Some folks share screenshots of the worst, most embarrassing and cringy texts they’ve gotten from men in some misguided attempt at flirting . So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the worst examples and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

Approaching someone to flirt can be stressful, it takes some social skills, suave and smoothness. This is perhaps why some folks prefer to text. However, this extra “comfort” comes at the cost of the least appealing people shooting their shot.

#1 NGVC: "Not Interested In Me? But I'm A Nice Guy! Must Be Racism"

#2 BF Doordashed Me Food, Dasher Wanted To Text His # Thinking It Was Me LOL

#3 I Thought That Was Your Thumb

Unfortunately, there have been guys making unwanted and, frankly, horrible advances for, probably, much of human history. Over a hundred years ago, in Washington D.C. Alice Reighly formed an “anti-flirt club” to help women avoid the attention of men while out in public, mostly by educating younger women on the strategies unscrupulous men would use at the time. In short, men would offer women walking somewhere to drive them. A Miss Helen Brown stated in 1923, that "Too many motorists are taking advantage of the precedent established during the war by offering to take young lady pedestrians in their cars.” It would appear that some men will get very creative when it comes to obnoxious flirting.

#4 "I Want To Show You A Good Time"

#5 Dug Up An Old Text I Received In 2021
Got takeout one day and went on public transportation with my bag of food. Already had a bad feeling, I knew I should've taken the receipt off. Not even sure what he looks like, but this man stole my number off of the ticket on my bag. This happened years ago, but this subreddit inspired me to find this and post it here.



#6 From A Guy Who I Briefly Dated For 3 Weeks Nearly A Year Ago

Even more well meaning men tend to misinterpret signals all the time, through a lack of understanding context clues, lack of experience or just good old fashioned delusion. As surprising as this might seem, a woman working in a customer-facing job smiling is probably doing it because she has been told she has to.

#7 Guy Called Me This Morning Asking When I Wanted To Hook Up. I Told Him He Had The Wrong Number. I Got This Text Right After

#8 His Efforts

#9 Landlord Keeps Getting Texts Like This From A Tenant

Of course, many of the examples here don’t even have that plausible deniability. A delivery driver texting the number attached to the account that ordered some Door Dash is just ridiculous and gives the entire profession a bad name. Enough women have had bad experiences with this to make it more than just some isolated instances.

#10 Men, Do Not Do This. Absolutely Insane

#11 My Co-Worker Texted Me

#12 Saw This Guy For A Month 5 Years Ago. This Is The Past 5 Years Summed Up In 2 Photos

#13 We've Been Divorced For 20yrs

#14 Aftermath Of Reporting Him To HR… He's 20 Years Older Than Me Btw

#15 My Ex Texted Me At Work Asking For *pics* Thinking I Was Someone Else, And Now I Pray For Whoever Alice Is

#16 Strange Tactic On That Last One

#17 Got This DM From A Guy Who Kept Dm-Ing Me

#18 Got Notified That I Had A Dm Request On Insta, Never Noticed These Until Today

#19 Salesperson Texted Me

#20 Sorry If I'm Cheesy Lolol

#21 I Never Replied

#22 My Childhood Friend Yall

#23 Flip

#24 I Texted All Of My Contacts: "Happy New Year!"

#25 My Friend Got This Text From Her Former Co-Worker

#26 Forever Feels Like Only A Few Minutes When I'm With Him

#27 So Many Things To Unpack Here

#28 I Was Homeless 4 Years Ago, Just Got This Today

#29 This Creep In My Zoom Class Tried To Convince Me To Get Pregnant

#30 NGVC: "Girls Like You Are The Reason Guys Don't Approach Females As Much These Days"

#31 "You Met A Genuine Guy"

#32 Nothing Has Ever Turned Me On Less Than This Pile Of Word Vomit

#33 Random Dude I Went To High School With Tries To Hit Me Up On Fb. Also He's Married

#34 My Instagram Dm's

#35 I Haven't Talked To This Man In 6 Years. I Don't Know How He Got My Number
I got a text from this number on valentines day saying "i'm probably the last guy you want to hear from but happy valentines day" and i assumed it was a bot so i deleted it.



