Imagine the best photo you have of yourself also has your dreaded ex in it... Before you digitally tear it up by deleting it, don’t forget that the internet is full of generous souls, always willing to lend a helping hand. They can make that man or woman disappear faster than you can say Houdini. And no, we aren’t talking about anything sinister or illegal.

These magicians live online and their secret weapon is Photoshop. Many take requests on Facebook pages like this one and this one. Whether it's fixing a bad hair day, changing a background, covering up some cleavage or removing *that* person entirely, these geniuses are there to help. But be warned… What often starts as a simple favor can quickly snowball into a comedy spectacle of epic proportions.

The Photoshop-savvy guys and girls love to hide a few tricks up their sleeve. They don’t just edit photos. They transform them into wildly unexpected scenarios. Digging into their arsenal of sarcasm, wit, irony, and magic wands, the jokesters are able to produce masterpieces way funnier than a camera ever could.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best before and after photoshopped pics that came as a result of someone needing just one small edit. They’re bold. They’re chaotic. They’re hilarious. And they’re the perfect blend of internet mischief and artistic trolling. So keep trolling, err scrolling, and remember - the next time you ask someone to lend a magic wand, be very careful what you wish for!

#1

This Is The Last Photo I Took Of My 40 Year Old Brother Where He Is Smiling, He Died 2 Days Later Can Someone Please Try Make It Look Like He Is Somewhere Other Than A Hospital. He Never Really Took Things Seriously Always Having A Laugh

Man in hospital bed edited to appear relaxing on beach lounge in funny photo edits with unexpected results

Mandy Strachan Report

    #2

    Can Someone Please Add A Bear Chasing My Daughter. She Really Wanted To Have A Bear In The Background Chasing Her

    Woman running on a trail in a field, with a hilariously unexpected photo edit adding a flying teddy bear behind her.

    Michael Ng Report

    #3

    Do Your Worst On This

    Man transformed into Frankenstein in funny photo edits with lightning and laboratory background from horror movie poster.

    Sharlea Jay Hylton Report

    #4

    Could Someone Please Put Him In A Buddhist Temple Or Someplace Nice To Meditate

    Cat standing on hind legs with paws raised in the air alongside a photo edit featuring Yoda, showcasing unexpected photo edits.

    Loki Rivers Report

    #5

    My Pops Is Currently Hiking The Appalachian Trail. This Is A Photo Of Him In His Tent. I Would Love To Surprise Him!

    Man with glasses and gray beard edited into Blair Witch Project poster in a photo edit with unexpected results

    Rebecca Willis Report

    #6

    Can Someone Make It Look Like My 3 Year Old Is On The Road 😂 Change The Scenery In The Windows Please 🙏 I Wanna Scare My Wife

    A man and child in a car with hilarious unexpected photo edits showing a dramatic fiery background.

    Heru Firman Report

    #7

    He’s Got A Great Sense Of Humor! Anything Goes!

    Man with long beard drinking from can in truck bed before and after hilarious unexpected photo edit with famous painting.

    Jared Borkovec Report

    #8

    Michi Likes To Sit Weird

    Tabby cat sitting indoors and humorously edited onto a tree branch next to an owl as unexpected photo edit results

    Jessi Revas Report

    #9

    Please Add Something Scary Chasing Me

    Man running on a bridge with duplicated image effect, illustrating funny and unexpected photo edits results outdoors.

    Darren Phan Report

    maryg_2 avatar
    Mary G
    Mary G
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's after the pod replaced him. He just woke up too soon.

    #10

    Guys I'm Scared Of Water, So Please Edit This Photo Of Mine And Put It In A River/Ocean

    Man paddling a kayak on grass in original and edited photo with hilarious unexpected photo edits.

    Uzzi Mtumbi Report

    #11

    Could Someone Please Edit This Photo Into Something Funny? Don't Mind What You Do! Do Your Worst!

    Four men in suits and three of the same men digitally edited in bunny costumes in a hilarious photo edit fail.

    Beki Beal Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hef and the bunnies were in decline in the last years of the clubs.

    #12

    I Love This Picture, Except For The Soda Can In My Hand. Could Someone Put A Bouquet Of Flowers In My Hand? I'd Like To Give The Photo Framed As A Gift To My Grandaughter In The Photo

    Two women posing for selfies outdoors, one holding a can in one photo and a bouquet in the edited photo, unexpected photo edits.

    Tina Ensley Report

    emmuzka avatar
    Emma London
    Emma London
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like how honest requests get (sometimes) honest photoshop outcomes. That's a nice pic to give as a gift.

    #13

    Can Someone Please Edit Out The People In The Background? This Are Our Best Friends Getting Engaged And We Wanted To Give Them A Beautiful Photo To Hang Up

    Couple posing for photo with scenic background edited to include a large cheering crowd, unexpected photo edit result.

