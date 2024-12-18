ADVERTISEMENT

Wall Street has been making headlines for much of this year, often for all the wrong reasons. Reports of 100-hour work weeks, stress, anxiety, panic attacks, lack of sleep, prescription meds, and general gruesome working conditions have popped up throughout 2024. Just this month, the Wall Street Journal ran a story about how young bankers are turning to stimulants like Adderall to cope with the pressure and long hours.

Wall Street employees have been finding solace in financial chatboards, where they commiserate with each other, and seek support. And Instagram accounts like Overheard On Wall Street are not only shining a light on the issues affecting bankers, but are also providing some stress relief in the form of hilarious and relatable content.

Bored Panda visited the Overheard On Wall Street IG Page to collect some of the funniest memes we could find. Take a few deep breaths, and prepare to belly laugh through this list of side-splitting images detailing the highs and lows of finance bros.