can I Prove This Wrong?

    SpongeBob psychology meme showing humor about psychologists and human behavior in relation to biochemistry and mind.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Hmmm

    Meme featuring psychology humor with Patrick Star illustrating 20th century psychologists creating and testing theories.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Agree?

    Psychology meme showing contrasting views on crying with two people on a bus representing mind and emotions.

    luanova6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Psychology Is Not Telepathy

    Series of brain memes illustrating how psychologists predict behavior probabilistically in controlled circumstances, psychology memes.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    A Fresh Start

    Man in office with hands steepled, captioned new year new me, representing psychology memes on the human mind.

    Otherwise_Search_329 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    You Learn Something New Every Day

    Tweet about discovering recency bias, illustrating psychology memes that capture how the human mind works in a humorous way.

    JuniusPhilaenus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Yup

    Animated characters discussing a flawed psychology study highlighting common themes in psychology memes about the human mind.

    Alliterrration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    "Psychology Facts"

    Two speakers at a press conference with microphones, humorously contrasting psychology memes and peer-reviewed sources.

    HiromiSai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    I Am Normal :)

    Woman yelling in a car at a glowing statue head with text meme about defining normal in psychology memes.

    TheClassyGoddess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Change My Mind

    Man sitting at a table with psychology meme about human behavior predicting challenges in an outdoor setting.

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Oh, Hey! It’s Me!

    Man in a yellow shirt pointing at TV, holding a drink, illustrating psychology memes about the human mind’s quirks.

    Kenivider Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Both Much Too Common

    Diagram of a cow choosing between ignoring illness, identifying with illness, or rejecting any and all help psychology meme.

    Widhraz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Do Remote Control Ovens Exist?

    Two people on a ride, one excited and one anxious, illustrating psychology memes about how the human mind works.

    almostfrasier Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Artist: Xkcd. Seen Today In A Stats Lecture

    Two stick figures humorously discuss how a statistics class changed their understanding of correlation in human mind psychology memes.

    mathelar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!