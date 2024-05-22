ADVERTISEMENT

Finding a good home is a blessing, and having a nice neighbor only amplifies that feeling. After all, the person living next door can add a lot of fun and entertainment to your life.

From hilarious decorations on the front porch to quirky notes about missing items, these people have the ability to brighten your day instantly.

Today, we at Bored Panda have scoured the internet for such folks that deserve appreciation for their vibrant personalities and funny antics. Enjoy these pictures featuring neighborhoods with some amazing humans!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Neighbor Put On A Drive-In Movie For Kids

My Neighbor Put On A Drive-In Movie For Kids

Viper640 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's next level awesome, especially if it's open to the neighbourhood kids too.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

My Neighbor Built This Treehouse

My Neighbor Built This Treehouse

NewsGif Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
43points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Interesting Snow Suit

Interesting Snow Suit

WeThePeopleCLE Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
43points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

My Neighbor Trimmed Their Tree In A Way That The Sidewalk Can Still Be Used

My Neighbor Trimmed Their Tree In A Way That The Sidewalk Can Still Be Used

vanko987 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

The Cat Burglar Has Struck Again

The Cat Burglar Has Struck Again

Brunson21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not just a thief - fussy too. Seems to have a thing for gardening gloves.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Tree Fell Down In My Street, My Neighbor Decided To Create This Masterpiece

Tree Fell Down In My Street, My Neighbor Decided To Create This Masterpiece

Jstahz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Outstanding... In Its Field

Outstanding... In Its Field

brianmcconnell7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or maybe Bertie the bull just stood still for too long on a really cold night.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

My Neighbors Built Their New Fence Around The Trees On Their Property

My Neighbors Built Their New Fence Around The Trees On Their Property

DeHumbugger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My Neighbor Got His Reindeer Decorations Stolen, So They Put Out Grinch Ones Instead

My Neighbor Got His Reindeer Decorations Stolen, So They Put Out Grinch Ones Instead

PrincessAlterEgo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It might be illegal, but he'll get 10 point from me for putting up the posters

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

One Of The Neighbors Built A Mini Skate Park For His Kid

One Of The Neighbors Built A Mini Skate Park For His Kid

sloshncrunch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

My Neighbor Just Stopped By. He Said He Was Taking His Mother-In-Law For A Ride

My Neighbor Just Stopped By. He Said He Was Taking His Mother-In-Law For A Ride

rustede30 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

An Inflatable Life-Size Whale Outside My Neighbor's House

An Inflatable Life-Size Whale Outside My Neighbor's House

BooBerries2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

My Neighbor Made These Skull Adirondack Chairs And A Matching Table

My Neighbor Made These Skull Adirondack Chairs And A Matching Table

Fernwhatnow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

My Neighbor Is Vacuuming His Grass

My Neighbor Is Vacuuming His Grass

mideonequalsratings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
goes-bart84 avatar
Bart
Bart
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This picture could have been me... I broke a car trunk window last fall and thought the easiest to get the 1000 small pieces out of the grass was to vacuum them out. Worked like a charm.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

My Neighbor Screened In His Garage For A Secondary Living Room

My Neighbor Screened In His Garage For A Secondary Living Room

SoDakZak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

My Neighbor's Unique Fence

My Neighbor's Unique Fence

bkulaga99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

The View From My Desk. My 65-Year-Old Neighbor, Who Can’t Sit Still, Is Making A Snow Fort. No Children In Sight

The View From My Desk. My 65-Year-Old Neighbor, Who Can’t Sit Still, Is Making A Snow Fort. No Children In Sight

megnmoran Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

My Neighbor Has A DeLorean Tricked Out To Look Like It's From Back To The Future

My Neighbor Has A DeLorean Tricked Out To Look Like It's From Back To The Future

jeannetteagarcia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

My Neighbor Just Completed His Batmobile After 9 Years Of Work

My Neighbor Just Completed His Batmobile After 9 Years Of Work

Hugodugio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

My Neighbor's Halloween Decorations For This Year

My Neighbor's Halloween Decorations For This Year

mobilesuit_Builder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's dedication. It must have taken ages to put together.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

My Neighbors' Mailbox Is A Tiny Model Of Their House

My Neighbors' Mailbox Is A Tiny Model Of Their House

mytornadoisresting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

My Neighbor Couldn’t Make It To The Store For Bunny Decorations, So They Decided To Use What They Had Available

My Neighbor Couldn’t Make It To The Store For Bunny Decorations, So They Decided To Use What They Had Available

Yodajrp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Neighbors Decorated The Sidewalk As Well As Had A Guestbook For Their Dog’s Birthday

Neighbors Decorated The Sidewalk As Well As Had A Guestbook For Their Dog’s Birthday

meesh66 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

My Neighbor Got A Giant Bandage To "Fix" A Dent On Their Car

My Neighbor Got A Giant Bandage To "Fix" A Dent On Their Car

daziesandconfuzed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

My Neighbor's Driveway Is Lined With Dog Statues

My Neighbor's Driveway Is Lined With Dog Statues

Brentknows Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Really Even Squares Left In My Neighbor's Lawn

Really Even Squares Left In My Neighbor's Lawn

Getkong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Maybe It Will Fade With Time. Like In A 100 Years

Maybe It Will Fade With Time. Like In A 100 Years

melnickjeffrey1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

My Neighbor Has His Fence Painted Like A Piano

My Neighbor Has His Fence Painted Like A Piano

ohgodthatwasdumb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

My Neighbor's Tree Split In A Storm. He Taped It Back Together Again

My Neighbor's Tree Split In A Storm. He Taped It Back Together Again

Grey_Gryphon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

So My Neighbor Built This In His Back Yard

So My Neighbor Built This In His Back Yard

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ice skating rink! One year, my mom hosed down our little backyard so we (and neighborhood kids) could skate as the lakes weren't freezing

