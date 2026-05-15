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In today’s digital world, most of us have, at some point, tweaked a photo or two. Maybe you’ve bumped up the brightness on a sunset, added a filter to smooth out a rough day, or just tried to make things look a little more “aesthetic” than reality actually allowed. And honestly, there’s nothing wrong with that. The problem starts when editing quietly turns into rewriting reality altogether.

And speaking of that fine line between “harmless edit” and “are you serious right now?”… welcome to the “Untrustworthy Poptarts” subreddit. This corner of the internet is basically a hall of fame for posts that make you pause, squint, and go, “yeah… that didn’t happen.” From dramatic claims like trying to tip $10,000 to a delivery driver to wildly specific “this totally happened to me” moments that feel suspiciously cinematic, these posts have the internet collectively raising an eyebrow. Safe to say, people aren’t buying it, and honestly, we’re right there with them. Scroll on and enjoy the chaos.

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#1

Thoughts On This TikTok?

White cat sitting on floor next to kibble with story about cat feeding owner

annazabeth Report

8points
POST
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    #2

    Not Entirely Sure On This One

    Close up of eyelashes curled by hot oven blast

    Charlotte_e6623 Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Why Is There No Weathering On The Paper

    Note in bottle asking to throw mom back to sea while traveling the world

    Crackaddicte Report

    7points
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    The digital world is a wild place, and these posts highlight how some people go out of their way in the pursuit of online attention and clout. And oftentimes, it’s harmless, but things get a lot more serious when that same creative storytelling starts masquerading as actual news.

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    When misleading info begins to circulate, it stops being a joke and starts shaping how we see the world, fueling confusion and even influencing real-life decisions. The reality is that we’ve all fallen into the habit of turning to the internet for everything, from celebrity gossip to major global events. It’s become so easy to just scroll and trust what we see at face value, almost assuming that if it’s on our feed, it must be true.
    #4

    Almost As Rare As A 13 Card Straight Flush

    Man collects full deck of playing cards found on street displayed on wall

    MrBamaNick Report

    7points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once decided to keep all the money I found on the pavement for a year and then donate it to charity. At the time I lived and worked in London, so maximum chance for finding maximum money, I’d have thought. I found about 76p in total. So I call this pack of cards in six months story highly dubious

    2
    2points
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    #5

    This Just Seems Like Bull, No Rich People Dash

    Doordash food bag left by door with cash underneath generosity story fake internet points

    BethekingZeltoid333 Report

    6points
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    #6

    Of All The Things That Never Happened This Is My Favourite

    Text about dog walking in wine store causing customer to leave

    hiccupboltHP Report

    6points
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    According to Statista, social media plays a major role in how false information circulates online. Even though it has consistently been one of the least trusted news sources since 2016, more than 50% of internet users across 23 countries still rely on social networks to stay updated. This dependence is especially strong among younger users, who spend more time online and are therefore more frequently exposed to misleading or unverified content. The issue became even more visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, when rapid information sharing often outpaced fact-checking.
    #7

    Untrustworthy Email

    Email from professor apologizing for graded papers stained by spilled Starbucks pink drink

    TheProdigaPaintbrush Report

    5points
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    #8

    Frost On My Car Window Looks Like A Sketch

    Frost on car window resembling a detailed sketch with blurred traffic lights in the background

    Lanceo90 Report

    5points
    POST
    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, frost is amazing it not THAT good 🤦‍♀️

    1
    1point
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    #9

    Come On Now

    Story of DoorDash food delivery with $10,000 Christmas tip left behind trash can

    Tarfcharf Report

    5points
    POST
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    As highlighted by the BBC, fake news doesn’t always look the same. Sometimes it begins as deliberate disinformation, created with the intent to mislead or influence. Other times, it spreads as misinformation, when people unknowingly share content they believe to be true. This can happen through misquoted or misunderstood reports, content designed purely for clicks and engagement, narratives built to promote certain viewpoints, or even jokes and parody posts that are mistakenly taken as fact. In every case, the result is the same — confusion that spreads quickly.
    #10

    Totally Believable Dude

    Funny Reddit post about worst actual name Jeffica combining Jeff and Jessica

    doesmynameisgood Report

    5points
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    #11

    Adopting A Worm

    Story of autistic son finding a worm toy with adopt me note at Walmart

    Deep_Argument8878 Report

    5points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m not convinced that Walmart, which pays a lot of money to continually update how they lay out every aisle and every shelf to maximise purchases, would be okay with someone deliberately leaving their own stuff around. The manager would put a stop to that in no time, not necessarily because they disliked it but because they’d get in trouble.

