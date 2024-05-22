60 Times People Felt Pure Joy Living Next Door To Their Funny Neighbors (New Pics)
Finding a good home is a blessing, and having a nice neighbor only amplifies that feeling. After all, the person living next door can add a lot of fun and entertainment to your life.
From hilarious decorations on the front porch to quirky notes about missing items, these people have the ability to brighten your day instantly.
Today, we at Bored Panda have scoured the internet for such folks that deserve appreciation for their vibrant personalities and funny antics. Enjoy these pictures featuring neighborhoods with some amazing humans!
My Neighbor Put On A Drive-In Movie For Kids
My Neighbor Built This Treehouse
Interesting Snow Suit
My Neighbor Trimmed Their Tree In A Way That The Sidewalk Can Still Be Used
The Cat Burglar Has Struck Again
Not just a thief - fussy too. Seems to have a thing for gardening gloves.
Tree Fell Down In My Street, My Neighbor Decided To Create This Masterpiece
Outstanding... In Its Field
Or maybe Bertie the bull just stood still for too long on a really cold night.
My Neighbors Built Their New Fence Around The Trees On Their Property
My Neighbor Got His Reindeer Decorations Stolen, So They Put Out Grinch Ones Instead
One Of The Neighbors Built A Mini Skate Park For His Kid
My Neighbor Just Stopped By. He Said He Was Taking His Mother-In-Law For A Ride
An Inflatable Life-Size Whale Outside My Neighbor's House
My Neighbor Made These Skull Adirondack Chairs And A Matching Table
My Neighbor Is Vacuuming His Grass
My Neighbor Screened In His Garage For A Secondary Living Room
My Neighbor's Unique Fence
The View From My Desk. My 65-Year-Old Neighbor, Who Can’t Sit Still, Is Making A Snow Fort. No Children In Sight
My Neighbor Has A DeLorean Tricked Out To Look Like It's From Back To The Future
My Neighbor Just Completed His Batmobile After 9 Years Of Work
My Neighbor's Halloween Decorations For This Year
My Neighbors' Mailbox Is A Tiny Model Of Their House
My Neighbor Couldn’t Make It To The Store For Bunny Decorations, So They Decided To Use What They Had Available
Neighbors Decorated The Sidewalk As Well As Had A Guestbook For Their Dog’s Birthday
My Neighbor Got A Giant Bandage To "Fix" A Dent On Their Car
My Neighbor's Driveway Is Lined With Dog Statues
Maybe It Will Fade With Time. Like In A 100 Years
My Neighbor Has His Fence Painted Like A Piano
My Neighbor's Tree Split In A Storm. He Taped It Back Together Again
So My Neighbor Built This In His Back Yard
Lots Of Packages In Front Of My Neighbor's House
My Neighbors Appear To Be Moving Their Entire House 200 Ft Up In The Air
When Your Neighbor Dresses Like An Unsupervised Toddler To Blow Snow
This False Entrance On My Neighbor’s Home
“Well of course I’d love to hear all about the useless gadget you’re selling, please come in! Right this way..”
This BBQ Setup My Neighbor Has Is Hanging Out Of His Living Room Window
That's One Way To Beat The Heat Wave
My Neighbors Put A Chandelier In A Tree
My Neighbor Bought A Lot Of Walnuts
My Neighbor Built This For His Master's Thesis At The Local College
My Neighbor Texted Me These Pictures She Took Of Me Taking Out The Trash In A Dinosaur Costume
Neighbor Installed Heaters Under Public Sidewalk
Neighbors Have A Monster Truck In Their Driveway
My Neighbors Sure Do Know How To Make Their Eggs Sound Appealing
Walked Past One Of The Neighbors' Houses. I’m Not 100% Sure What Happened Here, New Neighbors? Squatter? Invasion?
I Think My Neighbor Hopped To His Car This Morning
He just took massive steps. The shoe prints are from opposite feet.
There's A Rickmobile From Rick And Morty At My Neighbor's House
Guillotine On Neighbor's Front Lawn In Toronto, Ontario
My Neighbor Casually Has A Turret In Their Back Yard
Neighbor Painted This On Their Fence
My Neighbor And I Share The Same Back Yard. I Walked Outside And Saw This Beauty Today
This Bathroom In My Neighbor's House
Neighbor Left Up Their Bat After Halloween And Added A Little Christmas Flair
My Neighbors Have A 12 Ft Tall Robot With A Hand Full Of Flowers
My Neighbor Burnt His Lawn
My Neighbors Are Moving Their Entire House Back 200 Ft
My Neighbor’s Mailbox Got Struck By A Car. He Stuck It In A Trash Can And Now Wheels It Out To The Street Daily
Our Neighbors Have An R From Toys "R" Us
My Neighbor’s Truck Is Decorated With Decals From The Office And Parks And Recreation
My Neighbor Covered His Car With Actual Blue Jeans
My neighbour cuts her lawn with actual scissors. It takes about a week!
