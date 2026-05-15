And speaking of that fine line between “harmless edit” and “are you serious right now?”… welcome to the “Untrustworthy Poptarts” subreddit . This corner of the internet is basically a hall of fame for posts that make you pause, squint, and go, “yeah… that didn’t happen.” From dramatic claims like trying to tip $10,000 to a delivery driver to wildly specific “this totally happened to me” moments that feel suspiciously cinematic, these posts have the internet collectively raising an eyebrow. Safe to say, people aren’t buying it, and honestly, we’re right there with them. Scroll on and enjoy the chaos.

In today’s digital world, most of us have, at some point, tweaked a photo or two. Maybe you’ve bumped up the brightness on a sunset , added a filter to smooth out a rough day, or just tried to make things look a little more “aesthetic” than reality actually allowed. And honestly, there’s nothing wrong with that. The problem starts when editing quietly turns into rewriting reality altogether.

#1 Thoughts On This TikTok?

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#2 Not Entirely Sure On This One

#3 Why Is There No Weathering On The Paper

The digital world is a wild place, and these posts highlight how some people go out of their way in the pursuit of online attention and clout. And oftentimes, it’s harmless, but things get a lot more serious when that same creative storytelling starts masquerading as actual news. ADVERTISEMENT When misleading info begins to circulate, it stops being a joke and starts shaping how we see the world, fueling confusion and even influencing real-life decisions. The reality is that we’ve all fallen into the habit of turning to the internet for everything, from celebrity gossip to major global events. It’s become so easy to just scroll and trust what we see at face value, almost assuming that if it’s on our feed, it must be true.

#4 Almost As Rare As A 13 Card Straight Flush

#5 This Just Seems Like Bull, No Rich People Dash

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#6 Of All The Things That Never Happened This Is My Favourite

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According to Statista, social media plays a major role in how false information circulates online. Even though it has consistently been one of the least trusted news sources since 2016, more than 50% of internet users across 23 countries still rely on social networks to stay updated. This dependence is especially strong among younger users, who spend more time online and are therefore more frequently exposed to misleading or unverified content. The issue became even more visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, when rapid information sharing often outpaced fact-checking.

#7 Untrustworthy Email

#8 Frost On My Car Window Looks Like A Sketch

#9 Come On Now

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As highlighted by the BBC, fake news doesn’t always look the same. Sometimes it begins as deliberate disinformation, created with the intent to mislead or influence. Other times, it spreads as misinformation, when people unknowingly share content they believe to be true. This can happen through misquoted or misunderstood reports, content designed purely for clicks and engagement, narratives built to promote certain viewpoints, or even jokes and parody posts that are mistakenly taken as fact. In every case, the result is the same — confusion that spreads quickly.

#10 Totally Believable Dude

#11 Adopting A Worm

#12 Do People Really Store Their Phone Number In Their Wallet?

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What makes this issue even more concerning is how fast false information travels. Research shows that on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), misleading content can spread up to six times faster than factual reporting. On top of that, nearly 70% of users struggle to tell the difference between real and fake news, often influenced by sensational headlines or emotionally charged content. In a space where attention moves faster than verification, truth often struggles to keep up. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I Found One !!

#14 Someone Upset About Being Overtipped

#15 This Doesn't Feel Right

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The concern around misinformation is not limited to one region or demographic — it is a global issue. A study by the Pew Research Center found that a median of 72% of adults across 25 countries consider the spread of false information online a major threat to their nation. Around 21% view it as a minor concern, while only 5% say it is not a threat at all. These numbers highlight how deeply this issue is felt across different societies, regardless of geography or income level.

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#16 They Didn‘T Make Fries And Just Delivered Potatoes??

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#17 No Biologists Have Reached Out To You

#18 My Pie Cracked Into The Pi Shape 😊😊😊😊

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Interestingly, age also plays a role in how this threat is perceived. In countries such as Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan, Kenya, Poland, Sweden, and the United States, adults aged 50 and above are more likely than younger people to view misinformation as a serious concern. However, in places like Brazil and Turkey, younger adults are more likely to see it as a major issue — even though older respondents in these countries are somewhat less engaged with the question overall. These differences show how the perception of online truth varies across generations and regions.

#19 I'm About 50/50 On If A 11 Year Old Would Know That

#20 Op Expects Anybody To Believe This Really Happened

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#21 Is This Really All It Takes?

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Thankfully, there are simple but powerful ways to navigate this information-heavy world more safely. One of the first steps is to slow down and question what you see instead of reacting instantly. Checking the source of information, reading beyond attention-grabbing headlines, and understanding who wrote the content can make a huge difference. It also helps to look for bylines, verify whether the author is credible, and search for supporting evidence or citations used in the article before trusting or sharing it.