    0
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    #12

    Do People Really Store Their Phone Number In Their Wallet?

    Text message from person who found wallet and took five dollars for hot dog

    daytradingishard Report

    5points
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    What makes this issue even more concerning is how fast false information travels. Research shows that on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), misleading content can spread up to six times faster than factual reporting. On top of that, nearly 70% of users struggle to tell the difference between real and fake news, often influenced by sensational headlines or emotionally charged content. In a space where attention moves faster than verification, truth often struggles to keep up.

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    #13

    I Found One !!

    Handwritten note about UberEats driver eating customer's order

    DeliciousSTD Report

    5points
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    #14

    Someone Upset About Being Overtipped

    Photo of restaurant receipt with $100 tip and note to tip in cash

    King_Kong_The_eleven Report

    5points
    POST
    toniahlgren avatar
    Toni Ahlgren
    Toni Ahlgren
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The server wanted it in cash to pocket it. Card tips show in nightly reports and usually get pooled, at least around here.

    0
    0points
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    #15

    This Doesn't Feel Right

    Slices of bread with dents from an argument breakfast

    Cryozzzz Report

    5points
    POST
    toniahlgren avatar
    Toni Ahlgren
    Toni Ahlgren
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just sell them online, that's a goldmine right there.

    0
    0points
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    The concern around misinformation is not limited to one region or demographic — it is a global issue. A study by the Pew Research Center found that a median of 72% of adults across 25 countries consider the spread of false information online a major threat to their nation. Around 21% view it as a minor concern, while only 5% say it is not a threat at all. These numbers highlight how deeply this issue is felt across different societies, regardless of geography or income level.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    They Didn‘T Make Fries And Just Delivered Potatoes??

    Potato resembling a duck in a McDonald's french fries box

    Silly-Gooper Report

    5points
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    #17

    No Biologists Have Reached Out To You

    Man on floor following turtle showing fake affection behavior

    Speakop Report

    5points
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    #18

    My Pie Cracked Into The Pi Shape 😊😊😊😊

    Cheesecake cracked with pi symbol crack pun

    ThrowRA4739227 Report

    5points
    POST
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    Interestingly, age also plays a role in how this threat is perceived. In countries such as Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan, Kenya, Poland, Sweden, and the United States, adults aged 50 and above are more likely than younger people to view misinformation as a serious concern. However, in places like Brazil and Turkey, younger adults are more likely to see it as a major issue — even though older respondents in these countries are somewhat less engaged with the question overall. These differences show how the perception of online truth varies across generations and regions.
    #19

    I'm About 50/50 On If A 11 Year Old Would Know That

    Funny tweet about 11 year old wanting health insurance reinstated to do a skatepark trick

    Both-Competition-152 Report

    5points
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    #20

    Op Expects Anybody To Believe This Really Happened

    McDonald's sandwich with messed up bun resembling Frankenburger fake internet points

    CreamPyre Report

    5points
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    #21

    Is This Really All It Takes?

    Inside airplane cabin after pilot jokes caused first class panic and delay

    Dalience6678 Report

    5points
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    Thankfully, there are simple but powerful ways to navigate this information-heavy world more safely. One of the first steps is to slow down and question what you see instead of reacting instantly. Checking the source of information, reading beyond attention-grabbing headlines, and understanding who wrote the content can make a huge difference. It also helps to look for bylines, verify whether the author is credible, and search for supporting evidence or citations used in the article before trusting or sharing it.
    #22

    Because The Only Time She Doesn’t Reply For Fifteen Minutes Is When She’s Painting Her Nails…

    Text message conversation about painting burgundy colored nails

    Huns26 Report

    5points
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    #23

    There’s Just No Way

    Person wearing black shoes with large buckles questioned for worst style

    stolenscorpion Report

    5points
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    #24

    Seems Odd That This Person Happened To Be Looking Over At Someone’s Phone And They Also Happen To Be On Their Tinder In That Exact Moment At The Same Airport

