Woman Snaps At Husband After He Interrupts Her Critical Job Test: “Just Get Out!”
Couples, Relationships

Woman Snaps At Husband After He Interrupts Her Critical Job Test: “Just Get Out!”

Job hunting can become tiresome, so when Reddit user Downtown-Western3002 got a callback from a company she really liked, the woman was ecstatic. Months of continuous effort were paying off—she was getting very close to receiving an offer.

The last hurdle was a timed test task. However, despite her careful preparations, she was interrupted by her husband, who walked into the home office as the deadline was approaching. The man claimed it was no big deal because he would be there just for a second, but the sudden intrusion shattered his wife’s focus, and tensions began to rise.

Image credits: Ave Calvar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SEO Galaxy / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Downtown-Western3002

    As the reactions poured in, many people said the woman did nothing wrong

    And some shared their own similar stories

    But a few believe the woman could’ve had a tighter grip on her emotions

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Even if he wasn't trying to actively sabotage her, he should have instantly realized he messed up and apologized. Some people have no self-awareness about how they affect others. It reminds me of conversations with my sister about her husband.

