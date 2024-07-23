74 Posts That Show How Ridiculous Capitalism Is Getting
Profit versus people is an age-old debate in which the latter doesn’t usually stand a chance. In capitalism, money is often the main concern of most corporations. Meanwhile, employees are viewed as an expense to be cut in order to make even more earnings.
This sad yet true reality is often shared by people on the r/antiwork subreddit. We at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most bizarre notes and messages from workplaces that show how scary late-stage capitalism has become. From needing a doctor’s note to eat to taking employees' tips, scroll down to find instances where unemployment might sound more enticing than whatever these workplaces are offering.
I've Been Giving Employers A Piece Of My Mind
Popular Sandwich Chain Had This Tip Sign
Tipping culture as it currently stands needs to end.
Ever Since I Have Found Stability In My Career, I Feel More Empowered To Respond To Recruiters Like This:
17-Year-Old Employee Ends Up In Er Before Scheduled Shift, Her Mother And Grandmother Both Call In On Her Behalf. Still Gets Fired For Not Personally Calling In.
A SMOCK! They are holding the last paycheck hostage over a SMOCK? THAT IS HELLA ILLEGAL.
Paramedic
1o minutes isn't even worth to thinking about when and how to spend it.
My Husband Is An Repair Technician Working On Their Fridge
Gee he's a walking red flag right there. So was the conception voluntary or just a trap to keep her there?
Employees Need A Doctor's Note To Eat At Work
Am I Wrong To Be Irritated By This?
Injury At Work
"Hell yeah, let's drive through town, I'll hold your severed arm!"
Is This Allowed
How Legal Is This?
Reminds me of a friend who got fired for calling out on New Years day.
This Sign Was Posted In A Popeyes Next To The Customer Restrooms
"Below 75% or better"? That grammar is below 50%.
85 Degree Bakery Enabled Tips On Their Point Of Sale Devices. Tips Don’t Go To Workers; You’re Just Giving The Company More Money
Also legal in the USA. It's why I pay cash and tip in cash.
Boss Wrote “Thief” On My Check
"Filed a wage theft report against my former employer, was told he only paid 80% of what was owned, but I sucked it up. When I picked up the check at the Department of Labor, it had 'THIEF' boldly written on the subject line. Super awkward, unfair, and embarrassing, especially with others witnessing it. Is there anything that can be done?"
Been there before. Had a former employer try to steal my last paycheck. It took six months to get paid.
Do I File A Wage Theft Claim?
Sadly technically legal. Just another reason tipping culture is major effed up.
When My Grandfather Passed Away, My Boss Asked For A Funeral Note. Wtf Is A Funeral Note?
When my kids came to my dad's funeral, we gave them a certificate from the funeral parlor, so they could have the day off from their jobs.
Found On Facebook
when i worked at a supermarket and the company for the first time became a billion pound company we got a thank you note and that was it.
Those Pesky Workers
What would anyone expect? You got to pay the brewery workers more so of course the customer has to pay more.
Got This Gem
Dollar General Management With An Inspiring Message To Staff
“Time Theft”
A Note From Management When I Used To Work Here
Place I Worked For A Month
My House Burned Down Two Months Ago, And I'm In A Fight With The Insurance Company. My Neighbour Has Concerns
Good thing there's no HOA to fine them.
Employer Complains On Facebook About Casual Employee Taking Time Off For Birthdays
We Got A New District Manager
Currently working at a food plant and we ABSOLUTELY let people take home our less than sellable product. Middle managers who do this are control freaks who suck to work with.
Note Posted At Job…
Found In A Break Room At My Job
Fair enough? I have seen how people treat break rooms.
And Some Have Super Yachts While Their Employees Are Drowning
An Owner Put This Up For The Workers
Someone Keeps On Flipping The Sign In The Supermarket
How Does Alex Manage To Be On Call On A Weekend Away??
We All Know About "Shrinkflation". Can I Coin The Term, "Trickflation"?
