If something looks and sounds stupid, but it really works, then it’s not actually stupid! Problems don’t always need to be solved with fancy, expensive, and high-tech approaches. All you really need is a bit of creativity, curiosity, and a willingness to test things out till they work.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most brilliant DIY solutions to mundane problems that people came up with, and they might just inspire you to think outside the box. Scroll down to load your brain up with some imaginative inspiration.

#1

A Whole Crap Load Of Amish Guys Moving A Barn

Group of people lifting a large barn in a field demonstrating an unusual but effective solution example.

Habitual_Emigrant Report

    #2

    Used A Leaf Blower And A Funnel To Inflate A Pool. Actually Worked Fairly Quickly

    Using a red funnel to inflate a blue pool with a leaf blower in a backyard, example of clever hacks that work.

    crazyanne Report

    #3

    To My Fellow Gardeners, If You Need Less “Chunky” Soil Use A Litter Scoop

    Container filled with soil being sifted using a plastic scoop, demonstrating a simple if it's stupid but it works method.

    redrumrea Report

    It doesn’t necessarily take a genius to solve a simple problem. And yet, an adventurous, curious, scientific mindset can really help when you’re up against unusual issues. People often have different specializations, talents, and ways of thinking. Some folks might be more likely to experiment with various solutions until they find something that works.

    Or, in other words, many people have good ideas, but not everyone is willing to put them into practice and test them out.

    Human intelligence is still difficult to get to grips with. Saying that you’re smart isn’t saying all that much because you might be amazing in some areas and lacking in others. And your IQ score might not accurately depict your full range of talents and abilities and how they interconnect.
    #4

    Seamless Fix

    Red car with a mismatched white front panel spray painted with red in purple, an example of if it's stupid but it works.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    When You’ve Got Too Many Groceries For Your Reg Cab Pickup

    Plastic grocery bags secured with a strap along a truck bed edge, showing a clever but unconventional load method.

    CholasCholas91 Report

    #6

    Solo Couch Carry

    Man lifting a sofa using an office chair in a clever example of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    muchhodl Report

    sneacy123 avatar
    ILoveMySon
    ILoveMySon
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My son used a chainsaw to cut up his couch from college to take it to the dump as he didn't have a truck.😅

    According to a theory developed by psychologist Howard Gardner, individuals possess varying strengths across (at least) eight types of intelligence. These include: linguistic, logical-mathematical, musical, spatial, interpersonal, intrapersonal, bodily-kinesthetic, and naturalistic intelligence. The ninth proposed type is so-called existential intelligence, Verywell Mind explains.

    Though Gardner’s theory is popular in education, it’s also often criticized for being far too broad. Critics argue that these intelligences, proposed by Gardner, are simply talents, abilities, and personality traits. What’s more, the psychologist’s theory lacks strong supporting empirical research.

    That being said, even if you don’t necessarily classify these abilities as types of intelligence, they are still individual areas of strength and excellence that are worth being aware of.
    #7

    This Gentleman At Target Who Reversed His Hooded Sweatshirt To Make A Puppy Pocket

    Man wearing sunglasses inside oversized sweatshirt holding puppy inside, a clever example of if its stupid but it works concept.

    reddit.com Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did this with my youngest cat; he was a rescue who came to me at 7 weeks old (their mother had unfortunately passed while they were tiny babies). I had a fuzzy hoodie I carried him around in for weeks, he slept and ate kitten formula in this hood. He just turned 1 year old, the hoodie is still in my room and he still sleeps on it. He's also the snuggliest, sweetest little cat I've ever known. He was the runt of his litter and is the bestest baby 💕

    1
    #8

    Keep Your Toddler Safely In The Grocery Cart Seat (And Prevent Abductions) With A Carabiner

    Close-up of jeans secured with a blue carabiner clipped to a shopping cart, demonstrating a clever life hack.

    5_Frog_Margin Report

    #9

    Parenting Hack #2446

    Child sitting on a luggage chair at an airport, showcasing one of the best examples of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    corginator23 Report

    For example, someone with good visual-spatial intelligence is great at things like working with and interpreting directions, maps, charts, videos, and photos. These individuals tend to be good at putting puzzles together, enjoy drawing, painting, and the visual arts, and recognize patterns easily. Career-wise, they would make great architects, artists, and engineers.

    Meanwhile, someone who has awesome linguistic-verbal intelligence excels in writing stories, memorizing information, and reading. They’re good at debating or giving persuasive speeches, are adept at using humor when telling stories, and they make great writers, journalists, lawyers, and teachers.
    #10

    Daughter Wants To Work In The Garage With Dad. Needs Hair Pulled Back. Dad Hack 101

    Close-up of a ponytail secured with a zip tie demonstrating a clever if it's stupid but it works idea.

