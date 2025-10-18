63 Psychology Memes That Perfectly Capture How The Human Mind WorksInterview
Your mental health is just as important as your physical well-being. Some people get the calling to study and work with the human mind, so they start delving into psychology. It’s a rewarding but challenging field.
The ‘Psychology Memes’ subreddit is an online community that is dedicated exclusively to, yup, you guessed it, sharing memes about psychology. They’re very spot-on, often witty, and insightful, and we’ve collected the best ones to share with you. Pssst, Pandas, don’t forget to share your favorite memes with your therapist and brainiest friends.
Meanwhile, scroll down for Bored Panda's chat with the current moderators who run the 'Psychology Memes' community.
Me When I Started Therapy
This Has Probably Happened
I went to a psychiatrist for my depression and I told him I also had ADHD but not wanted any meds because I wanted to learn how to deal with my brain on my own. He said he understood but instead of focusing on my depression aka the main reason I was there with him, he prescribed me meds for my ADHD. I reluctantly agreed but specified it couldn't be pills to swallow because those make me puke and he promised it wouldn't be. Of course when I went to buy them they were pills to swallow. After that I found another psychiatrist (and I learned that the first one actually had a reputation to never treat the patients with therapy but only with specific meds that didn't work)
A Fortune Cookie Telling Me That I Need Psychiatric Help
Mental health issues are very pervasive. According to the World Health Organization, more than a billion people live with mental health disorders worldwide. Not only does this have a huge negative impact on people’s personal lives, but it affects the global economy, too. Globally, an estimated $1 trillion is lost each year due to a loss in productivity.
“Mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression are highly prevalent in all countries and communities, affecting people of all ages and income levels. They represent the second biggest reason for long-term disability, contributing to loss of healthy life. They drive up health-care costs for affected people and families while inflicting substantial economic losses on a global scale,” the WHO notes.
"Inspired By A True Story"
I know it has no real impact on my life, but I still think it's funny to see what things I am supposed to like according to my sign. (I'm a Taurus so if there are any horoscope-fans, feel free to analyse me)
Checkmate, Wilhelm Wundt
I Can’t Get Over This Question
The National Institute of Mental Health points out that in the United States alone, around a fifth of American adults live with a mental illness. These conditions can range from mild to moderate to severe.
According to NIMH, in 2022, just over half of all American adults with any mental illness received treatment.
Sunk Cost Fallacy Hits Hard
Bruh, Cant Even Do Psych Research
Reading The Interpretation Of Dreams And Bro Is Not Trying To Prove [things]
Meanwhile, the ADAA reports that Generalized Anxiety Disorder affects 3.1% of the American adult population, but only under half of those affected (43.2%) are receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, Panic Disorder affects 2.7% American adults, Social Anxiety Disorder affects 7.1%, specific phobias affect 9.1% of the adult population, post-traumatic stress disorder impacts 3.6% of American adults, and obsessive-compulsive disorder affects 1.2%.
"Trust Me Bro" Aint A Source
Meirl
Freud Strikes Again In A Galaxy Far Far Away
During an earlier interview, one psychologist told Bored Panda that mental health professionals should try to create a safe environment for their clients. The latter, meanwhile, should get familiar with the rules, boundaries, and confidentiality regulations related to their therapy sessions.
“They [the clients] should be encouraged to ask questions and give suggestions on how the process could be adjusted. I often stress to my clients that if there’s a need, we can at any time change our agreements. I encourage them to share their needs and talk about their feelings that arise from all of this.”
N, SD, P, R, Cohen's D, Etc
Well I Think You've Got
Literally Some Marketing And Business Strategies Are Absolutely Insane
According to the psychologist, by attending therapy sessions, some clients feel lost or as though they’ve lost control. However, this isn’t quite true.
They need to understand that the therapy process, in large part, depends on them. Meanwhile, the psychologist is just there as an assistant who “helps in their journey for personal change.”
"Hey Guys, Did You Know That Im A Psychopath?!"
I think it depends on the situation. I am professionally diagnosed with ADHD but me, multiple people I know with Autism and my psychiatrist are almost sure I am also on the Autism Spectrum. So while I don't have a diagnosis yet (it's incredibly hard to get one where I live), there is still enough strong suspicions for me to be 99% sure I am on the spectrum.
Antidepressants
Well, This Is Just Tragic
The psychologist explained to Bored Panda that it’s vital for clients to understand that there’s no such thing as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ emotions. Therapy is meant to create a safe, comfortable space for a person to freely experience and understand their emotions.
That being said, it’s impossible to ‘click’ with every client. And so, clients need to understand that if they can’t share their personal experiences with one professional, it’s vital to look for someone else they feel more comfortable around.
So True!
Is There A Name For This
Behaviorism 101
Not only does the person have to feel comfortable opening up to a specific expert, but they also have to consider their specialization. There are lots of different branches of psychotherapy and various methods of work.
“I’d recommend going to a few sessions to meet several psychologists. I’d also suggest not writing these sessions off after just one or two tries.”
Types Of Psych Paper
So Close
"How To Purify Your Soul" Type Of Books
The subreddit has been a steady source of inspiration, wit, and spot-on comments for the psychology community since September 2018.
In the 7+ years since it was founded, the ‘Psychology Memes’ community has grown by leaps and bounds. At the time of writing, the sub gets 10k weekly visitors.
Bored Panda also got in touch with the moderators of the subreddit, and they were happy to share a few thoughts.
According to them, the original mods are no longer in the picture. In fact, they took over from the missing mods, and effectively saved the entire 'Psychology Memes' community.
I Made A Popular Psychology Experiment Alignment Chart And Was Told To Post It Here
It's Truly Fascinating
Psychology Is Mostly Filled With Theories
"I haven't created the sub at all. I remember the original subreddit no longer had moderators and was filled with misogynistic content until 2 other moderators took over. I have applied for the mod position last year and had become a frequent poster on this sub," one of the moderators shared with us.
As it happens, they're genuinely interested in psychology! "I am currently a student," they said. "I am planning to do work related to applied psychology in the field of business and marketing."
Meanwhile, in the sidebar, the moderator team points out that any and all posts made on the sub should relate to the science of psychology somehow. What’s more, they ask that the members of the community avoid reposting popular memes, treat each other with kindness, and avoid posting anything generated with artificial intelligence.
Lessons In Social Psychology
My First Day As A Therapist
When Psychology Turns Into Self-Therapy Sessions
They Are Either Mind Readers Or Incompetent Dumba**es In Movies
Sorry This Isn’t Funny
No, I'm Fine
Festinger Would Be Proud Of This Recognition
They're Just Not Thinking Hard Enough
Anyone Finds This Relatable?
That's not accurate, I'm more fat than this bird !
These People Are Seriously Underappreciated
The Amount Of People Willing To Obey Authorities Without Questioning Is Frightening
Now Don't Ask Me " Why You Are Still Single? "
Especially Those "Psychology Says" Youtube Shorts Fans
Yeah
This One Gave Me A Good Laugh Even Though It's Friendly Fire
Meme
Placebo Effect Is Sometimes Such A Tool
Hey, Have You Heard Of Social Science?
It was a pseudoscience, that's why I have a B.A. in it. If your major is Psych now, you will get get a BS.