90 Antiwork Posts That Prove New Generations Are Not Lazy, They Just Need A Break
Younger generations are often criticized as being lazy and entitled, but this isn’t a new phenomenon at all. From branding Gen Z as the “snowflake generation” to accusing Millennials of prioritizing buying avocados over houses, many Boomers see them as someone who hasn't figured out life yet.
But can we blame them? With the cost of living crisis, climate change, the pandemic, and geopolitical tensions weighing heavily on their minds, it can be hard for anyone. Evidence shows that nearly half of Zoomers (46%) and four in 10 millennials (39%) feel stressed most of the time. Not to mention burnout at work, which has been at an all-time high since 2021. So it’s no surprise that these youngsters prefer to do the bare minimum.
It seems that the younger generations are simply tired of the chaos and pressures of the modern world. Fortunately, the subreddit “Anti Work” is a place where they can vent their frustrations and blow off at least some of the accumulated steam.
We’ve compiled a list of screenshots that prove the struggles of Millennials and Gen Z and why we should consider cutting them some slack for not showing up as their best selves every day.
That’s Pretty Much Every Major American Uni…
Saving Money By Eating At Home
The youngest employees are already feeling stressed and exhausted, even in the earliest stages of their careers. Psychotherapist Kim Hollingdale believes that the younger generations have “the worst collection of stressors” among workers right now - from a lack of power at work to the hustle culture and inability to relax. Although all generations might face a lot of professional challenges, the youth have the least authority to set boundaries and say no to tasks. Many feel pressure to perform and take on a big workload that leaves them exhausted.
No One Wants To Work. Our Turnover Is Terrible
The Free Market Works Both Ways
Can't We Just Troll Sue Them Into Oblivion?
I need context here. To the googles! Ahhh! So they were growing the potatoes for FOOD and this variety of potato is licenced by Pepsi. So it's similar to the Round Up Ready suit back around 20 years ago in the USA.
Another big stressor for Gen Z and Millennials is money, with about 40% reporting worries about their finances. Of course, many workers have also encountered similar problems, but it’s more severe now as the cost of living is rising much faster than salaries. For example, in the US, home prices increased by 121% in the last 56 years, while income rose only by 29%. This makes it more difficult to reach milestones like marriage and homeownership.
*cries In Millennial/Zoomer*
Just Get A Job
And some people don’t believe you should be able to afford that on minimum wage. “Get a better job” they say, while forgetting the fact that humans actually need to run the important gas stations and grocery stores and restaurants and they deserve to be able to pay their bills (and more) while serving the rest of us!
Who’s The Boss Now?
Comunism
Additionally, people who feel like they are unprepared or have failed to reach big goals might suffer from milestone anxiety. It may seem that everyone else is graduating, buying a house, getting married, being promoted, or starting a successful business, and you’re running slightly behind to take these steps. New research suggests that the pressure to hit such milestones is affecting younger people more than previous generations. Shockingly, even 83% of 16 to 24-year-olds feel forced to reach them. In retrospect, that’s way too young to be worrying about not being good enough just because you don’t have a house and all your friends do.
This Showed Up On My Newsfeed Today And I Couldn’t Agree More
Pretty much sums up every financial argument I’ve had with my dad for the last 20ish years.
Telling Them Not To Throw A Party, Throwing A Party, Then Getting Fired For Your Reaction
Could Not Agree More
Nevertheless, in order to reach these aims faster, Gen Z and Millennials pick up additional work or start side hustles to get extra money. Freelance content creation, graphic design, small online businesses, and tutoring are just a few popular options among younger people that are flexible enough to combine with a full-time job and provide added income.
Self Care On Your Free Time Is Priority Above All Else
I Want To Watch This Show!
Teen Vogue’s Out There Educating
These pursuits help to unleash creativity and make them more financially stable, all while creating a passion project or a brand that belongs solely to them. However, long additional working hours have been linked to exhaustion and burnout, which Zoomers and Millennials are strongly connected to.
Well This Is The Most Realistic I’ve Been Towards This
I highly doubt Trump would have stepped down if we demanded it.
Retirement Age
Entitled Bricks
What's even more frustrating is the baby boomer generation is the one actively f**cking us. They are the ones in the positions of power that determine policies, wages, and prices. Like, how tf do businesses increase prices at a higher rate than wages and wonder why no one wants to work.
Contrary to older generations’ beliefs, their successors aren’t work-shy; they’re just not that fond of hustle culture. Today, many focus less on working to the point of extreme fatigue for an employer in order to move up the corporate ladder and more on building their dream careers by themselves. It also acts as a security blanket in case a company fires them. All that’s left is to move forward or take on your passion project full-time. After you start working for yourself, you can’t really get fired.