    Pyrojodge Report

    #11

    Found This Fork In My Brothers House And Asked Him Why He Had Done It.... Then He Ran Upstairs To Grab His iPad

    Fork with pink handle used as a DIY tablet stand demonstrating a clever if it’s stupid but it works example.

    projectolivine Report

    #12

    Redneck Repurposing Of Kids' Recreational Toys

    Ceiling fan made from skateboard decks with handwritten sign reading I'm a skateboard fan, showing creative example of if it's stupid but it works.

    Cautious-Damage7575 Report

    Individuals with good logical-mathematical intelligence, on the other hand, are experts at analyzing problems and doing mathematical operations.

    They are great at thinking about numbers, relationships, and patterns conceptually, enjoy thinking about abstract ideas, and like doing scientific experiments.

    Naturally, they make great mathematicians, engineers, accountants, scientists, and computer programmers.
    #13

    Use Letter Trays As Additional Freezer Shelves

    Organized freezer with neatly stacked bags of frozen meat and ice packs, demonstrating clever storage efficiency.

    MichaelChinigo Report

    #14

    Ran Out Of Clothesline Space, House-Help Hacked A Clothesline

    Clothes hanging on a rod supported by two chairs outside, a creative if it works then it's not stupid example.

    naman1901 Report

    #15

    The Snacklebox, Perfect For A Day Trip

    Snack box with crackers, cheese, olives, and meats on a beach, demonstrating clever food storage ideas that work well.

    D1ckRepellent Report

    Bodily-kinesthetic intelligence refers to being good at body movement, physical control, good hand-eye coordination, and dexterity. People who excel in this area tend to become dancers, crafstpeople, builders, sculptors, actors, or surgeons.

    Musical intelligence means that a person excels in thinking about patterns, rhythms, and sounds. Not surprisingly, these individuals make great musicians, singers, composers, conductors, and music teachers.
    #16

    A Woman On My Timeline Has A "Remote Stick", Because Her Family Loses The TV Remote So Often

    Remote control taped to a wooden plank mounted on a wall as a simple example of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    Skytrip Report

    #17

    Been Sick This Week, Taking A Lot Of Baths To Steam My Sinuses. Water Cools Down Too Fast And Never Enough Steam. With A $10 Vinyl Sheet, I Made A Steam Room

    Feet covered by a clear plastic sheet in a bathtub, illustrating creative and unusual examples of if it works then it's not stupid.

    SarraBellumm Report

    #18

    Water Powered Sausage Rotisserie

    Improvised campfire cooking setup with a bicycle wheel and wooden sticks, a creative example of if it’s stupid but it works.

    Me and my brother-in-law made a water-powered sausage rotisserie yesterday in my backyard (we have a very small creek on the property) using a bike wheel, bike fork, coroplast sign, paint stirrers, zip ties, and a wheel (12 hot dog rotisserie for a grill from the 1950's) I bought off eBay. Cooked up some Saugy Franks on potato rolls with French's mustard.

    pinkbikeralph Report

    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not sure there's any world in which this one is "stupid"

    Someone who is good at interpersonal intelligence is wonderful at understanding and interacting with other people. They’re great at assessing other individuals’ emotions, motivations, desires, and intentions, Verywell Mind explains.

    They’re skilled at nonverbal communication, empathy, and conflict resolution, and they make good psychologists, counselors, politicians, salespeople, and philosophers.
    #19

    That Is Something That Was Ever Found In A House Floor

    Mud wasp nest built in a tight wooden corner, an example of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    Seventy-odd years ago, someone blocked a mouse hole in the barn granary by nailing a corncob into it. Today, I found it in the floor of my master bedroom. I'd say it wouldn't work, but it apparently did, since the mice never chewed it back out.

    CSRR-the-OELN-writer Report

    #20

    My Dad "Fixed" My Lawnmower

    Lawnmower with a wooden wheel DIY repair demonstrating a clever if it's stupid but it works solution on green grass.

    RphilRT Report

    #21

    Safe Way To Run With Keys: Thread The Aglet Through Your Car Keys And Then Put The Aglet Through Eyelet With The Key Firmly Attached In The Middle

    Worn running shoes with tied laces holding a car key, illustrating if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid idea.

    Team-CCP Report

    On the flip side, someone with intrapersonal (not to be confused with interpersonal) intelligence excels at introspection and self-reflection, understanding their own emotional states, feelings, and motivations, and enjoys self-analysis. They understand their motivations and personal strengths and make great writers, theorists, philosophers, and scientists.
    #22

    Use A Knife To Cool Down Your Crisp Toast So It Won't Get Soggy! That's Right! Not Just For Bagels!

