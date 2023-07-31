Bar Doorman Bullies Youthful Looking Marine Over His ID, Regrets It When The Chief Shows Up

There are a handful of people you simply just don’t mess with. Well, OK, the general rule is to never mess with anyone, period, but if I had to make a list, military personnel would most definitely be in it.

Sure, they might not have as much power as, say, waiters who can leave all manner of nasticities inside your food, or nurses, who can accidentally miss an IV a time or two… or ten. BUT, you just don’t ever intimidate someone who has been professionally trained to make bad people go away. Forever.

More Info: Reddit

It’s not every day that you see someone messing with military personnel, but once it happens, then you’re in for a treat

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

The treat being several guys from the military coming around to a local bar near you and making sure it never bullies a marine ever again

Image credits: Superb_Raccoon

Image credits: mali maeder (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Superb_Raccoon

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Once a couple of marines showed up at the doorstep, the ID was retrieved, along with half of its clientele

A Redditor by the nickname u/Superb_Raccoon recently shared a tale that tells a very clear moral: don’t be a rooster to people, even if your job is to do face control. Why? Because of malicious compliance.

The story goes that OP used to be a marine. Once he hit 21, he decided to go to a local bar with a couple of friends from the military. However, age and appearance are two things that often cause issues when it comes to identification and this story was no exception.

The bar’s door guy immediately saw some discrepancy in OP’s military ID and face, and figured he’d channel his inner douchebag. He did it so well, in fact, that he decided to keep the ID—probably thinking it was fake and he could make $20 from the situation. The back-and-forth quickly ended in a “[eff] off” from the doorman, with which OP complied. Maliciously.

However, instead of returning to base and suffering the consequences, OP’s superiors had a different idea in mind. The Officer of the Day “is a crusty old bastard, but fair.” And fair he was, in a very military way. He rounded up a chief and another lad to escort OP and his backup man back to the bar. The chief didn’t look all too happy about it, but “at least I don’t have to sit at the desk all night.” Win-win?

They headed back, the chief asked OP to point out the idiot who took his ID, and went to confront the guy. Seemingly intimidated, the doorman was now with his tail between his legs, letting the chief have his way as he peeked inside the bar and proceeded to enter.

Once inside, the chief pulled up a chair, hushed everyone and essentially told all active military personnel to pay their tabs and get their butts out of there as the bar was now on the prohibited list. Half the patrons packed up and left the premises immediately.

Needless to say, the bar lost a bunch of its clientele. Also needless to say, OP got his ID back. Score.

Image credits: Adrien Olichon (not the actual photo)

Folks gorged on the story like it was cake made in maliciously compliant heaven. And who wouldn’t? After all, it’s a story of (relatively) instant karma and the bad guy was asking for it. The chief was a good sport about it too, top respect to him.

Besides folks telling their own stories, some marveled at the sheer stupidity of the bouncer—it was no secret it was essentially a military town, so of course there’d be a lot of military folk hanging about the bar. Bonus stupidity for costing the bar half of its clientele. And you can imagine that this was probably not the only instance of extortion, as speculated by this Redditor, so extra trouble awaited the doorman.

Another Redditor, also a marine, shared how a certain Waffle House outside Fort Stewart was also put on the list for under-cooking its meats and not correcting the error of their ways. The person they irked also had something to do with health, so the place found itself on the dark side of the list immediately.

Image credits: Maël BALLAND (not the actual photo)

For context, OP explained in a comment that this was back in the ’80s, so uniform rules were different and hence four dudes could show up at a bar in army combat uniform if they really needed to. These days, however, the military can only really wear it if they’re on duty, including official business outside of military premises.

It is also specified that soldiers can wear their uniform and enter, say, a liquor store to purchase packaged alcohol, but they can’t be in uniform whilst partaking in alcoholic festivities in a local trendy bar.

If you’re wondering, uniforms are also off limits if the soldier is working a civilian job or abusing the uniform for personal gain, i.e. in marches, rallies, or public demonstrations. Granted, the latter is allowed with consent from the commanding officer if it’s an event endorsed by the military, but otherwise it’s a big no-no.

In general, wearing a uniform in situations where someone could interpret it as discrediting the army is not allowed. Examples of that could include appearing in uniform in criminal or civil court.

But, back to the post. It got nearly 19,000 upvotes (with a 93% approval rating) and twenty something Reddit awards. You can check it all out here. But before you do that, you should also check out the comment section and make sure it’s populated with anything from military to doorman stories.

Folks online found this bit of malicious compliance more than satisfying, netting it nearly 19K upvotes and over 20 Reddit awards