I’m Not A Millennial, I’m Gen Z, But This Is So True
F**k You Pepsi
The bubbles? at the top say "I DO". Also, yeah screw Pepsi.
Why Indeed
While searching for a healthy work-life balance, some younger employees are “quiet quitting” their jobs. It’s a phenomenon when workers are fulfilling their responsibilities and working hours without going above and beyond for a company that just doesn’t seem to care about them. They’re merely starting to work for what they’re paid for. This is a response to many things in work culture - unreasonable expectations, a toxic work environment, a heavy workload, and micromanagement. If these issues aren't addressed, the employee may have no choice but to dial back on their efforts.
I’m Probably Going To Be Fired For This… But I Don’t Care
Screw You Guys, I'm Going Home
When You’re So Antiwork You End Up Working
This is brilliant! Hurt the company but not the many people that depend on the service
Of course, there are areas where they could improve, for example, by changing the ways they choose to unwind after work. Gen Z is more likely to use social media to relax, with some spending 4.5 hours on it daily. This makes it more difficult to ignore work notifications that are a persistent reminder of all the haunting tasks waiting for you, which doesn’t sound calming at all. Also, if you’re always on the phone, it’s more compelling to answer a work text than if you’re taking a stroll outside or having dinner with your family.
No Teacher Shortage
Lack of support from school administrators doesn’t help either. It’s one of the reasons my husband quit teaching.
If A Clump Of Cheese Gets It, Why Can’t Everyone?
I’m late gen x or xennial (born 1978) and won’t be able to buy a house until my mum dies and we sell the one she lives in, which is where I grew up. It’s a sad state of affairs to have a single old lady living in a massive house with a big garden whilst a family of four pays £2K/month rent for their very normal house. My parents bought the house in 1983… on one salary!!
Maybe You Are Right
Gen Z and Millennials desire a more balanced and purpose-driven approach to work. They encourage companies to adapt to new values centered around their employees and focus on their mental health and overall well-being. As a result, employers are changing to attract and maintain this young workforce.
For example, some jobs provide their workers with unplanned mental health days a year, and the team is regularly reminded to take breaks and prohibited from doing any work on their days off.
The ones calling Gen Z and Millennials lazy aren’t really seeing the full picture here. Young people aren’t slacking right now but bringing a much-needed whiff of fresh air into the rigid work culture.
Asking The Real Questions
Nbc Is So Out Of Touch With Reality
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
We have several zombie e-mails at my work for this exact reason. We should really fix that. I'm using accounts and passwords from people who haven't worked there for years.
Couldn't Have Said It Any Better 👏 💯
we have this problem here with our state-owned companies. They keep getting bailouts and failing to be profitable.
I'm So Proud
Absolutely Removed From Reality
Yes, Hahaha- Yes!
No S**t?
I'd Show Up Every Day Like Spongebob «im Ready Im Ready Im Ready»
Millennials Are Causing A "Baby Bust" - What The Actual F**k?
Actually this is completely untrue. Birth rates are well above replacement level. There is no "baby bust". Millennials are doing just fine so Boomers need to stop talking smack about them.
Boomer vs. Millennials
It’s Not That People Don’t Want To Work Anymore, Even If I Was Rich I’d Still Work Because I’d Be Bored, But Our Futures Are F**ked Right Now With These Living Wages
This 👍👍
Just Gonna Leave This Here
Undercover Bum
Pay Our Teachers More!
Boomers Don’t Get It
Literally What My Retirement Plan Says
No Paid Sick Leave For You Railroad Workers Either
Norfolk Southern sounds like the name an AI would come up with if it had no conception of North and South.
As It Should Be
How Anti-Work, Works
Hyundai Alabama Child Labor Allegations Lead To Class Action Lawsuit
Thoughts?
Only the white cishet men. The women are forced to stay with abusive husbands, the black people aren’t allowed to shít in the same toilets as white people and the gay bars get raided by cops.
There's Not A Teacher Shortage. There's A Teacher Pay Shortage
A Money Coach Explaining Why People Are Poor
This Is Not The Sick Own They Think It Is
I Got A $0.25 Raise This Year Which Absolutely Is Not Keeping Pace With Inflation. And Then I Get To Walk Into Work. And And See The Owner's New Toy
this lietarlly happened to my ex. "No raises, can't afford them"... says boss, after driving in with brand new Bentley.