83 Funny Neighbours Who Made The Neighbourhood More Interesting (New Pics)
A good neighbor encompasses many qualities, but one of the most delightful ones is their ability to infuse everyday life with smiles and laughter.
So in an attempt to thank them for all the joy they bring to our communities, we at Bored Panda put together a set of pictures featuring people who could be nominated for the "Neighbor of the Year" award and their funny antics.
From putting up creative signs to sending unexpected gifts, these folks know how to create a warm sense of belonging, and if you do too, just try and be someone you'd want to live next to yourself!
I Adopted The Neighborhood Stray Cat. My Neighbor's Cat Got Her Pregnant. Woke Up To This
My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign
My Friend's Office Has Been In A Post-It War With The Neighbors. Yesterday The Neighbors Won
Just Transferred To A New Apartment With Some Interesting Neighbors
Whoever You Are, You Made Our Day
Knocks on door "could I have some funding to develop my silly walk?"
My Neighbor Cut Holes In His Gate So His Dog Could See Out
I Haven't Met My New Neighbor Yet, But Her Dogs Love Me
My Neighbor Is 3 Kids In A Trench Coat
I Had To Warn The Neighbors About My Cat
This Sign Recently Appeared In My Neighborhood
We Got 10 Inches Of Snow Over The Weekend And This Lovely Neighbor Helped To Clear The Sidewalks
Left This In My Neighbor's Garden To Cheer Them Up
When Your Neighbors Have The Right Idea
Is she over 35yo and was she born in the United States. Those are the only two requirements teh US Constitution has. It doesn't say anything about species.
Bad Habit Cat
I’m On Vacation For A Week And Asked My Neighbor To Go Check On Our Cat. He Checked On More Than That
My Neighbor Put This Above His Doorbell
On one of our forklifts at work, the horn button broke so until the Toyota mechanic could fix it I zip tied a bike horn to the roll cage. Our warehouseman loved it.
Neighbors Decided To Put A Fort Up Around Their House
Neighbors Went To See "It". It Will Be Dark When They See This
Someone In My Neighborhood Totally Wins April Fools' Day
A little over a decade ago, we had a serious heat wave and I lived above a pizza place. There was a flat spot on the roof outside my bedroom window so when the heat was completely unbearable, I tossed pillows and blankets out there and slept on the roof. Surprised I never rolled off.
Met The Bees
My Neighbor's Front Door For Thanksgiving
My Neighbor’s Dragon Mailbox
My Neighbors Use Of Their Halloween Decorations During Summer
My Neighborhood’s Nextdoor Is Something Else
Demolishing The House Next Door, Couldn't Resist
When The Neighbor Is Relaxing In Her Garden With Her Cat, Wearing A Hotdog Costume
My Neighbor's Mailbox Is A Microwave Oven
Neighbor Is Letting The Neighborhood Weigh In On Their House Color
Will this be another Boaty McBoatface? https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boaty_McBoatface
Our 80-Year-Old Friend Is Visiting. Our 75-Year-Old Neighbor Came Over And Now They're Planking
Told My Neighbor I Don't Like Snowmen And Walked Out To This At 5 AM For Work
Neighbor's Tortoise Escaped And Walked Almost A Street Away. At Around 250 Pounds, This Was Their Solution To Get Her Home
Use a wheelbarrow with air filled tire? This seems very bumpy and potentially harmful for tort and shell?
Just My Neighbors Taking Their Pig For An Afternoon Walk
Neighbors Made A Snowman For The Neighborhood To Enjoy
I love their sense of humour. I wish my neighbours were like that.
My Girlfriend's Neighbor Showing Her Dog The World
So I Think A Superhero Just Moved In Next Door To Me
Batman is a surname. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Batman for example.
My Neighbor's Boat
My Neighbor Helping Others Learn From Their Mistake
A Little Boy In Our Neighborhood Went Door-To-Door Selling Homemade Brooms For $2. Even Demonstrated The Effectiveness Of It. Needless To Say, His Tactics Were Effective
My Neighbors Have A Castle Built On Top Of Their Garage
My Neighbors In Illinois Put Wet Pants In Front Of Their House
During The Recent Lockdown, One Of Our Neighbors Has Kept His Sense Of Humor
Seen In Our Neighborhood
Hope he gets adopted into a home near the hundred acre wood so he can see Piglet and friends.
My Neighbors Had A Family Cookout And Brought Their Pet Cow
One Funny Neighbor
I named my WIFI "pretty fly for a WIFI" and AC "Ac ac baby" my housmate is so proud to call me her friend
A Creative Endeavor From My Neighbor To Get Someone To Take His Yard Waste
Risky, some will maby entitle themselves to self-picking..
Been Watching My Neighbor's War With A Woodpecker For The Past Year
It's My Neighbor's First Day Of Retirement. He Set Up A Nerf Gun Turret In His Garage, Waiting For Neighbors To Walk By. He Looked So Proud
The Kids Next Door Don't Mess Around
Somebody In My Neighborhood Did This To Their Tree
Runaway Roomba
This Is The Backyard Of A Neighbor
These Neighbors Made Parking Spaces For Their Grandkids' RC Cars
My Neighbor's Dog Likes To Look At Us Over The Fence
One Of My Neighbor's Planters Broke Recently In A Storm, This Is The Replacement I Guess
My Next Door Neighbor Has New Garden Decorations. Should I Be Worried?
Birds Have Been Harassing The Neighborhood, So This Is How My Neighbor Has To Mow His Lawn
My Neighbor Has 8 Kids. He Said It Was This Or A Minivan
My Neighbors Decorated Their Plant To Look Like Exeggutor
Neighbors At Our Beach House Made A Whale-Shaped Bush, Blowhole And All
My Neighbor Put 1000+ Plastic Dinosaurs In His Front Yard
My Neighbor Has A Giant Chicken On His Porch
My Neighbors' Mailbox
The Bin Collectors Accidentally Destroyed My Bin. Mildly Infuriating, But My Neighbor Managed To Deliver The Bad News In A Comedic Fashion
A Letter My Neighbor Left In His Other Neighbor's Mailbox Due To His Barking Dog Problems
The large image with readable text https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2Fa-letter-my-neighbor-left-in-his-other-neighbors-mailbox-v0-1xalu3vwayd91.jpg%3Fs%3D1d060398842f5e5d380f6fdd618fd9dfb5ebc3f8
Car Drove Through A Brick Fence, Neighbor Put This Out
My Brother Had A Few Extra Beers After A Party, So He Dropped Them Off On His Neighbor's Front Porch. He Found This Note On The Door The Next Day
My Neighbor Surprised His Daughters This Morning With 8 Tons Of Snow
Apparently There Is A Yard Sale In My Friend’s Neighborhood
"Cheating garage - all must go! Wife sale - like her!" Is this in Utah?
So I Found Out Why My Neighbors Are Selling Their House
Either Someone Stole The "J" Or My Jewish Neighbors Have A Sense Of Humor
Friend's Neighbor Got A Settlement For Their Dog Biting Off Her Thumb. The Boat Showed Up Shortly After
My Neighbor Cuts His Hedge Into A Dragon
My Neighbor's Front Lawn Dad Joke
I feel you and I raise: I look normal on the outside but deep down, inside my pants, my panties are stuck in a weird way and there's no way I can fix them without sneaking a hand underneath my pants and looking like a pervert.