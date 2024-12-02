ADVERTISEMENT

Job hunting today can be pretty ridiculous, and many job seekers will attest to that. Even compared to last year, Americans need to send out more applications to find a job. In 2023, the average number of applications job seekers had to send in the U.S. was 254. In 2024, it's now 294 applications on average.

Unreasonable screening requirements, recruiters who "ghost" applicants, and laughable salary offers: looking for a job today is really like going through Dante's nine circles of hell. And the Recruiting Hell subreddit documents them all. So, for your exasperation, here are the most bonkers situations its members had to deal with.

#1

A Linkedin Laugh

A Linkedin Laugh

DifficultyWarming Report

    #2

    "This Is Your Only Means Of Interview" - So I Simply Refused

    "This Is Your Only Means Of Interview" - So I Simply Refused

    PeppySprayPete Report

    #3

    Well!

    Well!

    Reasonable_Mail5876 Report

    The unemployment rate in October was 4.1%, but that doesn't mean that those who are looking for jobs have it easy. In fact, the worrying trend of "ghost jobs" still persists after a year since major publications first started reporting about it. According to The Guardian, 40% of job listings aren't actually real.

    In a previous interview for Bored Panda, leadership coach Robyn L Garrett explained that some companies "test the waters" with their job listings. "They aren't obligated to hire (or even interview) any applicants," she said. "They might just be collecting information about things like salary requirements or job titles."
    #4

    No Idea If This Will Work, But Hey - Worth The Try

    No Idea If This Will Work, But Hey - Worth The Try

    InfiniteBlacksmith41 Report

    #5

    I Cant Do This Anymore

    I Cant Do This Anymore

    Hobbeschoy Report

    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
    Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should read. "We went through the motions for legal compliance reasons, and you were never going to get the job. Sorry, not sorry for wasting your time. "

    #6

    Goddamn This Felt Good

    Goddamn This Felt Good

    imacatchyou Report

    The saddest part is that it can be very hard to determine which job ads are real and which are not. "You're never going to know for sure," Garrett told us last year. "If you find yourself in an 'interview' that seems predatory or misleading, don't feel obligated to stay. You can politely say, 'I don't think this is the right fit' at any time."

    Garrrett also pointed out that sending out as much resumes as you can is part of the process. "Job searching is a numbers game. You never know where the business is in the hiring process, so you have to cast a wide net. Sometimes your resume just needs to be in the right place at the right time, so keep applying," she encouraged.
    #7

    Got Hired To The Local Taco Bell, Did All The On-Boarding Paperwork Then Got This Message From Them A Few Days Later

    Got Hired To The Local Taco Bell, Did All The On-Boarding Paperwork Then Got This Message From Them A Few Days Later

    StarblasterGC Report

    #8

    "Minority Drawers" Should Be A Crime

    "Minority Drawers" Should Be A Crime

    LauraMiers Report

    #9

    Girl- What?

    Girl- What?

    cryinglightning333 Report

    Recruiting hell starts from the very beginning of the process: spotting ridiculous ads listing unrealistic requirements. Job seekers often think to themselves: how do recruiters keep getting away with asking for 4+ years of experience for an entry-level position and inquiring about unemployment gaps for when the applicant was 14 or 15 years old? The reasons might be that either the managers are out of touch with reality or they believe in an old-fashioned work ethic.
    #10

    Hiring Manager Accidental Reply All

    Hiring Manager Accidental Reply All

    makesagoodpoint Report

    #11

    Sick Of People Who Think Like This. Do You Live Under A Rock?

    Sick Of People Who Think Like This. Do You Live Under A Rock?

    thelilbel Report

    #12

    Gap In My Employment History, In 2017 I Was Fourteen

    Gap In My Employment History, In 2017 I Was Fourteen

    nothingbutdeath Report

    "Some employers are completely out of touch with reality," Robyn L Garrett told Bored Panda in another interview. "They can't understand why people won't be breaking down doors to work their low-paying, do-everything job. To them, whatever meager salary they're offering is a lot. They're not researching enough to realize that it's not."

    #13

    I Am So Sick Of These Ridiculous Screening Questions

    I Am So Sick Of These Ridiculous Screening Questions

    pinch-and-roll Report

    #14

    The Only Acceptable Application. 2 Seconds If You're Slow

    The Only Acceptable Application. 2 Seconds If You're Slow

    Bushido8823 Report

    #15

    Just Going To Leave This Here

    Just Going To Leave This Here

    Put1NyaHead Report

    Back in April, manager trainer Ashley Herd, the founder of Manager Method, told us something similar. She explained that many recruiters don't know how expensive life has gotten. "And those that do think that means they can take advantage of people who need income," she added.
    #16