    Funny Tinder story text about swiping no on man behind during flight delay

    panthercock Report

    5points
    POST
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    Ultimately, in a world where information spreads in seconds, responsibility matters more than ever. Being mindful of what we read and share is not just about protecting ourselves, but also about preventing misinformation from reaching others. A small pause before believing or forwarding something online can make a meaningful difference — helping create a digital space that is a little more thoughtful, and a lot more truthful.
    #25

    Classic "Thing Happened While I Was Gone" Post

    Computer monitor with paper towel over webcam illustrating privacy humor

    raythebiguy Report

    5points
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    #26

    I Found A Metal Steak Knife In My Totally Brand New Box Of Plastic Forks Today

    Knife cutting into plastic fork packaging creating multi-tool

    poisonedkiwi Report

    5points
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    #27

    Even The High Ones? Also All Perfectly Straight And None Upside Down?

    Car covered with many white face-shaped skincare masks by child

    Basis_Safe Report

    5points
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    And when it comes to posts like these, the internet thankfully has its own way of pushing back. There are communities and users who actively call out suspicious claims, break down exaggerated stories, and question what doesn’t quite add up. While not every post is dangerous, this constant back-and-forth reminds us that not everything online deserves automatic trust, no matter how convincing it looks at first glance. Well, which one of these posts made you stop and go, “Okay… that doesn’t sound right”?

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    #28

    Sure They Did

    Starbucks cup with message supporting Charlie

    detectivestar Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    A Tale As Old As Time

    Three pop tarts stacked in one pack

    Tongyz Report

    4points
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    #30

    2.3k Upvotes Btw

    Burger ingredients neatly packed in a pizza box

    ParkingPerspective73 Report

    4points
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    #31

    Yeah Okay Buddy

    Sleeping person with face injury from keyboard accident

    bonounce Report

    4points
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    #32

    I Don't Believe This For A Moment

    Father failed driving test after 285 miles due to wet car seat

    Prokid5634_YT Report

    4points
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    #33

    Ah Yes, The Restaurant Definitely Sent An Empty Container With A Note Written On An Index Card…

    Note on food container about tipping with rude message

    Effective_Algae_8776 Report

    4points
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    #34

    Totally

    Customer review of Egg McMuffin with free hash browns after picking number 9

    NervousTangerine7851 Report

    4points
    POST
    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to do this sort of thing randomly while doing breakfast at McDs as they food sits too long and would need to be binned

    0
    0points
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    #35

    And None Of The Popsicles Are Stained?

    Large bundle of collected popsicle sticks from one year on a desk

    frenchonionring Report

    4points
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    #36

    Literally So Easy To Fake, Its A Picture Of A Spread Sheet With Some Text

    Spreadsheet made by 8 year old on where babies come from, trying to piece it together

    _normally_gay_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Where Did The Letters Go?

    Heart shaped pink cake with missing letters from I Love You message

    L_o_Lover Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Comments Say It’s Wax

    Old chocolate bars showing grayish blue color found in drawer surprising discovery

    Nientea Report

    4points
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably actually wax for melting in those fragrance warmers. I've got some that look very similar to that -- including the fact that they're meant to easily break apart small pieces like that.

    1
    1point
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    #39

    Do Those Bills Even Look Like They’ve Been In A Wallet??

    Wallet with dollar bills folded inside to catch suspected thief caught fake internet points

    NorbertIsAngry Report

    4points
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    #40

    Who Even Thinks Of Stuff Like This

    Socked foot with imprint of blueberry leaving unique pattern unusual interesting fake

    oliviaa643 Report

    4points
    POST
    mwolrules avatar
    Spellflinger
    Spellflinger
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because blueberries always squish in a pretty flower shape.....

    0
    0points
    reply
    #41

    You Can Tell The Wife Bit The Cheese Pizza Cause The Bite Is Smaller🥺

    Pizza with accidental heart-shaped bite taken out mildy interesting fake internet points

    lolimdivine Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    I Really Dont Believe This

    Hand holding collection of old silver Canadian coins with melt value

    IamCanadian11 Report

    4points
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    #43

    ??

    Small container with gold flakes claimed eaten in sleep unusual funny fake image

    Key_Pangolin8471 Report

    4points
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    #44

    Or The Flimsy Tape On The Bottom Ripped From The Weight Of The Books

    Amazon package opened from bottom revealing philosophy books inside delivery fake

    jtrainacomin Report

    4points
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    #45

    This Is The Handwriting Of An Adult

    Hand holding sour peach rings candy with humorous label fake internet points

    PuzzleheadedSock3602 Report

    4points
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    #46

    Or Maybe You Drew It Yourself

    Takeout box lid with drawing and label stating no olives burrito order

    whiplashMYQ Report

    4points
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    #47

    Don’t Buy It

    Screenshot text about tequila shots and getting left on parents' lawn

    daytradingishard Report

    4points
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    #48

    How Does A Vegan Not Realize They’re Eating An Egg?

    Vegan breakfast sandwich revealed to contain real sausage mistake

    Invisible_Target Report

    4points
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    #49

    Or Maybe They Were Just Flipped Upside Down?

    Muffins baking with some having flat tops and others domed imperfections

    joybickel Report

    4points
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    #50

    Highly Doubt It, Considering Its Condition?

    Inside of Tim Hortons cup shows reversed printed design error

    doesmynameisgood Report

    4points
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    #51

    Found Wrench In Pepper

    Tiny 4mm wrench found inside black pepper container unexpected object

    willynillee Report

    4points
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    #52

    It Just Feels So Easy To Fake

    Frozen pizza missing a slice with uneven cheese distribution fake internet points

    SnooFoxes1943 Report

    4points
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    #53

    Couldn’t Have Just Dropped That There

    Amazon package left at cemetery grave site beside a headstone

    doob22 Report

    4points
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    #54

    Bear Bribing Dog With Deer Bones For Trash Can Access

    Tweet about a dog accepting deer bones from a bear to protect trash

    LongjumpingTerd Report

    4points
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    #55

    Are We Fr Rn

    Vacuum dust bin containing $100 bill amidst debris

    rawberle Report

    4points
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    #56

    Phone Fell While On A Timer And Took This Totally Not-Posed Photo

    Amusing Instagram photo of woman caught mid-motion wearing mini skirt and boots

    hawnsay Report

    4points
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    #57

    Yup. Sure You Did

    Hand holding Barq's Red Creme Soda can found inside a Cherry Coke box

    ConflictWestern1383 Report

    4points
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    #58

    Idk About This One

    Assorted Dunkin' donuts in a decorative tin with discounted price story

    Sarahisahill Report

    4points
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    #59

    Judy Hopps Doesn't Want To "Dom" You, Luv Cinemark

    Printed Zootopia 2 movie sign humorously warning against animal dating

    Vincitus Report

    4points
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    #60

    You Can Literally See That It’s Some Sort Of Landscape Picture

    Mold stain on wooden surface shaped like pine trees in a forest

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    What Do We Think Boys

    Phone impression left on fleece blanket showing surprising detail

    Vapingrandma8465 Report

    4points
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    #62

    I Know Food Places Can Skimp Out, But It Seems Like Food Was Taken Out

    Customer complaint showing unequal Chipotle bowls highlighting customer experience

    BethekingZeltoid333 Report

    4points
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    #63

    Aaaaannnddddd Sigh

    Box for Galaxy Buds Pro containing rock instead of earbuds

    british__crusader Report

    4points
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    #64

    Im Sure He Did

    Sleeping man photographed with delivery package as proof of delivery

    NoIDidntHackU Report

    4points
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    #65

    Cillian Murphy 18b Bookmarks

    Twitter glitch showing photo of Cillian Murphy with billions of bookmarks

    lucidityAwaits_ Report

    3points
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    #66

    I Decided To Take A Picture Of My Wiiu Outside

    Person holding found WiiU gaming console outdoors

    PeridotChampion Report

    3points
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    #67

    Is It The Same Card?

