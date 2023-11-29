ADVERTISEMENT

Younger generations are often criticized as being lazy and entitled, but this isn’t a new phenomenon at all. From branding Gen Z as the “snowflake generation” to accusing Millennials of prioritizing buying avocados over houses, many Boomers see them as someone who hasn't figured out life yet.

But can we blame them? With the cost of living crisis, climate change, the pandemic, and geopolitical tensions weighing heavily on their minds, it can be hard for anyone. Evidence shows that nearly half of Zoomers (46%) and four in 10 millennials (39%) feel stressed most of the time. Not to mention burnout at work, which has been at an all-time high since 2021. So it’s no surprise that these youngsters prefer to do the bare minimum.

It seems that the younger generations are simply tired of the chaos and pressures of the modern world. Fortunately, the subreddit “Anti Work” is a place where they can vent their frustrations and blow off at least some of the accumulated steam.

We’ve compiled a list of screenshots that prove the struggles of Millennials and Gen Z and why we should consider cutting them some slack for not showing up as their best selves every day.