#22 Because The Only Time She Doesn’t Reply For Fifteen Minutes Is When She’s Painting Her Nails…

#23 There’s Just No Way

#24 Seems Odd That This Person Happened To Be Looking Over At Someone’s Phone And They Also Happen To Be On Their Tinder In That Exact Moment At The Same Airport

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Ultimately, in a world where information spreads in seconds, responsibility matters more than ever. Being mindful of what we read and share is not just about protecting ourselves, but also about preventing misinformation from reaching others. A small pause before believing or forwarding something online can make a meaningful difference — helping create a digital space that is a little more thoughtful, and a lot more truthful.

#25 Classic "Thing Happened While I Was Gone" Post

#26 I Found A Metal Steak Knife In My Totally Brand New Box Of Plastic Forks Today

#27 Even The High Ones? Also All Perfectly Straight And None Upside Down?

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And when it comes to posts like these, the internet thankfully has its own way of pushing back. There are communities and users who actively call out suspicious claims, break down exaggerated stories, and question what doesn’t quite add up. While not every post is dangerous, this constant back-and-forth reminds us that not everything online deserves automatic trust, no matter how convincing it looks at first glance. Well, which one of these posts made you stop and go, “Okay… that doesn’t sound right”? ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Sure They Did

#29 A Tale As Old As Time

#30 2.3k Upvotes Btw

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#31 Yeah Okay Buddy

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#32 I Don't Believe This For A Moment

#33 Ah Yes, The Restaurant Definitely Sent An Empty Container With A Note Written On An Index Card…

#34 Totally

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#35 And None Of The Popsicles Are Stained?

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#36 Literally So Easy To Fake, Its A Picture Of A Spread Sheet With Some Text

#37 Where Did The Letters Go?

#38 Comments Say It’s Wax

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#39 Do Those Bills Even Look Like They’ve Been In A Wallet??

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#40 Who Even Thinks Of Stuff Like This

#41 You Can Tell The Wife Bit The Cheese Pizza Cause The Bite Is Smaller🥺

#42 I Really Dont Believe This

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#44 Or The Flimsy Tape On The Bottom Ripped From The Weight Of The Books

#45 This Is The Handwriting Of An Adult

#46 Or Maybe You Drew It Yourself

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#47 Don’t Buy It

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#48 How Does A Vegan Not Realize They’re Eating An Egg?

#49 Or Maybe They Were Just Flipped Upside Down?

#50 Highly Doubt It, Considering Its Condition?

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#51 Found Wrench In Pepper

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#52 It Just Feels So Easy To Fake

#53 Couldn’t Have Just Dropped That There

#54 Bear Bribing Dog With Deer Bones For Trash Can Access

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#55 Are We Fr Rn

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#56 Phone Fell While On A Timer And Took This Totally Not-Posed Photo

#57 Yup. Sure You Did

#58 Idk About This One

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#59 Judy Hopps Doesn't Want To "Dom" You, Luv Cinemark

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#60 You Can Literally See That It’s Some Sort Of Landscape Picture

#61 What Do We Think Boys

#62 I Know Food Places Can Skimp Out, But It Seems Like Food Was Taken Out

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#63 Aaaaannnddddd Sigh

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#64 Im Sure He Did

#65 Cillian Murphy 18b Bookmarks

#66 I Decided To Take A Picture Of My Wiiu Outside

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#67 Is It The Same Card?

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#68 Me When I Cut My Used Toothbrush With Scissors, For A Reddit Post

#69 Likelihood Of This Being Coloured By An Actual Child vs. This Guy Just Wanted To Flex AI Use?

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#71 I’m Not Sure About That…

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#72 This 100% Happened, I Was The Baby

#73 It Says 'Remove Meat' On The Ticket

#74 Op's Household Buys Butter In Bulk For The Holiday Season And He Makes Up A Fake Story

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#75 “Can I Borrow Your Drill Bit? I Need It For A TikTok”

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#76 Even The Comments Are Calling Out Op's Bs

#77 Yeah, Right. What About The Blocks In Your Inventory?

#78 Idk What A Remodel Is, But My Manic Pixie Dream Girl Wife Perfectly Painted Our Bathroom At Oh Boy 3 Am

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#79 Homeless Person Tied Impossible Knots Into Seatbelt?

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#80 They Can’t Keep Getting Away With This

#81 "I've Never Used A Microwave Before"

#82 A Needle Place Perfectly In The Middle Of A Slice

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#83 Did Not See It Even Though It’s Next To The Fresh Tattoo?…

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#84 Ow. That Was A Waste Of Time For No Upvotes

#85 Oh… Yeah… Sure You Did

#86 There’s No Way You Wouldn’t Be Able To Tell By Feel, Right?

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#87 Untrustworthy Passport

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#88 Oh Please

#89 That Is A Cup Of Water

#90 Totally Didn't Just Buy A Pack Of Double Yolkers

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#91 That’s Clearly KFC