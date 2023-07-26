145 Images That Are So Cool And Unique, You Could Slap Them On The Cover Of Music Albums
What would an album be without its cover? The visual representation of the music contained within it plays a vital role in setting the tone for the project.
It's hard to determine what pictures are suitable for the task. Some might get chosen because they're visually captivating and evoke strong emotions, while others can seem intriguing for their artistic merit and storytelling.
There's definitely no one-size-fits-all formula. However, the Facebook page 'Images That Could Be Album Covers' is on a mission to collect a wide variety of examples that could be slapped onto your next favorite platinum record, and it's doing quite a good job if you ask me!
Album Cover For: Best Friend
I bought a new house last year, and I'm only just now starting to get to know the raccoons who come around. They stop by every night for dry corn-on-the-cob feed and black oil sunflower seeds, and I sit on the Adirondack chair, rock some ganj and chitter to them. One of these days, I just know one of them is going to come up to me after the others leave and say, "Dude, you do realize that other than insulting my cousin's wife, you're pretty much just speaking gibberish when you chitter at us, right?"
Two Sides One Bird
i thought this was the flag of ukraine but either way trippy and slavi ukraine!
Barely
I remember around 30 years ago, when there were some disgusting sociopaths hitting gravestones in cemeteries around the city. I think they ended up destroying 40+ before they finally caught them. Three boys who were 16 and 17. They got my Grandpa George. Yeah, good one, guys. Real funny. Almost as funny as when they tried you little boys as adults, even though your testicles had obviously never dropped...
Watch Dog
Date Night
All Tracks Lead To Me
I Am The Wolf Among Sheep
Brake Check
Space Ball
High Class Moms
Crazy Corner
Delete this, I'm in it and I dont like it....... /s
Never Heard Of It
Tailing This Guy
i- dont think youre supposed to do that- (btw to my hater, tysm for hating on all of my comments that do absolutely nothing to anyone.)
Double Moo
Goats
Cookin
Your Doobie M’lord
Desert Gaze
Homies Are There For The Homies
Amen Rocker
Amish Tech
This whole thing has a very threatening aura 😂 and it starts with the car looking like an angry Shifu from kung fu panda
Dreams Coming True
Is the graffiti censored or was it painted like that
Poor
Where Honey Comes From
Wrong Alley
Little Dude Shotgun
Size Doesn’t Matter
Lost Unicorn
Cocktail Party Of One
Sup
Spotify Playlist: Chill Vibes 2000’s
Casual Swag
Flower Child
I saw a pair of hightop converse that have this weird green carpet-y cover that would be perfect for this
Best Day Ever
We Are The Best
Bullet Hole Drive
Levitate
Brilliant
Awkward
Riff
Thunder Cat Featuring Lightning
Barbie - Openheimer
Ok serious question: which movie would you watch first?
Album: Am I Doing It Right?
You Already Know What This Would Be
Honey I Sunk The Car
Not All Superhero’s Wear Jeans
Watch This
and this is billy when he grew up. billy was left without a guitar, too.