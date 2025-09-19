Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best before and after photoshopped pics that came as a result of someone needing just one small edit. They’re bold. They’re chaotic. They’re hilarious. And they’re the perfect blend of internet mischief and artistic trolling. So keep trolling, err scrolling, and remember - the next time you ask someone to lend a magic wand, be very careful what you wish for!

The Photoshop-savvy guys and girls love to hide a few tricks up their sleeve. They don’t just edit photos. They transform them into wildly unexpected scenarios. Digging into their arsenal of sarcasm, wit, irony, and magic wands, the jokesters are able to produce masterpieces way funnier than a camera ever could.

These magicians live online and their secret weapon is Photoshop . Many take requests on Facebook pages like this one and this one. Whether it's fixing a bad hair day, changing a background, covering up some cleavage or removing *that* person entirely, these geniuses are there to help. But be warned… What often starts as a simple favor can quickly snowball into a comedy spectacle of epic proportions.

Imagine the best photo you have of yourself also has your dreaded ex in it... Before you digitally tear it up by deleting it, don’t forget that the internet is full of generous souls, always willing to lend a helping hand. They can make that man or woman disappear faster than you can say Houdini. And no, we aren’t talking about anything sinister or illegal.

#1 This Is The Last Photo I Took Of My 40 Year Old Brother Where He Is Smiling, He Died 2 Days Later Can Someone Please Try Make It Look Like He Is Somewhere Other Than A Hospital. He Never Really Took Things Seriously Always Having A Laugh Share icon

#2 Can Someone Please Add A Bear Chasing My Daughter. She Really Wanted To Have A Bear In The Background Chasing Her Share icon

#3 Do Your Worst On This Share icon

#4 Could Someone Please Put Him In A Buddhist Temple Or Someplace Nice To Meditate Share icon

#5 My Pops Is Currently Hiking The Appalachian Trail. This Is A Photo Of Him In His Tent. I Would Love To Surprise Him! Share icon

#6 Can Someone Make It Look Like My 3 Year Old Is On The Road 😂 Change The Scenery In The Windows Please 🙏 I Wanna Scare My Wife Share icon

#7 He’s Got A Great Sense Of Humor! Anything Goes! Share icon

#8 Michi Likes To Sit Weird Share icon

#9 Please Add Something Scary Chasing Me Share icon

#10 Guys I'm Scared Of Water, So Please Edit This Photo Of Mine And Put It In A River/Ocean Share icon

#11 Could Someone Please Edit This Photo Into Something Funny? Don't Mind What You Do! Do Your Worst! Share icon

#12 I Love This Picture, Except For The Soda Can In My Hand. Could Someone Put A Bouquet Of Flowers In My Hand? I'd Like To Give The Photo Framed As A Gift To My Grandaughter In The Photo Share icon

#13 Can Someone Please Edit Out The People In The Background? This Are Our Best Friends Getting Engaged And We Wanted To Give Them A Beautiful Photo To Hang Up Share icon

#14 Can You Make Me Look Like I Am Riding A Dragon Or Something Interesting Share icon

#15 Please Make Us Thin And Put Us In Cocktail Dresses Share icon

#16 Can Someone Make Me Wear Something Professional? Share icon

#17 Please Could You Make The Dinosaur Eat My Mum, Just For A Laugh. We Had A Great Day Share icon

#18 This Is My Sphinx Cat, Olivia Nude-Ton John. I Love This Picture Of Her But It Has My Ex In It. Can You Give Livi A Different Background? Share icon

#19 Can Someone Add A Leg For My Bestie? 🤣 She Kicked It Up And…well It Got Amputated Share icon

#20 Would Someone Please Remove The Hanging Bras In My Background Share icon

#21 This Is My Wife Having Fun With Her Ex Boyfriend, Can Somebody Please Remove Him From This Pic As I Like My Wife’s Cheesy Smile In This, Also He Didn’t Treat Her Right Share icon

#22 Can You Put Me In A Suit Please Share icon

#23 My Partner Is Out And I Want To Make It Look Like I’ve Taken My Son To The Barbers Can Someone Give Him Short Hair Please Need It Asap! Share icon

#24 Can Someone Please Remove This Tripod Share icon

#25 I Always Wanted To Do Something Creative Or Funny With This Photo Just Never Knew What Share icon

#26 Is Any One Able To Make This Photo Come Alive? This Is An Old Photo Of Me Bringing The Cake Out To A Friend Of Mine Is No Longer Here. I Mistakenly Got The Cake Ready While She Was In The Bathroom (I Wasn’t Aware) And I Was Singing As She Was Just Coming Out Share icon

#27 As Adorable As They Are, Can Someone Remove The Children From This Photo? Share icon

#28 Make Me Fly Share icon

#29 Could Someone Please Work Their Magic On This Picture Of My Dogs - If Possible Remove The Leads And Bath And Put Them On A Sandy Beach Share icon

#30 This Is My Beautiful Daughter, Do Whatever You Want To The Pic I'm Here For The Laughs Share icon

#31 Can Someone Flood My Driveway? My Husband's Been Gone For A Week, And I've Told Him About The Heavy Rain. He Loves Pranks, So He Deserves It Share icon

#32 Make Something Funny Share icon

#33 We Were Supposed To Have A Work Happy Hour Today, But It Was Cancelled Due To The Potential Of A Tornado...a Few Of Us "Storm Chasers" Decided To Go Have Our Own Happy Hour Anyway Share icon

#34 This Boy's Birthday Is Tomorrow. He's A Huge Motorcycle Enthusiast, But He Doesn't Have One Share icon

#35 Can You Please Add A Nice Background Only Pic The Best Mates Got Together Share icon

#36 Can Someone Take My Buddy Out In The White Shirt And Somehow Put Me In The Middle Thank Share icon

#37 Can You Please Delete The Cameraman? Share icon

#38 I Would Appreciate Something Done With The Background To Remove The Hotel Vibe Share icon

#39 Can You Make The Zebra Look Real And Change The Background To Look More Realistic Share icon

#40 Can Anyone Photoshop The Girl On The Far Right To Also Have Her Feet Up In The Air? Share icon

#41 Can Someone Please Make The Red Drapes Continue All The Way And Pool On The Floor? Share icon

#42 Could Someone Please Brighten Our Faces? Share icon

#43 This Is An Old Pic But One Of My Favorites! Any Way To Clean Up The Background And Color? Props If You Can Make His Eyes Closed And Do Something With His Other Hand Share icon

#44 Make It Magical Guys Share icon

#45 Multiple Requests With This, Main One Being Just Getting Them Closer Together, But If Anyone Wanted To Have Fun, I’m Fine With That Also Share icon

#46 Picture With Nicholas Cage Turned Out Blurry Share icon

#47 Can Someone Please Change The Background Share icon

#48 Can Someone Please Change The Background On This Prom Pic? Share icon

#49 Omg, Pls Remove The Black Ring Of The Wine Tower From My Face Share icon

#50 This Is Wish, My Border Collie, And I Love This Photo Of Her. Please Can Someone Change The Background To A Forest Type Backdrop? Share icon Note: this post originally had 86 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.