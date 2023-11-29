From putting up creative signs to sending unexpected gifts , these folks know how to create a warm sense of belonging, and if you do too, just try and be someone you'd want to live next to yourself!

So in an attempt to thank them for all the joy they bring to our communities, we at Bored Panda put together a set of pictures featuring people who could be nominated for the "Neighbor of the Year" award and their funny antics.

A good neighbor encompasses many qualities, but one of the most delightful ones is their ability to infuse everyday life with smiles and laughter.

#1 I Adopted The Neighborhood Stray Cat. My Neighbor's Cat Got Her Pregnant. Woke Up To This Share

#2 My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign Share

#3 My Friend's Office Has Been In A Post-It War With The Neighbors. Yesterday The Neighbors Won Share

#4 Just Transferred To A New Apartment With Some Interesting Neighbors Share

#5 Whoever You Are, You Made Our Day Share

#6 My Neighbor Cut Holes In His Gate So His Dog Could See Out Share

#7 I Haven't Met My New Neighbor Yet, But Her Dogs Love Me Share

#8 My Neighbor Is 3 Kids In A Trench Coat Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I Had To Warn The Neighbors About My Cat Share

#10 This Sign Recently Appeared In My Neighborhood Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 We Got 10 Inches Of Snow Over The Weekend And This Lovely Neighbor Helped To Clear The Sidewalks Share

#12 Left This In My Neighbor's Garden To Cheer Them Up Share

#13 When Your Neighbors Have The Right Idea Share

#14 Bad Habit Cat Share

#15 I’m On Vacation For A Week And Asked My Neighbor To Go Check On Our Cat. He Checked On More Than That Share

#16 My Neighbor Put This Above His Doorbell Share

#17 Neighbors Decided To Put A Fort Up Around Their House Share

#18 Neighbors Went To See "It". It Will Be Dark When They See This Share

#19 Someone In My Neighborhood Totally Wins April Fools' Day Share

#20 Met The Bees Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 My Neighbor's Front Door For Thanksgiving Share

#22 My Neighbor’s Dragon Mailbox Share

#23 My Neighbors Use Of Their Halloween Decorations During Summer Share

#24 My Neighborhood’s Nextdoor Is Something Else Share

#25 Demolishing The House Next Door, Couldn't Resist Share

#26 When The Neighbor Is Relaxing In Her Garden With Her Cat, Wearing A Hotdog Costume Share

#27 My Neighbor's Mailbox Is A Microwave Oven Share

#28 Neighbor Is Letting The Neighborhood Weigh In On Their House Color Share

#29 Our 80-Year-Old Friend Is Visiting. Our 75-Year-Old Neighbor Came Over And Now They're Planking Share

#30 Told My Neighbor I Don't Like Snowmen And Walked Out To This At 5 AM For Work Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Neighbor's Tortoise Escaped And Walked Almost A Street Away. At Around 250 Pounds, This Was Their Solution To Get Her Home Share

#32 Just My Neighbors Taking Their Pig For An Afternoon Walk Share

#33 Neighbors Made A Snowman For The Neighborhood To Enjoy Share

#34 My Girlfriend's Neighbor Showing Her Dog The World Share

#35 So I Think A Superhero Just Moved In Next Door To Me Share

#36 My Neighbor's Boat Share

#37 My Neighbor Helping Others Learn From Their Mistake Share

#38 A Little Boy In Our Neighborhood Went Door-To-Door Selling Homemade Brooms For $2. Even Demonstrated The Effectiveness Of It. Needless To Say, His Tactics Were Effective Share

#39 My Neighbors Have A Castle Built On Top Of Their Garage Share

#40 My Neighbors In Illinois Put Wet Pants In Front Of Their House Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 During The Recent Lockdown, One Of Our Neighbors Has Kept His Sense Of Humor Share

#42 Seen In Our Neighborhood Share

#43 My Neighbors Had A Family Cookout And Brought Their Pet Cow Share

#44 One Funny Neighbor Share

#45 A Creative Endeavor From My Neighbor To Get Someone To Take His Yard Waste Share

#46 Been Watching My Neighbor's War With A Woodpecker For The Past Year Share

#47 It's My Neighbor's First Day Of Retirement. He Set Up A Nerf Gun Turret In His Garage, Waiting For Neighbors To Walk By. He Looked So Proud Share

#48 The Kids Next Door Don't Mess Around Share

#49 Somebody In My Neighborhood Did This To Their Tree Share

#50 Runaway Roomba Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 This Is The Backyard Of A Neighbor Share

#52 These Neighbors Made Parking Spaces For Their Grandkids' RC Cars Share

#53 My Neighbor's Dog Likes To Look At Us Over The Fence Share

#54 One Of My Neighbor's Planters Broke Recently In A Storm, This Is The Replacement I Guess Share

#55 My Next Door Neighbor Has New Garden Decorations. Should I Be Worried? Share

#56 Birds Have Been Harassing The Neighborhood, So This Is How My Neighbor Has To Mow His Lawn Share

#57 My Neighbor Has 8 Kids. He Said It Was This Or A Minivan Share

#58 My Neighbors Decorated Their Plant To Look Like Exeggutor Share

#59 Neighbors At Our Beach House Made A Whale-Shaped Bush, Blowhole And All Share

#60 My Neighbor Put 1000+ Plastic Dinosaurs In His Front Yard Share

#61 My Neighbor Has A Giant Chicken On His Porch Share

#62 My Neighbors' Mailbox Share

#63 The Bin Collectors Accidentally Destroyed My Bin. Mildly Infuriating, But My Neighbor Managed To Deliver The Bad News In A Comedic Fashion Share

#64 A Letter My Neighbor Left In His Other Neighbor's Mailbox Due To His Barking Dog Problems Share

#65 Car Drove Through A Brick Fence, Neighbor Put This Out Share

#66 My Brother Had A Few Extra Beers After A Party, So He Dropped Them Off On His Neighbor's Front Porch. He Found This Note On The Door The Next Day Share

#67 My Neighbor Surprised His Daughters This Morning With 8 Tons Of Snow Share

#68 Apparently There Is A Yard Sale In My Friend’s Neighborhood Share

#69 So I Found Out Why My Neighbors Are Selling Their House Share

#70 Either Someone Stole The "J" Or My Jewish Neighbors Have A Sense Of Humor Share

#71 Friend's Neighbor Got A Settlement For Their Dog Biting Off Her Thumb. The Boat Showed Up Shortly After Share

#72 My Neighbor Cuts His Hedge Into A Dragon Share

#73 My Neighbor's Front Lawn Dad Joke Share

#74 Somebody In My Neighborhood Is Labelling Grass Share

#75 My Neighbor Is Fishing For Lizards. So Far He Has Been Unsuccessful Share

#76 Here's The Neighbor's Kid Checking If His Nerf Gun Is Loaded Share

#77 So Not True But My Neighbor Is Cool Share

#78 There Are Some Indications Of Animosity Between Two Of My Neighbors Share

#79 Sorting Through The Halloween Candy And One House In The Neighborhood Was Giving Out Sand Dollars Share

#80 I Built A Chalkboard For My Girls To Write Me Notes. My Neighbor Came Over To Borrow Something Yesterday And I Just Read It Now Share

#81 If Only They Listened. Spotted In My Neighborhood Share

#82 When Your Older Neighbor Sees Your Old Toilet Out For The Garbage And Puts A Sign On It Share