For many people, in-law relationships are quite tricky to navigate. In fact, a 2022 research article revealed that men and women in the United States reported more conflict with their mothers-in-law than their own mothers. 

But this isn’t always the case. Others live harmoniously with the families they married into. Some even form unique bonds, many of which are captured in these photos. A lot of these are shared moments of everyday life, from adorable quirks to memorable Christmas gifts. 

If you have a pleasant relationship with your in-laws, these images may warm your heart and put a smile on your face.

My Mother-In-Law Was Visiting Us For Three Weeks, Leaving My Father-In-Law 2,000 Miles Away To Fend For Himself. He Sent Her These Flowers After A Week

My Mother-In-Law Was Visiting Us For Three Weeks, Leaving My Father-In-Law 2,000 Miles Away To Fend For Himself. He Sent Her These Flowers After A Week

GavinWakeUpCall Report

Husband Calls Me Yeti Because My Feet Are Always Cold. My Mother-In-Law Got Me These. I Love This Family

Husband Calls Me Yeti Because My Feet Are Always Cold. My Mother-In-Law Got Me These. I Love This Family

vettechrockstar86 Report

We Left Our Dog Bruno With Our Sister-In-Law While We Went On Vacation. I Guess Someone Is Having A Better Time Than We Are

We Left Our Dog Bruno With Our Sister-In-Law While We Went On Vacation. I Guess Someone Is Having A Better Time Than We Are

dentista82 Report

Statistics show that conflict in relationships with in-laws is more common among women. A 2022 BBC report shared a study by psychologist Terri Apter, pointing out that 60% of women admitted to experiencing “long-term unhappiness and stress” because of their ties with female in-laws. 

Two-thirds of women also believed their mothers-in-law “exhibited jealous maternal love towards their son.” And out of the 75% of the couples that reported issues with an in-law, only 15% involved men and their mothers-in-law.

I Asked My Mother-In-Law If She Checked On My Dog While I Was At Work, I Got This Picture As A Reply

I Asked My Mother-In-Law If She Checked On My Dog While I Was At Work, I Got This Picture As A Reply

DwarfWarrior17 Report

Mother-In-Law Just Served Me This Piece Of Cake

Mother-In-Law Just Served Me This Piece Of Cake

SaltyDogBiscuit Report

It’s Important To Me That The People Of Social Media Know That My Mother-In-Law Crocheted Her Grandcat A Couch

It's Important To Me That The People Of Social Media Know That My Mother-In-Law Crocheted Her Grandcat A Couch

ThisIsTheOnly Report

My Brother-In-Law Was So Proud Of The Shelves He Built

My Brother-In-Law Was So Proud Of The Shelves He Built

TR3KS_ Report

My Father-In-Law Is A "Big, Tough Farmer"

My Father-In-Law Is A "Big, Tough Farmer"

eaa513 Report

But what could be the reason behind these strained relationships? According to a Finnish study, child-rearing is one of the root causes. Tension is common between young married couples with children, and it supposedly begins after the birth of their firstborn. 

According to the study, most of these conflicts happen because the child's birth causes grandparents to "influence and interfere in the lives of other family members."

My Brothers-In-Law Showed Up For My Sister-In-Law's Wedding Like This. I Married Well

My Brothers-In-Law Showed Up For My Sister-In-Law's Wedding Like This. I Married Well

tianan Report

My Mother-In-Law And Her Sister Are Visiting From Brazil And Have Never Seen Snow Before And Their Excitement Is Adorable

My Mother-In-Law And Her Sister Are Visiting From Brazil And Have Never Seen Snow Before And Their Excitement Is Adorable

stefan715 Report

How My Irish Mother-In-Law Makes An Apple Tart

How My Irish Mother-In-Law Makes An Apple Tart

xstellax Report

Mother-In-Law Found Out I Was Spending The Night. I'm The First Man In The House In A While

Mother-In-Law Found Out I Was Spending The Night. I'm The First Man In The House In A While

bulletpyton Report

Sister-In-Law Orders A Japanese Whiskey For Me Every Christmas. I Don’t Think She Read The Description This Time When She Shipped Me A $50 Bottle Of Soy Sauce

Sister-In-Law Orders A Japanese Whiskey For Me Every Christmas. I Don't Think She Read The Description This Time When She Shipped Me A $50 Bottle Of Soy Sauce

Whippity Report

A few experts spoke to NPR in 2022 and listed five common issues that people face with their spouse’s family, the first one being having nitpicky in-laws. New York-based therapist and writer Moraya Seeger DeGeare advises being open-minded and finding a compromise. Her top tip is to just say “thank you.” 

