Profit versus people is an age-old debate in which the latter doesn’t usually stand a chance. In capitalism, money is often the main concern of most corporations. Meanwhile, employees are viewed as an expense to be cut in order to make even more earnings. This sad yet true reality is often shared by people on the r/antiwork subreddit. We at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most bizarre notes and messages from workplaces that show how scary late-stage capitalism has become. From needing a doctor’s note to eat to taking employees' tips, scroll down to find instances where unemployment might sound more enticing than whatever these workplaces are offering.

#1 I've Been Giving Employers A Piece Of My Mind

#2 Popular Sandwich Chain Had This Tip Sign

#3 Ever Since I Have Found Stability In My Career, I Feel More Empowered To Respond To Recruiters Like This:

#4 17-Year-Old Employee Ends Up In Er Before Scheduled Shift, Her Mother And Grandmother Both Call In On Her Behalf. Still Gets Fired For Not Personally Calling In.

#5 Paramedic

#6 My Husband Is An Repair Technician Working On Their Fridge

#7 Employees Need A Doctor's Note To Eat At Work

#8 Am I Wrong To Be Irritated By This?

#9 Injury At Work

#10 Is This Allowed

#11 How Legal Is This?

#12 This Sign Was Posted In A Popeyes Next To The Customer Restrooms

#13 85 Degree Bakery Enabled Tips On Their Point Of Sale Devices. Tips Don't Go To Workers; You're Just Giving The Company More Money

#14 Boss Wrote "Thief" On My Check "Filed a wage theft report against my former employer, was told he only paid 80% of what was owned, but I sucked it up. When I picked up the check at the Department of Labor, it had 'THIEF' boldly written on the subject line. Super awkward, unfair, and embarrassing, especially with others witnessing it. Is there anything that can be done?"



#15 Do I File A Wage Theft Claim?

#16 When My Grandfather Passed Away, My Boss Asked For A Funeral Note. Wtf Is A Funeral Note?

#17 Found On Facebook

#18 Those Pesky Workers

#19 Got This Gem

#20 Dollar General Management With An Inspiring Message To Staff

#22 A Note From Management When I Used To Work Here

#23 Place I Worked For A Month

#24 My House Burned Down Two Months Ago, And I'm In A Fight With The Insurance Company. My Neighbour Has Concerns

#25 Employer Complains On Facebook About Casual Employee Taking Time Off For Birthdays

#26 We Got A New District Manager

#27 Note Posted At Job…

#28 Found In A Break Room At My Job

#29 And Some Have Super Yachts While Their Employees Are Drowning

#30 An Owner Put This Up For The Workers

#31 Someone Keeps On Flipping The Sign In The Supermarket

#32 How Does Alex Manage To Be On Call On A Weekend Away??

#33 We All Know About "Shrinkflation". Can I Coin The Term, "Trickflation"?

#34 I Found This Note In The Elevator At My Hotel

#35 I Got A Raise 4 Months Ago And It Is Finally Implemented

#36 Look At What Booster Juice Thinks Is Appropriate To Send To Their Employees While They Sit In Back Watching The Videos Of Said Employees Working

#37 If The Sign With Arrows Is Not Clear Enough, How Bout The Big Hamper?

#38 Crazy Neighbor Gets Mad At Friend For Dropping A Single Strand Of Hair And Tapes Up The Hair As Evidence

#39 Sad That People Need To Be Reminded Of This

#40 "Please Check-In On Your Poor, Struggling Ceos…"

#41 Over 14,000 California Disney Workers Authorize Strike

#42 Hospital Has Money For Bs But Not Safe Staffing

#43 Navigating Malicious Compliance: Share Your Stories

#44 Owner Of The Spa I Used To Work At Responds To A Review Left By A Client Who Is Upset That The Massage Therapists Are Forced To Rely On Tips

#45 The Job Hunt Has Been Exhausting And I'm So Tired Of These Type Of Descriptions

#46 And This Is Just In One State

#47 Ah, Yes, What A Wonderful Array Of Benefits. (Boredom So Browsing Indeed.)

#48 Is This Even Legal? (Must Be Flexible 12 Hr Days)

#49 Kroger Requires Full Time Workers To Have Open Availability

#50 My Wife Found This In The Break Room Today

#51 The "Suggested Tips" Section On The Receipt From The Hipster Bar We Were Just At

#52 The Gas Station Blaming Your Bank For Any Holds

#53 Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Taking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store

#54 Absolute Jerk

#55 Look At This

#56 "Instead Of Paying Your Waiter/Waitress Their Expected Wage, Donate To Charity!" I Barely Get Tips Because Of This

#57 Found This On A Door While Waiting For A Table At A Restaurant With My Family

#58 Ez Stop In Kinsley, Ks Still Pays Poverty Wages

#59 Lying To Populate On More Ppls Searches. Hybrid Remote Pool Cleaning?

#60 George's In La Jolla, Ca

#61 Posted By A Facebook Friend. 6 Months Of Mandatory Overtime??? She's Also Pregnant With A 1 Year Old At Home

#62 Fun Giant Eagle Memory

#63 This Is A Bad Sign…

#64 "Up To" $13.00 An Hour

#65 Merhcandise Cunsomption Policy At A Grocery Store

#66 At My Workplace Today

#67 Fulltime And Get Complaints Of Me Taking Care Of Work. Funny Thing Is I Didn't Go Over 40 Hours

#68 Makes Me Even More Mad If Possible. What Do You Think?

#69 No Details

#70 Thought This Was Funny

#71 20 Months Later, They Finally Admitted I No Longer Worked There

#72 Sign On The Way Into A Local Restaurant

#73 "Resolve *any* Issues That May Be Causing Delay Of Payment"