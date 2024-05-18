Bored Panda got in touch with the person behind PTSD.eezenuts and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. Firstly, we wanted to hear why they made a page dedicated to mental health memes. “I started PTSD.eezenuts right in the thick of Quarantine. The “early Covid era” was already a tough, dark and devastating time that happened to coincide with some incredibly intense issues that were arising in my personal life.”

“As someone who already lives and struggles with the effects of PTSD, I was finding it harder and harder to cope with the isolation, fear, depression and uncertainty. I found that memes, dumb as it may sound, were an increasingly comforting means of escape. I had been posting two memes per day on my personal stories and was getting more and more views, reactions and generally positive responses to them,” they shared.