“If someone is genuinely trying to be helpful, responding with snarky comments is not a great way to foster a relationship. Just say thank you and continue to go about your day.
Brother-In-Law Made These. I Took A Bite Expecting A Hot Dog. They're Donuts

Brother-In-Law Made These. I Took A Bite Expecting A Hot Dog. They're Donuts

Kataclysm Report

Sister-In-Law Enjoys Dressing Up Her Dogs

Sister-In-Law Enjoys Dressing Up Her Dogs

dangitsjake3 Report

My Father-In-Law Labels All His Plants

My Father-In-Law Labels All His Plants

canhazreddit Report

My Sister-In-Law Just Posted This. She Told My Brother, "Use Those DIY Books And Fix The Chair", Done

My Sister-In-Law Just Posted This. She Told My Brother, "Use Those DIY Books And Fix The Chair", Done

jtmonkey Report

My Lumberjack Brother-In-Law First Time In Finland Making An Ice Hole

My Lumberjack Brother-In-Law First Time In Finland Making An Ice Hole

Kampanius Report

My Sister-In-Law Asked The Balloon Guy For A Beer

My Sister-In-Law Asked The Balloon Guy For A Beer

throwin_boehs Report

Sister-In-Law Got Married, This Is The Second She Realized She Got BBQ Sauce On Her Dress. Hubby Still Golden

Sister-In-Law Got Married, This Is The Second She Realized She Got BBQ Sauce On Her Dress. Hubby Still Golden

tuscabam Report

My Mother-In-Law Was Complaining That She Couldn't Get The Coffee Grinder To Work. This Is A Pencil Sharpener

My Mother-In-Law Was Complaining That She Couldn't Get The Coffee Grinder To Work. This Is A Pencil Sharpener

YabbaDabbaDoofus Report

My Mother-In-Law Keeps Complaining That Her Kindle Won't Charge

My Mother-In-Law Keeps Complaining That Her Kindle Won't Charge

gumball_Jones Report

Father-In-Law Does This Every Year. Even Though His Daughter (My Partner) Is Now 26

Father-In-Law Does This Every Year. Even Though His Daughter (My Partner) Is Now 26

deathcastle Report

When Your Father-In-Law Wins A Christmas Costume Contest With Trailer Park Santa

When Your Father-In-Law Wins A Christmas Costume Contest With Trailer Park Santa

Klem54 Report

One common cause of fights between married couples is the in-laws who want every holiday spent with them. According to DeGeare, a 50-50 split may not always work, especially if the two sides of the family live far apart. 

Instead, she advises compromising with your spouse. The worst-case scenario would be spending the holidays with just one side of the family this year and then switching things up the next year.

"It becomes a sore spot when someone's not there, and people don't know why. Tell your family you're going to try something new this year, and if it doesn't work, we can try something different next year."
In-Laws Live Next To Us, Wife Ran Out Of Baking Powder. This Is How My Mother-In-Law Sent Me Back Home

In-Laws Live Next To Us, Wife Ran Out Of Baking Powder. This Is How My Mother-In-Law Sent Me Back Home

Heretogetaltered Report

Life With In-Laws

Life With In-Laws

eff_yeah_steph Report

Getting Ready For My In-Laws To Visit

Getting Ready For My In-Laws To Visit

stubbornmoose Report

My Brother-In-Law Said: Why Does The Bunny Rabbit With The Walker Have -6?

My Brother-In-Law Said: Why Does The Bunny Rabbit With The Walker Have -6?

bazzer66 Report

My Sister-In-Law Asked Me To Do This To A Picture Of Her Kids

My Sister-In-Law Asked Me To Do This To A Picture Of Her Kids

riceisright56 Report

My Mother-In-Law Made All The Men In Our Family A Pair Of These Sleep Pants For Christmas

My Mother-In-Law Made All The Men In Our Family A Pair Of These Sleep Pants For Christmas

KyleRichXV Report

Father-In-Law Just Sent Me This From Vegas, Mother-In-Law Told Him, "We Loved The Fast And The Furious"

Father-In-Law Just Sent Me This From Vegas, Mother-In-Law Told Him, "We Loved The Fast And The Furious"

mntnman38 Report

My Sister-In-Law Got Steve Buscemi Leggings For Christmas

My Sister-In-Law Got Steve Buscemi Leggings For Christmas

deepsouthsloth Report

Sent My Brother-In-Law Some Homemade Jam, And He Sent Me This Picture In Return

Sent My Brother-In-Law Some Homemade Jam, And He Sent Me This Picture In Return

emmau5 Report

Unannounced drop-ins are another issue between in-laws. The situation becomes more problematic when the spouse’s parents deliberately cross these boundaries, which ultimately strains the relationship. 

