Ever noticed a store sign with missing letters that turns into something funny by accident? It’s amazing how a few burnt-out lights can change the whole meaning and give everyone a good laugh. There's a whole subreddit called "misLED" dedicated to capturing these moments, and we've gathered some of the best examples to share with you.

From a Shell gas station that becomes "Hell" to a Petco store that offers "Lies and Fish," these signs might crack you up. Scroll down to enjoy these funny and unexpected messages that prove even mistakes can bring a smile to your face! Upvote your favorite ones and let us know if you’ve ever come across a sign like this.