Influencer Slammed For Wearing “Ridiculous” $9,000 “Blanket” Dress To Thanksgiving Dinner

The internet has made sure that turkey wasn’t the only thing getting roasted at Brigette Pheluong’s Thanksgiving gathering.

The 27-year-old NYC-based influencer posted a “get ready with me” video on TikTok, featuring an extravagant sweater dress for an eye-popping $9,000.

Comments on her video were far from positive, slamming her for her outrageous fashion choices.

“You could’ve just cut a hole into a blanket,” said a netizen.

An influencer was trolled online for wearing an over-the-top sweater dress to her Thanksgiving dinner

Brigette shared her unboxing process with her followers on social media in a clip that has garnered more than 400K likes.

“This outfit is giving Barbie on the top of the cake — meets Christian girl fall,” she gushed as she showed viewers the two different parts of her outfit.

To top it off, she added a white fur headpiece, long white silk gloves, and dangling silver earrings.

“MY FAMILY WILL BE IN JEANS GUYS LOL !” she captioned the video.

However, the dress was “too much” for a few of Brigette’s viewers, as one wrote, “9,000 for literally a sweater dress is insane! 😵‍💫”

Brigette kept her followers updated on her family’s reactions

In a later video, the influencer could be seen showing up to the family event in her attention-grabbing outfit while everyone else sported much more casual clothes, visibly surprised.

Another upload saw a boy sitting on the couch, grabbing onto Brigette’s outfit, and asking, “Can I have some of the blanket?”

“Oh honey, that’s not a blanket, that’s my dress, okay?” she responded before walking off as the camera panned to a very confused-looking relative.

“Poor kid is confused,” she wrote.

Her other family members posed for multiple photos with Brigette, finding humor in her unexpected outfit.

While it seemed like the 27-year-old’s family loved the attire, comments certainly didn’t share the same sentiment

Someone penned, “I don’t often say this but giiiirl you got too much money.”

“So you made thanksgiving about you,” another criticized.

Others, however, seemed just as in love with the outfit as Brigette was.

“[It’s] giving cozy winter wonderland barbie im obsessed,” one fan gushed.

“I pray to be this level of extra when I grow up,” someone joked.

Brigette’s sister, Danielle, joined in on the commotion after posting a TikTok video of her own sparkling mini dress, writing, “[T]hinking i have a dramatic Thanksgiving dress on until my sister shows up.”

She later uploaded a behind-the-scenes peek, revealing that she had to carry the back of Brigette’s dress before the grand reveal.

The twins had previously been a hot topic of conversation earlier this year

Back in September, Danielle and Brigette Pheluong discussed what it was like to grow up together in a Gals on the Go podcast.

“Wait, you want to know something crazy?” Danielle asked. “I’m actually embarrassed to say this… we only have one bra.”

“And we share underwear,” Brigette quipped.

While the habit may seem “weird as f–k” to some viewers, the twins revealed they had been sharing lingerie since high school and didn’t think it was worth much more discussion.

Others, however, disagreed.

“Ladies, y’all could have kept this one to the grave,” wrote one person.

“I’m a twin and here to say this is absolutely wild to me,” a netizen added. “My twin and I don’t even hug let alone share UNDERWEAR. No. Straight to jail.”

Viewers saw Brigette’s Thanksgiving dress as an “inherent need for attention”