If you’re in this situation, DeGeare advises drawing the line but doing so respectfully. She also shared a short script, in case you’re having trouble going about it: 

"I love being able to live close to you and that you have a relationship with your grandchildren. But I'm feeling uncomfortable with how [often] you show up here [unannounced]. In the future, could you shoot me a quick text and let me know you're on your way?"
This Is My Father-In-Law. He Fell Asleep Next To A Kangaroo

This Is My Father-In-Law. He Fell Asleep Next To A Kangaroo

samthor Report

Had Sparklers At My Wedding Reception Last Night. I Think They Won Over My Father-In-Law

Had Sparklers At My Wedding Reception Last Night. I Think They Won Over My Father-In-Law

coolhandlucas Report

The Comedy Goldmine That Is My In-Laws

The Comedy Goldmine That Is My In-Laws

momsense_ensues Report

My Russian In-Laws Bought My Newborn An Outfit. Not Even Remotely Surprised

My Russian In-Laws Bought My Newborn An Outfit. Not Even Remotely Surprised

dsphilly Report

My Air Force Brother-In-Law Is Coming Home For The Birth Of His Son/My Nephew. I'm Picking Him Up From The Airport

My Air Force Brother-In-Law Is Coming Home For The Birth Of His Son/My Nephew. I'm Picking Him Up From The Airport

Arcadius989 Report

Clogged The Toilet And My Mother-In-Law Digs Up This Plunger From The Basement. What The

Clogged The Toilet And My Mother-In-Law Digs Up This Plunger From The Basement. What The

pass_the_hot_sauce Report

Continuing on drawing boundaries, a usual problem in this vein involves politics talk. If you’re the type who loves to debate on this specific topic, you may spark tension. 

In this case, author R. Eric Thomas advises taking a step back and agreeing to disagree, especially with in-laws who are button-pushers. It can be as simple as politely declining to speak about a specific topic. He also reminds us of the importance of standing one’s ground when necessary. 

"Sometimes we let people in our family get a pass in a way that we wouldn't let other people. But we don't owe our family members more of ourselves to the detriment of ourselves."
Rearranged The In-Laws' "Believe" Blocks And No One Has Noticed

Rearranged The In-Laws' "Believe" Blocks And No One Has Noticed

johnnys_bug Report

My Sister And Brother-In-Law Gave My Wife And I A Date Night Wallet Filled With Gift Cards For Local Dates. Best Wedding Gift To Give If You Can

My Sister And Brother-In-Law Gave My Wife And I A Date Night Wallet Filled With Gift Cards For Local Dates. Best Wedding Gift To Give If You Can

SoDakZak Report

My Brother-In-Law Asked Me To Make Him This Scene From The Exorcism For Christmas Last Year. All Freehand

My Brother-In-Law Asked Me To Make Him This Scene From The Exorcism For Christmas Last Year. All Freehand

Decidedly-Undecided Report

My Daughter And Mother-In-Law Have The Same Birthday, So They Spent The Day As Dinos At The Local Park

My Daughter And Mother-In-Law Have The Same Birthday, So They Spent The Day As Dinos At The Local Park

nicolaa11 Report

My Wife, Sister-In-Law, And I Were The Witches From Hocus Pocus

My Wife, Sister-In-Law, And I Were The Witches From Hocus Pocus

FestusGodley Report

So, how do you keep a healthy relationship with your in-laws? Happywivesclub.com posted this question on its Facebook page, focusing on people who are on good terms with their spouse’s families. 500 people responded, but here are their top answers: 

User Tristan Roszkowski mentioned an essential factor many seem to forget: patience. Like all relationships, establishing a bond with an in-law requires time and effort. 

“You may be very different people, and it takes TIME to look at the world from another person’s viewpoint with love. Don’t give up. Always be kind. Give it time.”
This Is Hilarious

This Is Hilarious

AtsukoComedy Report

In-Law Antics

In-Law Antics

Parkerlawyer Report

I Saw This Review While Searching For A Cheap Car Battery

I Saw This Review While Searching For A Cheap Car Battery

Bottomsup99 Report

Today Is My Wife’s Birthday. My Mother-In-Law Just Dropped Off Some Party Supplies For Later. My Wife Is Turning 39

Today Is My Wife's Birthday. My Mother-In-Law Just Dropped Off Some Party Supplies For Later. My Wife Is Turning 39

SunknLiner Report

Some people initially experience friction with their in-laws. User Jenny Campbell went through that difficult phase but approached the situation with kindness. 