    Sophie Gestels Report

    #14

    Can You Make Me Look Like I Am Riding A Dragon Or Something Interesting

    Woman in blue dress edited to appear riding a dragon, illustrating unexpected photo edits with humor and creativity.

    Kim Logan Report

    #15

    Please Make Us Thin And Put Us In Cocktail Dresses

    Four women posing under a tree before and after hilarious and unexpected photo edits with dresses and accessories transformed.

    Jen Farrell Report

    #16

    Can Someone Make Me Wear Something Professional?

    Man standing outside Dracula Restaurant before and after a hilarious unexpected photo edit as a vampire character.

    Intentii Perfecte Report

    #17

    Please Could You Make The Dinosaur Eat My Mum, Just For A Laugh. We Had A Great Day

    Woman posing with dinosaur statues before and after unexpected photo edits creating funny dinosaur ride scene.

    Jo Elliott Report

    #18

    This Is My Sphinx Cat, Olivia Nude-Ton John. I Love This Picture Of Her But It Has My Ex In It. Can You Give Livi A Different Background?

    Cat with outstretched legs sitting on lap and edited into water slide scene for hilarious photo edits results

    Serena Sadler Report

    #19

    Can Someone Add A Leg For My Bestie? 🤣 She Kicked It Up And…well It Got Amputated

    Two women at a music festival with one edited to have a pirate hook leg showing unexpected photo edits results.

    Aga Dicuk Report

    #20

    Would Someone Please Remove The Hanging Bras In My Background

    Woman hugging dog with and without a humorous photo edit showing the dog wearing a red bra unexpectedly

    Kacey Strock Report

    #21

    This Is My Wife Having Fun With Her Ex Boyfriend, Can Somebody Please Remove Him From This Pic As I Like My Wife’s Cheesy Smile In This, Also He Didn’t Treat Her Right

    Two people holding beers, one photo edited with a hilarious unexpected face swap, showcasing funny photo edits.

    Bulby Wheeldon Report

    #22

    Can You Put Me In A Suit Please

    Man posing for photo edited with a hilariously unexpected gold suit instead of casual jeans and checkered shirt.

    Marian Ciobanu Report

    #23

    My Partner Is Out And I Want To Make It Look Like I’ve Taken My Son To The Barbers Can Someone Give Him Short Hair Please Need It Asap!

    Before and after photo edits of a child with curly hair transformed into a bald head, showing unexpected photo edit results.

    Samantha Hibbs Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NOOOOOOOO. The little guy only needs a haircut not a shaved head.

    #24

    Can Someone Please Remove This Tripod

    Woman on beach posing under a plane with a humorous photo edit of a man added in the foreground, highlighting unexpected photo edits.

    Precious Moore Report

    #25

    I Always Wanted To Do Something Creative Or Funny With This Photo Just Never Knew What

    Person hanging from cliff in original photo edited humorously into Titanic scene, showcasing unexpected photo edit results.

    Jacqueline Waters Report

    #26

    Is Any One Able To Make This Photo Come Alive? This Is An Old Photo Of Me Bringing The Cake Out To A Friend Of Mine Is No Longer Here. I Mistakenly Got The Cake Ready While She Was In The Bathroom (I Wasn’t Aware) And I Was Singing As She Was Just Coming Out

    Two women with a birthday cake showing photo edits with hilariously unexpected results and flaming candles.

    Rana Bo Bana Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see the point of generating a completely fake picture.

    #27

    As Adorable As They Are, Can Someone Remove The Children From This Photo?

    Man sitting and children playing near large colorful Lima letters in a public square at night with unexpected photo edit results.

    Trey Westall Report

    #28

    Make Me Fly

    Man sitting on a tree edited humorously with his face on a fly, showing unexpected photo edits results.

    H Miyamura Report

    #29

    Could Someone Please Work Their Magic On This Picture Of My Dogs - If Possible Remove The Leads And Bath And Put Them On A Sandy Beach

    Four small dogs on leash in bath, then edited onto a bright tropical beach, showing hilarious unexpected photo edit results.

    Michelle Crosby Report

    #30

    This Is My Beautiful Daughter, Do Whatever You Want To The Pic I'm Here For The Laughs

    Woman jumping on road, wearing hat and boots, edited into a video game fight scene with unexpected photo edits results.

    Jody Dyer Report

    #31

    Can Someone Flood My Driveway? My Husband's Been Gone For A Week, And I've Told Him About The Heavy Rain. He Loves Pranks, So He Deserves It

    Driveway before and after photo edit with unexpected water flooding effect, showcasing hilarious photo edits results.

    Deborah Hepburn Spates Leader Report

    #32

    Make Something Funny

    Person jumping outdoors edited humorously to appear sitting on a giant wind turbine among a field of windmills.

