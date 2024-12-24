ADVERTISEMENT

Approaching someone to flirt can be stressful, it takes some social skills, suave and smoothness. This is perhaps why some folks prefer to text. However, this extra “comfort” comes at the cost of the least appealing people shooting their shot.

Some folks share screenshots of the worst, most embarrassing and cringy texts they’ve gotten from men in some misguided attempt at flirting. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the worst examples and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

#1

NGVC: "Not Interested In Me? But I'm A Nice Guy! Must Be Racism"

Chat conversation about men approaching women, discussing rejection and misunderstandings.

AngelOfHarmony Report

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how people say “I’m a pretty nice guy” after saying something pretty not-nice.

    #2

    BF Doordashed Me Food, Dasher Wanted To Text His # Thinking It Was Me LOL

    Text exchange about a delivery person approaching a woman, revealing awkwardness when realizing she has a boyfriend.

    ramenpastas Report

    #3

    I Thought That Was Your Thumb

    Text message exchange with a humorous response, illustrating challenges in men approaching women.

    Oshoki Report

    aksauce14948 avatar
    Boredest Panda
    Boredest Panda
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean people who send pictures like that to people probably have longer thumbs than d***s

    Unfortunately, there have been guys making unwanted and, frankly, horrible advances for, probably, much of human history. Over a hundred years ago, in Washington D.C. Alice Reighly formed an “anti-flirt club” to help women avoid the attention of men while out in public, mostly by educating younger women on the strategies unscrupulous men would use at the time.

    In short, men would offer women walking somewhere to drive them. A Miss Helen Brown stated in 1923, that "Too many motorists are taking advantage of the precedent established during the war by offering to take young lady pedestrians in their cars.” It would appear that some men will get very creative when it comes to obnoxious flirting.

    #4

    “I Want To Show You A Good Time”

    Text conversation about men approaching women, followed by an image of a possum with a "violent gag" expression.

    greazywaifu Report

    #5

    Dug Up An Old Text I Received In 2021

    Text conversation showcasing infuriating behavior of men approaching women with unsolicited messages.

    Got takeout one day and went on public transportation with my bag of food. Already had a bad feeling, I knew I should’ve taken the receipt off. Not even sure what he looks like, but this man stole my number off of the ticket on my bag. This happened years ago, but this subreddit inspired me to find this and post it here.

    gothv0m Report

    #6

    From A Guy Who I Briefly Dated For 3 Weeks Nearly A Year Ago

    Payment request screenshot, $5 message asking to unblock, highlighting infuriating men approaching women online.

    karmakhel Report

    Even more well meaning men tend to misinterpret signals all the time, through a lack of understanding context clues, lack of experience or just good old fashioned delusion. As surprising as this might seem, a woman working in a customer-facing job smiling is probably doing it because she has been told she has to.

    #7

    Guy Called Me This Morning Asking When I Wanted To Hook Up. I Told Him He Had The Wrong Number. I Got This Text Right After

    Text message screenshot showing a man approaching a woman with an unsolicited chat request.

    LemonberryTea Report

    #8

    His Efforts

    Messaging app screenshot showing infuriating messages from a man to a woman.

    yernamean Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First he tells her she is smelly and then he is disappointed? /s

    #9

    Landlord Keeps Getting Texts Like This From A Tenant

    Text conversation illustrating infuriating interactions of a man persistently approaching a woman despite rejection.

    ChaseAndBake Report

    Of course, many of the examples here don’t even have that plausible deniability. A delivery driver texting the number attached to the account that ordered some Door Dash is just ridiculous and gives the entire profession a bad name. Enough women have had bad experiences with this to make it more than just some isolated instances.

    #10

    Men, Do Not Do This. Absolutely Insane

    Text exchange depicting infuriating men approaching women through unwanted, repetitive messages.

    Suspicious_Nobody_ Report

    #11

    My Co-Worker Texted Me

    Text conversation about a dog abandoned by a wife, ending with an awkward question. Theme of infuriating men approaching women.

    tscxcvi Report

    #12

    Saw This Guy For A Month 5 Years Ago. This Is The Past 5 Years Summed Up In 2 Photos

    Text messages showing numerous attempts of men approaching women.

    Tmart98 Report

    #13

    We’ve Been Divorced For 20yrs

    Text conversation illustrating men approaching women, expressing a desire to meet for closure and connection.

    reddit.com Report

    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No text reply needed but thinking: Nope. We're done. You don't get another second more of my time.

