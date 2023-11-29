ADVERTISEMENT

A good neighbor encompasses many qualities, but one of the most delightful ones is their ability to infuse everyday life with smiles and laughter.

So in an attempt to thank them for all the joy they bring to our communities, we at Bored Panda put together a set of pictures featuring people who could be nominated for the "Neighbor of the Year" award and their funny antics.

From putting up creative signs to sending unexpected gifts, these folks know how to create a warm sense of belonging, and if you do too, just try and be someone you'd want to live next to yourself!

#1

I Adopted The Neighborhood Stray Cat. My Neighbor's Cat Got Her Pregnant. Woke Up To This

I Adopted The Neighborhood Stray Cat. My Neighbor's Cat Got Her Pregnant. Woke Up To This

chasingadalia Report

#2

My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign

My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign

csidlauskas Report

#3

My Friend's Office Has Been In A Post-It War With The Neighbors. Yesterday The Neighbors Won

My Friend's Office Has Been In A Post-It War With The Neighbors. Yesterday The Neighbors Won

FUNKYDISCO Report

#4

Just Transferred To A New Apartment With Some Interesting Neighbors

Just Transferred To A New Apartment With Some Interesting Neighbors

Scrullo Report

jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get a Flash or Green Lantern door mat and you will have friends for life.

#5

Whoever You Are, You Made Our Day

Whoever You Are, You Made Our Day

KaraAndrewsShall Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Knocks on door "could I have some funding to develop my silly walk?"

#6

My Neighbor Cut Holes In His Gate So His Dog Could See Out

My Neighbor Cut Holes In His Gate So His Dog Could See Out

AhhHue Report

#7

I Haven't Met My New Neighbor Yet, But Her Dogs Love Me

I Haven't Met My New Neighbor Yet, But Her Dogs Love Me

ontpinry Report

#8

My Neighbor Is 3 Kids In A Trench Coat

My Neighbor Is 3 Kids In A Trench Coat

Beatreporting Report

#9

I Had To Warn The Neighbors About My Cat

I Had To Warn The Neighbors About My Cat

bL1Nd Report

#10

This Sign Recently Appeared In My Neighborhood

This Sign Recently Appeared In My Neighborhood

RiggsFTW Report

#11

We Got 10 Inches Of Snow Over The Weekend And This Lovely Neighbor Helped To Clear The Sidewalks

We Got 10 Inches Of Snow Over The Weekend And This Lovely Neighbor Helped To Clear The Sidewalks

shmargument Report

#12

Left This In My Neighbor's Garden To Cheer Them Up

Left This In My Neighbor's Garden To Cheer Them Up

RudyWillingham Report

#13

When Your Neighbors Have The Right Idea

When Your Neighbors Have The Right Idea

yreland Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is she over 35yo and was she born in the United States. Those are the only two requirements teh US Constitution has. It doesn't say anything about species.

#14

Bad Habit Cat

Bad Habit Cat

louisxxx Report

#15

I’m On Vacation For A Week And Asked My Neighbor To Go Check On Our Cat. He Checked On More Than That

I’m On Vacation For A Week And Asked My Neighbor To Go Check On Our Cat. He Checked On More Than That

buckeyespud Report

#16

My Neighbor Put This Above His Doorbell

My Neighbor Put This Above His Doorbell

yarectln Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On one of our forklifts at work, the horn button broke so until the Toyota mechanic could fix it I zip tied a bike horn to the roll cage. Our warehouseman loved it.

#17

Neighbors Decided To Put A Fort Up Around Their House

Neighbors Decided To Put A Fort Up Around Their House

Raishiwi Report

#18

Neighbors Went To See "It". It Will Be Dark When They See This

Neighbors Went To See "It". It Will Be Dark When They See This

mynameizbrian Report

#19

Someone In My Neighborhood Totally Wins April Fools' Day

Someone In My Neighborhood Totally Wins April Fools' Day

soupnrc Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A little over a decade ago, we had a serious heat wave and I lived above a pizza place. There was a flat spot on the roof outside my bedroom window so when the heat was completely unbearable, I tossed pillows and blankets out there and slept on the roof. Surprised I never rolled off.

