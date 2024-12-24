ADVERTISEMENT

A baby boy swims under cool, blue water, a one dollar bill dangling on a fish hook just in front him. If this image sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because you very well might have seen it before. Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album cover was one of the most iconic and recognizable of all time. It helped catapult the then unknown band to worldwide fame in 1991, and the album went on to sell a whopping 30 million copies to date.

While some album covers are carefully conceptualized and carried out, others are created using stock photos, graphics or even AI. Either way, certain images just work well as album covers, providing the perfect "hook" that draws listeners to to the music beneath the packaging.

As the name implies, Facebook page Images That Could Be Album Covers is a gorgeous gallery of pictures that would make amazing marketing material for music. From candid shots, to creative, bizarre, messy, intriguing or downright daring, the page showcases an array of visual art that hasn't (yet) made it onto the cover of a music album, but totally could. Bored Panda has picked our favorites and compiled the following list for your scrolling pleasure.