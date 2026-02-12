ADVERTISEMENT

One of the joys of traveling is that you get to experience things you wouldn't necessarily encounter at home. It may be food, architecture, a language or even a law, policy, or an idea that's just so genius you wish you could bottle it and take it back with you.

As we know, life is not the same in different countries around the world. Each has its own unique ways to make citizens' and visitors' lives a little more joyful, efficient and comfortable. These ideas often aren't about flashy tech or innovation that costs billions. Sometimes, they're simple solutions to everyday problems.

Someone asked, "What’s one thing in your country (or somewhere you've been) that just makes sense—and the rest of the world really should copy?" and many of the answers read like a playbook for the most perfect country in the world. From bike highways to Braille menus in McDonald's, people shared the things that made them sit up and take note whether home or abroad.

Bored Panda has selected the best for anyone who needs a reminder that the world isn't all doom and gloom. Some might even inspire you to push for some positive changes in your own backyard.

#1

Instant cup noodles from Japan showcasing unique food items countries have that just make sense for others to try. Japan has a law that the product displayed on packaging must be a real representation of the food inside.

This should be law everywhere.

StillSimple6 , Gu Ko/Pexels Report

    #2

    Contactless payment with credit card at cashier terminal, showcasing a common convenience countries have that just makes sense. No tipping.

    Impossible-Ship5585 , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels Report

    #3

    Bike lane on an urban bridge with clear traffic signals, showcasing innovative infrastructure that just makes sense in some countries. Bike highways. Basically wide bicycle paths between cities or towns that are not next to a major road.

    PygmeePony , Emir An/Unsplash Report

    #4

    Yellow recycling machines for bottles and batteries in a country, showcasing things countries have that just make sense. The pfand system were you return bottles to the supermarket and get a small amount of money back.

    Particular_Neat1000 , Romy2702 Report

    #5

    Accessibility sign for wheelchair users at a modern concrete staircase, showcasing things countries have that just make sense. The Americans with Disabilities Act. It's one of the few things my country has actually gotten right. Landmark legislation that requires all businesses and governments to make their services accessible to those with disabilities and to not discriminate against them. This is why you'll find Braille menus in McDonald's and why you'll see 200-year old buildings with wheelchair ramps.

    slothbear13 , Joey Banks/Pexels Report

    #6

    Flexible drinking straws in various colors arranged on a textured surface, highlighting unique country inventions. Banning single use plastics.

    HadeswithRabies , Tara Winstead/pexels Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's interesting that the use of paper straws was rolled back by the US president in the White House. How about the other parts of the US - are other people still using paper straws if they use straws?

    #7

    Hands placing a ballot into a transparent voting box, illustrating one of the things countries have that just make sense. Compulsory voting by pencil and paper, always on Saturday (after 2 weeks of voting booths being open) with ranked choice / preferential ballots, organised by an independent electoral commission that:

    1. determines electoral boundaries based on population (with no reference to political consequences),
    2. moves heaven & earth to ensure ballots get to everyone in the country (in a language they can read), and
    3. counts the votes by hand in front of witnesses representing all the candidates.

    Also: completely banning political donations.

    Express-Passenger829 , Arnaud Jaegers/Unsplash Report

    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apart from the political donations part, the rest is a fair description of the Australian electoral system. Works pretty well when everyone actively participates in maintaining democracy.

    #8

    Box of sanitary pads on a countertop illustrating practical items countries have that just make sense and others should note. Free menstrual products in schools and colleges (and many public bathrooms.). It’s made a huge difference to not only period poverty, but also the taboo surrounding these products. They are in all toilets and all pupils have easy access to their own provisions (including males taking products home for family members.)

    As someone who works in a school in a deprived area, this has made a massive difference to our young people and makes me proud of our country.

    Also edited to add free baby boxes too!

    Starsteamer , Karolina Grabowska www.kaboompics.com/Pexels Report

    #9

    Display the price you have to pay in stores, restaurants,.. instead of a pre-tax price.

    Difficult_Camel_1119 Report

    #10

    Sweden only has gender neutral bathrooms in most public spaces. It’s individual stalls where the walls go all the way from the floor to the roof and they often even have their own sinks, so this is great for privacy and it’s really nice for trans/non-binary people. Also for fathers accompanying their little daughters to the bathroom.

    1Dr490n Report

    #11

    Street cleaner in orange vest sweeping pavement near shop windows showing practical things countries have that make sense. Keeping the streets and every public place clean.

    TamponBazooka , Cimpueru Filip/Pexels Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes! This is a thing in small town France. The weekly marché can be set up between 5 am and 8 am and the market is full and bustling by 9. Closes between 12 and 1 and the town is emptied out of sellers and sp‍i‍c and span by 1:00. A city crew comes in and cleans up what little trash might be left behind, but the merchants do an outstanding job as well. In our corner of France the city also springs for huge flower baskets spring through autumn and keeps them trimmed and watered. Crews come and clean the public restrooms weekly.