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Lots Of Packages In Front Of My Neighbor's House

Lots Of Packages In Front Of My Neighbor's House

genevish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He just ordered 100 nails, and this is how amazon would package and ship them.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

My Neighbors Appear To Be Moving Their Entire House 200 Ft Up In The Air

My Neighbors Appear To Be Moving Their Entire House 200 Ft Up In The Air

SquishyComet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

When Your Neighbor Dresses Like An Unsupervised Toddler To Blow Snow

When Your Neighbor Dresses Like An Unsupervised Toddler To Blow Snow

sabertoothbeaver1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

This False Entrance On My Neighbor’s Home

This False Entrance On My Neighbor’s Home

SpinyMilkvetch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Well of course I’d love to hear all about the useless gadget you’re selling, please come in! Right this way..”

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#35

This BBQ Setup My Neighbor Has Is Hanging Out Of His Living Room Window

This BBQ Setup My Neighbor Has Is Hanging Out Of His Living Room Window

lost-in-drawers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

That's One Way To Beat The Heat Wave

That's One Way To Beat The Heat Wave

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

My Neighbors Put A Chandelier In A Tree

My Neighbors Put A Chandelier In A Tree

nemothorx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

My Neighbor Bought A Lot Of Walnuts

My Neighbor Bought A Lot Of Walnuts

Meezor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

My Neighbor Built This For His Master's Thesis At The Local College

My Neighbor Built This For His Master's Thesis At The Local College

RedBomberSupra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

My Neighbor Texted Me These Pictures She Took Of Me Taking Out The Trash In A Dinosaur Costume

My Neighbor Texted Me These Pictures She Took Of Me Taking Out The Trash In A Dinosaur Costume

gwoman9810 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Neighbor Installed Heaters Under Public Sidewalk

Neighbor Installed Heaters Under Public Sidewalk

llIIlllIIIIIIlllIIll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Neighbors Have A Monster Truck In Their Driveway

Neighbors Have A Monster Truck In Their Driveway

PotatoKingIV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

My Neighbors Sure Do Know How To Make Their Eggs Sound Appealing

My Neighbors Sure Do Know How To Make Their Eggs Sound Appealing

MaMaJillianLeanna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Walked Past One Of The Neighbors' Houses. I’m Not 100% Sure What Happened Here, New Neighbors? Squatter? Invasion?

Walked Past One Of The Neighbors' Houses. I’m Not 100% Sure What Happened Here, New Neighbors? Squatter? Invasion?

Exemplar1968 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

I Think My Neighbor Hopped To His Car This Morning

I Think My Neighbor Hopped To His Car This Morning

Tra_La-La Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
butternutsquash avatar
Lydsylou (she/her)
Lydsylou (she/her)
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He just took massive steps. The shoe prints are from opposite feet.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#46

There's A Rickmobile From Rick And Morty At My Neighbor's House

There's A Rickmobile From Rick And Morty At My Neighbor's House

mweb32 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Guillotine On Neighbor's Front Lawn In Toronto, Ontario

Guillotine On Neighbor's Front Lawn In Toronto, Ontario

jobert-bobert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

My Neighbor Casually Has A Turret In Their Back Yard

My Neighbor Casually Has A Turret In Their Back Yard

Mercurycandie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Neighbor Painted This On Their Fence

Neighbor Painted This On Their Fence

k_wick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

My Neighbor And I Share The Same Back Yard. I Walked Outside And Saw This Beauty Today

My Neighbor And I Share The Same Back Yard. I Walked Outside And Saw This Beauty Today

Toilet-Sock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Bathroom In My Neighbor's House

This Bathroom In My Neighbor's House

OreganoFlakes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Neighbor Left Up Their Bat After Halloween And Added A Little Christmas Flair

Neighbor Left Up Their Bat After Halloween And Added A Little Christmas Flair

poison_ivey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

My Neighbors Have A 12 Ft Tall Robot With A Hand Full Of Flowers

My Neighbors Have A 12 Ft Tall Robot With A Hand Full Of Flowers

AdmiralArchie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
adam-t-mccauley avatar
Me.
Me.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't that the one from Ghibli's 'Castle in the air'?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

My Neighbor Recreates Cars From Old Movies

My Neighbor Recreates Cars From Old Movies

twentyonerooms Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Neighbor Burnt His Lawn

My Neighbor Burnt His Lawn

wallnumber8675309 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why? I've seen fire used to kill weeds, but never the whole lawn

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

My Neighbors Are Moving Their Entire House Back 200 Ft

My Neighbors Are Moving Their Entire House Back 200 Ft

Eulielee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

My Neighbor’s Mailbox Got Struck By A Car. He Stuck It In A Trash Can And Now Wheels It Out To The Street Daily

My Neighbor’s Mailbox Got Struck By A Car. He Stuck It In A Trash Can And Now Wheels It Out To The Street Daily

ararerock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Our Neighbors Have An R From Toys "R" Us

Our Neighbors Have An R From Toys "R" Us

Not_Joshy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

My Neighbor’s Truck Is Decorated With Decals From The Office And Parks And Recreation

My Neighbor’s Truck Is Decorated With Decals From The Office And Parks And Recreation

cuddlyskeletor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

My Neighbor Covered His Car With Actual Blue Jeans

My Neighbor Covered His Car With Actual Blue Jeans

Huvaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!