#36 Received This From A Client The Other Day. Pretty Sure He Thought He Had My Employees Personal Cell Number

#37 I Don't Think Dude Is Stable

#38 Men Like This, You Make Me Sick
just this morning - three separate guys on this app told me they were horny/had wood. completely unprovoked. this was the third guy, and as you can probably tell I was annoyed. it felt good typing that last message. finally deleted the app (which tbh I should've done a while ago, don't know why I didn't) but this was the final straw. men like this are truly disgusting.



#39 My Old Neighbor Who I Considered A Friend Sent Me This Last Week
We have barely talked since he moved out but we used to hang out in his apartment sometimes. Officially creeped out.



#40 I'm A Recovering Anorexic

#41 My First Year Of Uni Is Not Going Well, Wtf Is Wrong With People
my male friend gave this known creep my snap, I'm thinking of cutting him off because wtf? The creep made an alt account too so I can't prove it was him, what do I do? I'm feeling unsafe.



#42 Kids These Days

#43 I Didn't Give Him My Number, He Got It From My Vacuum Rental Receipt
After this interaction I called the rental place and told them what happened. They called back and apparently he was fired. I hope that taught him to never do this creepy stuff ever again! Also, the rental receipt literally had my address on it. Thankfully this was during a move and the paperwork had my old apartment's address. Still so creepy to think about.



#44 Ngvc: "Just Trying To Be Nice"

#45 NGVC: "Fruit Of My Lions"

#46 This Was A Mature Response

#47 NGVC: "Maybe A Nice Good Guy Is In There Waiting Talking To Himself For Months" (In Inbox)

#48 My Friend Sent Me These Screenshots

#49 Looking For A Room To Rent As A Young Female. Ad Has Been Up For An Hour

#50 A Person Respectfully Hit On My GF Through Instagram

#51 Random Text One Of My Friends Got

#52 Sad Dm Cringe

#53 Unpredictable Wild Card

#54 GF Got Texted Today By This Guy

#55 Well That Took A Unexpected Turn

#56 Damn Oh Uh

#57 Am I Overeating Or Is He Comparing Me To A Kid
I've asked a few people about this and they all said i was miss interpreting it btw the dude is like 40 something. The last bit got cut off but it says children.



#58 I Am Still Cringing
Some of the most disappointing creepy texts I've received. Was talking to this guy on tinder for several weeks and we were really hitting it off. I genuinely looked forward to talking to him every day. We moved to text messages and this happened. I had to cut communication after this.



#59 A Fairly Disturbing Pm

#60 Update From My Recent Post, I Reported Him As U Guys Suggested He Didn't Like It

#61 Guy Wants To Dox Me Because I Stopped Talking To Him, Knew Him For An Hour
There's a lot more strange messages, these are the highlights. While I truly think he is a disturbed individual who needs help, trolling is my favorite response.



#62 Just Take A Compliment

#63 NGVC: "Me, I'm A Nice Guy. A Gentle, Intellectual Soul…"

#64 NGVC: "I Feel Super Played... i Guess Nice Guys Absolutely Finish Last!"

#65 "Do You Have Any Idea How Many Women Want To Sleep With Me?"

#66 NGVC: "I'm An Awesome Guy You Would Be Lucky To Have Me"

#67 Is It Just Me Or That's Creepy? Met A Guy Online And Iam Still Confused Over Wth That Means Also Who Talks Like That

#68 2 Years Later Some Random Guy I Met On A Dating App Tried Casually Hitting Me Up? Don't Do This. He Sent The "Wyd" 15 Minutes After I Didn't Reply To The Photo

#69 When I Was Going Through A Bad Break Up I Tried Using A Hotline/Anxiety App With "Professional Listeners". He Then Tried To Hit On Me

#70 He's Trying. Alexa Play, "The Gambler" By Kenny Rodgers

#71 Do I Know You?

#72 NGVC: "We Tried The Nice Guy Approach That Clearly Didn't Work"

#73 NGVC: " I Hope One Day Women Stop Leaving Nice Guys Like Me On Seen Or Opened"