    Craziest Rejection Email I’ve Ever Gotten While Job Hunting

    Craziest Rejection Email I've Ever Gotten While Job Hunting

    whiteguyoftheyear Report

    #17

    I Had To Take A Walk After This

    I Had To Take A Walk After This

    melondrank Report

    #18

    At 58, A Recruiter Says ‘Too Old To Code’—heartbreaking 😭

    At 58, A Recruiter Says 'Too Old To Code'—heartbreaking 😭

    Klaud10z Report

    Another reason for making absurd requirements for potential hires is that some companies and managers still have an old-fashioned attitude towards younger people in the workforce. "Many employers believe 'paying your dues' is necessary," Ashley Herd said. "Including doing long, hard work for minimal pay."
    #19

    After 6 Months Of Unemployment And Hundreds Of Rejections, This Is How I Started Seeing Other People. I'm Not Ok

    After 6 Months Of Unemployment And Hundreds Of Rejections, This Is How I Started Seeing Other People. I'm Not Ok

    Blackwater_7 Report

    #20

    They’ve Officially Lost Their Minds

    They've Officially Lost Their Minds

    Trash2Burn Report

    #21

    Reminder: You Are Good Enough

    Reminder: You Are Good Enough

    tot3mpted Report

    Making sure you know as much about the company as possible can help you avoid getting into such situations as listed here from r/RecruitingHell. LinkedIn, for example, can be a hellscape of job advertisement scams. "Anyone can set up a company and job posting on LinkedIn," Garrett told us back then. She recommends doing some research online. "If they have very few employees or you can't find a proper corporate website, be wary."
    #22

    Yep…

    Yep…

    Cool-Independent-146 Report

    #23

    The State Of The 2024 Job Market

    The State Of The 2024 Job Market

    ODST_A92 Report

    #24

    Naming And Shaming Done Right

    Naming And Shaming Done Right

    Rell_826 Report

    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I applied for a job in an office and i went along for a trial day so i could see how they worked i was supposed to be replacing someone who was leaving. While i was there they convinced the person who was leaving to stay. The next day i got a call from the agency and they informed me that they liked me but didnt have a job for me. Wasted an entire day spent money i didnt have on bus fare to go half way across the city where i live to an area i didnt know only to be told that.

    Although, as we've discussed earlier, casting a wide net is beneficial, sorting out through "the weeds" may be a better option. A thorough job search involves many hours looking through job ads. "'Green flag' signs of employers include putting pay ranges even where not legally required, giving an overview of the interview process and what you can expect in a role," Herd explained to us back in April.
    #25

    🙄

    🙄

    ResearcherDear3143 Report

    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #2 and #3 would be an automatic disqualifying factor in most places I know.

    #26

    Interviewer Cancelled An Hour Before The Meeting. I Know My Worth

    Interviewer Cancelled An Hour Before The Meeting. I Know My Worth

    xzdgx Report

    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Change the last sentence to "I am withdrawing my application." Nothing "unfortunate" about this at all. Quite the contrary.

    #27

    Seriously Though, Why Do They Reject So Many Entry Level Applicants?

    Seriously Though, Why Do They Reject So Many Entry Level Applicants?

    Ludwig_B0ltzmann Report

    Herd also suggested a different approach to job searching. Instead of the good ol' sorting through advertisements, try reaching out to friends. Either directly, or via social media. Posting something along the lines "If you like your job or boss, where do you work and what do you like about it?" may bring in some surprising answers. It even "may lead to referrals for open positions," Herd said.

    #28

    Am I Absurd For Asking This?

    Am I Absurd For Asking This?

    fancyypeach07 Report

    #29

    True Story From Today's Job Search Session

    True Story From Today's Job Search Session

    Puppetbones Report

    #30

    Response My Wife Received

    Response My Wife Received

    iamthedayman21 Report

    This list is pretty infuriating, huh, Pandas? It certainly can make you appreciate having a stable job and not having to participate in the job searching rigamarole. However, if this list is not enough and you're looking for more horror stories about recruiting, head over herehere and here!
    #31

    Give It 10 Years And We’ll See Widespread Consequences Of Refusing To Train Entry Level Talent

    Give It 10 Years And We'll See Widespread Consequences Of Refusing To Train Entry Level Talent

    lily8686 Report

    #32

    My First Time Getting One Of These - Was I Too Harsh?

    My First Time Getting One Of These - Was I Too Harsh?

    Altruistic-Room2168 Report

    undakafu2000 avatar
    Bugoy-420
    Bugoy-420
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Security Alert! Can be a scammer who wants to copy your voice and face...

    #33

    This Is Why You Aren’t Getting The Job

    This Is Why You Aren't Getting The Job

    retro_dabble Report

    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is a "cultural interview"? Is that when they ask questions that are completely irrelevant to the job.

    #34

    Response From Hr

    Response From Hr

    caileyjanaeb Report

    #35

    Unemployed Recruiter Had Only 2 Interviews Out Of 23,000 Applications. I Am Conflicted…

    Unemployed Recruiter Had Only 2 Interviews Out Of 23,000 Applications. I Am Conflicted…

    legocrash Report

    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hardly believe the 23000 figure is real, and I hardly believe this guy is sending out an application every 4 minutes.

