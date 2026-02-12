Bored Panda has selected the best for anyone who needs a reminder that the world isn't all doom and gloom. Some might even inspire you to push for some positive changes in your own backyard.

Someone asked , " What’s one thing in your country (or somewhere you've been) that just makes sense—and the rest of the world really should copy? " and many of the answers read like a playbook for the most perfect country in the world. From bike highways to Braille menus in McDonald's, people shared the things that made them sit up and take note whether home or abroad.

As we know, life is not the same in different countries around the world. Each has its own unique ways to make citizens' and visitors' lives a little more joyful, efficient and comfortable. These ideas often aren't about flashy tech or innovation that costs billions. Sometimes, they're simple solutions to everyday problems.

One of the joys of traveling is that you get to experience things you wouldn't necessarily encounter at home. It may be food, architecture, a language or even a law, policy, or an idea that's just so genius you wish you could bottle it and take it back with you.

#1 Japan has a law that the product displayed on packaging must be a real representation of the food inside.



This should be law everywhere.

#2 No tipping.

#3 Bike highways. Basically wide bicycle paths between cities or towns that are not next to a major road.

#4 The pfand system were you return bottles to the supermarket and get a small amount of money back.

#5 The Americans with Disabilities Act. It's one of the few things my country has actually gotten right. Landmark legislation that requires all businesses and governments to make their services accessible to those with disabilities and to not discriminate against them. This is why you'll find Braille menus in McDonald's and why you'll see 200-year old buildings with wheelchair ramps.

#6 Banning single use plastics.

#7 Compulsory voting by pencil and paper, always on Saturday (after 2 weeks of voting booths being open) with ranked choice / preferential ballots, organised by an independent electoral commission that:



1. determines electoral boundaries based on population (with no reference to political consequences),

2. moves heaven & earth to ensure ballots get to everyone in the country (in a language they can read), and

3. counts the votes by hand in front of witnesses representing all the candidates.



Also: completely banning political donations.

#8 Free menstrual products in schools and colleges (and many public bathrooms.). It’s made a huge difference to not only period poverty, but also the taboo surrounding these products. They are in all toilets and all pupils have easy access to their own provisions (including males taking products home for family members.)



As someone who works in a school in a deprived area, this has made a massive difference to our young people and makes me proud of our country.



Also edited to add free baby boxes too!

#9 Display the price you have to pay in stores, restaurants,.. instead of a pre-tax price.

#10 Sweden only has gender neutral bathrooms in most public spaces. It’s individual stalls where the walls go all the way from the floor to the roof and they often even have their own sinks, so this is great for privacy and it’s really nice for trans/non-binary people. Also for fathers accompanying their little daughters to the bathroom.

#11 Keeping the streets and every public place clean.

#12 Free internet for subways, buses, and public places.



I’m sure it’s not exclusive to Korea but it is super convenient, and I hope more countries adopt this.

#13 Visited Norway recently. The tax taken from the large oil companies there is put into Norway’s renewable energy sector/research. Pretty good I reckon!

#14 I love the Italian law that requires restaurants to show which menu items have been frozen.

#15 INFONAVIT, it's basically, in a very simplistic way to describe it, like a public healthcare but for housing, this is a big part of why we have some of the lowest homelessness rates and highest home ownership rates in the world.

#16 The “Rettungsgasse”



As soon as a traffic jam forms on the highway, all vehicles must form an emergency lane through which emergency vehicles can pass. Regardless of whether an emergency vehicle is coming or not.

#17 Going to the pub and waiting for everything to blow over.

#18 4 day work week.

#19 Washing instead of wiping😭.

#20 Strong(er) unions.

#21 Compulsory voting.

#22 Furasato Nozei ふるさと納税 - hometown tax program is brilliant. You get to move some of your tax to other parts of Japan (such as rural/farming). In return for this donation (which you’d pay anyway) you get 1/3 of the value as a gift from that prefecture - and you pick your gift from a long list of goods from that region; fresh veggies delivered every week, Wagyu, sushi fish, sake even electronics, cameras, furnitures and hotel rooms. You also get to claim the donation as a deductible only paying tax in the value of the gift. Win win as it moves tax revenue to the poorer areas and you get tax break.