#20

Met The Bees

Met The Bees

egeofanatolia Report

#21

My Neighbor's Front Door For Thanksgiving

My Neighbor's Front Door For Thanksgiving

eeviltwin Report

#22

My Neighbor’s Dragon Mailbox

My Neighbor’s Dragon Mailbox

Sukanthabuffet Report

#23

My Neighbors Use Of Their Halloween Decorations During Summer

My Neighbors Use Of Their Halloween Decorations During Summer

timmy6169 Report

#24

My Neighborhood’s Nextdoor Is Something Else

My Neighborhood’s Nextdoor Is Something Else

cori-iyupa Report

#25

Demolishing The House Next Door, Couldn't Resist

Demolishing The House Next Door, Couldn't Resist

VotemanXB1 Report

#26

When The Neighbor Is Relaxing In Her Garden With Her Cat, Wearing A Hotdog Costume

When The Neighbor Is Relaxing In Her Garden With Her Cat, Wearing A Hotdog Costume

reddit.com Report

#27

My Neighbor's Mailbox Is A Microwave Oven

My Neighbor's Mailbox Is A Microwave Oven

Faiiven Report

#28

Neighbor Is Letting The Neighborhood Weigh In On Their House Color

Neighbor Is Letting The Neighborhood Weigh In On Their House Color

ChazMcGreedly Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Will this be another Boaty McBoatface? https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boaty_McBoatface

#29

Our 80-Year-Old Friend Is Visiting. Our 75-Year-Old Neighbor Came Over And Now They're Planking

Our 80-Year-Old Friend Is Visiting. Our 75-Year-Old Neighbor Came Over And Now They're Planking

Loose__seal__2 Report

#30

Told My Neighbor I Don't Like Snowmen And Walked Out To This At 5 AM For Work

Told My Neighbor I Don't Like Snowmen And Walked Out To This At 5 AM For Work

baresketcher Report

#31

Neighbor's Tortoise Escaped And Walked Almost A Street Away. At Around 250 Pounds, This Was Their Solution To Get Her Home

Neighbor's Tortoise Escaped And Walked Almost A Street Away. At Around 250 Pounds, This Was Their Solution To Get Her Home

sweetsugr25 Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Use a wheelbarrow with air filled tire? This seems very bumpy and potentially harmful for tort and shell?

#32

Just My Neighbors Taking Their Pig For An Afternoon Walk

Just My Neighbors Taking Their Pig For An Afternoon Walk

aloganvanherroy Report

#33

Neighbors Made A Snowman For The Neighborhood To Enjoy

Neighbors Made A Snowman For The Neighborhood To Enjoy

Lutya Report

sergyyeltsen avatar
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love their sense of humour. I wish my neighbours were like that.

#34

My Girlfriend's Neighbor Showing Her Dog The World

My Girlfriend's Neighbor Showing Her Dog The World

basscat27 Report

#35

So I Think A Superhero Just Moved In Next Door To Me

So I Think A Superhero Just Moved In Next Door To Me

themanofchaps Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Batman is a surname. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Batman for example.

#36

My Neighbor's Boat

My Neighbor's Boat

whispernaut Report

#37

My Neighbor Helping Others Learn From Their Mistake

My Neighbor Helping Others Learn From Their Mistake

PutABenzene-RingOnIt Report

#38

A Little Boy In Our Neighborhood Went Door-To-Door Selling Homemade Brooms For $2. Even Demonstrated The Effectiveness Of It. Needless To Say, His Tactics Were Effective

A Little Boy In Our Neighborhood Went Door-To-Door Selling Homemade Brooms For $2. Even Demonstrated The Effectiveness Of It. Needless To Say, His Tactics Were Effective

Kynetixx Report

#39

My Neighbors Have A Castle Built On Top Of Their Garage

My Neighbors Have A Castle Built On Top Of Their Garage

Aryionius Report

#40

My Neighbors In Illinois Put Wet Pants In Front Of Their House

My Neighbors In Illinois Put Wet Pants In Front Of Their House

Hamrobe Report

#41

During The Recent Lockdown, One Of Our Neighbors Has Kept His Sense Of Humor

During The Recent Lockdown, One Of Our Neighbors Has Kept His Sense Of Humor

donmcg12 Report

#42

Seen In Our Neighborhood

Seen In Our Neighborhood

luaka_ Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope he gets adopted into a home near the hundred acre wood so he can see Piglet and friends.

