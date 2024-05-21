ADVERTISEMENT

People make mistakes and while they say we should try to forgive others, sometimes you can’t help but laugh at silly blunders. Especially when the person just had one task on their to-do list at work. Imagine installing a bathroom mirror at a height that only NBA players can comfortably use. Or painting a parking spot for a car that’s so small that only a motorcycle can fit in that space. Whether employees were having a bad day or didn’t really care about the task at hand, these hilarious work mishaps have people screaming "You Had One Job!". We at Bored Panda have made a compilation of some of the best examples of a job (not) well done. Keep scrolling to check out how people manage to bungle things up in the most entertaining ways possible.

#1

Looks About Right

Looks About Right

yoGogohere Report

#2

They've Been Mowing For The Past Month

They've Been Mowing For The Past Month

dwarvenhammer Report

#3

Have A Good Die!

Have A Good Die!

onlyuseful Report

#4

Give Cyclists Space

Give Cyclists Space

Damomk Report

#5

I Used To Read

I Used To Read

reddit.com Report

#6

I Mean

I Mean

bagzoffritoz Report

#7

That Wasn't Supposed To Happen

That Wasn't Supposed To Happen

CandySunset27 Report

#8

No Wonder I Was Struggling

No Wonder I Was Struggling

ItsyBitsyStumblebum Report

#9

Visible Confusion

Visible Confusion

SmugHatKid12 Report

#10

Oh No, Not Germans!

Oh No, Not Germans!

reddit.com Report

#11

Didn't Fit In The Mailbox

Didn't Fit In The Mailbox

reddit.com Report

#12

Sure, Right After You Write It

Sure, Right After You Write It

MrMaddMatt Report

#13

I Feel So Safe

I Feel So Safe

nimernith Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The American health care system’s response to people with mental health issues 😡🥺

#14

My Mom Found A Whole Potato In The Bag Of French Fries Tonight

My Mom Found A Whole Potato In The Bag Of French Fries Tonight

tonyk911 Report

#15

Jesus Was Working Today

Jesus Was Working Today

CMikeHunt Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I opened this post only to write "jesus been there" only to realize it was already in the title

#16

Dammit, You Had One Job

Dammit, You Had One Job

reddit.com Report

#17

Somewhere In Australia Maybe

Somewhere In Australia Maybe

huh_danny Report

Vote arrow up
charlotte_11 avatar
Charl Marx
Charl Marx
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's more fun to slide though, just don't ask me how you go up a floor

#18

He Probably Meant It

He Probably Meant It

tarun2619 Report

#19

Some One Told Me To Put This Here Soooo

Some One Told Me To Put This Here Soooo

TEXTETICSM8 Report

#20

Safety First

Safety First

shiglod1 Report

bb_20 avatar
Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When John got sacked from the jigsaw factory he tuck up being a gardener

#21

Ah, Scohol. Those Were The Days

Ah, Scohol. Those Were The Days

jaydon_epic_man Report

#22

Ah !! The Starbucks Drive - Thru (9 3/4) For Hogwarts Students

Ah !! The Starbucks Drive - Thru (9 3/4) For Hogwarts Students

COOL_GEEK_010506 Report

#23

This Bike Sign

This Bike Sign

CalmScientist Report

#24

You Had One Job

You Had One Job

imtweakin24 Report

#25

Nope

Nope

AltogetherSeparate Report

#26

You Had One Job!!

You Had One Job!!

Tokoyoshi Report

#27

Finished Labeling The Package, Boss

Finished Labeling The Package, Boss

tuokcalbmai Report

star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, biking, mushroom, mushroom.....

#28

Legend Has It That It's Still Good To This Day

Legend Has It That It's Still Good To This Day

cope413 Report

#29

An Honest Mistake, But I Can’t Help But Feel Bad For This Guy

An Honest Mistake, But I Can’t Help But Feel Bad For This Guy

reddit.com Report

#30

A Genius Baker

A Genius Baker

reddit.com Report

#31

Perfect Bench Placement

Perfect Bench Placement

Ulysius Report

sinnsykjakte avatar
Sinnsyk Jakte
Sinnsyk Jakte
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Y'know those days where you just embrace every crappy little thing that can happen to you, then you see this bench and go, 'Perfect.'

#32

Someone Really Hates Kids

Someone Really Hates Kids

ItzMeMilo Report

#33

Food May Contain Human Flesh

Food May Contain Human Flesh

MrVoldemort Report

#34

It Was Almost Fine

It Was Almost Fine

ShrektheGodabove Report

#35

When You Really Just Don't Care

When You Really Just Don't Care

Browndog888 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When nobody cares besides your dispatcher. "I tied down the load boss".

#36

Very Relateable

Very Relateable

Dutchcrafter09 Report

#37

Found This Gem

Found This Gem

Tristorm99 Report

#38

Who Went Through With This?

Who Went Through With This?

baylerbons Report

#39

You Had One Job

You Had One Job

ChocolateCurry Report

sinnsykjakte avatar
Sinnsyk Jakte
Sinnsyk Jakte
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know how there was the fad of anchor tattoos with the phrase 'I will never sink'? It's been updated for the new generation.