    #12

    Young man and woman on public transport using mobile phones, illustrating modern countries and smart everyday habits. Free internet for subways, buses, and public places.

    I’m sure it’s not exclusive to Korea but it is super convenient, and I hope more countries adopt this.

    CommercialChart5088 , Levent Simsek/Pexels Report

    #13

    Wind turbines at sunset showcasing sustainable energy, a smart feature countries have that just make sense to adopt. Visited Norway recently. The tax taken from the large oil companies there is put into Norway’s renewable energy sector/research. Pretty good I reckon!

    Ok-Pie-3581 , Marshall Reyher/Pexels Report

    #14

    Two hands pointing at a menu on a marble table, highlighting practical things countries have that make sense. I love the Italian law that requires restaurants to show which menu items have been frozen.

    Pyrosvetlana , Thirdman/Pexels Report

    #15

    Aerial view of a city with colorful houses and buildings, showcasing unique things countries have that just make sense. INFONAVIT, it's basically, in a very simplistic way to describe it, like a public healthcare but for housing, this is a big part of why we have some of the lowest homelessness rates and highest home ownership rates in the world.

    GamerBoixX , Aero Drone/Pexels Report

    #16

    The “Rettungsgasse”

    As soon as a traffic jam forms on the highway, all vehicles must form an emergency lane through which emergency vehicles can pass. Regardless of whether an emergency vehicle is coming or not.

    The_Keri2 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's pretty brilliant. Does it work out in reality?

    #17

    Going to the pub and waiting for everything to blow over.

    ScootsMcDootson Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, original poster is from exactly where you would expect. 8`-)

    #18

    Close-up of a calendar highlighting dates for May, June, and August, illustrating practical country systems to take notes from. 4 day work week.

    winterweiss2902 , Nothing Ahead/Pexels Report

    #19

    Modern bathroom with wall-mounted toilet and bidet showcasing smart design countries have that just make sense. Washing instead of wiping😭.

    NUDGE_44 , Max Vakhtbovych/Pexels Report

    #20

    Protesters holding signs on strike representing one of the things countries have that just make sense. Strong(er) unions.

    MaxiTheSmol , Martin Lopez/Pexels Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The original poster was from Sweden.

    #21

    Man placing ballot in box demonstrating thoughtful participation in things countries have that just make sense concept Compulsory voting.

    Gobape , Edmond Dantès/Pexels Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is brilliant and should be everywhere.

    #22

    Hands counting US dollars over a desk with bills, receipts, and a calculator app, illustrating smart money habits worldwide. Furasato Nozei ふるさと納税 - hometown tax program is brilliant. You get to move some of your tax to other parts of Japan (such as rural/farming). In return for this donation (which you’d pay anyway) you get 1/3 of the value as a gift from that prefecture - and you pick your gift from a long list of goods from that region; fresh veggies delivered every week, Wagyu, sushi fish, sake even electronics, cameras, furnitures and hotel rooms. You also get to claim the donation as a deductible only paying tax in the value of the gift. Win win as it moves tax revenue to the poorer areas and you get tax break.

    Delicious-Ad7376 , Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels Report

    #23

    Doctor in white coat with stethoscope consulting patient, illustrating things countries have that just make sense concept SUS (Unified Health System). I know that a bunch of countries have different kinds of free health systems, but from the ones I had contact with, I still think ours is more inclusive/universal.

    Fun-Butterscotch3035 , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #24

    Hands in handcuffs behind a person, illustrating countries having things that just make sense to adopt worldwide. Waiting for Brazil and Korea to say "successfully prosecuting a criminal president".

    Palocles , Kindel Media/Pexels Report

    #25

    The National Health Service. Even after 14 years of Tory underfunding, it's an absolute marvel. I see the add-ons on bills that some Americans get just for things like holding their baby after they've given birth and it makes me sick,.

    Blunder_Woman Report

    #26

    Sécurité sociale.

    I can only admire your picture, OP. There are two good things in this picture : the railing of course, but also the bike-only road. I've been to Oslo, Norway once and an entire city with bike-only roads alongside the roard for cars is the best.

    WhortleberryJam Report

    #27

    Trains being punctual.

    Gokudomatic Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Original poster is from Switzerland.

    #28

    Massive investments in infrastructure—besides the obvious like high-speed rail, 5G, and highways—also include widely distributed free public facilities (libraries, art galleries, restrooms), parks, greenways, and even well-maintained mountain hiking trails.

