Profit versus people is an age-old debate in which the latter doesn’t usually stand a chance. In capitalism, money is often the main concern of most corporations. Meanwhile, employees are viewed as an expense to be cut in order to make even more earnings. 

This sad yet true reality is often shared by people on the r/antiwork subreddit. We at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most bizarre notes and messages from workplaces that show how scary late-stage capitalism has become. From needing a doctor’s note to eat to taking employees' tips, scroll down to find instances where unemployment might sound more enticing than whatever these workplaces are offering.

#1

I've Been Giving Employers A Piece Of My Mind

I've Been Giving Employers A Piece Of My Mind

Affectionate_Okra298 Report

David
David
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On the bright side, inappropriate use of "four" suggests they don't require a college degree. /J

#2

Popular Sandwich Chain Had This Tip Sign

Popular Sandwich Chain Had This Tip Sign

shibbyman342 Report

#3

Ever Since I Have Found Stability In My Career, I Feel More Empowered To Respond To Recruiters Like This:

Ever Since I Have Found Stability In My Career, I Feel More Empowered To Respond To Recruiters Like This:

trippyyhippy Report

Hodmi
Hodmi
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bravo. Asking the salary range, so as to not waste your time, is perfectly valid. Not giving the information is a huge red flag

#4

17-Year-Old Employee Ends Up In Er Before Scheduled Shift, Her Mother And Grandmother Both Call In On Her Behalf. Still Gets Fired For Not Personally Calling In.

17-Year-Old Employee Ends Up In Er Before Scheduled Shift, Her Mother And Grandmother Both Call In On Her Behalf. Still Gets Fired For Not Personally Calling In.

UnsupervisedMink Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A SMOCK! They are holding the last paycheck hostage over a SMOCK? THAT IS HELLA ILLEGAL.

#5

Paramedic

Paramedic

Physical-Way188 Report

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1o minutes isn't even worth to thinking about when and how to spend it.

#6

My Husband Is An Repair Technician Working On Their Fridge

My Husband Is An Repair Technician Working On Their Fridge

GilbertTheCrunch Report

Littlemiss
Littlemiss
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gee he's a walking red flag right there. So was the conception voluntary or just a trap to keep her there?

#7

Employees Need A Doctor's Note To Eat At Work

Employees Need A Doctor's Note To Eat At Work

MiladyWillDo Report

#8

Am I Wrong To Be Irritated By This?

Am I Wrong To Be Irritated By This?

bluebrindleivy Report

#9

Injury At Work

Injury At Work

petalios Report

Undercover
Undercover
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hell yeah, let's drive through town, I'll hold your severed arm!"

#10

Is This Allowed

Is This Allowed

generaljustin3 Report

#11

How Legal Is This?

How Legal Is This?

notnaturalcas Report

#12

This Sign Was Posted In A Popeyes Next To The Customer Restrooms

This Sign Was Posted In A Popeyes Next To The Customer Restrooms

Ironthumb Report

#13

85 Degree Bakery Enabled Tips On Their Point Of Sale Devices. Tips Don’t Go To Workers; You’re Just Giving The Company More Money

85 Degree Bakery Enabled Tips On Their Point Of Sale Devices. Tips Don’t Go To Workers; You’re Just Giving The Company More Money

MightyTribble Report

#14

Boss Wrote “Thief” On My Check

Boss Wrote “Thief” On My Check

"Filed a wage theft report against my former employer, was told he only paid 80% of what was owned, but I sucked it up. When I picked up the check at the Department of Labor, it had 'THIEF' boldly written on the subject line. Super awkward, unfair, and embarrassing, especially with others witnessing it. Is there anything that can be done?"

OriginalNotice7957 Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Been there before. Had a former employer try to steal my last paycheck. It took six months to get paid.

#15

Do I File A Wage Theft Claim?

Do I File A Wage Theft Claim?

GeneralMills420 Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly technically legal. Just another reason tipping culture is major effed up.

#16

When My Grandfather Passed Away, My Boss Asked For A Funeral Note. Wtf Is A Funeral Note?

When My Grandfather Passed Away, My Boss Asked For A Funeral Note. Wtf Is A Funeral Note?

snaresht Report

Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When my kids came to my dad's funeral, we gave them a certificate from the funeral parlor, so they could have the day off from their jobs.

#17

Found On Facebook

Found On Facebook

Due_Recording6357 Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when i worked at a supermarket and the company for the first time became a billion pound company we got a thank you note and that was it.

#18

Those Pesky Workers

Those Pesky Workers

Only-Reach-3938 Report

FeelingFrisky
FeelingFrisky
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What would anyone expect? You got to pay the brewery workers more so of course the customer has to pay more.

#19

Got This Gem

Got This Gem

gizmodo-0304 Report

#20

Dollar General Management With An Inspiring Message To Staff

Dollar General Management With An Inspiring Message To Staff

Whadyagot Report

#21

“Time Theft”

“Time Theft”

DeathlessQuotient Report

David
David
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, NOT "ridiculous". Doesn't say employees can't use the bathroom. And this is another one I've seen people talk about doing thinking they were pulling a fast one on their boss.