#40

I’m Sure He’ll Be Happy With This Gift

I’m Sure He’ll Be Happy With This Gift

connor-the-kool-kid Report

bb_20 avatar
Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think his gift was as welcome as the son wanted it to be lol

#41

Don't Worry Boss, I Wrote

Don't Worry Boss, I Wrote

reddit.com Report

#42

How Does This Happen?

How Does This Happen?

reddit.com Report

bb_20 avatar
Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I'll get a Dutch one and lay it on its side. Would that work? Oh I don't know s/

#43

That's One Short Cord

That's One Short Cord

real_dubblebrick Report

#44

That's... Not A Fox

That's... Not A Fox

reddit.com Report

#45

Slenderman Is Crying

Slenderman Is Crying

Pers0na-N0n-Grata Report

#46

Two Teams Of Builders Building A Bike Lane “On The Right Hand Side” (Mariupol, Ukraine)

Two Teams Of Builders Building A Bike Lane “On The Right Hand Side” (Mariupol, Ukraine)

SXFlyer Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For god’s sake, how did they get so close without clueing in? Stubbornness?

#47

Then What Does It Do?

Then What Does It Do?

Firespark7 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a reason Office Space destroyed a printer with extreme prejudice. Office printers are the absolute worst.

#48

"Do Not Double Stack"

"Do Not Double Stack"

Driziana Report

#49

Why Stamp The Expiration Date On The Bag When You Can Just Mark The Bun Directly?

Why Stamp The Expiration Date On The Bag When You Can Just Mark The Bun Directly?

Better-Doge Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because that's how those machines work. They're actually pretty cool. One of my jobs had one and I could totally temporary tattoo myself just by swinging my arm through it.

#50

My Venus Fly Trap Is Getting Fired

My Venus Fly Trap Is Getting Fired

the_pink_witch Report

#51

Job To Censor This Guy's Face

Job To Censor This Guy's Face

ary_s Report

#52

Anti Vaccine Protests, Today In Toronto. They Ain't Too Bright 😬

Anti Vaccine Protests, Today In Toronto. They Ain't Too Bright 😬

francesjames Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a scietist, I can attest that these people are not geniuses..

#53

I Wonder If They're Hiring

I Wonder If They're Hiring

derkandelvis Report

#54

"World's Most Helpful Error Message" (Captured From A Ltt Video)

"World's Most Helpful Error Message" (Captured From A Ltt Video)

HeyImGabriel Report

#55

Good Job, Africa

Good Job, Africa

imgur.com Report

#56

Sotp?

Sotp?

LarryZoolander Report

#57

One Job... One Job

One Job... One Job

vfdsugarbowl Report

#58

I Am So Confused

I Am So Confused

ShrektheGodabove Report

#59

Posted The Sign, Boss

Posted The Sign, Boss

FurryAndWeird Report

#60

Come On Man

Come On Man

Cameron13o3 Report

#61

Goddamnit Bruce!

Goddamnit Bruce!

reddit.com Report

#62

Touch Bread With What?

Touch Bread With What?

FocusBalance Report

#63

The Store Be Like: Stonks📈

The Store Be Like: Stonks📈

SchatzenNudityAlles Report

#64

So Boss I Have Finished Labelling All Them Bottles

So Boss I Have Finished Labelling All Them Bottles

FranktheMug Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a machine applied label. It should have ended up lower on the bottle where it's wider. Just a small adjustment if you know the machine.

#65

Allergic To What Now?

Allergic To What Now?

robinparrish Report

#66

Thanks For The Informative Picture

Thanks For The Informative Picture

Innovative_Panda Report

#67

Not Sure If It Quite Fits Here But

Not Sure If It Quite Fits Here But

cekuwastak3n Report

lasagne_of_death avatar
lasagne of death
lasagne of death
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't believe he used glasses after being told to use cups, smh

#68

I’m A Stocker, And Found This Gem. They Forgot To Add The Pickles

I’m A Stocker, And Found This Gem. They Forgot To Add The Pickles

RandomNugget_ Report

#69

Accessibility

Accessibility

rockanna Report

julian-mallett avatar
Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I could paint this disabled logo much more easily if it wasn't for these damned...wait a minute...

#70

New Bathroom At Work…

New Bathroom At Work…

reddit.com Report

#71

Looks Like #tacobell Couldn’t Find The Inside Of A Taco

Looks Like #tacobell Couldn’t Find The Inside Of A Taco

carlewurtz Report

#72

Are Lizards Going To Start Falling From The Sky

Are Lizards Going To Start Falling From The Sky

Hurricane_Killer Report

lasagne_of_death avatar
lasagne of death
lasagne of death
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice of the Silurians to give us notice before reclaiming the earth

#73

You Became The Very Thing You Swore To Destroy

You Became The Very Thing You Swore To Destroy

chadwick_laxman Report

#74

Forever Cone

Forever Cone

kingkongpaul493 Report

#75

Any Given Monday

Any Given Monday

meltingintoice Report

#76

Turn Rliegfht

Turn Rliegfht

polite__redditor Report

#77

This Is Close To Impressive

This Is Close To Impressive

valimo Report

#78

Never Knew A Maze Would Be This Easy!

Never Knew A Maze Would Be This Easy!

MemersOnReddit Report

#79

What Did Children With Diabetes Ever Do To You?

What Did Children With Diabetes Ever Do To You?

queerly_radical Report

#80

Gee Thanks Dude

Gee Thanks Dude

Aggressive_Cherry_81 Report