    #36

    Been “Cold-Replying” To Cold-Emails From Recruiters

    Been "Cold-Replying" To Cold-Emails From Recruiters

    resorbnetworks Report

    #37

    Recruiter Says Linkedin Job Analytics Is Not True

    Recruiter Says Linkedin Job Analytics Is Not True

    Broken_and_pour Report

    #38

    The Companies vs. Me

    The Companies vs. Me

    EmptySpace212 Report

    #39

    Your Linkedin Job Application - The Real Numbers

    Your Linkedin Job Application - The Real Numbers

    HeyTomesei Report

    #40

    I See Why Recruiters Ask Stupid Questions Now. I Apologize

    I See Why Recruiters Ask Stupid Questions Now. I Apologize

    Miserable-Score-81 Report

    #41

    Recruiters Who Rely On Ats And Chatgpt To Screen CVS And Then Get Mad When A Candidate Outsmarts Their Automated System

    Recruiters Who Rely On Ats And Chatgpt To Screen CVS And Then Get Mad When A Candidate Outsmarts Their Automated System

    tamagotchiforever Report

    #42

    Small Tip

    Small Tip

    Yanis_404 Report

    #43

    Recruiter: No One Wants To Work!!!

    Recruiter: No One Wants To Work!!!

    humanvegetable Report

    #44

    Dishwashers Need To Write Cover Letters Too Apparently

    Dishwashers Need To Write Cover Letters Too Apparently

    Buffering_disaster Report

    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously many applicants are international students who are unfamiliar with male/female names in their second language. It is arrogant to complain that applicants failed to recognise the gender of a name. It is highly unlikely that this person would recognise the gender of a name in say, Japanese, Chinese or one of the many Indian languages.

    #45

    My 31 Yr Old Female Friend With 9 Years Of Experience In Her Profession Agrees To Meeting A Recruiter In Person And Receives This

    My 31 Yr Old Female Friend With 9 Years Of Experience In Her Profession Agrees To Meeting A Recruiter In Person And Receives This

    Ordinary_math17 Report

    #46

    The Absurdity Of This Really Highlights How Bad Things Have Gotten

    The Absurdity Of This Really Highlights How Bad Things Have Gotten

    Dizzy_Imagination770 Report

    #47

    Job Canceled 3 Days Before Start Date

    Job Canceled 3 Days Before Start Date

    _minca8028 Report

    #48

    I'm Flipping The Script On Employers

    I'm Flipping The Script On Employers

    TooMuchTape20 Report

    #49

    What Does “Overqualified” Mean, Anyway?

    What Does “Overqualified” Mean, Anyway?

    Texasliberal90 Report

    #50

    Fuck Off

    Fuck Off

    okayladyk Report

    #51

    Intuit Laid Off 1800 People And Called Them ‘Underperformers’

    Intuit Laid Off 1800 People And Called Them ‘Underperformers’

    nflvmstr Report

    #52

    I Would Watch That

    I Would Watch That

    stigglingsnubble Report

    #53

    I Quit A Terrible Job And My Manager Sent This Out To The Entire Office (More Context In Post, If Needed!)

    I Quit A Terrible Job And My Manager Sent This Out To The Entire Office (More Context In Post, If Needed!)

    friends-waffles-work Report

    #54

    Unemployed Recruiters Are Finally Facing The Monster They Helped Create

    Unemployed Recruiters Are Finally Facing The Monster They Helped Create

    legocrash Report

    #55

    It's The Truth Though

    It's The Truth Though

    adorablegoddessxx Report

    #56

    Unprofessional Maybe?

    Unprofessional Maybe?

    twicksknaped Report

    #57

    F**k This S**t. That Is All

    F**k This S**t. That Is All

    rlskdnp Report

    #58

    This Is The Only Option Left

    This Is The Only Option Left

    DriveLife8692 Report

    #59

    Um…no?!?

    Um…no?!?

    Exertino Report

    #60

    10 Years Experience . They'll Never Find Better

    10 Years Experience . They'll Never Find Better

    moe_Aljack Report

    #61

    Zoom, The Company That Specializes In Remote Work Solutions… Doesn’t Allow Remote Work??

    Zoom, The Company That Specializes In Remote Work Solutions… Doesn’t Allow Remote Work??

    kaiju505 Report

    #62

    Future Generations Would Wonder How We Survived This Era. (If We Do, Of Course)

    Future Generations Would Wonder How We Survived This Era. (If We Do, Of Course)

    DabiraSensei Report

    #63

    Got Feedback From My Interview…

    Got Feedback From My Interview…

    WallMariaWatcher Report

    #64

    I Suppose I Won't Be Applying Then

    I Suppose I Won't Be Applying Then

    delightedcherryxx Report

    #65

    Literally The Most Useless Notification In The History Of The Internet

    Literally The Most Useless Notification In The History Of The Internet

    ____okay Report

