80 ‘You Had One Job’ Fails To Make You Facepalm (Best Of All Time)
People make mistakes and while they say we should try to forgive others, sometimes you can’t help but laugh at silly blunders. Especially when the person just had one task on their to-do list at work. Imagine installing a bathroom mirror at a height that only NBA players can comfortably use. Or painting a parking spot for a car that’s so small that only a motorcycle can fit in that space. Whether employees were having a bad day or didn’t really care about the task at hand, these hilarious work mishaps have people screaming "You Had One Job!". We at Bored Panda have made a compilation of some of the best examples of a job (not) well done. Keep scrolling to check out how people manage to bungle things up in the most entertaining ways possible.
Looks About Right
They've Been Mowing For The Past Month
Have A Good Die!
Give Cyclists Space
I Used To Read
love how the second tweet was only posted 1 minute later...
I Mean
That Wasn't Supposed To Happen
No Wonder I Was Struggling
Visible Confusion
Oh No, Not Germans!
Didn't Fit In The Mailbox
Sure, Right After You Write It
I Feel So Safe
The American health care system’s response to people with mental health issues 😡🥺
My Mom Found A Whole Potato In The Bag Of French Fries Tonight
Jesus Was Working Today
Dammit, You Had One Job
Somewhere In Australia Maybe
It's more fun to slide though, just don't ask me how you go up a floor
He Probably Meant It
Some One Told Me To Put This Here Soooo
Safety First
When John got sacked from the jigsaw factory he tuck up being a gardener
Ah, Scohol. Those Were The Days
Ah !! The Starbucks Drive - Thru (9 3/4) For Hogwarts Students
This Bike Sign
You Had One Job
Nope
You Had One Job!!
Finished Labeling The Package, Boss
Biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, mushroom, mushroom.....
Legend Has It That It's Still Good To This Day
An Honest Mistake, But I Can’t Help But Feel Bad For This Guy
A Genius Baker
Perfect Bench Placement
Y'know those days where you just embrace every crappy little thing that can happen to you, then you see this bench and go, 'Perfect.'
Someone Really Hates Kids
Food May Contain Human Flesh
It Was Almost Fine
When You Really Just Don't Care
When nobody cares besides your dispatcher. "I tied down the load boss".
Very Relateable
Found This Gem
Who Went Through With This?
You Had One Job
You know how there was the fad of anchor tattoos with the phrase 'I will never sink'? It's been updated for the new generation.
I’m Sure He’ll Be Happy With This Gift
I don't think his gift was as welcome as the son wanted it to be lol
Don't Worry Boss, I Wrote
How Does This Happen?
I think I'll get a Dutch one and lay it on its side. Would that work? Oh I don't know s/
That's One Short Cord
That's... Not A Fox
Slenderman Is Crying
If only the resort in Spirited Away had this sign.
Two Teams Of Builders Building A Bike Lane “On The Right Hand Side” (Mariupol, Ukraine)
Then What Does It Do?
There's a reason Office Space destroyed a printer with extreme prejudice. Office printers are the absolute worst.
"Do Not Double Stack"
Why Stamp The Expiration Date On The Bag When You Can Just Mark The Bun Directly?
Because that's how those machines work. They're actually pretty cool. One of my jobs had one and I could totally temporary tattoo myself just by swinging my arm through it.
My Venus Fly Trap Is Getting Fired
Job To Censor This Guy's Face
Anti Vaccine Protests, Today In Toronto. They Ain't Too Bright 😬
As a scietist, I can attest that these people are not geniuses..
I Wonder If They're Hiring
"World's Most Helpful Error Message" (Captured From A Ltt Video)
Good Job, Africa
Sotp?
One Job... One Job
I Am So Confused
Posted The Sign, Boss
Come On Man
Touch Bread With What?
The Store Be Like: Stonks📈
So Boss I Have Finished Labelling All Them Bottles
That's a machine applied label. It should have ended up lower on the bottle where it's wider. Just a small adjustment if you know the machine.
Allergic To What Now?
Thanks For The Informative Picture
Not Sure If It Quite Fits Here But
I can't believe he used glasses after being told to use cups, smh
I’m A Stocker, And Found This Gem. They Forgot To Add The Pickles
Accessibility
I could paint this disabled logo much more easily if it wasn't for these damned...wait a minute...
New Bathroom At Work…
Looks Like #tacobell Couldn’t Find The Inside Of A Taco
Are Lizards Going To Start Falling From The Sky
Nice of the Silurians to give us notice before reclaiming the earth