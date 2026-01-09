Someone asked “What's something that's acceptable and widely done in your country that would be considered offensive in many countries?” and people from across the globe shared their examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and stories to the comments section down below.

Theoretically, most folk understand that people around the world do things differently . However, it’s pretty easy to fall into the assumption that, by and large, we all have the same assumption about, say, pineapple on pizza or if one can casually ask someone what their salary is.

#1 *Not* showing any especial respect for elders, religious figures or politicians.



I’m not saying everyone hates on those groups here but we’re a less hierarchical culture and that knee jerk respect isn’t common.

#2 Openly carrying a firearm.

#3 Leaving a party without saying goodbye to anyone?

#4 Walking around in bare feet in public.

#5 The Israeli style of speech can be perceived as an insult in other countries.

Direct questions like "What is your salary?"



Any style of humor is also accepted here.

I once told a Hitler joke at a party in Germany, and some German was offended by me.

Why was he offended? His grandfather tried to end my grandfather. If anyone should be offended, it's me.

#6 Putting banana on pizza.

#7 Advertising prescription meds on television.

#8 We compliment others on how small their heads are.

#9 Being naked in sauna with strangers.

#10 Teaching children to use firearms. Common in the US, horrifying to many.

#11 I wouldn't say its completely acceptable and there are obviously situations where you should not do it at all.....but generally, swearing is extremely common here and you'd have to be a really special person to be offended by it.

#12 Being late. it's so past the point of being accepted that punctuality in social events is actually frowned upon in Brazil.

#13 Eating with hands



Just look at Zohran Mamdani's hand eating discourse.

#14 Having an affair in the US can break your life, in France this is « only » considered as private and none of your business.

The story at the Coldplay concert which broke internet for days reminds me this cultural difference.

#15 FKK stands for Freikörperkultur (free body culture)



Part of a beach or sea where you have to go naked, everyone.

#16 State’s control of individual religion. We’re a multicultural country with 4 big religions, but born-muslims and (official) muslim converts are not allowed to leave Islam officially (on paper), which dictates many aspects of our life.

#17 In Poland, there's a custom called "Jew for good luck." It involves hanging a portrait of the most stereotypically looking Jewish man counting coins in home, hoping it will bring financial success to the family. Of course, it's based on the classic anti-Semitic trope that Jew = money hoarder.







And if that's not bad enough, sometimes the tradition is to regularly turn the painting upside down so that the money the Jew has accumulated will fall out of his pocket into the hands of his owners.

#18 Eating raw pork maybe?

#19 Pushing someone's face into their birthday cake. Stupid tradition but still pretty widespread and expected that it'll happen to you on your birthday.

#20 I don't know about *many* countries, but every now and then on reddit I see an American have a meltdown because we let our pet cats roam outside whenever they want and no one minds.

#21 Australia: Stealing road signs (?)



China: Beijing bikini (?) Actually, no. Smoking in restaurants, directly in front of a "no smoking" sign.

#22 Just a simple thing : dip a toast/biscuit/cake/pastry in our coffee/tea. Some think it's disgusting, but here in France, we think that's better well soaked.

#23 Trying to bring thousands of year old religious doctrine into law.

#24 American work culture with European taxes and salaries. It’s bad.



Smoking grass in public and the ability to buy almost anywhere legally.



LGBT rights and protections.

#25 Not smiling on the streets.

#26 Finnish Sauna where everyone is naked. Especially mixed with men and women together.

#27 Eating licorice.

#28 I guess kissing each other on the cheek to say hello.

#29 Taking my shoes off as I enter my house. And guests do that as well. They may or may not be offered anything to eat or drink if it’s not an invitation and it’s perfectly fine.

#30 Homophobia.

#31 Being American, from my experience. I'm being a little facetious there but it does get old when people get mad at me for stuff our government does. Trust me, I don't like them either. I wish they weren't doing that either.

#32 Men walking around with their shirt off in public in the summer. In supermarkets, pubs etc. .

#33 Maybe not that offensive anymore in other parts of the world, but we pretty much always address teachers by their first name.

#34 In parts of the country, wearing shoes inside the home is common. Due the weather in my area, it is rarely done.