#22

A Note From Management When I Used To Work Here

A Note From Management When I Used To Work Here

jayzval Report

#23

Place I Worked For A Month

Place I Worked For A Month

tortilini-houdini Report

#24

My House Burned Down Two Months Ago, And I'm In A Fight With The Insurance Company. My Neighbour Has Concerns

My House Burned Down Two Months Ago, And I'm In A Fight With The Insurance Company. My Neighbour Has Concerns

Southern_Activity177 Report

#25

Employer Complains On Facebook About Casual Employee Taking Time Off For Birthdays

Employer Complains On Facebook About Casual Employee Taking Time Off For Birthdays

TonyAbbottMHR Report

#26

We Got A New District Manager

We Got A New District Manager

Remote-Acadia4581 Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Currently working at a food plant and we ABSOLUTELY let people take home our less than sellable product. Middle managers who do this are control freaks who suck to work with.

#27

Note Posted At Job…

Note Posted At Job…

term1nallycapr1c1ous Report

#28

Found In A Break Room At My Job

Found In A Break Room At My Job

RedBeardsCurse Report

#29

And Some Have Super Yachts While Their Employees Are Drowning

And Some Have Super Yachts While Their Employees Are Drowning

Redmannn-red-3248 Report

#30

An Owner Put This Up For The Workers

An Owner Put This Up For The Workers

Chance_Ad_3886 Report

David
David
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is an old joke that was never that funny decades ago. Stupid thing for an employer to post

#31

Someone Keeps On Flipping The Sign In The Supermarket

Someone Keeps On Flipping The Sign In The Supermarket

danielsuperone Report

#32

How Does Alex Manage To Be On Call On A Weekend Away??

How Does Alex Manage To Be On Call On A Weekend Away??

geomachina Report

#33

We All Know About "Shrinkflation". Can I Coin The Term, "Trickflation"?

We All Know About "Shrinkflation". Can I Coin The Term, "Trickflation"?

inasimplerhyme Report

#34

I Found This Note In The Elevator At My Hotel

I Found This Note In The Elevator At My Hotel

iroczcamaro22 Report

#35

I Got A Raise 4 Months Ago And It Is Finally Implemented

I Got A Raise 4 Months Ago And It Is Finally Implemented

bjmendy Report

#36

Look At What Booster Juice Thinks Is Appropriate To Send To Their Employees While They Sit In Back Watching The Videos Of Said Employees Working

Look At What Booster Juice Thinks Is Appropriate To Send To Their Employees While They Sit In Back Watching The Videos Of Said Employees Working

babosw Report

#37

If The Sign With Arrows Is Not Clear Enough, How Bout The Big Hamper?

If The Sign With Arrows Is Not Clear Enough, How Bout The Big Hamper?

doi11 Report

#38

Crazy Neighbor Gets Mad At Friend For Dropping A Single Strand Of Hair And Tapes Up The Hair As Evidence

Crazy Neighbor Gets Mad At Friend For Dropping A Single Strand Of Hair And Tapes Up The Hair As Evidence

scorsese_finest Report

See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Sad That People Need To Be Reminded Of This

Sad That People Need To Be Reminded Of This

indianplayers Report

#40

“Please Check-In On Your Poor, Struggling Ceos…”

“Please Check-In On Your Poor, Struggling Ceos…”

missy498 Report

#41

Over 14,000 California Disney Workers Authorize Strike

Over 14,000 California Disney Workers Authorize Strike

AnonBard18 Report

#42

Hospital Has Money For Bs But Not Safe Staffing

Hospital Has Money For Bs But Not Safe Staffing

Golden_dumpster Report

#43

Navigating Malicious Compliance: Share Your Stories

Navigating Malicious Compliance: Share Your Stories

sinful_olive Report

#44

Owner Of The Spa I Used To Work At Responds To A Review Left By A Client Who Is Upset That The Massage Therapists Are Forced To Rely On Tips

Owner Of The Spa I Used To Work At Responds To A Review Left By A Client Who Is Upset That The Massage Therapists Are Forced To Rely On Tips

user94896267348 Report

#45

The Job Hunt Has Been Exhausting And I'm So Tired Of These Type Of Descriptions

The Job Hunt Has Been Exhausting And I'm So Tired Of These Type Of Descriptions

Purple_Apartment Report

#46

And This Is Just In One State

And This Is Just In One State

Kit-tiga Report

#47

Ah, Yes, What A Wonderful Array Of Benefits. (Boredom So Browsing Indeed.)

Ah, Yes, What A Wonderful Array Of Benefits. (Boredom So Browsing Indeed.)

Quitemui Report

#48

Is This Even Legal? (Must Be Flexible 12 Hr Days)

Is This Even Legal? (Must Be Flexible 12 Hr Days)

bossamemucho Report

#49

Kroger Requires Full Time Workers To Have Open Availability

Kroger Requires Full Time Workers To Have Open Availability

AwesomeManatee Report

#50

My Wife Found This In The Break Room Today

My Wife Found This In The Break Room Today

megaman368 Report

#51

The “Suggested Tips” Section On The Receipt From The Hipster Bar We Were Just At

The “Suggested Tips” Section On The Receipt From The Hipster Bar We Were Just At

NineDayOldDiarrhea Report

Ronna Black
Ronna Black
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tips of any sort are based on the total before any taxes. Otherwise you’re tipping the taxes as well and that’s not mathing properly.