#43

My Neighbors Had A Family Cookout And Brought Their Pet Cow

My Neighbors Had A Family Cookout And Brought Their Pet Cow

sdemat Report

#44

One Funny Neighbor

One Funny Neighbor

joshnamaharaj Report

dinsdale-holly avatar
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I named my WIFI "pretty fly for a WIFI" and AC "Ac ac baby" my housmate is so proud to call me her friend

#45

A Creative Endeavor From My Neighbor To Get Someone To Take His Yard Waste

A Creative Endeavor From My Neighbor To Get Someone To Take His Yard Waste

jrosen122 Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Risky, some will maby entitle themselves to self-picking..

#46

Been Watching My Neighbor's War With A Woodpecker For The Past Year

Been Watching My Neighbor's War With A Woodpecker For The Past Year

I_know_left Report

#47

It's My Neighbor's First Day Of Retirement. He Set Up A Nerf Gun Turret In His Garage, Waiting For Neighbors To Walk By. He Looked So Proud

It's My Neighbor's First Day Of Retirement. He Set Up A Nerf Gun Turret In His Garage, Waiting For Neighbors To Walk By. He Looked So Proud

sweetbambidoll Report

#48

The Kids Next Door Don't Mess Around

The Kids Next Door Don't Mess Around

yeastybeast Report

#49

Somebody In My Neighborhood Did This To Their Tree

Somebody In My Neighborhood Did This To Their Tree

reddit.com Report

#50

Runaway Roomba

Runaway Roomba

cecilomardesign Report

#51

This Is The Backyard Of A Neighbor

This Is The Backyard Of A Neighbor

nogroundpizza Report

#52

These Neighbors Made Parking Spaces For Their Grandkids' RC Cars

These Neighbors Made Parking Spaces For Their Grandkids' RC Cars

JeskaLouise Report

#53

My Neighbor's Dog Likes To Look At Us Over The Fence

My Neighbor's Dog Likes To Look At Us Over The Fence

Actually_is_Jesus Report

#54

One Of My Neighbor's Planters Broke Recently In A Storm, This Is The Replacement I Guess

One Of My Neighbor's Planters Broke Recently In A Storm, This Is The Replacement I Guess

KAPSLOCKisON Report

#55

My Next Door Neighbor Has New Garden Decorations. Should I Be Worried?

My Next Door Neighbor Has New Garden Decorations. Should I Be Worried?

Choice_Ad6875 Report

#56

Birds Have Been Harassing The Neighborhood, So This Is How My Neighbor Has To Mow His Lawn

Birds Have Been Harassing The Neighborhood, So This Is How My Neighbor Has To Mow His Lawn

MrYoson Report

#57

My Neighbor Has 8 Kids. He Said It Was This Or A Minivan

My Neighbor Has 8 Kids. He Said It Was This Or A Minivan

Mykidsdad35 Report

#58

My Neighbors Decorated Their Plant To Look Like Exeggutor

My Neighbors Decorated Their Plant To Look Like Exeggutor

BushyBoiiiiiii Report

#59

Neighbors At Our Beach House Made A Whale-Shaped Bush, Blowhole And All

Neighbors At Our Beach House Made A Whale-Shaped Bush, Blowhole And All

Jaimass Report

#60

My Neighbor Put 1000+ Plastic Dinosaurs In His Front Yard

My Neighbor Put 1000+ Plastic Dinosaurs In His Front Yard

carljohanr Report

#61

My Neighbor Has A Giant Chicken On His Porch

My Neighbor Has A Giant Chicken On His Porch

akaddis Report

#62

My Neighbors' Mailbox

My Neighbors' Mailbox

Dane-0 Report

#63

The Bin Collectors Accidentally Destroyed My Bin. Mildly Infuriating, But My Neighbor Managed To Deliver The Bad News In A Comedic Fashion

The Bin Collectors Accidentally Destroyed My Bin. Mildly Infuriating, But My Neighbor Managed To Deliver The Bad News In A Comedic Fashion

ChewyLewy97 Report

#64

A Letter My Neighbor Left In His Other Neighbor's Mailbox Due To His Barking Dog Problems

A Letter My Neighbor Left In His Other Neighbor's Mailbox Due To His Barking Dog Problems

