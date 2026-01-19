Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through while you decide whether to go clubbing or stay safely put on your couch. Don't forget to upvote your favorites and feel free to share your own wild experiences in the comments section below.

When someone asked , " What was the weirdest thing you’ve seen while clubbing? " people did not hold back. 1,400 comments came pouring in, faster than drum and bass on a Friday night. From the guy who was spotted wearing a full tuxedo while eating a bowl of cereal in a grimy techno basement, to the person who casually took off their prosthetic leg and waved it around like they just don't care, the stories perfectly capture the absurdity and chaos of life in da club.

These dark and loud places, with their sticky floors and booming base, are prime territory for weird sightings. But because there’s an unwritten rule that we listen (to the music) and we don’t judge, much of the craziness gets overlooked. That’s not to say what happens in the club stays in the club…

If you’ve ever been clubbing, you might agree that many nightclubs can be like an entire parallel universe with their own alien inhabitants. They're where social norms fly out the window, and reputations get left on the dancefloor, or in the toilet cubicle - never to be seen again...

#1 Saw a guy in a full tailored tuxedo sitting in the corner of a grimey techno basement, eating a bowl of cereal he brought in Tupperware. He didn't look up once. Just vibed and crunched.

There's a good reason for the saying, "party like it's 1999." Back then, life was very much about clubbing, raves and dance festivals. But things have changed. Some might even ask whether there's even such a thing as "the clubbing scene" anymore? In Britain for example, nightclub sites are down 33% from 5 years ago. According to the Night Time Economy Market Monitor, a quarterly report on U.K. night-time numbers, cities in Britain now have 20.1% fewer late-night sites than they did five years ago, but towns’ net losses have been much steeper at 31.1%.

#2 Two chicks fighting outside the club. A large group of drunk guys circled around them and instead of encouraging it, started singing "Why can't WE be friends? Why can't WE be friends.." 🎶.

#3 Once saw a guy dancing remove his prosthetic leg and wave it around while hopping.

"Many towns now have little to no late night venues left, and so customers are looking further afield," notes nightclub insurance broker, NML. "Because of the changing in consumer habits in the younger generations, small town independent venues are struggling to hold a candle to what’s offered by city-scale venues. Independent night time sites has dropped by 15.8%." One of the things that has shifted when it comes to the younger generation's consumer habits is that they're drinking less...

#4 My best friend making out with his sister.



To this day he doesn't know I was at the same club they were at that night and they are both unaware I saw them.



Despite wanting to tell the others in my friend group, I didn't. I kept it to myself.

#5 Once when I came out of a large event and went to the car park to drive home, there was someone standing with their elbow leaning on the roof of their car, fast asleep with their car keys in their hand... Like they had been frozen in time ⏱️⏱️⏱️.

#6 A girl having a deep and meaningful conversation with herself in a mirror in the men's toilet.



A guy at a beach club in Ibiza standing in the middle of the walkway staring up at a mountain, oblivious to everything around him for a solid 10 minutes. I went up to him and asked if he was OK. He slowly focused on me, smiled and said, "I didn't know Ibiza had mountain lions." I looked up and there was a stray cat sitting on top of the bar bottle display staring at the guy, with the mountain behind off in the distance.



Another hippie guy having a full on conversation with a lobster in a tank next to the restaurant.



I was at FOH, where the sound and light boards are, and a girl came up to the lighting guy and asked for a steak sandwich because she thought the lighting board was a barbecue.



A super famous DJ refused to come out of the green room to play, because the brand of bottled water was not Evian (it was Voss).



I've been working in clubs for more than 20 years, I could go on and on.

#7 Guy in a top hat and tailored suit trying to hit on someone who was obviously a much younger lesbian, who was clearly on a date.

#8 I had two girls burst into the stall I was in and rapidly start changing into one another’s dresses to try and bamboozle security. That one was definitely a highlight.

#9 Not clubbing but raving I saw a guy asleep in a tree, very comfortably perched on a branch.

#10 I once danced with a hot guy at a gay bar. Slow danced. We kissed. Then he waved to a woman at the bar.



It was his mom.



He goes clubbing at gay bars, with his mom.

#11 I was dancing with a girl I was seeing and her ex appeared behind us tears in his eyes and shouted to her “I still love you why don’t you love me” she ignored him and one of my friends went to console the poor guy.

#12 On 2cb in a club in Holland, walked through some double doors and was met with a lad with no legs and very long arms and fingers dancing I had to ask my partner if he was real... he was. Blew my mind.

#13 I saw a guy dancing in a club once wearing a tuxedo,while he was dancing he unzipped his fly to his pants and pulled a Ken doll out that was dressed in a matching tuxedo. After pulling the doll out he just kept dancing.