“When I realized that they didn’t dislike me, they just would miss their son, it all changed,” she wrote. “Respect, honesty and common courtesy goes a long way. Eventually, the F.E.A.R (false evidence appearing real) goes away, guards are dropped and you realize you’re now an extended family – not a discontinuation of one.”

I Asked My Brother-In-Law For Help Taking Pictures Of My Cream Puffs

I Asked My Brother-In-Law For Help Taking Pictures Of My Cream Puffs

kellyfacee Report

An Actual Conversation My Brother-In-Law And His Girlfriend Just Had

An Actual Conversation My Brother-In-Law And His Girlfriend Just Had

theOG-Larrymenta Report

Children Always Tell The Truth

Children Always Tell The Truth

daddysdigest Report

Every Year, My In-Laws Do A Thanksgiving Potato Peeling Contest. Winner Gets To Keep The Trophy Till Next Year

Every Year, My In-Laws Do A Thanksgiving Potato Peeling Contest. Winner Gets To Keep The Trophy Till Next Year

mmeestro Report

House Sitting For My Brother And Sister-In-Law

House Sitting For My Brother And Sister-In-Law

OneMillionJennifers Report

Likewise, some marriages continue to have a divide between the two sides of the family. Barbara Rocco Adams strongly advises against it, even in the smallest ways, like word choice. 

“We never differentiate between ‘YOUR family’ or ‘MY family.’ It’s always OUR family from the day we were married. We love and respect each other’s parents, and they love and respect us. We laugh, love, and support each other as much as we can.”
My Brother-In-Law Doing His Fantasy Football Draft In His HS Football Uniform (And Helmet). He’s 33

My Brother-In-Law Doing His Fantasy Football Draft In His HS Football Uniform (And Helmet). He's 33

BachelorTrainwreck Report

Sister Started Knitting And My Brother-In-Law Wore The Hat She Made

Sister Started Knitting And My Brother-In-Law Wore The Hat She Made

fandabbydosy Report

My Brother-In-Law Made His Cat A Maze Today From Office Boxes

My Brother-In-Law Made His Cat A Maze Today From Office Boxes

MrSquiggle Report

My American Brother-In-Law Drying His Kettle

My American Brother-In-Law Drying His Kettle

bartharris Report

Father-In-Law Wore This To His Radiation Treatment Today

Father-In-Law Wore This To His Radiation Treatment Today

and_Dez Report

Helped My Elderly Mother-In-Law Clean Up Her iPad During A Visit This Weekend

Helped My Elderly Mother-In-Law Clean Up Her iPad During A Visit This Weekend

jnolta Report

Stand Down Everyone. My Brother And Sister-In-Law Have Already Won Halloween

Stand Down Everyone. My Brother And Sister-In-Law Have Already Won Halloween

simontucker1979 Report

Wrote A Yelp Review For My Father-In-Law

Wrote A Yelp Review For My Father-In-Law

SteelToedSocks Report

Got Engaged Over The Weekend. Future Mother-In-Law Got Us An Extremely Sarcastic Sounding Cake

Got Engaged Over The Weekend. Future Mother-In-Law Got Us An Extremely Sarcastic Sounding Cake

FaceItTigger Report

I'm As White As They Come. I Just Married Into An Italian Family. Here Is My Father-In-Law's Speech, Teaching Me Italian 101

I'm As White As They Come. I Just Married Into An Italian Family. Here Is My Father-In-Law's Speech, Teaching Me Italian 101

Nemesis2772 Report

My Mother-In-Law Gets Me 

My Mother-In-Law Gets Me 

AdAdditional7542 Report

My Sister And Brother-In-Law Took Maternity Photos

My Sister And Brother-In-Law Took Maternity Photos

PartyRooster Report

Mother-In-Law Ordered A Photo Blanket For Us

Mother-In-Law Ordered A Photo Blanket For Us

CharlotteGrayson Report

My Mother-In-Law Got Us A Gift Card

My Mother-In-Law Got Us A Gift Card

Cinemairwaves Report

Brother-In-Law Got A Scan Of His Baby Put In A Bauble. It Looks Like They’ve Been Imprisoned In The Phantom Zone

Brother-In-Law Got A Scan Of His Baby Put In A Bauble. It Looks Like They've Been Imprisoned In The Phantom Zone

instantlyforgettable Report

Just Realized How Meaningful My Conversations With My Mother-In-Law Are

Just Realized How Meaningful My Conversations With My Mother-In-Law Are

kiddsky Report

My Husband Had Back Surgery, So My Sister-In-Law Brought Him Flowers

My Husband Had Back Surgery, So My Sister-In-Law Brought Him Flowers

queenofswanland Report

