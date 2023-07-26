What would an album be without its cover? The visual representation of the music contained within it plays a vital role in setting the tone for the project.

It's hard to determine what pictures are suitable for the task. Some might get chosen because they're visually captivating and evoke strong emotions, while others can seem intriguing for their artistic merit and storytelling.

What would an album be without its cover? The visual representation of the music contained within it plays a vital role in setting the tone for the project.

It's hard to determine what pictures are suitable for the task. Some might get chosen because they're visually captivating and evoke strong emotions, while others can seem intriguing for their artistic merit and storytelling.

There's definitely no one-size-fits-all formula. However, the Facebook page 'Images That Could Be Album Covers' is on a mission to collect a wide variety of examples that could be slapped onto your next favorite platinum record, and it's doing quite a good job if you ask me!