BreakfastBeerz Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The large image with readable text https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2Fa-letter-my-neighbor-left-in-his-other-neighbors-mailbox-v0-1xalu3vwayd91.jpg%3Fs%3D1d060398842f5e5d380f6fdd618fd9dfb5ebc3f8

#65

Car Drove Through A Brick Fence, Neighbor Put This Out

Car Drove Through A Brick Fence, Neighbor Put This Out

reddit.com Report

#66

My Brother Had A Few Extra Beers After A Party, So He Dropped Them Off On His Neighbor's Front Porch. He Found This Note On The Door The Next Day

My Brother Had A Few Extra Beers After A Party, So He Dropped Them Off On His Neighbor's Front Porch. He Found This Note On The Door The Next Day

sadistchong Report

#67

My Neighbor Surprised His Daughters This Morning With 8 Tons Of Snow

My Neighbor Surprised His Daughters This Morning With 8 Tons Of Snow

A3V01D Report

#68

Apparently There Is A Yard Sale In My Friend’s Neighborhood

Apparently There Is A Yard Sale In My Friend’s Neighborhood

albertkoholic Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Cheating garage - all must go! Wife sale - like her!" Is this in Utah?

#69

So I Found Out Why My Neighbors Are Selling Their House

So I Found Out Why My Neighbors Are Selling Their House

Icy-Pressure-7279 Report

#70

Either Someone Stole The "J" Or My Jewish Neighbors Have A Sense Of Humor

Either Someone Stole The "J" Or My Jewish Neighbors Have A Sense Of Humor

ramos1969 Report

#71

Friend's Neighbor Got A Settlement For Their Dog Biting Off Her Thumb. The Boat Showed Up Shortly After

Friend's Neighbor Got A Settlement For Their Dog Biting Off Her Thumb. The Boat Showed Up Shortly After

truetalentwasted Report

#72

My Neighbor Cuts His Hedge Into A Dragon

My Neighbor Cuts His Hedge Into A Dragon

shakyjoe Report

#73

My Neighbor's Front Lawn Dad Joke

My Neighbor's Front Lawn Dad Joke

JulesGirth Report

giulia-arrigoni21 avatar
Emmydearest
Emmydearest
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel you and I raise: I look normal on the outside but deep down, inside my pants, my panties are stuck in a weird way and there's no way I can fix them without sneaking a hand underneath my pants and looking like a pervert.

#74

Somebody In My Neighborhood Is Labelling Grass

Somebody In My Neighborhood Is Labelling Grass

brainburger Report

#75

My Neighbor Is Fishing For Lizards. So Far He Has Been Unsuccessful

My Neighbor Is Fishing For Lizards. So Far He Has Been Unsuccessful

suchnessshark Report

#76

Here's The Neighbor's Kid Checking If His Nerf Gun Is Loaded

Here's The Neighbor's Kid Checking If His Nerf Gun Is Loaded

mdota1 Report

#77

So Not True But My Neighbor Is Cool

So Not True But My Neighbor Is Cool

radio_elvis Report

#78

There Are Some Indications Of Animosity Between Two Of My Neighbors

There Are Some Indications Of Animosity Between Two Of My Neighbors

longagonancy Report

#79

Sorting Through The Halloween Candy And One House In The Neighborhood Was Giving Out Sand Dollars

Sorting Through The Halloween Candy And One House In The Neighborhood Was Giving Out Sand Dollars

ListenToBusiness Report

#80

I Built A Chalkboard For My Girls To Write Me Notes. My Neighbor Came Over To Borrow Something Yesterday And I Just Read It Now

I Built A Chalkboard For My Girls To Write Me Notes. My Neighbor Came Over To Borrow Something Yesterday And I Just Read It Now

BoosherCacow Report

#81

If Only They Listened. Spotted In My Neighborhood

If Only They Listened. Spotted In My Neighborhood

adjewcent Report

#82

When Your Older Neighbor Sees Your Old Toilet Out For The Garbage And Puts A Sign On It

When Your Older Neighbor Sees Your Old Toilet Out For The Garbage And Puts A Sign On It

bfarabaugh1980 Report

#83

Neighbor’s Dog Passed Away. Niece Made This Sympathy Card

Neighbor’s Dog Passed Away. Niece Made This Sympathy Card

n0i Report

