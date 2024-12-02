Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Influencer Slammed For Wearing “Ridiculous” $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner
Lifestyle, News

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 "Blanket" Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

The internet has made sure that turkey wasn’t the only thing getting roasted at Brigette Pheluong’s Thanksgiving gathering. 

The 27-year-old NYC-based influencer posted a “get ready with me” video on TikTok, featuring an extravagant sweater dress for an eye-popping $9,000.

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Image credits: acquiredstyle

Comments on her video were far from positive, slamming her for her outrageous fashion choices.

Highlights
  • Influencer trolled for wearing $9,000 sweater dress to Thanksgiving dinner.
  • Brigette's extravagant outfit draws 400K likes but faces criticism online.
  • Her family enjoyed the outfit, contrasting with negative online reactions.

“You could’ve just cut a hole into a blanket,” said a netizen.

An influencer was trolled online for wearing an over-the-top sweater dress to her Thanksgiving dinner

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Image credits: acquiredstyle

Brigette shared her unboxing process with her followers on social media in a clip that has garnered more than 400K likes. 

“This outfit is giving Barbie on the top of the cake — meets Christian girl fall,” she gushed as she showed viewers the two different parts of her outfit. 

To top it off, she added a white fur headpiece, long white silk gloves, and dangling silver earrings.

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Image credits: acquiredstyle

“MY FAMILY WILL BE IN JEANS GUYS LOL !” she captioned the video.

However, the dress was “too much” for a few of Brigette’s viewers, as one wrote, “9,000 for literally a sweater dress is insane! 😵‍💫

Brigette kept her followers updated on her family’s reactions

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Image credits: acquiredstyle

@acquiredstyle MY FAMILY WILL BE IN JEANS GUYS LOL ! Thank you for loaning me this dress @Parker Zinn and thank you for the inspo my queen @IZZI ♬ original sound – ACQUIRED STYLE

In a later video, the influencer could be seen showing up to the family event in her attention-grabbing outfit while everyone else sported much more casual clothes, visibly surprised. 

Another upload saw a boy sitting on the couch, grabbing onto Brigette’s outfit, and asking, “Can I have some of the blanket?”

“Oh honey, that’s not a blanket, that’s my dress, okay?” she responded before walking off as the camera panned to a very confused-looking relative.

“Poor kid is confused,” she wrote. 

Her other family members posed for multiple photos with Brigette, finding humor in her unexpected outfit. 

While it seemed like the 27-year-old’s family loved the attire, comments certainly didn’t share the same sentiment

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Image credits: acquiredstyle

Someone penned, “I don’t often say this but giiiirl you got too much money.”

“So you made thanksgiving about you,” another criticized.

Others, however, seemed just as in love with the outfit as Brigette was. 

“[It’s] giving cozy winter wonderland barbie im obsessed,” one fan gushed.

“I pray to be this level of extra when I grow up,” someone joked.

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Image credits: acquiredstyle

Brigette’s sister, Danielle, joined in on the commotion after posting a TikTok video of her own sparkling mini dress, writing, “[T]hinking i have a dramatic Thanksgiving dress on until my sister shows up.”

She later uploaded a behind-the-scenes peek, revealing that she had to carry the back of Brigette’s dress before the grand reveal.

The twins had previously been a hot topic of conversation earlier this year

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Image credits: acquiredstyle

@acquiredstyleMood♬ original sound – armin arshe

Back in September, Danielle and Brigette Pheluong discussed what it was like to grow up together in a Gals on the Go podcast.

“Wait, you want to know something crazy?” Danielle asked. “I’m actually embarrassed to say this… we only have one bra.”

“And we share underwear,” Brigette quipped.

While the habit may seem “weird as f–k” to some viewers, the twins revealed they had been sharing lingerie since high school and didn’t think it was worth much more discussion.

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Image credits: acquiredstyle

@acquiredstylePoor kid is confused♬ original sound – ACQUIRED STYLE

Others, however, disagreed.

“Ladies, y’all could have kept this one to the grave,” wrote one person.

“I’m a twin and here to say this is absolutely wild to me,” a netizen added. “My twin and I don’t even hug let alone share UNDERWEAR. No. Straight to jail.” 

Viewers saw Brigette’s Thanksgiving dress as an “inherent need for attention”

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Influencer Slammed For Wearing "Ridiculous" $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

moiradrake avatar
LonelyLittleLeafSheep
LonelyLittleLeafSheep
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact that she had to keep pulling it up to avoid a wardrobe malfunction tells me it's a fashion FAIL.

janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wasn't it too hot to wear? How much was she paid to wear it? Not to mention - was that a *real* fur hat?

