Ever noticed a store sign with missing letters that turns into something funny by accident? It’s amazing how a few burnt-out lights can change the whole meaning and give everyone a good laugh. There's a whole subreddit called "misLED" dedicated to capturing these moments, and we've gathered some of the best examples to share with you.

From a Shell gas station that becomes "Hell" to a Petco store that offers "Lies and Fish," these signs might crack you up. Scroll down to enjoy these funny and unexpected messages that prove even mistakes can bring a smile to your face! Upvote your favorite ones and let us know if you’ve ever come across a sign like this.

#1

I Know Where I'm Eating Tonight

I Know Where I'm Eating Tonight

VaginalRelativity Report

#2

Hell

Hell

2into2into2 Report

#3

It Happened Again…

It Happened Again…

OobyIsGay Report

#4

Bro Stop The Car

Bro Stop The Car

ReaperKing05 Report

zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

we need the address to verify it's not just photoshop

#5

Eatme

Eatme

md18096 Report

#6

Sad Way To Go Out!

Sad Way To Go Out!

m-e-n-a Report

#7

🥜

🥜

TwatCanoe Report

#8

Lizzard Warning

Lizzard Warning

beleg_tal Report

#9

Die Mart

Die Mart

Coffekats Report

#10

Buildings Can Do That…?

Buildings Can Do That…?

OobyIsGay Report

#11

Fart City

Fart City

Big-Team1201 Report

#12

Chin Food

Chin Food

WIBadger63 Report

#13

The Best Food Around!

The Best Food Around!

ggfchl Report

#14

Local Casino

Local Casino

hunglowbungalow Report

#15

Advance Disco Parts

Advance Disco Parts

narutonaruto Report

#16

Peedway

Peedway

SpiccyDropMag Report

#17

Oops

Oops

TurboSquid72 Report

#18

Cone

Cone

PoisonWaffle3 Report

#19

F Dave's Famous D

F Dave's Famous D

PoisonWaffle3 Report

#20

When You Go To Applebee’s In France But They’re All Out Of Apples

When You Go To Applebee’s In France But They’re All Out Of Apples

Kellyann59 Report

#21

Local Pubic Eatery

Local Pubic Eatery

tr3ebag Report

#22

The Cheesecak Fact

The Cheesecak Fact

e_ben Report

#23

Very Bar. Much Drink

Very Bar. Much Drink

PenelopetheConqueror Report

#24

Sad Dome

Sad Dome

PoisonWaffle3 Report

#25

Sus Grill

Sus Grill

Zipitu32 Report

#26

Harmacy

Harmacy

RealGamingYT Report

#27

Cry 😢

Cry 😢

Invalid_Word Report

#28

Bitter Rivals Of The Walgreens Marines

Bitter Rivals Of The Walgreens Marines

thyerex Report

#29

Hot Sara

Hot Sara

Sweet-Efficiency7466 Report

#30

The Spag Fact. Tell Me Your Best Spag Facts In The Comments!

The Spag Fact. Tell Me Your Best Spag Facts In The Comments!

mike95242 Report

#31

Truly Amusing

Truly Amusing

BLucky_RD Report

#32

Calm Down, Mike

Calm Down, Mike

LilB78 Report

#33

Man I Think I Have 0/20 Eyesight

Man I Think I Have 0/20 Eyesight

Realistic_Rhubarb_47 Report

#34

R I C E

R I C E

BeamTRS Report

#35

Boy Work (?)

Boy Work (?)

PoisonWaffle3 Report

#36

New Docusign Competitor Just Dropped

New Docusign Competitor Just Dropped

byParallax Report

#37

Haha Wood Eater

Haha Wood Eater

DrunkenWarriorPoet Report

#38

A Mexican Restaurant

A Mexican Restaurant

cheekynoodlez Report

#39

Tasty

Tasty

Wertywertser Report

#40

Do You Have It? We Can Massage Those Wrinkles Out

Do You Have It? We Can Massage Those Wrinkles Out

CivilizedPsycho Report

#41

Eyes

Eyes

Prudent_Height_166 Report