    #14

    Aftermath Of Reporting Him To HR… He’s 20 Years Older Than Me Btw

    Text exchange showing infuriating men approaching women with unwanted messages and apologies.

    dyxhu Report

    #15

    My Ex Texted Me At Work Asking For *pics* Thinking I Was Someone Else, And Now I Pray For Whoever Alice Is

    Text conversation depicting awkward men approaching women, featuring emojis and misunderstanding.

    tengamtoidi Report

    #16

    Strange Tactic On That Last One

    Text conversation showing a repeated approach by a man, featuring messages like "Hey" and "Hi" with a delayed unrelated question.

    Sad_Help Report

    #17

    Got This DM From A Guy Who Kept Dm-Ing Me

    Conversation screenshot of a man approaching a woman, with her reply and his dismissive response.

    reddit.com Report

    #18

    Got Notified That I Had A Dm Request On Insta, Never Noticed These Until Today

    Repeated messages from a man approaching a woman on social media.

    9279283 Report

    #19

    Salesperson Texted Me

    Text conversation example of men approaching women with an awkward apology and dating request.

    ghostedskeleton Report

    taranw avatar
    Okiedokie
    Okiedokie
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Strike one: asking out a company client Strike 2: trying to play it off & THEN asking out a company client.

    #20

    Sorry If I'm Cheesy Lolol

    Messaging app screen showing infuriating men approaching women with awkward text and emojis.

    Larz- Report

    #21

    I Never Replied

    Chat screenshot of a man approaching a woman with messages and a photo.

    Hufflepuff20 Report

    #22

    My Childhood Friend Yall

    Text messages showing an infuriating conversation with inappropriate questions and responses between men and women.

    popcrosp Report

    #23

    Flip

    Text conversation showing infuriating men approaching women with inappropriate and persistent messages.

    cubity Report

    #24

    I Texted All Of My Contacts: "Happy New Year!"

    Text conversation with a man approaching a woman, requesting a New Year's kiss.

    pseudo_potatoes Report

    #25

    My Friend Got This Text From Her Former Co-Worker

    A cracked phone screen displaying a long message related to men approaching women inappropriately.

    GeneralBigfoot Report

    #26

    Forever Feels Like Only A Few Minutes When I’m With Him

    Infuriating men messaging women with over-the-top proposals and receiving unexpected responses.

    Lets_Not_Date Report

    #27

    So Many Things To Unpack Here

    Infuriating online message from a man approaching a woman with inappropriate and abusive language.

    I_am_catcus Report

    #28

    I Was Homeless 4 Years Ago, Just Got This Today

    Messaging app interface showing an awkward attempt at approaching women with buttons to ignore or accept.

    ZeroTheStoryteller Report

    #29

    This Creep In My Zoom Class Tried To Convince Me To Get Pregnant

    Text conversation showing someone persistently suggesting parenthood, exemplifying infuriating-men-approaching-women.

    InnocentInNoSense Report

    #30

    NGVC: “Girls Like You Are The Reason Guys Don’t Approach Females As Much These Days”

    Text messages illustrating an infuriating interaction between a man and a woman, highlighting unwanted approaches.

    ThrowLAhopefulelk Report

    #31

    "You Met A Genuine Guy”

    Text exchange illustrating infuriating conversations of men approaching women online.

    naytypebeat Report

    #32

    Nothing Has Ever Turned Me On Less Than This Pile Of Word Vomit

    Text messages illustrate awkward men approaching women, causing frustration with inappropriate comments and emojis.

    woman-man-camera-tv Report

    #33

    Random Dude I Went To High School With Tries To Hit Me Up On Fb. Also He's Married

    Screenshot of awkward conversation highlights infuriating men approaching women awkwardly via text messages.

    boshiebabhy Report

    #34

    My Instagram Dm’s

    Instagram chat showing infuriating messages of a man persistently approaching a woman.

    ohmygoddude82 Report

    #35

    I Haven't Talked To This Man In 6 Years. I Don't Know How He Got My Number

    Text conversation showing repeated messages, highlighting infuriating men approaching women with persistence.