    Knife stuck through three slices of burnt toast on a cutting board as a creative example of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    moonmanchild Report

    #23

    I Use My Fan To Vent The Fumes Away From Me When Onion Chopping

    Chopped onion on a wooden cutting board with a red knife nearby and a fan blowing on the cutting area.

    MrSelfDestrucct Report

    #24

    Impressive Ngl

    A broken coffee mug repaired with metal clamps and tape, demonstrating a clever if it works then it's not stupid fix.

    ActBest217 Report

    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had this cup ever been washed?

    Meanwhile, naturalistic intelligence refers to an individual’s ability to find patterns and relationships in nature. It means that someone is more in tune with nature, exploring their environment, and learning about other species. These people can make good biologists, gardeners, conservationists, and farmers. However, this part of Gartner’s theory has been met with more resistance by other researchers.

    Existential intelligence, the ninth type of intelligence proposed as an addition to Gardner’s original theory, revolves around a person’s ability to delve into the deeper questions about life and existence. Individuals who excel here potentially make good philosophers, theologians, and pastors.
    #25

    Cut A Pool Noodle In Half To Make A Comfortable Armrest For The Truck. From Australia

    Man resting his arm on a pink pool noodle as an improvised armrest inside a white truck cabin.

    goobly_goo Report

    #26

    Feast Your Eyes… My Brother’s Gaming Chair

    Wooden chair with cushions taped on using black duct tape, illustrating a creative if it's stupid but it works example.

    YoungBeef03 Report

    #27

    Anti Frost Devices

    Yellow car with a broken side mirror temporarily fixed using a plastic bag filled with insulation foam in a snowy parking lot.

    tipric Report

    Which of these out-of-the-box, DIY, bizarrely brilliant life hacks impressed you the most, dear Pandas? What’s the weirdest, dumb-looking yet effective solution that you’ve ever come up with for a basic problem in your life? Would you say that you’re willing to experiment with unusual and novel approaches in life, or do you prefer doing what’s already tried and tested?
    #28

    Guy On The Plane Put His Boarding Pass In His Phone Case, Holding It Up With The Tray Table Latch

    Airplane passenger using a phone holder hack stuck to the seat back showcasing a clever if it's stupid but it works example.

    Jhawk2k Report

    #29

    Door Bell Backup

    Hammer used as a doorbell with a hand-drawn sign, an example of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    I was expecting the gas company to come by today to change out my propane tank, and they said that they rang the doorbell, but no one came to the door, and when I tried to call them, they just went to voicemail. I don't know what was wrong with the phone, but it turns out my doorbell and pick malfunctioned at that time. I need a tank changeout bad, so I came up with the emergency backup doorbell.

    Henderson2026 Report

    #30

    Redneck Anti-Theft. It Was The Same On Both Sides

    Silver car with door dent temporarily fixed using chains, demonstrating a clever example of if it’s stupid but it works then it’s not stupid.

    LC6X Report

    #31

    Automotive Excellence

    Red truck with a makeshift grill repair made of metal bars covered partially in snow in a parking lot.

    onestrandofspaghetti Report

    #32

    I Call It The Madness Mobile

    Homemade motorized cooler on wheels labeled madness mobile parked in a suburban driveway, showing creative if it's stupid but it works example.

    Essentially a Coleman cooler on wheels. Does about 45 mph and gets a lot of “wtf” looks.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    Bucket Is Full Detector

    Electronic circuit board with batteries and wires mounted behind a radiator, an example of if it's stupid but it works.

    The heater is leaking. I put a bucket under the leak. Put the sensor in the bucket. Home Assistant tells me when I have to change the bucket.

    East_Nefariousness75 Report

    #34

    Roommate Accidentally Bought Paper Towels Instead Of Toilet Paper, So This Was His Solution

    Toilet paper roll with shredded top showing a quirky example of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    ApprehensiveFig2578 Report

    alexkennedy avatar
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don’t break into small pieces in water like toilet tissue does; this will clog your drainpipe.

    #35

    I Hit Something Sharp And It Ripped Them Open. Fixed My Pants With Zip Ties

    Close-up of torn orange work pants with a zip tie repair on a dirty floor, demonstrating if it's stupid but it works concept.

    XLfreeze Report

    #36

    Soap Holder At My Friend’s House

    Wooden soap holder with screws securing a bar of soap, showcasing a clever if it's stupid but it works example.

    muchos-memes Report

    #37

    My 12 Year Old Son Modified His Bike With Carpet For Barefoot Riding

    Green bicycle with carpet attached to pedals as an unusual example of if its stupid but it works then its not stupid.

    flaglerite Report

    #38

    I Think This Qualifies?

    Pickup truck bed repurposed as a blue plastic pool embedded in wooden decking, showcasing creative if it’s stupid but it works.

    Low_Adhesiveness_763 Report

    #39

    My Gas Cap Stopped Closing Properly, So I Came Up With A Solution

    Fuel tank cover with a metal latch attached as a workaround on a white vehicle, example of if it's stupid but it works.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    Putting A Hair Tie Over Your Wrist With Box Dye Gloves Makes Them Almost Useful

    Black disposable glove on a hand over papers, an example of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    shmerika00 Report

    #41

    Use A Plastic Egg Carton If You Don’t Have A Module Tray For Planting Seeds. Cut Holes In The Top And Bottom With A Razor Blade And Fill With Potting Mix

    Seedlings growing in a plastic tray placed on gravel, demonstrating examples of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    mbobrow Report

    #42

    If You Run Out Of Aa Batteries For Anything, AAA Batteries And A Small Crumbled-Up Ball Of Aluminum Foil Will Make A Good Replacement

    Laptop battery compartment with batteries using foil as a makeshift connection showing if it's stupid but it works example.

    poppypuppypippy Report

    #43

    Uh Huh

    DIY record player made from cardboard and vinyl, a creative and functional example of if it’s stupid but it works.

    makeshiftlightbox221 Report

    #44

    Somebody Was Proud Of Their Custom Antenna For The Garage TV

    Clothes hanger reinforced with crushed beer cans demonstrating clever examples of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    For $50, you too could get a garage TV mount and a "sweet custom made antenna".

    berdulf Report

    #45

    My Razor Blade Scissors

    Scissors with razor blades taped to the tips as a creative example of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    notathrowaway549264 Report

    #46

    Who's Laughing Now?

    Older car modified with lifted rims driving through a flooded street, an example of if it's stupid but it works

    jhovudu1 Report

    #47

    Found That On A German Sub, Text Means "Emergency Stop"

    Improvised electrical setup with a towel insulation and a tool handle labeled not AUS demonstrating if it's stupid but it works concept.

    Benlastend Report

    #48

    Steering Wheel Broke, Needed To Finish The Yard. Thankfully I Know How To Drive A Stick

    Riding lawn mower with a wooden plank attached to the controls, an example of if it’s stupid but it works.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Home Made Smoker From FB

    Creative barbecue setup with a clever homemade connector showcasing if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid example.

    spook30 Report

    #50

    Master Lock 100

    A creative example of a lock secured with a wrench and a padlock on a wooden door, showcasing if it's stupid but it works.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    The Temporary Fix Has Become A Permanent Fix

    Black bucket hanging from ceiling pipes with a yellow hose attached, showing a creative if it's stupid but it works example.

    The temporary bucket has been sitting on the floor for months collecting a leak. It was recently upgraded to a permanent fix with a drain hose plumbed into a pipe that leads to a nearby sink.

    Jvinsnes Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's industrial leak control that looks quite similar to this setup, only it's about $2000 for all the parts combined

    0
    #52

    Signal Booster

    WiFi router with a makeshift antenna using paper clips attached to improve signal strength in a creative example.

    Seen at a rental place I was doing work at.

    Cmaclia Report

    #53

    My 13yo Daughter Invented A Way To Clean Hair Brushes

    Plastic fork wrapped with hair placed on a yellow hairbrush showcasing clever examples of if it's stupid but it works.

    Just use a fork and swirl it like spaghetti.

    twichy1983 Report

    #54

    Spray Bottle Storage

    Cleaning spray bottles hanging on a towel, showcasing creative examples of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    With only two of us living in the house now with extra towel holders. I found this to be quite effective.

    mostirreverent Report

    #55

    Slowish Leak On Water Pipe, No Plumber Available Today. 10 Layers Of Paint And 2 Burlap Bags Cut In Strips

    Unconventional pipe repair wrapped with wire and tape, an example of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    Big_Preparation4982 Report

    #56

    Why Use Nuts When Wood Doesn't Rust?

    A close-up of a makeshift car repair using a wooden wedge holding a metal part in place, illustrating creative solutions.

    Snapped off a rusted bolt and couldn't get the rest out. Ground the nut hanger thing off and ran a screw into a piece of hardwood until I can get a replacement. The most permanent fix is a temporary one.

    gnarlyteen Report

    #57

    Who Would Ever Pay For One Of Them Fancy Projector Mounts? Courtesy Of My Local Dive Bar

    Projector secured with a makeshift hanging shelf in a dimly lit bar, an example of if it's stupid but it works.

    Rasadrah Report

    alexkennedy avatar
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice place for a fire alarm to go, if there was a fire alarm.

    0
    #58

    Didn't Feel Like Having Company Today

    Improvised door lock using a multitool clamped on a metallic textured door illustrating clever if it works examples.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    Half Price Two Room A/C Installation

    Air conditioner mounted high on a wall with visible pipes and a circular fan below in an indoor setting, example of if it works.

    Fluffy-Seesaw336 Report

    #60

    Show Me You’re In Florida With One Picture

    Air conditioner supported by stacked bricks in an example of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    reddit.com Report

    #61

    My Christmas Themed Repair

    Red car with a broken headlight held by rubber bands and a strap as a creative if it's stupid but it works example in snow.

    Random_silly_name Report

    #62

    The Mark Of An Expert Dishwasher Installer

    Dishwasher installed beneath a countertop with a large cutout to fit around control panel, an example of if it's stupid but it works.

    TallCedarRoad Report

    #63

    Clothes Pegs Fit Nicely Between Brick To Hold Lights

    Clothespin used to secure holiday string lights on a brick wall, an example of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    reddit.com Report

    #64

    I’m Basically A Mechanic. Glovebox Won’t Work? $5 And Some Superglue For A Fix

    Car dashboard with a black metal hook used as a makeshift latch, an example of if it’s stupid but it works.

    iplayrssometimes Report

    #65

    Spotted This Beauty At A Walmart

    A green car with a custom-built camper shell attached, illustrating if it's stupid but it works concept.

    turbocharged_autism Report

    #66

    Heavy Duty Office Chair

    Office chair modified with yellow suspension springs attached to the backrest as an unconventional example of if it works then it's not stupid.

    reddit.com Report

    #67

    Drill A Bunch Of Holes In A 5 Gal Bucket And Use That To Collect Your Fruits/Vegetables And Wash Them All At Once

    Man watering plants using a DIY self-watering bucket, demonstrating practical examples of if it's stupid but it works then it's not stupid.

    5_Frog_Margin Report

    #68

    So If You Want To Reheat Pizza Without It Getting Soggy. Put It In The Toaster

    Two slices of pizza stuck upright in a toaster, showcasing a creative if it works then it's not stupid example.

    Mygreaseisyourgrease Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, the toaster will smoke with the grease. So you've gotta clean out your toaster before you next use it

    #69

    How Can I Improve This?

    Shower fitted with a metal rod holding mesh bags and a hairbrush, an example of if it’s stupid but it works.

    OdellBeckhamSr Report

    #70

    High Chair For Inconveniently Tall Deck Railing

    Black folding chair with extended front legs supported by metal pipe in a garage, example of if it's stupid but it works.

    My hunting mentor brought me to a friend’s ranch to wait for some hogs that kept digging up his yard. The problem was his deck railing was too tall for just sitting in a normal chair to rest a rifle and have a clean shot down into his yard. So this was my solution. I had conduit on hand and picked up a cheap steel chair. Ended up being the perfect height, too bad the hogs didn’t show up again… lol

    cobalt1227 Report

    #71

    Homie Thinks Duck Tape Structural

    DIY TV setup with speaker suspended by duct tape and straps, an example of if it's stupid but it works.

    Bro literally hung a 24in monitor and Xbox up with duck tape bc land lord said not holes in da wall.

    BookAdministrative78 Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Strapping tape with fibers in it would be better. Same area of the hardware store

    0
    #72

    Broken Toilet Handle Fix

    Toilet tank with a makeshift handle using elastic cords and a bolt as an example of if it's stupid but it works.

    Rugrin Report

    #73

    Saw An Amazing Mailbox Today

    Green ladder repurposed as a mailbox stand secured with ropes on a snowy suburban lawn, an example of clever if it works design.

    Combat_Taxi Report

    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One does what needs must in WI. We routinely lose our mailboxes to the snowplow.

    1
    #74

    Damp Fabric And Cold Drink In Front Of The Stupid Fan With The Window Open Better Cooling

    Fan propped up by Coca-Cola cans with a towel draped over it, a creative example of if it's stupid but it works.

    ConfusionVisible Report

    #75

    Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid

    Modern kitchen featuring red cabinets, white stairs, and wooden dining table, an example of if it's stupid but it works design.

    ShadowsGirl9 Report

    mckynleyblasi avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Moooommm, Jim is walking on the counter again”

    0
