Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form top
Add Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Expecting My Husband To Do ‘My Job’ While I’m On Maternity Leave?”
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Expecting My Husband To Do ‘My Job’ While I’m On Maternity Leave?”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Life as a new parent can often get overwhelming. However, sharing the challenges of parenthood with an understanding partner who is always eager to lend a hand can relieve the stress and doubts that tire them immensely. 

Unfortunately, this new mom’s husband refused to help, and she was left to take care of him, their newborn, home, dog, and mother-in-law all by herself, which drove her to the point of exhaustion. Lost on how to deal with such a situation, she turned online, asking for advice.

RELATED:

    Sharing the challenges of parenthood with a partner can make it less stressful

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

    Unfortunately, this woman didn’t end up with an understanding husband and had to do everything by herself after their newborn arrived

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Lelia_Milaya (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: EuphoricWitness755

    “The division of roles and responsibilities is the biggest difficulty that parents face”

    “The division of roles and responsibilities is the biggest difficulty that parents face,” said couples coach Aaron Steinberg to NPR. This often happens because parents can feel like they’re taking on too many tasks. Moms usually experience this more, as they take on more labor out of convenience if they are the ones who stay at home when the baby is born. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another reason for this is partners feeling unsure how to be the most helpful after a newborn arrives, so they distance themselves and leave most things up to their significant other. They aren’t necessarily doing it on purpose. They are, too, dealing with parenthood for the first time and may be anxious to do something wrong or not live up to the expectations. 

    Partner’s upbringing can also have influence on their level of involvement and support for their significant other. If their family was operating based on traditional gender roles, they might be behaving on autopilot. In addition, many men find pride in providing for their family and make their jobs their primary identity, which may cause them to overlook other vital responsibilities. 

    Nevertheless, it’s important that parents share responsibilities after a baby is born, as unequally shared parenting time can lead to psychological and physical exhaustion or even postpartum depression. Mothers, especially, are vulnerable to this after birth without support as they go through many physical, hormonal, and psychological changes. Delegating tasks ensures that they have the rest they need to heal and adapt to them better. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ArseniiPalivoda (not the actual photo)

    Fairly splitting parenting and home responsibilities allows new parents to enjoy their novel role and have time for themselves

    To split responsibilities fairly, first the couple needs to evaluate what they entail, says Steinberg. This means sitting down together before the baby arrives and writing a list of all tasks that have to be done, including child care duties. Less visible labor that requires a lot of mental power, like scheduling doctor appointments and meal planning, should also be added to it. 

    Then, the tasks can be assigned playing to one strengths while also keeping in mind the weight of each responsibility and free time the person has. It might not be possible to split the chores 50/50, but keeping it flexible and actually doing the work can help both partners avoid getting overwhelmed and extremely fatigued. 

    The most important thing during all of this is to keep communicating and addressing any frustrations that arise. If something isn’t working, work as a team to find a solution. Equally crucial is shuffling the schedule to fit in some alone and couple time. Parents who take care of themselves and have a stable relationship are better equipped to deal with parenthood challenges that come their way. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fairly splitting parenting and home responsibilities allows new parents to enjoy their novel role and have time for themselves or their careers. No one has to feel burdened with chores, and the baby gets to grow up in a serene environment fostered by strong parental teamwork. Just because one partner is a stay-at-home parent it doesn’t mean they don’t need time to rest. Ensuring a baby’s well-being and taking care of them takes a lot of time and effort throughout the day, which is important to keep in mind when delegating responsibilities equally. 

    Image credits: alinabuphoto (not the actual photo)

    Readers decided that the new mom definitely wasn’t the jerk in this situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    3

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hallalexandra avatar
    lfc73
    lfc73
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is real, girl, get yourself & the baby, & the dog, TF OUT of there. Drop the poor dog at a vet, and drive as far as possible. That said, this seems like a click/rage story. I hope it is, because anyone living in this situation needs to be out of it for the sake of the baby & yourself.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, it's probably real, all right, it's pretty much what happened to me after my son was born.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    hallalexandra avatar
    lfc73
    lfc73
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is real, girl, get yourself & the baby, & the dog, TF OUT of there. Drop the poor dog at a vet, and drive as far as possible. That said, this seems like a click/rage story. I hope it is, because anyone living in this situation needs to be out of it for the sake of the baby & yourself.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, it's probably real, all right, it's pretty much what happened to me after my son was born.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda