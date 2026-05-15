91 People Who Fabricated Photos For Social Validation And Were Exposed By This Group (New Pics)
In today’s digital world, most of us have, at some point, tweaked a photo or two. Maybe you’ve bumped up the brightness on a sunset, added a filter to smooth out a rough day, or just tried to make things look a little more “aesthetic” than reality actually allowed. And honestly, there’s nothing wrong with that. The problem starts when editing quietly turns into rewriting reality altogether.
And speaking of that fine line between “harmless edit” and “are you serious right now?”… welcome to the “Untrustworthy Poptarts” subreddit. This corner of the internet is basically a hall of fame for posts that make you pause, squint, and go, “yeah… that didn’t happen.” From dramatic claims like trying to tip $10,000 to a delivery driver to wildly specific “this totally happened to me” moments that feel suspiciously cinematic, these posts have the internet collectively raising an eyebrow. Safe to say, people aren’t buying it, and honestly, we’re right there with them. Scroll on and enjoy the chaos.
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Thoughts On This TikTok?
Not Entirely Sure On This One
Why Is There No Weathering On The Paper
The digital world is a wild place, and these posts highlight how some people go out of their way in the pursuit of online attention and clout. And oftentimes, it’s harmless, but things get a lot more serious when that same creative storytelling starts masquerading as actual news.
When misleading info begins to circulate, it stops being a joke and starts shaping how we see the world, fueling confusion and even influencing real-life decisions. The reality is that we’ve all fallen into the habit of turning to the internet for everything, from celebrity gossip to major global events. It’s become so easy to just scroll and trust what we see at face value, almost assuming that if it’s on our feed, it must be true.
Almost As Rare As A 13 Card Straight Flush
I once decided to keep all the money I found on the pavement for a year and then donate it to charity. At the time I lived and worked in London, so maximum chance for finding maximum money, I’d have thought. I found about 76p in total. So I call this pack of cards in six months story highly dubious
This Just Seems Like Bull, No Rich People Dash
Of All The Things That Never Happened This Is My Favourite
According to Statista, social media plays a major role in how false information circulates online. Even though it has consistently been one of the least trusted news sources since 2016, more than 50% of internet users across 23 countries still rely on social networks to stay updated. This dependence is especially strong among younger users, who spend more time online and are therefore more frequently exposed to misleading or unverified content. The issue became even more visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, when rapid information sharing often outpaced fact-checking.
Untrustworthy Email
Frost On My Car Window Looks Like A Sketch
Come On Now
As highlighted by the BBC, fake news doesn’t always look the same. Sometimes it begins as deliberate disinformation, created with the intent to mislead or influence. Other times, it spreads as misinformation, when people unknowingly share content they believe to be true. This can happen through misquoted or misunderstood reports, content designed purely for clicks and engagement, narratives built to promote certain viewpoints, or even jokes and parody posts that are mistakenly taken as fact. In every case, the result is the same — confusion that spreads quickly.
Totally Believable Dude
Adopting A Worm
I’m not convinced that Walmart, which pays a lot of money to continually update how they lay out every aisle and every shelf to maximise purchases, would be okay with someone deliberately leaving their own stuff around. The manager would put a stop to that in no time, not necessarily because they disliked it but because they’d get in trouble.
Do People Really Store Their Phone Number In Their Wallet?
What makes this issue even more concerning is how fast false information travels. Research shows that on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), misleading content can spread up to six times faster than factual reporting. On top of that, nearly 70% of users struggle to tell the difference between real and fake news, often influenced by sensational headlines or emotionally charged content. In a space where attention moves faster than verification, truth often struggles to keep up.
I Found One !!
Someone Upset About Being Overtipped
The server wanted it in cash to pocket it. Card tips show in nightly reports and usually get pooled, at least around here.
This Doesn't Feel Right
The concern around misinformation is not limited to one region or demographic — it is a global issue. A study by the Pew Research Center found that a median of 72% of adults across 25 countries consider the spread of false information online a major threat to their nation. Around 21% view it as a minor concern, while only 5% say it is not a threat at all. These numbers highlight how deeply this issue is felt across different societies, regardless of geography or income level.
They Didn‘T Make Fries And Just Delivered Potatoes??
No Biologists Have Reached Out To You
My Pie Cracked Into The Pi Shape 😊😊😊😊
Interestingly, age also plays a role in how this threat is perceived. In countries such as Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan, Kenya, Poland, Sweden, and the United States, adults aged 50 and above are more likely than younger people to view misinformation as a serious concern. However, in places like Brazil and Turkey, younger adults are more likely to see it as a major issue — even though older respondents in these countries are somewhat less engaged with the question overall. These differences show how the perception of online truth varies across generations and regions.
I'm About 50/50 On If A 11 Year Old Would Know That
Op Expects Anybody To Believe This Really Happened
Is This Really All It Takes?
Thankfully, there are simple but powerful ways to navigate this information-heavy world more safely. One of the first steps is to slow down and question what you see instead of reacting instantly. Checking the source of information, reading beyond attention-grabbing headlines, and understanding who wrote the content can make a huge difference. It also helps to look for bylines, verify whether the author is credible, and search for supporting evidence or citations used in the article before trusting or sharing it.
Because The Only Time She Doesn’t Reply For Fifteen Minutes Is When She’s Painting Her Nails…
There’s Just No Way
Seems Odd That This Person Happened To Be Looking Over At Someone’s Phone And They Also Happen To Be On Their Tinder In That Exact Moment At The Same Airport
Ultimately, in a world where information spreads in seconds, responsibility matters more than ever. Being mindful of what we read and share is not just about protecting ourselves, but also about preventing misinformation from reaching others. A small pause before believing or forwarding something online can make a meaningful difference — helping create a digital space that is a little more thoughtful, and a lot more truthful.
Classic "Thing Happened While I Was Gone" Post
I Found A Metal Steak Knife In My Totally Brand New Box Of Plastic Forks Today
Even The High Ones? Also All Perfectly Straight And None Upside Down?
And when it comes to posts like these, the internet thankfully has its own way of pushing back. There are communities and users who actively call out suspicious claims, break down exaggerated stories, and question what doesn’t quite add up. While not every post is dangerous, this constant back-and-forth reminds us that not everything online deserves automatic trust, no matter how convincing it looks at first glance. Well, which one of these posts made you stop and go, “Okay… that doesn’t sound right”?
Sure They Did
A Tale As Old As Time
2.3k Upvotes Btw
Yeah Okay Buddy
I Don't Believe This For A Moment
Ah Yes, The Restaurant Definitely Sent An Empty Container With A Note Written On An Index Card…
Totally
I used to do this sort of thing randomly while doing breakfast at McDs as they food sits too long and would need to be binned
And None Of The Popsicles Are Stained?
Literally So Easy To Fake, Its A Picture Of A Spread Sheet With Some Text
Where Did The Letters Go?
Comments Say It’s Wax
Do Those Bills Even Look Like They’ve Been In A Wallet??
Who Even Thinks Of Stuff Like This
Because blueberries always squish in a pretty flower shape.....