    I got a text from this number on valentines day saying "i'm probably the last guy you want to hear from but happy valentines day" and i assumed it was a bot so i deleted it.

    bingus_soprano Report

    #36

    Received This From A Client The Other Day. Pretty Sure He Thought He Had My Employees Personal Cell Number

    Text conversation showing an awkward encounter between a man and a woman, highlighting infuriating men approaching women.

    Busty_Beaver Report

    #37

    I Don't Think Dude Is Stable

    Screenshot of infuriating messages from a man attempting to approach a woman in DMs.

    the_bad_dentist Report

    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least they flew those racist flags loud and proud

    #38

    Men Like This, You Make Me Sick

    Text conversation depicting unpleasant approach by a man towards a woman in a chat app.

    just this morning - three separate guys on this app told me they were horny/had wood. completely unprovoked. this was the third guy, and as you can probably tell I was annoyed. it felt good typing that last message. finally deleted the app (which tbh I should've done a while ago, don't know why I didn't) but this was the final straw. men like this are truly disgusting.

    mjagerman1999 Report

    #39

    My Old Neighbor Who I Considered A Friend Sent Me This Last Week

    Text message screenshot about approaching women, discussing attraction and respect.

    We have barely talked since he moved out but we used to hang out in his apartment sometimes. Officially creeped out.

    JahoonCat Report

    #40

    I'm A Recovering Anorexic

    Text conversation highlighting infuriating men approaching women, discussing body image and inappropriate comments.

    Adventures_with_Ida Report

    #41

    My First Year Of Uni Is Not Going Well, Wtf Is Wrong With People

    Text conversation showing distressing messages about men approaching women inappropriately.

    my male friend gave this known creep my snap, I’m thinking of cutting him off because wtf? The creep made an alt account too so I can’t prove it was him, what do I do? I’m feeling unsafe.

    aestheticbella Report

    #42

    Kids These Days

    Screenshot of a conversation highlighting infuriating messages between a man and woman about inappropriate content.

    worthless_holes Report

    #43

    I Didn’t Give Him My Number, He Got It From My Vacuum Rental Receipt

    Text conversation screenshot displaying a man nervously reacting after approaching a woman via text.

    After this interaction I called the rental place and told them what happened. They called back and apparently he was fired. I hope that taught him to never do this creepy stuff ever again! Also, the rental receipt literally had my address on it. Thankfully this was during a move and the paperwork had my old apartment’s address. Still so creepy to think about.

    Losingmydarnmarbles Report

    #44

    Ngvc: "Just Trying To Be Nice"

    Text exchange discussing infuriating men approaching women with inappropriate comments, leading to frustrated reactions.

    blaquewidow01 Report

    #45

    NGVC: “Fruit Of My Lions”

    Text exchanges showing awkward and infuriating men approaching women, highlighting discomfort and online interactions.

    Lofouu Report

    #46

    This Was A Mature Response

    Screenshot of a text exchange showcasing a critical conversation about men approaching women.

    OneButterfly8707 Report

    #47

    NGVC: “Maybe A Nice Good Guy Is In There Waiting Talking To Himself For Months” (In Inbox)

    Text exchange illustrating infuriating men approaching women with humorous responses.

    Electrical-One8088 Report

    #48

    My Friend Sent Me These Screenshots

    Text exchange showing awkward and infuriating approach by a man to a woman via text messages.

    emmalynnstoner Report

    #49

    Looking For A Room To Rent As A Young Female. Ad Has Been Up For An Hour

    Text messages illustrating inappropriate men approaching women about rental arrangements.

    IronicBirb Report

    #50

    A Person Respectfully Hit On My GF Through Instagram

    Text conversation illustrating infuriating men approaching women online.

    Sample_X Report

    #51

    Random Text One Of My Friends Got

    Text exchange showing an infuriating attempt by a man approaching a woman via text, despite a wrong number.

    MrHobbes82 Report

    #52

    Sad Dm Cringe

    Message from a man approaching a woman on Facebook, asking for help and marriage.

    Initial_Landscape863 Report

    #53

    Unpredictable Wild Card

    Text conversation highlighting men’s infuriating approaches to women, discussing friendship boundaries.

    reddit.com Report

    #54

    GF Got Texted Today By This Guy

    A conversation illustrating infuriating men approaching women with persistent messages.

    localgoodboi Report

    #55

    Well That Took A Unexpected Turn

    A screenshot of a cringey and awkward text conversation between a man and a woman highlighting infuriating men approaching women.

    hellnokitty31 Report

    #56

    Damn Oh Uh

    Screenshot of inappropriate messages highlighting the issue of infuriating men approaching women.