#14 I was standing at the bar early on the night, around 9pm, and a guy near me puked on the floor and left. While i was waiting to tell the bartender that somebody puked, a group of girls walked in and then one said "OH MY GOD THIS IS MY SONG!!!" She started running to the dance areaand slipped in the puke, scissoring my ankle. She was so embarrassed she just said sorry and ran out to the dance floor. I had zero chance to tell her she was covered in puke.

#15 Not sure if it was the woman dancing with the giant albino snake wrapped around her, or when the paramedics arrived with animal control to save her. Either way, keep Austin Weird, or whatever.

#16 At a goth club, this guy was rave dancing in a huge square. He would pump his fist 3 times and do this elaborate rave dancing for like 30 feet. Then he would turn 90 degrees, pump his fist 3 times and start again. In full goth attire as well.

#17 Oh man, I was in college station at a dance bar called bazel whippit, or something like that. Downstairs was a bar, upstairs was a dance floor/ club area. The only stairs to the dance floor were steep! Anyways, we’re making our way up to the dance floor. At the top of the stairs there was this guy hardcore making out with a girl. This guy playfully pushes her against the wall and kind of takes a second to attract attention to himself by raising his arms up pointing at himself and pointing at the girl, as if to say “check out me and this hot chick I just pulled”(this guy was probably 6’2 230lbs) as soon as he gets done gloating, my eyes meet with this dudes eyes, I’m not sure what happened but his eyes rolled to the back of his head and he falls towards the stairs. I don’t know how but as he’s falling forward he jumps a little bit. This guy clears all 20 or so steps. And lands on/crushes this girl at the bottom of the stairs that’s barely 100lbs. All you could see was this girls arms and legs flailing beneath him. It was like something out of a cartoon when a giant boulder lands on a character and you just see arms and legs coming out from beneath the boulder.

#18 My friend and I were on the dance floor; some woman runs up to another woman and pulls her down by her hair, drags her a few seconds and disappears into the crowd.





The woman on the floor jumps up and throws her drink at the first person she sees behind her, which is some random chick. The drink glass busts her lip open and blood starts spraying.

#19 Seen some girl strip down to their skivvies while giving a lap dance to someone in the middle of the club.



It wasn’t a strip club.

#20 Not weird but kinda gross I guess, saw a guy vomit down his chin and shirt. In a way that I'm not even sure he noticed. Didnt even break his stride, just kept on groovin. Good for him!

#21 I go to a lot of raves. People zoinked on whatever always do weird stuff. At one party there were a couple of those sea containers (the ones they have on ships) for decorative purpose, and there was one dude standing in a very small gap between those containers just staring all bewildered. Looked like some kind of eel waiting in a hole for prey. I swear these tweakers find the weirdest places to crawl in to.

#22 Honestly?



I knew a guy who had … I think it was (cerebral palsy). Anyway, he was generally wheelchair needy. He could walk and dance but it was hard and draining for him.



One day he went out and took some xtc and 2 hours later the guy was practically breakdancing. I’m exaggerating but I’d never seen him move like that.



To this day I’m wondering if I hallucinated it.

#23 People poopin on the dance floor. More than once.

#24 My "party trick" used to be pulling a full-sized baguette from my purse Mary Poppins style and offering people a bite. It started as a genuine way to hide a snack but I realized quickly that it made a great icebreaker.

#25 I was on a packed dance floor and I was near these two girls just grinding and groping on each other like crazy. I overheard one of them say “When we’re like this it doesn’t even feel like we’re related.” I still wonder how close that relation was.

#26 I was in Florence with some friends and we went to this little hole-in-the-wall bar with a small dance floor. We had a great time and the next night when we were looking for places to go I recommended going back. Problem was we had been drunk and wandering the streets of an unfamiliar city and didn't remember the name. So I looked back through my location history on Google to find the place again. Sure enough there was a spot we had been at for 2.5 hours. We show up to the same spot, same exterior. But when we take the stairs down it is an enormous dance floor with a long bar in the back, VIP off to the side. Totally different vibe.





I assume now they had the main floor cordoned off for a private event the first night, but at the time it had us really questioning reality.

#27 Guy wearing a dog collar.



And barking.

#28 Some dude put one of those big cylinder traffic cones over his head and torso and barricaded his way into the bar. Bouncer was so impressed with his commitment that he didn’t even get mad at the dude.



I’m sure he was lying but he told me his name was Sunshine lol and apparently that wasn’t their first run-in with Sunshine. Fun night!

#29 Saw a guy in a club emerge from the darkness onto the dance floor with one single sparkly glove. When I followed his hand he was wearing a bright yellow outfit, a hat and sunglasses. He proceeded to dance out in full Michael Jackson moves all night long! It was incredible.