    Riddle and solution card from drinking game with question about writing number 5

    Ronnoc527 Report

    3points
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    #68

    Me When I Cut My Used Toothbrush With Scissors, For A Reddit Post

    Comparison of old and new electric toothbrush heads showing short bristles

    LordMegamad Report

    3points
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    #69

    Likelihood Of This Being Coloured By An Actual Child vs. This Guy Just Wanted To Flex AI Use?

    Child's coloring of crab cartoon compared to imperfect colored version

    Tired_2295 Report

    3points
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    #70

    R/Mademesmile

    Jersey Mike's sandwich wrapper with handwritten message to favorite customer

    Killamanpoke Report

    3points
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    #71

    I’m Not Sure About That…

    iPad with sarcastic engraving saying no thanks I don't want my iPad engraved

    nuggnugg27 Report

    3points
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    #72

    This 100% Happened, I Was The Baby

    Tweet about phone call from ex ignoring crying daughter on train

    theAintotheB Report

    3points
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    #73

    It Says 'Remove Meat' On The Ticket

    McDonald's Big Macs without meat arranged in boxes for internet points

    BobTheCowComic Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Op's Household Buys Butter In Bulk For The Holiday Season And He Makes Up A Fake Story

    Large quantity of butter packs stored in freezer monthly usage

    NewspaperNorth5667 Report

    3points
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    #75

    “Can I Borrow Your Drill Bit? I Need It For A TikTok”

    Man with safety glasses and drill bit comedic fail with internet points

    anonburneraccoun Report

    3points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s Tik Tok , say no more 🙄

    0
    0points
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    #76

    Even The Comments Are Calling Out Op's Bs

    Side-by-side comparison of same photo taken 17 years apart showing travel photography

    BlazeWolfYT Report

    3points
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    #77

    Yeah, Right. What About The Blocks In Your Inventory?

    Floating wooden shipwreck build found in creative mode of game

    Soggy-Register-1781 Report

    3points
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    #78

    Idk What A Remodel Is, But My Manic Pixie Dream Girl Wife Perfectly Painted Our Bathroom At Oh Boy 3 Am

    Bathroom remodeled without permission shown in before and after photos

    Cheerio_Wolf Report

    3points
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    #79

    Homeless Person Tied Impossible Knots Into Seatbelt?

    Strange knots tied in rear seatbelt after homeless person slept in car

    churzynsky Report

    3points
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    #80

    They Can’t Keep Getting Away With This

    Party size candy bag of M&Ms missing red colors

    FuzzyKnowledge1649 Report

    3points
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    #81

    "I've Never Used A Microwave Before"

    Metal ring on ceiling after sleepwalking incident

    LordOfLightingTech Report

    3points
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    #82

    A Needle Place Perfectly In The Middle Of A Slice

    Pizza box with a hypodermic needle stuck in one slice

    Spaceazzy Report

    3points
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    #83

    Did Not See It Even Though It’s Next To The Fresh Tattoo?…

    Blue cartoon character tattoo with added sketch of SpongeBob

    orangytinge Report

    3points
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    #84

    Ow. That Was A Waste Of Time For No Upvotes

    Foot in sock near broken plastic push pins on carpet

    Banana_ezWIN Report

    3points
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    #85

    Oh… Yeah… Sure You Did

    Gold chains found inside cleaned pike perch fish shocked internet users

    Salmon_Boi911 Report

    3points
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    #86

    There’s No Way You Wouldn’t Be Able To Tell By Feel, Right?

    Open bag of chips containing only two chips inside

    BurnquestThreepwood Report

    3points
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    #87

    Untrustworthy Passport

    Person's feet by a hole under airport boarding area floor

    kawaii_user Report

    3points
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    #88

    Oh Please

    Carton of eggs with a hundred dollar bill hidden inside

    Karmageddon3333 Report

    3points
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    #89

    That Is A Cup Of Water

    Glass of water mistaken for margarita drink on bar table

    evernapping Report

    3points
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    #90

    Totally Didn't Just Buy A Pack Of Double Yolkers

    Tray of boiled eggs with unusual double yolks questioning odds

    raythebiguy Report

    2points
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    #91

    That’s Clearly KFC

    Dinner plate with fried fish, mashed potatoes, macaroni, and biscuit representing home cooking

    Equal-Bus-557 Report

    2points
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