    AutisticFun01 Report

    #57

    Am I Overeating Or Is He Comparing Me To A Kid

    Text conversation showing infuriating dialogue of a man approaching a woman, discussing age and youthfulness.

    I've asked a few people about this and they all said i was miss interpreting it btw the dude is like 40 something. The last bit got cut off but it says children.

    kell-343 Report

    #58

    I Am Still Cringing

    Text conversation showing an awkward exchange of men approaching women.

    Some of the most disappointing creepy texts I've received. Was talking to this guy on tinder for several weeks and we were really hitting it off. I genuinely looked forward to talking to him every day. We moved to text messages and this happened. I had to cut communication after this.

    Business_Resource778 Report

    #59

    A Fairly Disturbing Pm

    Message request from a stranger with infuriating approach towards a woman, including invasive comments.

    Secretly_a_BushDog Report

    #60

    Update From My Recent Post, I Reported Him As U Guys Suggested He Didn’t Like It

    Text exchange showing aggressive, infuriating messages from a man.

    aestheticbella Report

    #61

    Guy Wants To Dox Me Because I Stopped Talking To Him, Knew Him For An Hour

    Screenshot of messages highlighting concerning behavior of men approaching women, featuring threats and aggressive language.

    There's a lot more strange messages, these are the highlights. While I truly think he is a disturbed individual who needs help, trolling is my favorite response.

    zomb1e_g1rl Report

    #62

    Just Take A Compliment

    Text conversation highlighting infuriating men approaching women with inappropriate compliments.

    Chlomo_Chlover Report

    #63

    NGVC: “Me, I’m A Nice Guy. A Gentle, Intellectual Soul…”

    Text message conversation highlights infuriating men approaching women with unwanted persistence.

    AleksiaE Report

    #64

    NGVC: "I Feel Super Played... i Guess Nice Guys Absolutely Finish Last!"

    Text conversation showing infuriating men approaching women, discussing relationship preferences and boundaries.

    Jolly-Bug Report

    #65

    “Do You Have Any Idea How Many Women Want To Sleep With Me?”

    Text conversation showcasing infuriating men approaching women with inappropriate comments.

    yabadabadouchbag Report

    #66

    NGVC: “I’m An Awesome Guy You Would Be Lucky To Have Me”

    Text messages showing an uncomfortable interaction between people, highlighting infuriating men approaching women.

    Direct_Hospital_5744 Report

    #67

    Is It Just Me Or That's Creepy? Met A Guy Online And Iam Still Confused Over Wth That Means Also Who Talks Like That

    Text message exchange demonstrating infuriating men approaching women with awkward compliments.

    ImpressionSad2080 Report

    #68

    2 Years Later Some Random Guy I Met On A Dating App Tried Casually Hitting Me Up? Don’t Do This. He Sent The “Wyd” 15 Minutes After I Didn’t Reply To The Photo

    Text exchange depicting infuriating men approaching women, with conversation about contacting through a dating app.

    Tattooedprofessional Report

    #69

    When I Was Going Through A Bad Break Up I Tried Using A Hotline/Anxiety App With "Professional Listeners". He Then Tried To Hit On Me

    Chat on infuriating men approaching women, highlighting frustrations and societal expectations.

    MoeApple2 Report

    #70

    He’s Trying. Alexa Play, “The Gambler” By Kenny Rodgers

    Text message conversation showing infuriating men approaching women, with highlighted inappropriate comment.

    Crazy-Currency-1933 Report

    #71

    Do I Know You?

    Text conversation showing an awkward approach by a man texting a woman about relationships.

    Zenniverse Report

    #72

    NGVC: “We Tried The Nice Guy Approach That Clearly Didn’t Work”

    Text messages illustrating infuriating experiences of men approaching women, showcasing annoying conversation dynamics.

    cardamzz Report

    #73

    NGVC: " I Hope One Day Women Stop Leaving Nice Guys Like Me On Seen Or Opened"

    Chat screenshots depicting an infuriating conversation about men approaching women and misinterpreted replies.

    Right-Argument3929 Report

    #74

    NGVC: “A Good Guy With A Good Heart”

    Text messages depict a conversation where a man reacts harshly after a woman cancels their date, reflecting issues with men approaching women.

    Ashamed_Owl_7016 Report

