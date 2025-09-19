50 Times People Wanted A Picture Edited And Photoshoppers Delivered Unexpectedly Hilarious Results (New Pics)
Imagine the best photo you have of yourself also has your dreaded ex in it... Before you digitally tear it up by deleting it, don’t forget that the internet is full of generous souls, always willing to lend a helping hand. They can make that man or woman disappear faster than you can say Houdini. And no, we aren’t talking about anything sinister or illegal.
These magicians live online and their secret weapon is Photoshop. Many take requests on Facebook pages like this one and this one. Whether it's fixing a bad hair day, changing a background, covering up some cleavage or removing *that* person entirely, these geniuses are there to help. But be warned… What often starts as a simple favor can quickly snowball into a comedy spectacle of epic proportions.
The Photoshop-savvy guys and girls love to hide a few tricks up their sleeve. They don’t just edit photos. They transform them into wildly unexpected scenarios. Digging into their arsenal of sarcasm, wit, irony, and magic wands, the jokesters are able to produce masterpieces way funnier than a camera ever could.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best before and after photoshopped pics that came as a result of someone needing just one small edit. They’re bold. They’re chaotic. They’re hilarious. And they’re the perfect blend of internet mischief and artistic trolling. So keep trolling, err scrolling, and remember - the next time you ask someone to lend a magic wand, be very careful what you wish for!
This Is The Last Photo I Took Of My 40 Year Old Brother Where He Is Smiling, He Died 2 Days Later Can Someone Please Try Make It Look Like He Is Somewhere Other Than A Hospital. He Never Really Took Things Seriously Always Having A Laugh
Can Someone Please Add A Bear Chasing My Daughter. She Really Wanted To Have A Bear In The Background Chasing Her
Do Your Worst On This
Could Someone Please Put Him In A Buddhist Temple Or Someplace Nice To Meditate
My Pops Is Currently Hiking The Appalachian Trail. This Is A Photo Of Him In His Tent. I Would Love To Surprise Him!
Can Someone Make It Look Like My 3 Year Old Is On The Road 😂 Change The Scenery In The Windows Please 🙏 I Wanna Scare My Wife
He’s Got A Great Sense Of Humor! Anything Goes!
Michi Likes To Sit Weird
Please Add Something Scary Chasing Me
Guys I'm Scared Of Water, So Please Edit This Photo Of Mine And Put It In A River/Ocean
Could Someone Please Edit This Photo Into Something Funny? Don't Mind What You Do! Do Your Worst!
I Love This Picture, Except For The Soda Can In My Hand. Could Someone Put A Bouquet Of Flowers In My Hand? I'd Like To Give The Photo Framed As A Gift To My Grandaughter In The Photo
I like how honest requests get (sometimes) honest photoshop outcomes. That's a nice pic to give as a gift.
Can Someone Please Edit Out The People In The Background? This Are Our Best Friends Getting Engaged And We Wanted To Give Them A Beautiful Photo To Hang Up
Can You Make Me Look Like I Am Riding A Dragon Or Something Interesting
Please Make Us Thin And Put Us In Cocktail Dresses
Can Someone Make Me Wear Something Professional?
Please Could You Make The Dinosaur Eat My Mum, Just For A Laugh. We Had A Great Day
This Is My Sphinx Cat, Olivia Nude-Ton John. I Love This Picture Of Her But It Has My Ex In It. Can You Give Livi A Different Background?
Can Someone Add A Leg For My Bestie? 🤣 She Kicked It Up And…well It Got Amputated
Would Someone Please Remove The Hanging Bras In My Background
This Is My Wife Having Fun With Her Ex Boyfriend, Can Somebody Please Remove Him From This Pic As I Like My Wife’s Cheesy Smile In This, Also He Didn’t Treat Her Right
Can You Put Me In A Suit Please
My Partner Is Out And I Want To Make It Look Like I’ve Taken My Son To The Barbers Can Someone Give Him Short Hair Please Need It Asap!
NOOOOOOOO. The little guy only needs a haircut not a shaved head.
Can Someone Please Remove This Tripod
I Always Wanted To Do Something Creative Or Funny With This Photo Just Never Knew What
Is Any One Able To Make This Photo Come Alive? This Is An Old Photo Of Me Bringing The Cake Out To A Friend Of Mine Is No Longer Here. I Mistakenly Got The Cake Ready While She Was In The Bathroom (I Wasn’t Aware) And I Was Singing As She Was Just Coming Out
As Adorable As They Are, Can Someone Remove The Children From This Photo?
Make Me Fly
Could Someone Please Work Their Magic On This Picture Of My Dogs - If Possible Remove The Leads And Bath And Put Them On A Sandy Beach
This Is My Beautiful Daughter, Do Whatever You Want To The Pic I'm Here For The Laughs
Can Someone Flood My Driveway? My Husband's Been Gone For A Week, And I've Told Him About The Heavy Rain. He Loves Pranks, So He Deserves It
Make Something Funny
We Were Supposed To Have A Work Happy Hour Today, But It Was Cancelled Due To The Potential Of A Tornado...a Few Of Us "Storm Chasers" Decided To Go Have Our Own Happy Hour Anyway
This Boy's Birthday Is Tomorrow. He's A Huge Motorcycle Enthusiast, But He Doesn't Have One
Remember how Jezza got the Hamster (TopGear) really cross by playing THAT "song" from the band Genesis? Yeah! Every time I hear that rubbish of macarena, it takes my whole power in not killing the cretin playing that!
Can You Please Add A Nice Background Only Pic The Best Mates Got Together
Can Someone Take My Buddy Out In The White Shirt And Somehow Put Me In The Middle Thank
Sir, where is the man inthe white shirt? What did you do with him?
Can You Please Delete The Cameraman?
I Would Appreciate Something Done With The Background To Remove The Hotel Vibe
Can You Make The Zebra Look Real And Change The Background To Look More Realistic
Can Anyone Photoshop The Girl On The Far Right To Also Have Her Feet Up In The Air?
Can Someone Please Make The Red Drapes Continue All The Way And Pool On The Floor?
Could Someone Please Brighten Our Faces?
This Is An Old Pic But One Of My Favorites! Any Way To Clean Up The Background And Color? Props If You Can Make His Eyes Closed And Do Something With His Other Hand
Make It Magical Guys
Multiple Requests With This, Main One Being Just Getting Them Closer Together, But If Anyone Wanted To Have Fun, I’m Fine With That Also
Picture With Nicholas Cage Turned Out Blurry
Can Someone Please Change The Background
"I'll send you to the *Cornfield*! An' you can bring in the harvest while you're there!"
Can Someone Please Change The Background On This Prom Pic?
Omg, Pls Remove The Black Ring Of The Wine Tower From My Face
This Is Wish, My Border Collie, And I Love This Photo Of Her. Please Can Someone Change The Background To A Forest Type Backdrop?
Thank you, these were great!
Thank you, these were great!