    Adriana Mocanu Report

    #33

    We Were Supposed To Have A Work Happy Hour Today, But It Was Cancelled Due To The Potential Of A Tornado...a Few Of Us "Storm Chasers" Decided To Go Have Our Own Happy Hour Anyway

    Three women reacting in original photo and in hilarious edited photo with a tornado and floating cows, showcasing unexpected photo edits.

    Jeanie Kang Report

    #34

    This Boy's Birthday Is Tomorrow. He's A Huge Motorcycle Enthusiast, But He Doesn't Have One

    Man posing in black jacket and beanie with funny photo edit joining a group dance scene for unexpected photo edits results

    Ibad Salamlı Report

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember how Jezza got the Hamster (TopGear) really cross by playing THAT "song" from the band Genesis? Yeah! Every time I hear that rubbish of macarena, it takes my whole power in not killing the cretin playing that!

    #35

    Can You Please Add A Nice Background Only Pic The Best Mates Got Together

    Two men posing for selfies with hilariously unexpected photo edits in front of The Blue Oyster bar scene.

    Geraint Coombes Report

    #36

    Can Someone Take My Buddy Out In The White Shirt And Somehow Put Me In The Middle Thank

    Two men posing by the water at sunset with a humorous photo edit adding a police officer removing unwanted persons.

    Anthony Prata Report

    kurtgr avatar
    Kurt Grossman
    Kurt Grossman
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sir, where is the man inthe white shirt? What did you do with him?

    #37

    Can You Please Delete The Cameraman?

    Man filming a soccer match with colorful smoke in background, edited photo showing unexpected rocket launch effect.

    Lukáš Hubina Report

    #38

    I Would Appreciate Something Done With The Background To Remove The Hotel Vibe

    Person dressed in glowing fairy costume edited into a sci-fi alien scene for hilariously unexpected photo results.

    Joan Maguire Report

    #39

    Can You Make The Zebra Look Real And Change The Background To Look More Realistic

    Woman posing on a zebra with hilarious unexpected photo edits, changing background from a park to a wild savanna with a lion.

    Janet Reddacliff Report

    #40

    Can Anyone Photoshop The Girl On The Far Right To Also Have Her Feet Up In The Air?

    Group of five women jumping on a runway in a photo edit fail showing hilariously unexpected results with one upside down.

    Suria Yazmine Dalbik Report

    #41

    Can Someone Please Make The Red Drapes Continue All The Way And Pool On The Floor?

    Woman posing with a cloaked figure next to statues, followed by an unexpected red fabric photo edit covering most of the image.

    Shane Garner Report

    #42

    Could Someone Please Brighten Our Faces?

    Group of women posing for photo with matching yellow shirts during a weekend, showcasing unexpected photo edits results.

    Hilda Balot Ennis Report

    #43

    This Is An Old Pic But One Of My Favorites! Any Way To Clean Up The Background And Color? Props If You Can Make His Eyes Closed And Do Something With His Other Hand

    Couple at an indoor event transformed into a beach scene with a teddy bear in a photo edit, showcasing unexpected results

    Jessica Diane Thurman Report

    #44

    Make It Magical Guys

    Man with tattoos edited into an NBA basketball game, highlighting funny and unexpected photo edits.

    Dana Palmer Report

    maryg_2 avatar
    Mary G
    Mary G
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Announcer: "And he goes up! He twists! He lets the ball go! SCORE!!!". The crowd goes wild.

    #45

    Multiple Requests With This, Main One Being Just Getting Them Closer Together, But If Anyone Wanted To Have Fun, I’m Fine With That Also

    Two dogs running by a river with unexpected photo edits adding an eagle and a dinosaur in the background.

    Thomas Holland Report

    #46

    Picture With Nicholas Cage Turned Out Blurry

    Man taking a selfie with a celebrity, then edited to show a hilariously unexpected photo edit result.

    Brian King Report

    #47

    Can Someone Please Change The Background

    Woman posing among corn plants with an unexpected photo edit placing her next to hanging ears of corn in a humorous way

    Mag Muso Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'll send you to the *Cornfield*! An' you can bring in the harvest while you're there!"

    #48

    Can Someone Please Change The Background On This Prom Pic?

    Couple on a bench in formal attire edited into a Forrest Gump movie poster for unexpected photo edits results.

    Michelle Legall Report

    #49

    Omg, Pls Remove The Black Ring Of The Wine Tower From My Face

    Three women enjoying wine and snacks at a table before and after hilarious unexpected photo edits.

    Patty Heibel Report

    #50

    This Is Wish, My Border Collie, And I Love This Photo Of Her. Please Can Someone Change The Background To A Forest Type Backdrop?

    Border Collie dog and its 3D printed figurine on a desk with computer showing photo editing in progress.

    Claire Giles Report

    Note: this post originally had 86 images. It's been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

