Today, we at Bored Panda have scoured the internet for such folks that deserve appreciation for their vibrant personalities and funny antics. Enjoy these pictures featuring neighborhoods with some amazing humans !

From hilarious decorations on the front porch to quirky notes about missing items, these people have the ability to brighten your day instantly.

Finding a good home is a blessing, and having a nice neighbor only amplifies that feeling. After all, the person living next door can add a lot of fun and entertainment to your life.

#1 My Neighbor Put On A Drive-In Movie For Kids Share icon

#2 My Neighbor Built This Treehouse Share icon

#3 Interesting Snow Suit Share icon

#4 My Neighbor Trimmed Their Tree In A Way That The Sidewalk Can Still Be Used Share icon

#5 The Cat Burglar Has Struck Again Share icon

#6 Tree Fell Down In My Street, My Neighbor Decided To Create This Masterpiece Share icon

#7 Outstanding... In Its Field Share icon

#8 My Neighbors Built Their New Fence Around The Trees On Their Property Share icon

#9 My Neighbor Got His Reindeer Decorations Stolen, So They Put Out Grinch Ones Instead Share icon

#10 One Of The Neighbors Built A Mini Skate Park For His Kid Share icon

#11 My Neighbor Just Stopped By. He Said He Was Taking His Mother-In-Law For A Ride Share icon

#12 An Inflatable Life-Size Whale Outside My Neighbor's House Share icon

#13 My Neighbor Made These Skull Adirondack Chairs And A Matching Table Share icon

#14 My Neighbor Is Vacuuming His Grass Share icon

#15 My Neighbor Screened In His Garage For A Secondary Living Room Share icon

#16 My Neighbor's Unique Fence Share icon

#17 The View From My Desk. My 65-Year-Old Neighbor, Who Can’t Sit Still, Is Making A Snow Fort. No Children In Sight Share icon

#18 My Neighbor Has A DeLorean Tricked Out To Look Like It's From Back To The Future Share icon

#19 My Neighbor Just Completed His Batmobile After 9 Years Of Work Share icon

#20 My Neighbor's Halloween Decorations For This Year Share icon

#21 My Neighbors' Mailbox Is A Tiny Model Of Their House Share icon

#22 My Neighbor Couldn’t Make It To The Store For Bunny Decorations, So They Decided To Use What They Had Available Share icon

#23 Neighbors Decorated The Sidewalk As Well As Had A Guestbook For Their Dog’s Birthday Share icon

#24 My Neighbor Got A Giant Bandage To "Fix" A Dent On Their Car Share icon

#25 My Neighbor's Driveway Is Lined With Dog Statues Share icon

#26 Really Even Squares Left In My Neighbor's Lawn Share icon

#27 Maybe It Will Fade With Time. Like In A 100 Years Share icon

#28 My Neighbor Has His Fence Painted Like A Piano Share icon

#29 My Neighbor's Tree Split In A Storm. He Taped It Back Together Again Share icon

#30 So My Neighbor Built This In His Back Yard Share icon

#31 Lots Of Packages In Front Of My Neighbor's House Share icon

#32 My Neighbors Appear To Be Moving Their Entire House 200 Ft Up In The Air Share icon

#33 When Your Neighbor Dresses Like An Unsupervised Toddler To Blow Snow Share icon

#34 This False Entrance On My Neighbor’s Home Share icon

#35 This BBQ Setup My Neighbor Has Is Hanging Out Of His Living Room Window Share icon

#36 That's One Way To Beat The Heat Wave Share icon

#37 My Neighbors Put A Chandelier In A Tree Share icon

#38 My Neighbor Bought A Lot Of Walnuts Share icon

#39 My Neighbor Built This For His Master's Thesis At The Local College Share icon

#40 My Neighbor Texted Me These Pictures She Took Of Me Taking Out The Trash In A Dinosaur Costume Share icon

#41 Neighbor Installed Heaters Under Public Sidewalk Share icon

#42 Neighbors Have A Monster Truck In Their Driveway Share icon

#43 My Neighbors Sure Do Know How To Make Their Eggs Sound Appealing Share icon

#44 Walked Past One Of The Neighbors' Houses. I’m Not 100% Sure What Happened Here, New Neighbors? Squatter? Invasion? Share icon

#45 I Think My Neighbor Hopped To His Car This Morning Share icon

#46 There's A Rickmobile From Rick And Morty At My Neighbor's House Share icon

#47 Guillotine On Neighbor's Front Lawn In Toronto, Ontario Share icon

#48 My Neighbor Casually Has A Turret In Their Back Yard Share icon

#49 Neighbor Painted This On Their Fence Share icon

#50 My Neighbor And I Share The Same Back Yard. I Walked Outside And Saw This Beauty Today Share icon

#51 This Bathroom In My Neighbor's House Share icon

#52 Neighbor Left Up Their Bat After Halloween And Added A Little Christmas Flair Share icon

#53 My Neighbors Have A 12 Ft Tall Robot With A Hand Full Of Flowers Share icon

#54 My Neighbor Recreates Cars From Old Movies Share icon

#55 My Neighbor Burnt His Lawn Share icon

#56 My Neighbors Are Moving Their Entire House Back 200 Ft Share icon

#57 My Neighbor’s Mailbox Got Struck By A Car. He Stuck It In A Trash Can And Now Wheels It Out To The Street Daily Share icon

#58 Our Neighbors Have An R From Toys "R" Us Share icon

#59 My Neighbor’s Truck Is Decorated With Decals From The Office And Parks And Recreation Share icon