#23 SUS (Unified Health System). I know that a bunch of countries have different kinds of free health systems, but from the ones I had contact with, I still think ours is more inclusive/universal.

#24 Waiting for Brazil and Korea to say "successfully prosecuting a criminal president".

#25 The National Health Service. Even after 14 years of Tory underfunding, it's an absolute marvel. I see the add-ons on bills that some Americans get just for things like holding their baby after they've given birth and it makes me sick,.

#26 Sécurité sociale.



I can only admire your picture, OP. There are two good things in this picture : the railing of course, but also the bike-only road. I've been to Oslo, Norway once and an entire city with bike-only roads alongside the roard for cars is the best.

#27 Trains being punctual.

#28 Massive investments in infrastructure—besides the obvious like high-speed rail, 5G, and highways—also include widely distributed free public facilities (libraries, art galleries, restrooms), parks, greenways, and even well-maintained mountain hiking trails.



I understand all this requires money, but with all this in place, we can feel our tax dollars are actually worth it—not like stepping on a syringe the moment we walk outside.

#29 In Trondheim Norway they have a bicycle lift that every hilly city should have everywhere.

#30 Free public restrooms.

#31 In Hungary, there is a unique public health service called the "védőnő" system, often translated as the “health visitor” service or “public health nurse” system.



A védőnő is a specially trained health professional who provides preventive care and health education mainly for women, infants, children, and families.



Their responsibilities include:



* Regular check-ups for pregnant women, new mothers, and babies.

* Home visits to monitor the child’s development and living conditions.

* Guidance on breastfeeding, child nutrition, and parenting.

* Cooperation with family doctors, pediatricians, schools, and local health authorities.



The system was established in the early 20th century and is nationwide, with each neighborhood or district having its assigned health visitor.

It plays a major role in preventive healthcare, early detection of health or social problems, and family support — especially in maternal and child health.

#32 Taiwan has a lot of foreign workers, including a lot of Indonesians wearing hijabs. Nobody complains. There are Muslim prayer rooms in airports and railroad stations. People say, Oh, that’s nice. The government provides services in Indonesian, Tagalog, VN, and Thai. Most people appreciate that they are working hard. There are cases of bad examples, of course, but there is no tension or antagonism.

#33 Chatting with random strangers while standing in line. It’s such a friendly way to pass the time.

#34 Generally making cities 15 minute with bike lanes and/or good public transport.

I live in Copenhagen. Its absolutely great living here.

#35 A couple stuff from our wedding culture. The wedding photographers print a bunch of the photos (usually those of a couple people posing together) onto magnets, that are up on a board by around the time people start to leave. You get to take those that you're in home, to have on the fridge or wherever as a nice memory.







Also, instead of bringing random gifts, there's a box for people to put checks for the couple to start their newlywed life with.

#36 Voting on a regular basis on a lot of stuffs, at all levels.

#37 Want the Copenhagen foot rest things for Germany, but we have only car friendly street gadgets like Autobahn 🙄 For car lovers they make sense. Also we are a transit area, regarding our geographic position the Autobahns make some sense.

#38 No smoking in public places in Korea. Lovely.

#39 24/7 grocery stores.

#40 Hand holes for duvet covers!



Duvet covers have a big hole at the foot end, and small holes right at the top of the sides. To put it on, you insert your hands in the small holes, shimmy through, grab the duvet, and shake shake shake! So much easier to put it on this way.



Ikea used to have them, but silly foreigners thought it was a mistake, so now they sell them without holes. Treason!

#41 Automated parcel delivery boxes on (basically) every corner of the country. Super convenient: you don't need to go to the post office or wait at home to receive a delivery.

#42 It's not exclusive to Netherlands, neighbouring countries to the same. But music halls being supported by the local government as vital spaces for the arts and local community. As opposed to purely commercial ventures that survive only as long as it takes for someone to buy, demolish and build luxury apartments.

#43 My beachside town has trams with surfboard holding racks inside. And catching the tram is virtually free!

#44 So I heard this is not common in other countries but cheese slicer.

#45 The bidet.

#46 Small tea + convenience stores that you can walk 100m to on every street.

#47 Siesta.

#48 Urban gondolas for public transportation. They are quiet, come continuously (no waiting for the next train or bus), and are ideal for hilly terrains.