I Found This Note In The Elevator At My Hotel
I Got A Raise 4 Months Ago And It Is Finally Implemented
Look At What Booster Juice Thinks Is Appropriate To Send To Their Employees While They Sit In Back Watching The Videos Of Said Employees Working
If The Sign With Arrows Is Not Clear Enough, How Bout The Big Hamper?
Crazy Neighbor Gets Mad At Friend For Dropping A Single Strand Of Hair And Tapes Up The Hair As Evidence
Sad That People Need To Be Reminded Of This
Finally a good post, so few of them on this thread.
“Please Check-In On Your Poor, Struggling Ceos…”
What about the rest of the staff you muppets?
Over 14,000 California Disney Workers Authorize Strike
Hospital Has Money For Bs But Not Safe Staffing
The employee is most likely in crisis due to not being able to afford life.
Navigating Malicious Compliance: Share Your Stories
Owner Of The Spa I Used To Work At Responds To A Review Left By A Client Who Is Upset That The Massage Therapists Are Forced To Rely On Tips
The Job Hunt Has Been Exhausting And I'm So Tired Of These Type Of Descriptions
And This Is Just In One State
Ah, Yes, What A Wonderful Array Of Benefits. (Boredom So Browsing Indeed.)
Is This Even Legal? (Must Be Flexible 12 Hr Days)
Kroger Requires Full Time Workers To Have Open Availability
NOPE! Not how it works. This is how you lose a lot of good people.
My Wife Found This In The Break Room Today
The “Suggested Tips” Section On The Receipt From The Hipster Bar We Were Just At
Tips of any sort are based on the total before any taxes. Otherwise you’re tipping the taxes as well and that’s not mathing properly.
The Gas Station Blaming Your Bank For Any Holds
Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Taking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store
Absolute Jerk
Look At This
"Instead Of Paying Your Waiter/Waitress Their Expected Wage, Donate To Charity!" I Barely Get Tips Because Of This
It is for the business to pay the wages of staff. Not down to the customers having to pay tips.
Found This On A Door While Waiting For A Table At A Restaurant With My Family
Ez Stop In Kinsley, Ks Still Pays Poverty Wages
Lying To Populate On More Ppls Searches. Hybrid Remote Pool Cleaning?
George’s In La Jolla, Ca
Posted By A Facebook Friend. 6 Months Of Mandatory Overtime??? She’s Also Pregnant With A 1 Year Old At Home
Fun Giant Eagle Memory
This Is A Bad Sign…
"Up To" $13.00 An Hour
Merhcandise Cunsomption Policy At A Grocery Store
At My Workplace Today
Fulltime And Get Complaints Of Me Taking Care Of Work. Funny Thing Is I Didn't Go Over 40 Hours
Makes Me Even More Mad If Possible. What Do You Think?
I've never had a job in my life where I only got 3 hours worth of work done in an 8 hour day. The single exception I can think of is a couple days during an oil refinery turnaround where they chose to have us hang around while they waited on something else to be finished because they wanted us immediately ready when they were. That's because it cost them a LOT of money every day the refinery was shut down so having us hang around for several hours was cheaper. But every other job? Including "office" jobs.. No. I could do what I did in eight hours in three.
No Details
Thought This Was Funny
20 Months Later, They Finally Admitted I No Longer Worked There
Not dumb. I think there is a law (USA) where your old employer has to give you 'X' months to find a new home for your 401K money. That's because if you take possession of the money - even to reinvest later - you pay penalty / taxes on it. If you roll it over to another qualified retirement investment you don't. But they made it so employers have to give you time to do that. I actually still have my 401K money in the same account as it was when I worked there. But after a year or so they started charging me a modest fee each year for handling the paperwork. I still have the option of moving the money - just haven't done so.
Sign On The Way Into A Local Restaurant
It is so obvious that a word was erased and it said "you don't need to be normal"...
“Resolve *any* Issues That May Be Causing Delay Of Payment”
