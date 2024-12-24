ADVERTISEMENT

A baby boy swims under cool, blue water, a one dollar bill dangling on a fish hook just in front him. If this image sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because you very well might have seen it before. Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album cover was one of the most iconic and recognizable of all time. It helped catapult the then unknown band to worldwide fame in 1991, and the album went on to sell a whopping 30 million copies to date.

While some album covers are carefully conceptualized and carried out, others are created using stock photos, graphics or even AI. Either way, certain images just work well as album covers, providing the perfect "hook" that draws listeners to to the music beneath the packaging.

As the name implies, Facebook page Images That Could Be Album Covers is a gorgeous gallery of pictures that would make amazing marketing material for music. From candid shots, to creative, bizarre, messy, intriguing or downright daring, the page showcases an array of visual art that hasn't (yet) made it onto the cover of a music album, but totally could. Bored Panda has picked our favorites and compiled the following list for your scrolling pleasure.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey guys we got to stop on the way for me to fill my ride up with hay.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Never judge a book by its cover” is easier said than done, especially when the cover is specifically designed to give readers a glimpse into the contents contained within the pages.

    In some cases, a cover can be so bad, it unintentionally forces someone to skip right past it. Or it could be so brilliant that it entices someone to pick up a book that they might not have ordinarily. The same rings true for a music album cover.

    "Album art serves as a visual representation of the music contained within. It provides listeners with an initial glimpse into the style, mood and atmosphere of the music," notes international design promotion organization Good Design Australia. "A well-designed cover can effectively convey the essence of the artist’s vision and create a strong connection between the music and the audience."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Before the release of the Nevermind album, Nirvana was an unknown band to millions of people. And while there’s no doubt it was their unique, non-conforming, grunge rock sounds that shot the band to superstardom, many experts agree that the album cover played a part in their instant success.

    Just as Nirvana's music lives on, long after the death of their frontman Kurt Cobain, so too does that iconic album cover. It features a baby swimming towards a one-dollar note, dangling on a fishing hook in front of him.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the way the guy in green has a thermos whilst the cop is drinking the beer - and there is practically a full crate of unbroken ones.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Robert Fisher is the man behind the design of the cover. “I remember the first time I saw it with all the type on it and everything … it was perfect. I was so happy with it," he said. "When I showed the final cover for the first time to the band and management, they loved it and didn’t have a single change. Nirvana was such a great band and the two together just made magic I guess.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It was a great concept—a baby underwater, unable to breathe, going after money on a fishhook," the photographer Kirk Weddles told Time magazine.
    #10

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The cover was so legendary that it now features in the Museum of Modern Art’s collection and has been recreated time and again. One of those recreations was carried out in 2016, 25 years after the release of Nevermind, and featured the now-adult baby that was on the original cover.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The anniversary means something to me. It’s strange that I did this for five minutes when I was 4 months old and it became this really iconic image,” Spencer Elden told the New York Post.
    #13

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Elden's parents were reportedly paid $200 for the baby's image to be used on Nirvana's album cover. The shoot took a few seconds and the album went on to sell 30 million copies. It's a bitter pill to swallow for the man who went on to work as an artist.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As an adult, he believes he wasn't fairly compensated for his part in the raging success of the album, and he believes his rights were violated when he was photographed nude at the age of 4 months.
    #16

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “It’s hard not to get upset when you hear how much money was involved,” he once told Time magazine. “[When] I go to a baseball game and think about it: ‘Man, everybody at this baseball game has probably seen my little baby p*nis,’ I feel like I got part of my human rights revoked.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The album cover made headlines decades after the original shoot, when Elden took his grievance to court. He sued Nirvana and record label Universal Music Group in 2021, accusing them of exploiting him and causing him continuing personal harm. A district judge dismissed the case because Elden didn't sue within a 10-year limitations period after learning of the cover.
    #22

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In December 2023, a unanimous panel reversed that ruling. "The appeals court said that Elden could still sue based on Nirvana’s republication of the cover more recently, including in a rereleased version of Nevermind from 2021," reported the Guardian at the time.

    While the cover was considered iconic, and played a big part in Nirvana's album sales, it also ended up being controversial, and part of a serious criminal case, highlighting just how much forethought needs to go into design and execution of an album cover. And perhaps proving that maybe sometimes you can, in fact, judge a book - or album - by its cover.
    #25

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #27

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    crystala1978 avatar
    Crystal Spencer
    Crystal Spencer
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's directing the pond critters that sing back up for Sebastian during Kiss the Girl.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Images-Could-Be-Album-Covers

    Images That Could Be Album Covers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!