    I understand all this requires money, but with all this in place, we can feel our tax dollars are actually worth it—not like stepping on a syringe the moment we walk outside.

    Acceptable_Score153 Report

    #29

    In Trondheim Norway they have a bicycle lift that every hilly city should have everywhere.

    snajk138 Report

    #30

    Free public restrooms.

    PilotKnob Report

    #31

    In Hungary, there is a unique public health service called the "védőnő" system, often translated as the “health visitor” service or “public health nurse” system.

    A védőnő is a specially trained health professional who provides preventive care and health education mainly for women, infants, children, and families.

    Their responsibilities include:

    * Regular check-ups for pregnant women, new mothers, and babies.
    * Home visits to monitor the child’s development and living conditions.
    * Guidance on breastfeeding, child nutrition, and parenting.
    * Cooperation with family doctors, pediatricians, schools, and local health authorities.

    The system was established in the early 20th century and is nationwide, with each neighborhood or district having its assigned health visitor.
    It plays a major role in preventive healthcare, early detection of health or social problems, and family support — especially in maternal and child health.

    Nevermind1982X Report

    #32

    Taiwan has a lot of foreign workers, including a lot of Indonesians wearing hijabs. Nobody complains. There are Muslim prayer rooms in airports and railroad stations. People say, Oh, that’s nice. The government provides services in Indonesian, Tagalog, VN, and Thai. Most people appreciate that they are working hard. There are cases of bad examples, of course, but there is no tension or antagonism.

    Yugan-Dali Report

    #33

    Chatting with random strangers while standing in line. It’s such a friendly way to pass the time.

    Silly-Resist8306 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'll never guess where the original poster is from. ;-)

    #34

    Generally making cities 15 minute with bike lanes and/or good public transport.
    I live in Copenhagen. Its absolutely great living here.

    Kriss3d Report

    #35

    A couple stuff from our wedding culture. The wedding photographers print a bunch of the photos (usually those of a couple people posing together) onto magnets, that are up on a board by around the time people start to leave. You get to take those that you're in home, to have on the fridge or wherever as a nice memory.



    Also, instead of bringing random gifts, there's a box for people to put checks for the couple to start their newlywed life with.

    _Libby_ Report

    #36

    Voting on a regular basis on a lot of stuffs, at all levels.

    Slimmanoman Report

    #37

    Want the Copenhagen foot rest things for Germany, but we have only car friendly street gadgets like Autobahn 🙄 For car lovers they make sense. Also we are a transit area, regarding our geographic position the Autobahns make some sense.

    TwistInteresting1609 Report

    #38

    No smoking in public places in Korea. Lovely.

    Traditional-Buy-2205 Report

    #39

    24/7 grocery stores.

    Omnio- Report

    #40

    Hand holes for duvet covers!

    Duvet covers have a big hole at the foot end, and small holes right at the top of the sides. To put it on, you insert your hands in the small holes, shimmy through, grab the duvet, and shake shake shake! So much easier to put it on this way.

    Ikea used to have them, but silly foreigners thought it was a mistake, so now they sell them without holes. Treason!

    Merinther Report

    #41

    Automated parcel delivery boxes on (basically) every corner of the country. Super convenient: you don't need to go to the post office or wait at home to receive a delivery.

    goldenhairmoose Report

    #42

    It's not exclusive to Netherlands, neighbouring countries to the same. But music halls being supported by the local government as vital spaces for the arts and local community. As opposed to purely commercial ventures that survive only as long as it takes for someone to buy, demolish and build luxury apartments.

    ah5178 Report

    #43

    My beachside town has trams with surfboard holding racks inside. And catching the tram is virtually free!

    Busy_Leg_6864 Report

    #44

    So I heard this is not common in other countries but cheese slicer.

    Aggressive_Path8455 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finland, but I thought they were everywhere?

    #45

    The bidet.

    leibaParsec Report

    #46

    Small tea + convenience stores that you can walk 100m to on every street.

    poolnoodlefightchamp Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Original poster is from India, but I assumed they were from the UK. Glad I checked.

    #47

    Siesta.

    Penumbra_Bestia Report

    #48

    Urban gondolas for public transportation. They are quiet, come continuously (no waiting for the next train or bus), and are ideal for hilly terrains.

    castillogo Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    no I am envisioning little venice style boats going uphill, because my brain didn't catch gondola as "cabin hold up by wires" first.

    #49

    We were at least taught in school that most other countries don't have dish drying cabinets above their kitchen sinks, which I think is crazy since it's such a simple solution.

    crinalex Report

    ivonash avatar
    Ivona
    Ivona
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never heard of a dish-drying cabinet above the sink. Everyone I know either has dishwashers or handwashes their dishes and puts them in a dish drainer rack on the countertop.

