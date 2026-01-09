ADVERTISEMENT

Theoretically, most folk understand that people around the world do things differently. However, it’s pretty easy to fall into the assumption that, by and large, we all have the same assumption about, say, pineapple on pizza or if one can casually ask someone what their salary is.

Someone asked “What's something that's acceptable and widely done in your country that would be considered offensive in many countries?” and people from across the globe shared their examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and stories to the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A young woman helping an elderly woman with a walker indoors, highlighting cultural differences and normal behaviors. *Not* showing any especial respect for elders, religious figures or politicians.

I’m not saying everyone hates on those groups here but we’re a less hierarchical culture and that knee jerk respect isn’t common.

cewumu , Getty Images Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Man in casual clothes expressing confusion, illustrating things normal in their country but offensive elsewhere concept. Openly carrying a firearm.

    Silver_Middle_7240 , stockking Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Group of people socializing at a lively gathering, illustrating cultural differences and things normal in their country but offensive elsewhere. Leaving a party without saying goodbye to anyone?

    No_Use7920 , laura adai Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Two people walking barefoot in a grocery store aisle, illustrating things normal in their country but offensive elsewhere. Walking around in bare feet in public.

    neinlights90210 , kmill8701 Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Israeli flag waving in front of historic buildings, illustrating things normal in their country but offensive elsewhere. The Israeli style of speech can be perceived as an insult in other countries.
    Direct questions like "What is your salary?"

    Any style of humor is also accepted here.
    I once told a Hitler joke at a party in Germany, and some German was offended by me.
    Why was he offended? His grandfather tried to end my grandfather. If anyone should be offended, it's me.

    Embarrassed-Monk-527 , Taylor Brandon Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Pizza topped with banana slices, showing a food combination normal in some countries but offensive elsewhere. Putting banana on pizza.

    Videalden , Asmallrock Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Man holding remote watching TV with food and drinks in a living room showing things normal in their country but offensive elsewhere Advertising prescription meds on television.

    TheEdgeofGoon , Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    katar13 avatar
    Elio
    Elio
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least the ads are hilarious. Love how the people with all the a e complicated medical issues are very outdoorsey

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Person with curly hair holding their head, illustrating cultural differences shared by 35 people about normal versus offensive behaviors. We compliment others on how small their heads are.

    Lostmywayoutofhere , Natalia Blauth Report

    5points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is just... kind of random. Not offensive or unoffensive. Just random.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    Young woman relaxing with eyes closed inside a wooden sauna, illustrating things normal in their country but offensive elsewhere. Being naked in sauna with strangers.

    Wilbis , gpointstudio Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Three children squatting outdoors with playful expressions, illustrating cultural behaviors normal in their country but offensive elsewhere. Teaching children to use firearms. Common in the US, horrifying to many.

    TheNewGirl1987 , Chi Lok TSANG Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    A woman expressing frustration while talking to a seated man, illustrating cultural differences and offensive actions. I wouldn't say its completely acceptable and there are obviously situations where you should not do it at all.....but generally, swearing is extremely common here and you'd have to be a really special person to be offended by it.

    Rowvan , Blake Cheek Report

    5points
    POST
    heatdiesdown avatar
    LSD
    LSD
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You’re talking about Australia, right?! I’m Aussie and not offended by it, though it does make us sound pretty trashy sometimes.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Young man in a blue suit and glasses checking his watch outdoors, illustrating cultural differences in behavior worldwide. Being late. it's so past the point of being accepted that punctuality in social events is actually frowned upon in Brazil.

    Alone-Yak-1888 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    5points
    POST
    #13

    A person eating street food from a paper plate, showing cultural habits that may be normal or offensive in different countries. Eating with hands

    Just look at Zohran Mamdani's hand eating discourse.

    ThickAdeptness5923 , BBC Global Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Couple sharing an affectionate hug, illustrating cultural differences in things normal in their country but offensive elsewhere. Having an affair in the US can break your life, in France this is « only » considered as private and none of your business.
    The story at the Coldplay concert which broke internet for days reminds me this cultural difference.