#52

The Gas Station Blaming Your Bank For Any Holds

The Gas Station Blaming Your Bank For Any Holds

Historical-Two9722 Report

Jihana
Jihana
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Correct me if I'm wrong, but it is the gas station that puts the hold on the account, but when they release it it still needs to be processed by the bank before the money is actually back.

#53

Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Taking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store

Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Taking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store

MrHatesThisWebsite Report

#54

Absolute Jerk

Absolute Jerk

reddit.com Report

#55

Look At This

Look At This

Sunyata666 Report

#56

"Instead Of Paying Your Waiter/Waitress Their Expected Wage, Donate To Charity!" I Barely Get Tips Because Of This

"Instead Of Paying Your Waiter/Waitress Their Expected Wage, Donate To Charity!" I Barely Get Tips Because Of This

PhoonTFDB Report

Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is for the business to pay the wages of staff. Not down to the customers having to pay tips.

#57

Found This On A Door While Waiting For A Table At A Restaurant With My Family

Found This On A Door While Waiting For A Table At A Restaurant With My Family

The_truth_may_hurt Report

#58

Ez Stop In Kinsley, Ks Still Pays Poverty Wages

Ez Stop In Kinsley, Ks Still Pays Poverty Wages

Kramit2012 Report

#59

Lying To Populate On More Ppls Searches. Hybrid Remote Pool Cleaning?

Lying To Populate On More Ppls Searches. Hybrid Remote Pool Cleaning?

Legen_unfiltered Report

#60

George’s In La Jolla, Ca

George’s In La Jolla, Ca

LouDiamond Report

#61

Posted By A Facebook Friend. 6 Months Of Mandatory Overtime??? She’s Also Pregnant With A 1 Year Old At Home

Posted By A Facebook Friend. 6 Months Of Mandatory Overtime??? She’s Also Pregnant With A 1 Year Old At Home

jodamnboi Report

#62

Fun Giant Eagle Memory

Fun Giant Eagle Memory

RapidMongrel Report

#63

This Is A Bad Sign…

This Is A Bad Sign…

bluebrindleivy Report

#64

"Up To" $13.00 An Hour

"Up To" $13.00 An Hour

tartcore814 Report

#65

Merhcandise Cunsomption Policy At A Grocery Store

Merhcandise Cunsomption Policy At A Grocery Store

Alex_daisy13 Report

David
David
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How does management possess a computer but not a spell checker? That post is like a game of "try to find all the spelling errors"

#66

At My Workplace Today

At My Workplace Today

kanepedekikedi Report

#67

Fulltime And Get Complaints Of Me Taking Care Of Work. Funny Thing Is I Didn't Go Over 40 Hours

Fulltime And Get Complaints Of Me Taking Care Of Work. Funny Thing Is I Didn't Go Over 40 Hours

Ambient117 Report

#68

Makes Me Even More Mad If Possible. What Do You Think?

Makes Me Even More Mad If Possible. What Do You Think?

Catiline64 Report

David
David
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never had a job in my life where I only got 3 hours worth of work done in an 8 hour day. The single exception I can think of is a couple days during an oil refinery turnaround where they chose to have us hang around while they waited on something else to be finished because they wanted us immediately ready when they were. That's because it cost them a LOT of money every day the refinery was shut down so having us hang around for several hours was cheaper. But every other job? Including "office" jobs.. No. I could do what I did in eight hours in three.

#69

No Details

No Details

xbrittxbratx Report

#70

Thought This Was Funny

Thought This Was Funny

WavyDafoe Report

#71

20 Months Later, They Finally Admitted I No Longer Worked There

20 Months Later, They Finally Admitted I No Longer Worked There

thepinky7139 Report

David
David
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not dumb. I think there is a law (USA) where your old employer has to give you 'X' months to find a new home for your 401K money. That's because if you take possession of the money - even to reinvest later - you pay penalty / taxes on it. If you roll it over to another qualified retirement investment you don't. But they made it so employers have to give you time to do that. I actually still have my 401K money in the same account as it was when I worked there. But after a year or so they started charging me a modest fee each year for handling the paperwork. I still have the option of moving the money - just haven't done so.

#72

Sign On The Way Into A Local Restaurant

Sign On The Way Into A Local Restaurant

addisonshinedown Report

Kyra Heiker
Kyra Heiker
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is so obvious that a word was erased and it said "you don't need to be normal"...

#73

“Resolve *any* Issues That May Be Causing Delay Of Payment”

“Resolve *any* Issues That May Be Causing Delay Of Payment”

IWantSealsPlz Report

#74

Just Saw This On A Job Application, Absolutely Insane

Just Saw This On A Job Application, Absolutely Insane

Krazy-Kat15 Report

David
David
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is this "insane" Sounds like they are using AI to weed out obvious mismatches. People applying with an art major instead of an engineering degree. or no degree. stuff like that.

