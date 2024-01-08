ADVERTISEMENT

Therapy can be an incredibly powerful process to help you work through your deep-seated issues, heal from trauma, and become a more confident, happy, and lively person. While some people have embraced counseling, others still believe it’s ‘shameful’ to ask for help from mental health professionals. But things aren't so easy for therapists either.

That’s where the ‘BigTherapyEnergy’ Instagram account comes in. It’s a project that’s dedicated to sharing witty and relatable memes about treating clients if you work in therapy. Through these memes, the entire process is destigmatized. We’ve collected some of the top memes to share with you, Pandas, so scroll down and enjoy them. Pssst—don’t forget to show these to your patient or therapist during your next session!