    Ptaclup Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Person with a small tattoo on their back facing the ocean, illustrating cultural differences in what is considered normal or offensive. FKK stands for Freikörperkultur (free body culture)

    Part of a beach or sea where you have to go naked, everyone.

    azionka , Roberta Sant'Anna Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Young man in traditional clothing reading a book on a prayer rug, illustrating cultural norms and differences worldwide. State’s control of individual religion. We’re a multicultural country with 4 big religions, but born-muslims and (official) muslim converts are not allowed to leave Islam officially (on paper), which dictates many aspects of our life.

    Helpful-Internet-555 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A large pile of pennies representing things normal in some countries but offensive elsewhere in cultural context. In Poland, there's a custom called "Jew for good luck." It involves hanging a portrait of the most stereotypically looking Jewish man counting coins in home, hoping it will bring financial success to the family. Of course, it's based on the classic anti-Semitic trope that Jew = money hoarder.



    And if that's not bad enough, sometimes the tradition is to regularly turn the painting upside down so that the money the Jew has accumulated will fall out of his pocket into the hands of his owners.

    Ok-Pomelo8203 , Dan Dennis Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Raw seasoned pork slices on a plate illustrating cultural differences in what is normal but offensive elsewhere. Eating raw pork maybe?

    Prize_Toe_6612 , Ari Kurniawan Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Young girl with a party hat smashing her face into a birthday cake, illustrating cultural differences shared by 35 people worldwide. Pushing someone's face into their birthday cake. Stupid tradition but still pretty widespread and expected that it'll happen to you on your birthday.

    OkBiscotti4365 , Dmitrii Shirnin Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    I don't know about *many* countries, but every now and then on reddit I see an American have a meltdown because we let our pet cats roam outside whenever they want and no one minds.

    I_ALWAYS_UPVOTE_CATS Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Red pedestrian crossing sign on wooden post highlighting cultural differences in what is normal or offensive worldwide. Australia: Stealing road signs (?)

    China: Beijing bikini (?) Actually, no. Smoking in restaurants, directly in front of a "no smoking" sign.

    BeckyLiBei , Levi Meir Clancy Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Hand dipping a biscuit into a cup of tea, illustrating cultural differences shared by people worldwide in everyday customs. Just a simple thing : dip a toast/biscuit/cake/pastry in our coffee/tea. Some think it's disgusting, but here in France, we think that's better well soaked.

    Elvira-all-in-black , Teona Swift Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Open book with reading glasses resting on top, representing cultural insights from people sharing things normal in their country but offensive elsewhere. Trying to bring thousands of year old religious doctrine into law.

    Poltergeist8606 , Dariusz Sankowski Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Young man wearing glasses, stressed while working on laptop, illustrating cultural differences in what’s normal and offensive. American work culture with European taxes and salaries. It’s bad.

    Smoking grass in public and the ability to buy almost anywhere legally.

    LGBT rights and protections.

    MrsAshleyStark , Vitaly Gariev Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Young woman wearing sunglasses outdoors, representing cultural differences in what is normal and offensive in different countries. Not smiling on the streets.

    TheTanadu , Spenser Sembrat Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Woman wrapped in towel with a towel on her head relaxing in a wooden sauna, illustrating cultural differences and offenses. Finnish Sauna where everyone is naked. Especially mixed with men and women together.

    SillyCatBoy69 , Getty Images Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Bundles of dried sticks tied together, illustrating things normal in one country but offensive elsewhere for cultural differences. Eating licorice.

    theMan7_11 , freepik Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    I guess kissing each other on the cheek to say hello.

    Nolys___ Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Taking my shoes off as I enter my house. And guests do that as well. They may or may not be offered anything to eat or drink if it’s not an invitation and it’s perfectly fine.

    kartmanden Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Rainbow pride flag flying on a pole against a cloudy sky representing cultural differences and offensive gestures worldwide. Homophobia.

    Diligent_Whole9591 , Sophie Emeny Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    American flag waving against clear blue sky, illustrating things normal in their country but offensive elsewhere. Being American, from my experience. I'm being a little facetious there but it does get old when people get mad at me for stuff our government does. Trust me, I don't like them either. I wish they weren't doing that either.

    anon , chris robert Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Men walking around with their shirt off in public in the summer. In supermarkets, pubs etc. .

    CollegeOptimal9846 Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Maybe not that offensive anymore in other parts of the world, but we pretty much always address teachers by their first name.

    GainPotential Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    In parts of the country, wearing shoes inside the home is common. Due the weather in my area, it is rarely done.

    normaltraveldude Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Atheism.

    lincruste Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!